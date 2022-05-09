NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for March were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3839-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2022

 

There was a new interview with former Kansas frontman John Elefante on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month – talking about his new solo album. The Show also included special promo features with Halestorm and Reef.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for April includes album releases by Dare, Riot Act, Black Swan, Treat, Nazareth, Ronnie Romero, Udo Dirkschneider and Stone Broken. Recommendations for a few releases from 29th April still need to be posted.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

 

588) 1st April 2022 (Uploaded 1st Apr)

THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – A New Heartbeat

NAZARETH – Runaway

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – April Fool

H.E.A.T. – Nationwide

BOMBER – Fever Eyes

H.E.R.O. & MELISSA BONNY – Monster

SCORPIONS – The Zoo

SCORPIONS – No One Like You

KANSAS – Fight Fire With Fire

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 1 (9 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – Time Machine

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 2 (6 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 3 (5 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – We Will Be Fine

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All

SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out

STEVE GRIMMET’S GRIM REAPER – Reach Out

WEAPON UK – Midnight Satisfaction

SYTERIA – New World Order

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – C’mon C’mon

VENUS 5 – Because of You

L.A. COBRA – She’s My Prison

BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt

SKYPILOT – Octofuzz

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven

 

589) 8th April 2022 (Uploaded 9th Apr)

NIRVANA – Smells Like Teen Spirit

DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’

RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles

EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways

RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf

BLACK SABBATH – Devil and Daughter

WHITESNAKE – Give Me More Time

FOZZY – Purifier

MARCO MENDOZA – Take It To The Limit

THUNDERMOTHER – Watch Out

GARY MOORE – Led Clones (ft Ozzy Osbourne)

GARY MOORE – Wishing Well

THIN LIZZY – Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You

U.D.O. – Metal Never Dies

DORO – Balls to the Walls (ft Udo Dirkschneider)

BALEFUL CREED – Her Promise

CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein

THE CRUX – Being

BLACK SWAN – Miracle

LONERIDER - Fantasyland

DARE – Fire Never Fades

LITA FORD – Hungry

LEE AARON – Sex With Love

THE CULT – Wild Flower

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

ERIC BELL – Song for Gary

 

590) 15th April 2022 (Uploaded 16th Apr)

STORMZONE – Cuchulainn’s Story

JUNKYARD DRIVE – Mr Rock n Roll

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – AfterLife

BUCKCHERRY – Barricade

HEAVY PETTIN – Devil in Her Eyes

DEF LEPPARD – Too Late For Love

MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion

CRASHDIET – Together Whatever

SKILLS – Blame It on The Night

NESTOR – Signed in Blood

BLOODY HEELS – Rotten Romance

THE BIG DEAL – Top Heaven

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Black Sunset

RAINBOW – Gates of Babylon

JUDAS PRIEST – Living After Midnight

SAXON – Wheels of Steel

SANDSTONE – I Know Why

IRONHEART – Gods of War

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – For The Rose

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Last To Know

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Uncle John

MARK DALY – Gotta Run

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – The Last Rebel

BLACKFOOT – Morning Dew

STEVE EARLE – Johnny Come Lately

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)

 

591) 22nd April 2022 (Uploaded 22nd Apr)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

DEVIL’S TRAIN – The Devil & The Blues

STONE BROKEN – The Devil You Know

DEAD CITY RUINS – Preacher

AEROSMITH – Cryin’

PRETTY MAIDS – Needles in the Dark

SLAUGHTER – Old Man

DAEDRIC – Dawnbreaker

MOTIVE BLACK – Lift Me Up (ft Carla Harvey)

CHAOS MAGIC – Emerge

JORN – Over The Horizon Radar

LION’S SHARE – Throne of Steel

TREAT – Rabbit Hole

THE DAVY K PROJECT – Breaking Down

SIMON MCBRIDE – The Fighter

RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down

MOTÖRHEAD – Iron Fist

SAXON – Sailing To America

ACCEPT – Russian Roulette

L.A. COBRA – Strange Desires

TEMPLE BALLS – Strike Like A Cobra

TYRANNOSAURUS NEBULOUS – Magnetar

THE CRUX – Time and Space

SINOCENCE – No Gods No Masters

IRON MAIDEN – Dance of Death

 

592) 29th April 2022 (Uploaded 1st May)

THE ANSWER – Under The Sky

THUNDER – Across The Nation

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone

CRASHDIET – Powerline

HALESTORM – The Steeple

Promo for HALESTORM Album “Back From The Dead”

HALESTORM – Back From the Dead

BLACK SABBATH – Heaven & Hell

HEAVEN & HELL – Bible Black

RIOT ACT – Closer to the Flame

CLEANBREAK – Coming Home

ANVIL – Take A Lesson

MAVERICK – Falling

DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos

ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn

REEF – Wolfman

Promo for REEF Album “Shoot Me Your Ace” Pt1

REEF – Best of Me

Promo for REEF Album “Shoot Me Your Ace” Pt2

REEF – Shoot Me Your Ace

KINGDOM COME – Overrated

HARDLINE – Hot Cherie

VINCE NEIL – Sister of Pain

STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen (Live)

 

 

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

614) 29th March 2022 (Uploaded 29th Mar)

WAYSTED – Won’t Get Out Alive

WAYWARD SONS – Even Up The Score

WE ARE HARLOT – Dancing on Nails

WE START WARS – The Animal Inside

WEAPON UK – Electric Power

WEDNESDAY 13 – Devil Inside

WEST BOUND – Dance of Life

WESTERN SAND – Take It Away

WHEATUS – Teenage Dirtbag

THE WHEELBLOCKS – Aces High (ft Chris Jericho)

WHEN RIVERS MEET – I Can’t Flight This Feeling

WHILE SHE SLEEPS – Nervous (ft Simon Neil)

WHISKEY MYERS – Gasoline

WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up

WHITE LION – Battle At Little Big Horn

 

615) 5th April 2022 (Uploaded 5th Apr)

WHITE LION – Radar Love

WHITE RAVEN DOWN – Not Alone

WHITE SISTER – April

WHITE SPIRIT – Backs to the Grind

WHITE STALLION – Hit The One In The Middle

WHITE VOID – This Apocalypse is For You

WHITE WIDDOW – Fight For Love

WHITEABBEY – Shadows

WHITECHAPEL – Hickory Creek

WHITECROSS – Red Light

WHITEROOMNIGHTMARE - IdiotsMart

WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

 

616) 12th April 2022 (Uploaded 12th April)

WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night

WHYZDOM – Metropolis Lights

WICKED GARDEN – Already Gone

WICKED LESTER - She

WICKED SENSATION – Adrenaline Rush

WICKED STONE – Ain’t No Rest

WICKMAN ROAD – In A Minute

WIG WAM – Never Say Die

WILD HEAT – Call of the Void

WILD HORSES – Whiskey Train

WILD ROSE – Love Can Change You

THE WILD! – Ready to Roll

WILDESTARR – Rage and Water

THE WILDHEARTS – The Jackson Whites

 

617) 19th April 2022 (Uploaded 19th Apr)

WILDNESS – Die Young

WILDSTREET – Born To Be

WINDING ROAD – It’s A Matter of Survival

THE WINERY DOGS – Criminal

WINGER – Easy Come Easy Go

WINTER’S VERGE – A Thousand Souls

WISHBONE ASH – We Stand As One

WITCHCRYER – Ricochet

WITCHERS CREED – Salem (Resurrection)

WITCHFYNDE – Give Em Hell

WITHIN TEMPTATION – The Reckoning (ft Jacoby Shadix)

WIZZ WIZZARD – Crucified

WOLFBORNE – Sex Sells

WOLFMOTHER – Joker & The Thief

 

618) 26th April 2022 (Uploaded 26th April)

WOLFMOTHER – Rock Out

WOLFSBANE – Smoke and Red Light

WOLFTOOTH – Broken Sword

WONDERLOVE – When The Vultures Die

WORK OF ART – Misguided Love

WORLD FIRE BRIGADE – Spreading My Wings

WORLD OF DAMAGE – I Will Not Conform

WORLDSEND – Inconspicuous Others

WORRY BLAST – Raised By Rock n Roll

WRAITH – Lifeline

WRATH OF THE GODS – Consumed by Evil

THE WRECKLESS MAJORITY – Cool Insane

WREX – Wide Eyes

WYCKED SYNN – The Savior


 

