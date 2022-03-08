There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3832-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2022

I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July 2021.

There were no new interviews this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for February includes album releases by Saxon, Girish and the Chronicles, Slash, Ten, Epic, Spirits of Fire, Absolva, Manic Sinners, Goodbye June and HammerFall

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

580) 4th February 2022 (Uploaded 4th Feb)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls

SCARLET REBELS – I Can’t Say

DAN REED NETWORK – Pretty Karma

FM – Waiting On Love

GARY MOORE – Over The Hills And Far Away

GARY MOORE – Cold Day In Hell

THIN LIZZY - Toughest Street In Town

TREAT – Home of the Brave

FORTUNE – Level Ground

FIRST SIGNAL – Don’t Let It End

SAXON – The Pilgrimage

Promo for SAXON’s “Carpe Diem” Album

SAXON – Remember The Fallen

BATTLE BEAST – Wings of Lights

POWER PALADIN – Dark Crystal

HAMMERFALL – Venerate Me

LITA FORD – Back to the Cave

WARRANT – Sometimes She Cries

ALICE COOPER – Love’s a Loaded Gun

CRUZADOS – Nine Million Tears

BETH HART – Black Dog

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Stop Messin’ Round

IRON MAIDEN – Innocent Exile

TESLA – Hang Tough

LITTLE ANGELS – Too Much Too Young

BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS – Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse & Ricky Warwick)

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

GARY MOORE, BILLY COX & MITCH MITCHELL – Hey Joe (Live)

581) 11th February 2022 (Uploaded 11th Feb)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

HALESTORM – The Steeple

BLACK SWAN – Generation Mind

RONNIE ROMERO – No Smoke Without A Fire

SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll

FEMME FATALE – Back in Your Arms Again

HEART – Call of the Wild

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Call Off The Dogs

Promo – SLASH & MYLES KENNEDY Chat About New Album “4” (Part 1)

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Spirit Love

Promo – SLASH & MYLES KENNEDY Chat About New Album “4” (Part 2)

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – The River Is Rising

PRAYING MANTIS – Ain’t No Rock n Roll In Heaven

NASSON – Bringer of Sorrow

KRAEMER – The King Will Come

DIRTY WHITE BOY – Lazy Crazy

BABYLON A.D. – Bang Go The Bells

BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk

EDGE OF PARADISE – The Unknown II

THE BIG DEAL – Never Say Never

INDUCTION – Sacrifice

U.D.O. – Heart of Gold

PRETTY MAIDS – We Came To Rock

THE BLACK CROWES – Twice As Hard

SANDSTONE – Cuts To You

SKYPILOT – Bender

EPIC – I Want

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)

582) 18th February 2022 (Uploaded 19th Feb)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls

AXEL RUDI PELL – Survive

ABSOLVA – Fire in the Sky

THE CRUX – Being

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Suzie Smiled

KIX – Blow My Fuse

GUNS N’ ROSES – November Rain

NAZARETH – Strange Days

POISON ROSE – Devil (Knock on my Door)

RONNIE ATKINS – Make It Count

BLACKFOOT – Fire of the Dragon

MAMA’S BOYS – Hard n’ Loud

JAGGED EDGE – You Don’t Love Me

CITY OF LIGHTS – Heat of the Night

WILDSTREET – Born to Be (RLK)

HELL IN THE CLUB – Kamikaze

INCH HIGH – Red Sky Shining

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – The System is a Lie

DEGREED – Into The Fire

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – A.C.D.C.

POISON – Ride The Wind

DEF LEPPARD – High n’ Dry

FIGHT THE FADE – Monster

CLASSLESS ACT – Give It To Me

AUDREY HORNE – Devil’s Bell

SHAMELESS – So Good You Should

SEMBLANT - Purified

SABATON – The Unkillable Soldier

SWEET SAVAGE – Whiskey in the Jar

583) 25th February 2022 (Uploaded 26th Feb)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

MASON HILL – Against The Wall

HALESTORM – The Steeple

VENUS 5 – Tom and Ms Amy Lee

GOODBYE JUNE – Step Aside

Promo for GOODBYE JUNE album “See Where The Night Goes”

GOODBYE JUNE – See Where The Night Goes

BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Rise

THE DEAD DAISIES – Bustle and Flow

BOMBER – A Walk of Titans (Hearts Will Break)

JUST A RIDE – No Way Out

HAMMERFALL – Brotherhood

SWANEE RIVER – Rollin’

THE ANSWER – Never Too Late

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Who Needs Enemies

Promo for ELLES BAILEY album “Shining in the Half Light” Part 1

ELLES BAILEY – Cheats and Liars

Promo for ELLES BAILEY album “Shining in the Half Light” Part 2

LEE AARON – Steal Away Your Love

DORO – Bad Blood

OZZY OSBOURNE – Lightning Strikes

FM – Turn This Car Around

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

RADIOACTIVE – Move It

Promo for BLACK MAP album “Melodoria” Part 1

BLACK MAP – Witching Hour

Promo for BLACK MAP album “Melodoria” Part 2

TEN – Follow Me Into The Fire

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html





606) 1st February 2022 (Uploaded 31st Jan)

TRIXTER – Rockin’ to the Edge of the Night

TROUBLE IS – Here We Are

TROUBLE TRIBE – Here Comes Trouble

TROY REDFERN – Waiting For Your Love

TRUCKER DIABLO – This Burning Heart

TUFF – I Hate Kissing You Good-bye

TUG OF WAR – Fade To Black

TUNGSTEN – We Will Rise

TUPLE – Welcome To Hell

TURBOKILL – Vice World

TURBULENCE – Madness Unforeseen

TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY – Zero Gravity

TURISAS – To Holmgard And Beyond

TWELVE NOON – Saints and Sinners

TWILIGHT FORCE – Dawn of the Dragonstar

607) 8th February 2022 (Uploaded 8th Feb)

TWISTER SISTER – I Wanna Rock

TWISTER – Red Eyed and Rollin

TWO OF A KIND – Wheel of Life

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – A New Heartbeat

TYKETTO – Rescue Me

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Holdin’ My Breath (ft Charlie Starr)

TYSONDOG – Midnight

U.D.O. –Kids And Guns

UFO – The Wild One

UGLY KID JOE – Cats in the Cradle

UNDERRIDE – Love Is Like Dying

THE UNION – Siren’s Song

THE UNITY – Hands of Time

UNIVERSE – Looking For An Answer

608) 15th February 2022 (Uploaded)

UNIVERSE INFINITY – Born In Flames

UNKNOWN REFUGE – Battle Hymn

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Abyss

UNRULY CHILD – Everyone Loves You When You’re Dead

UPPER LIP – Keep Going

URIAH HEEP – One Minute

THE V (VERONICA FREEMAN) – Now Or Never

V1 – Taking You Higher

VAIN – Who’s Watchin You

VAINS OF JENNA – Hard to Be Vain

VALLEY OF THE SUN – Means the Same

VAMPS – Calling

VAN CANTO – Falling Down

VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started

609) 22nd February 2022 (Uploaded 22nd Feb)

VAN HALEN – Runnin’ With The Devil

VANDALLUS – Cold Hearted

VANDEN PLAS – When The World Is Falling Down

VANDENBERG – Hell or High Water

VANDENBERG’S MOONKINGS – What Doesn’t Kill You

VANDERBERG – Devil May Care (ft Goran Edman)

VANDOR – Mountains of Avagale

VANILLA FUDGE – Immigrant Song

VANISHING POINT – To The Wolves

VARDIS – Move Along

VARNA – Down

VAUGHN – Soldiers and Sailors on Riverside

VEGA – Beautiful Lie