There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for February were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3834-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2022
There was a new interview with Udo Dirkscneider on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month. The Show also included special promo features with Kris Barras and Marillion.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The "NI Rocks Recommends" feature for March includes album releases by Kris Barras Band, New Horizon, Radioactive, Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate, FM, Steve Dalton, Ronnie Atkins, Moonlight Haze, SheWolf, Gauntlet Rule, Shining Black, Altzi, Circle of Friends and Bomber.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
584) 4th March 2022 (Uploaded 5th Mar)
TWISTED SISTER – We’re Not Gonna Take It
STREET FIGHTER – Queen of the Night
RIOT ACT – Stand or Fall
JUNKYARD DRIVE – The Wonderland of Temptations
THIN LIZZY – Bad Habits
KROKUS – Long Stick Goes Boom
AC/DC – Highway to Hell
MASON HILL – DNA
JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever
BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name
SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly
Promo for KRIS BARRAS BAND album “Death Valley Paradise” Pt 1
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Dead Horses
Promo for KRIS BARRAS BAND album “Death Valley Paradise” Pt 2
SIMON MCBRIDE – High Stakes
DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge
RORY GALLAGHER – Moonchild
SHEWOLF – Home
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – May It Be (ft Charlotte Wessels)
EVERGREY – Save Us
STARCHASER – Dead Man Walking
JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Love is the Revolution
Promo for MARILLION album “An Hour Before It’s Dark”
MARILLION – The Crow and the Nightingale
ROSCO’S RIOT – The Void of Humanism
585) 11th March 2022 (Uploaded 12th Mar)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Death By Rock and Roll
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable
DEE SNIDER – Stand
GOTTHARD – Angel
THUNDER – Love Walked In
FREAK OF NATURE – Candle
STEVE DALTON – Shapeshifter
SIGN X – Forever King (ft Ronny Munroe)
DARE – Born in the Storm
TYSONDOG – Cold Day in Hell
TROYEN – It’s Not Too Late
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Imposter
HELIX – Heavy Metal Love
QUIET RIOT – Slick Black Cadillac
IRON MAIDEN – Where Eagles Dare
ALTZI – Legacy
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Take My Love to Heart (ft Jaime Kyle)
LOVESICK RADIO – I Need A Little
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Goodnight New York
MAVERICK – Cold Star Dancer
FALON – Mr Nasty
FLAMES OF FIRE – Gloria
THE BIG DEAL – Sensational
SPIRITS OF FIRE – Into the Mirror
BLACK SABBATH – War Pigs
586) 18th March 2022 (Uploaded 19th Mar)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
CORELEONI – Purple Dynamite
BLACK SWAN – Eagles Fly
THUNDER – The Western Sky
WIG WAM – Kilimanjaro
PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 1 (6 min)
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Kein Zurück
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 2 (6 min)
U.D.O. & DAS MUSIKKORPS DER BUNDESWEHR – Neon Diamond
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 3 (5 min)
U.D.O. - Kids And Guns
ACCEPT – Burning
WARLOCK – Burning The Witches
KISS – God of Thunder
GLYDER – Love Never Dies
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive
FORTUNE – Orphaned in the Storm
DYNAZTY – Yours
APOCALYPTICA – I’ll Get Through This
BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes (ft Spencer Charnas)
BATTLE BEAST – The Lightbringer
PRIMAL FEAR – The End is Near
GUNS N ROSES – Sympathy for the Devil
587) 25th March 2022 (Uploaded 26th Mar)
IRON MAIDEN – The Number of the Beast
FOO FIGHTERS – All My Life
FOO FIGHTERS – The Pretender
RONNIE ROMERO – Girl on the Moon
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Emergency
RONNIE ATKINS – Rising Tide
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
ASH – Burn Baby Burn
SWEET SAVAGE – Killing Time
DEA MATRONA – Stamp On It
FM – Long Road Home
WORLDSEND – Warning Sign
SKID ROW – The Gangs All Here
JANI LIIMATAINEN – All Dreams Are Born To Die
WYNT – What About Us
SEVI – Hate You
DEATH BY BUNNY – Who Do You Think You Are
POISON ROSE – Inner Wolf
AXEL RUDI PELL – Down on the Streets
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Little Piece of Heaven (ft Doro)
RECKLESS LOVE – Bark At The Moon
DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty
SALTY DOG – Come Along
SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl
SHINING BLACK – Postcards from The Edge of the World
JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – On Hot Minute
KOBURG – Requiem
SHEWOLF – Lone Wolf
MOONLIGHT HAZE – We’ll Be Free
IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.