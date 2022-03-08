There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3832-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2022
I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July 2021.
There were no new interviews this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for February includes album releases by Saxon, Girish and the Chronicles, Slash, Ten, Epic, Spirits of Fire, Absolva, Manic Sinners, Goodbye June and HammerFall
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
580) 4th February 2022 (Uploaded 4th Feb)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls
SCARLET REBELS – I Can’t Say
DAN REED NETWORK – Pretty Karma
FM – Waiting On Love
GARY MOORE – Over The Hills And Far Away
GARY MOORE – Cold Day In Hell
THIN LIZZY - Toughest Street In Town
TREAT – Home of the Brave
FORTUNE – Level Ground
FIRST SIGNAL – Don’t Let It End
SAXON – The Pilgrimage
Promo for SAXON’s “Carpe Diem” Album
SAXON – Remember The Fallen
BATTLE BEAST – Wings of Lights
POWER PALADIN – Dark Crystal
HAMMERFALL – Venerate Me
LITA FORD – Back to the Cave
WARRANT – Sometimes She Cries
ALICE COOPER – Love’s a Loaded Gun
CRUZADOS – Nine Million Tears
BETH HART – Black Dog
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Stop Messin’ Round
IRON MAIDEN – Innocent Exile
TESLA – Hang Tough
LITTLE ANGELS – Too Much Too Young
BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS – Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse & Ricky Warwick)
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
GARY MOORE, BILLY COX & MITCH MITCHELL – Hey Joe (Live)
581) 11th February 2022 (Uploaded 11th Feb)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
HALESTORM – The Steeple
BLACK SWAN – Generation Mind
RONNIE ROMERO – No Smoke Without A Fire
SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll
FEMME FATALE – Back in Your Arms Again
HEART – Call of the Wild
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Call Off The Dogs
Promo – SLASH & MYLES KENNEDY Chat About New Album “4” (Part 1)
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Spirit Love
Promo – SLASH & MYLES KENNEDY Chat About New Album “4” (Part 2)
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – The River Is Rising
PRAYING MANTIS – Ain’t No Rock n Roll In Heaven
NASSON – Bringer of Sorrow
KRAEMER – The King Will Come
DIRTY WHITE BOY – Lazy Crazy
BABYLON A.D. – Bang Go The Bells
BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk
EDGE OF PARADISE – The Unknown II
THE BIG DEAL – Never Say Never
INDUCTION – Sacrifice
U.D.O. – Heart of Gold
PRETTY MAIDS – We Came To Rock
THE BLACK CROWES – Twice As Hard
SANDSTONE – Cuts To You
SKYPILOT – Bender
EPIC – I Want
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)
582) 18th February 2022 (Uploaded 19th Feb)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls
AXEL RUDI PELL – Survive
ABSOLVA – Fire in the Sky
THE CRUX – Being
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Suzie Smiled
KIX – Blow My Fuse
GUNS N’ ROSES – November Rain
NAZARETH – Strange Days
POISON ROSE – Devil (Knock on my Door)
RONNIE ATKINS – Make It Count
BLACKFOOT – Fire of the Dragon
MAMA’S BOYS – Hard n’ Loud
JAGGED EDGE – You Don’t Love Me
CITY OF LIGHTS – Heat of the Night
WILDSTREET – Born to Be (RLK)
HELL IN THE CLUB – Kamikaze
INCH HIGH – Red Sky Shining
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – The System is a Lie
DEGREED – Into The Fire
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – A.C.D.C.
POISON – Ride The Wind
DEF LEPPARD – High n’ Dry
FIGHT THE FADE – Monster
CLASSLESS ACT – Give It To Me
AUDREY HORNE – Devil’s Bell
SHAMELESS – So Good You Should
SEMBLANT - Purified
SABATON – The Unkillable Soldier
SWEET SAVAGE – Whiskey in the Jar
583) 25th February 2022 (Uploaded 26th Feb)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
MASON HILL – Against The Wall
HALESTORM – The Steeple
VENUS 5 – Tom and Ms Amy Lee
GOODBYE JUNE – Step Aside
Promo for GOODBYE JUNE album “See Where The Night Goes”
GOODBYE JUNE – See Where The Night Goes
BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Rise
THE DEAD DAISIES – Bustle and Flow
BOMBER – A Walk of Titans (Hearts Will Break)
JUST A RIDE – No Way Out
HAMMERFALL – Brotherhood
SWANEE RIVER – Rollin’
THE ANSWER – Never Too Late
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Who Needs Enemies
Promo for ELLES BAILEY album “Shining in the Half Light” Part 1
ELLES BAILEY – Cheats and Liars
Promo for ELLES BAILEY album “Shining in the Half Light” Part 2
LEE AARON – Steal Away Your Love
DORO – Bad Blood
OZZY OSBOURNE – Lightning Strikes
FM – Turn This Car Around
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
RADIOACTIVE – Move It
Promo for BLACK MAP album “Melodoria” Part 1
BLACK MAP – Witching Hour
Promo for BLACK MAP album “Melodoria” Part 2
TEN – Follow Me Into The Fire
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html