NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2022
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3830-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2021.html
I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July.
There were no new interviews this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for January so far includes album releases by Autumn’s Child, Nocturna, Giant, Kissin Dynamite, Edge of Forever, The Ferrymen and Scarlet Rebels. There are a few more still to be added!
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
576) 7th January 2022 (Uploaded 7th Jan)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul
JUNKYARD DRIVE – Let Me Love You
JD MILLER – Inside The Night
KISSIN DYNAMITE – Coming Home
GOTTHARD – Firedance
STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go
BONFIRE – Why Is It Never Enough
HELLOWEEN – Out For The Glory
BATTLE BEAST – Eye of the Storm
BOGUSLAW BALCERAK’S CRYLORD – Thunderbolt (ft Rick Altzi)
AERSOSMITH – Dream On
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man
LED ZEPPELIN – The Battle of Evermore
BORN LOST – Stone Heart Woman
MANIC SINNERS – Down in Flames
KRAEMER – Tonight
SINOCENCE – In Kymatica
CONJURING FATE – No Escape
WILD HEAT – Call of the Void
D-A-D – Bad Craziness
KINGS OF THE SUN – Tom Boy
GUNS N’ ROSES – My Michelle
MIKE TRAMP – You Only Get To Do It Once
PRAYING MANTIS – Cry For The Nations
AUTUMN’S CHILD – Emergency
THIN LIZZY – The Rocker
577) 14th January 2022 (Uploaded 14th Jan)
STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – A New Heartbeat
DARE – Born In The Storm
SAXON – Remember The Fallen
HALESTORM – Back From The Dead
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
MAGNUM – No Steppin Stones
TEN – Hurricane
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Goodbye To Yesterday
WAYSTED – Somebody To Love
RATT – Wanted Man
KEEL – Electric Love
POWER PALADIN – Kraven The Hunter
HAMMERFALL – Hammer of Dawn
SABATON – Soldier of Heaven
NEW HORIZON – Stronger Than Steel
RAVENBREED – Among Ghosts
RUST N’ RAGE – Prisoner
VENDETTA LOVE – Witches And Thieves
STONE RISING – Already Gone
STORM FORCE – Breathe
THUNDER – Dirty Love
TESLA – Call It What You Want
MAMA’S BOYS – Needle in the Grove
MECCA – Can’t Stop Love
LIONVILLE – True Believer
LANA LANE – Remember Me
IRON MAIDEN – Transylvania
578) 21st January 2022 (Uploaded 21st Jan)
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
KISS – Creatures of the Night
L.A. GUNS – Electric Gypsy
DEF LEPPARD – Foolin’
CORELEONI – Let Life Begin Tonight
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Call Off The Dogs
STONE BROKEN – Revelation
NO HOT ASHES – Good To Look Back
MEAT LOAF – You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth
MEAT LOAF – Read ‘Em And Weep
GIRISH & THE CHRONICLES – Hail to the Heroes
OUT OF THIS WORLD – In A Million Years
TOM KEIFER – All Amped Up
LITTLE ANGELS – Young Gods
THE QUIREBOYS – Sex Party
DAVID LEE ROTH – Stand Up
ROBIN MCAULEY – Chosen Few
BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster
THE END MACHINE – Crack The Sky
BAD ENGLISH – Heaven is a 4 Letter Word
BAD COMPANY – Holy Water
FM – Closer To Heaven
BOMBER – Zarathustra
SILVERLANE – Medusa
NOCTURNA – New Evil
DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It
GARY MOORE – Still Got The Blues
FIREWIND – Ode To Leonidas
579) 28th January 2022 (Uploaded 28th Jan)
VAN HALEN – Eruption
VAN HALEN – Panama
SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero
SHAMANS HARVEST – Pretty People (ft Clint Lowery)
TYSONDOG – Midnight
SKID ROW – I Remember You
SLAUGHTER – Fly to the Angels
BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy
GIANT – The Price of Love
THE FERRYMEN – One More River to Cross
ELECTRIC BOYS – Favourite Hello, Worst Goodbye
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailes
ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn
TOM KEIFER – Nobody’s Fool (ft Lzzy Hale)
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – The Tragic Truth
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – My Bones
DEVILSKIN – Mountains
RECKLESS LOVE – Turborider
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – No One Dies A Virgin
SCORPIONS – Rock Believer
IRONHEART – I Stand Alone
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow
FIRELAND – Ironclad
BABY ANIMALS – Because I Can
PAT BENATAR – Everybody Lay Down
HEART – Will You Be There (In The Morning)
MEAT LOAF – I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth)
MEAT LOAF – Paradise by The Dashboard Light
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
602) 4th January 2022 (Uploaded 3rd Jan)
THERAPY? – Screamager
THERION – Eye of Algol
THESE WICKED RIVERS – Shine On
THIN LIZZY – Jailbreak
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Sick of Me
THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot
THREE LIONS – Trouble In A Red Dress
THE THREE TREMORS – Bone Breaker
THRILL RIDE – Did I hear You Say
THUNDER – Young Man
THUNDER RISING – The Best Things Are Free
THUNDERCLOUD – Lightning Queen
THUNDERMOTHER – The Road Is Ours
TIGERTAILZ – Action City
603) 11th January 2022 (Uploaded 10th Jan)
TIGERTAILZ – Peace Sellz
TIMECHILD – This Too Will Pass
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Master of Hell
TINA GUO – The Trooper
TITO & TARANTULA – Strange Face of Love
TNT – Everyone’s A Star
TOBRUK – Wild on the Run
TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH – I Won’t Be With You
TOBY HITCHCOCK – Forward
TOBY JEPSON – Unwind
TOKYO BLADE – Burning Rain
TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Youngblood
TOKYO STORM – Is This Love
TOLEDO STEEL – No Quarter
604) 18th January 2022 (Uploaded 18th Jan)
TOLEDO STEEL – Into The Unknown
TOM HARTE – All Night Long
TOM KEIFER – The Death of Me
TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Into the Great Wide Open
TOMMY’S ROCKTRIP – Welcome to the Show
TOMORROW IS LOST – Smile
TONY MILLS – Only Love Knows Why
TONY MITCHELL – Hot, Endless Summer Nights
TONYA WATTS – Whore
TOOTHGRINDER – I Am
TORA TORA – Giants Fall
TORME - Hardcore
TORPEDOHEAD – Gasoline
TOSELAND – Puppet on A Chain
TOTO – Hold The Line
TOUCH – Little Bit of Rock n Roll
TOXICROSE – Outta Time
605) 25th January 2022 (Uploaded 24th Jan)
TOXICROSE – Blood On Blood
T’PAU – China In Your Hand
TRAGEDY – Stayin’ Alive
TRANSVISION VAMP – I Want Your Love
TRAVELER – Street Machine
TREAT – Rose of Jericho
THE TREATMENT – Bite Back
TREMONTI – If Not For You
TRIAXIS – Black Trinity
TRICK OR TREAT – Taurus: Great Horn
TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods
TRILLIUM – Machine Gun
TRISHULA – Scared to Breathe
TRIVIUM – Feast of Fire
Last Updated (Tuesday, 08 February 2022 23:24)