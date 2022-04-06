NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for February were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3834-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2022

 

There was a new interview with Udo Dirkscneider on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month. The Show also included special promo features with Kris Barras and Marillion.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

  

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for March includes album releases by Kris Barras Band, New Horizon, Radioactive, Jizzy Pearl’s Love/Hate, FM, Steve Dalton, Ronnie Atkins, Moonlight Haze, SheWolf, Gauntlet Rule, Shining Black, Altzi, Circle of Friends and Bomber.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

584) 4th March 2022 (Uploaded 5th Mar)

TWISTED SISTER – We’re Not Gonna Take It

STREET FIGHTER – Queen of the Night

RIOT ACT – Stand or Fall

JUNKYARD DRIVE – The Wonderland of Temptations

THIN LIZZY – Bad Habits

KROKUS – Long Stick Goes Boom

AC/DC – Highway to Hell

MASON HILL – DNA

JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever

BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name

SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly

Promo for KRIS BARRAS BAND album “Death Valley Paradise” Pt 1

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Dead Horses

Promo for KRIS BARRAS BAND album “Death Valley Paradise” Pt 2

SIMON MCBRIDE – High Stakes

DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge

RORY GALLAGHER – Moonchild

SHEWOLF – Home

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – May It Be (ft Charlotte Wessels)

EVERGREY – Save Us

STARCHASER – Dead Man Walking

JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Love is the Revolution

Promo for MARILLION album “An Hour Before It’s Dark”

MARILLION – The Crow and the Nightingale

ROSCO’S RIOT – The Void of Humanism

 

585) 11th March 2022 (Uploaded 12th Mar)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Death By Rock and Roll

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable

DEE SNIDER – Stand

GOTTHARD – Angel

THUNDER – Love Walked In

FREAK OF NATURE – Candle

STEVE DALTON – Shapeshifter

SIGN X – Forever King (ft Ronny Munroe)

DARE – Born in the Storm

TYSONDOG – Cold Day in Hell

TROYEN – It’s Not Too Late

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Imposter

HELIX – Heavy Metal Love

QUIET RIOT – Slick Black Cadillac

IRON MAIDEN – Where Eagles Dare

ALTZI – Legacy

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Take My Love to Heart (ft Jaime Kyle)

LOVESICK RADIO – I Need A Little

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Goodnight New York

MAVERICK – Cold Star Dancer

FALON – Mr Nasty

FLAMES OF FIRE – Gloria

THE BIG DEAL – Sensational

SPIRITS OF FIRE – Into the Mirror

BLACK SABBATH – War Pigs

 

586) 18th March 2022 (Uploaded 19th Mar)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

CORELEONI – Purple Dynamite

BLACK SWAN – Eagles Fly

THUNDER – The Western Sky

WIG WAM – Kilimanjaro

PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 1 (6 min)

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Kein Zurück

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 2 (6 min)

U.D.O. & DAS MUSIKKORPS DER BUNDESWEHR – Neon Diamond

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 3 (5 min)

U.D.O. -  Kids And Guns

ACCEPT – Burning

WARLOCK – Burning The Witches

KISS – God of Thunder

GLYDER – Love Never Dies

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive

FORTUNE – Orphaned in the Storm

DYNAZTY – Yours

APOCALYPTICA – I’ll Get Through This

BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes (ft Spencer Charnas)

BATTLE BEAST – The Lightbringer

PRIMAL FEAR – The End is Near

GUNS N ROSES – Sympathy for the Devil

 

587) 25th March 2022 (Uploaded 26th Mar)

IRON MAIDEN – The Number of the Beast

FOO FIGHTERS – All My Life

FOO FIGHTERS – The Pretender

RONNIE ROMERO – Girl on the Moon

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Emergency

RONNIE ATKINS – Rising Tide

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

ASH – Burn Baby Burn

SWEET SAVAGE – Killing Time

DEA MATRONA – Stamp On It

FM – Long Road Home

WORLDSEND – Warning Sign

SKID ROW – The Gangs All Here

JANI LIIMATAINEN – All Dreams Are Born To Die

WYNT – What About Us

SEVI – Hate You

DEATH BY BUNNY – Who Do You Think You Are

POISON ROSE – Inner Wolf

AXEL RUDI PELL – Down on the Streets

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Little Piece of Heaven (ft Doro)

RECKLESS LOVE – Bark At The Moon

DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty

SALTY DOG – Come Along

SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl

SHINING BLACK – Postcards from The Edge of the World

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – On Hot Minute

KOBURG – Requiem

SHEWOLF – Lone Wolf

MOONLIGHT HAZE – We’ll Be Free

IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html


610) 1st March 2022 (Uploaded 1st March)

VELVET REVOLVER – Dirty Little Thing

VELVET VIPER – Dangerous

VENDETTA LOVE – Witches and Thieves

THE VENDETTAS - Guardians

VENGEANCE – World Arena

VENOM – Welcome to Hell

VENREZ – Silver Eyes

VENUS 5 – Tom and Ms Amy Lee

VEONITY – Free Again

VESSEL – Misguided

VHF – Conception to Death

VIANA – Forever Free

VICE – Licence to Rock

VICE SQUAD – I Dare to Breath

 

611) 8th March 2022 (Uploaded 8th March)

VICTORY – Love & Hate

VINCE DICOLA – Bound & Gagged

VINCE NEIL – Tattoos & Tequila

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Shoot U Full of Love

THE VINTAGE CARAVAN – Can’t Get You Off My Mind

VINTAGE TROUBLE – Blues Hand Me Down

THE VIRGINMARYS – Portrait of Red

VISIGOTH – Fireseeker

VISION DIVINE – Fall From Grace

VISIONATICA – Pharaoh

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – A Journey to Remember

VITAL BREATH – The Trust

VIVALDI METAL PROJECT - Thunderstorm

VIXEN – Cryin’

 

612) 15th March 2022 (Uploaded 15th March)

VIXEN – Cruisin’

VOLBEAT – Still Counting

VOLSTER – Breathless

VOLTURIAN – New Life

VON BALTZER – Radio Active

VON HERTZEN BROTHERS – Flowers and Rust

VOODOMA – Silent Scream

VOODOO CIRCLE – Locked & Loaded

VOODOO HIGHWAY – Tears of A Brand New Sea

VOODOO HILL – All That Remains

VOODOO SIX – Falling Knives

VOODOO VEGAS – Follow Your Leader

W.A.S.P. – Forever Free

W.E.T. – How Far to Babylon

 

613) 22nd March 2022 (Uploaded 22nd Mar)

WAITING FOR MONDAY – Until The Dawn

WAKE THE NATIONS – Tattooed Girl

WAKING THE ANGELS – Stand Back From the Redline

WALK THE WALK – Heaven’s On It’s Way Down

WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart

WALL OF SLEEP – Sins of the Fathers

WAR CRUX – Ties That Bind

WARFARE – Noise, Filth and Fury

WARKINGS – Sparta (ft The Queen of the Damned)

WARLOCK – All We Are

WARRANT – Blind Faith

WARRIOR – Fighting for the Earth

WARRIOR SOUL – Firehouse

WAYSTED – Cinderella Boys

 

614) 29th March 2022 (Uploaded 29th Mar)

WAYSTED – Won’t Get Out Alive

WAYWARD SONS – Even Up The Score

WE ARE HARLOT – Dancing on Nails

WE START WARS – The Animal Inside

WEAPON UK – Electric Power

WEDNESDAY 13 – Devil Inside

WEST BOUND – Dance of Life

WESTERN SAND – Take It Away

WHEATUS – Teenage Dirtbag

THE WHEELBLOCKS – Aces High (ft Chris Jericho)

WHEN RIVERS MEET – I Can’t Flight This Feeling

WHILE SHE SLEEPS – Nervous (ft Simon Neil)

WHISKEY MYERS – Gasoline

WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up

WHITE LION – Battle At Little Big Horn

