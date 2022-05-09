There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for March were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3839-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2022
There was a new interview with former Kansas frontman John Elefante on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month – talking about his new solo album. The Show also included special promo features with Halestorm and Reef.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for April includes album releases by Dare, Riot Act, Black Swan, Treat, Nazareth, Ronnie Romero, Udo Dirkschneider and Stone Broken. Recommendations for a few releases from 29th April still need to be posted.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
588) 1st April 2022 (Uploaded 1st Apr)
THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – A New Heartbeat
NAZARETH – Runaway
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – April Fool
H.E.A.T. – Nationwide
BOMBER – Fever Eyes
H.E.R.O. & MELISSA BONNY – Monster
SCORPIONS – The Zoo
SCORPIONS – No One Like You
KANSAS – Fight Fire With Fire
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 1 (9 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – Time Machine
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 2 (6 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 3 (5 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – We Will Be Fine
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All
SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out
STEVE GRIMMET’S GRIM REAPER – Reach Out
WEAPON UK – Midnight Satisfaction
SYTERIA – New World Order
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – C’mon C’mon
VENUS 5 – Because of You
L.A. COBRA – She’s My Prison
BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt
SKYPILOT – Octofuzz
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven
589) 8th April 2022 (Uploaded 9th Apr)
NIRVANA – Smells Like Teen Spirit
DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’
RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles
EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways
RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf
BLACK SABBATH – Devil and Daughter
WHITESNAKE – Give Me More Time
FOZZY – Purifier
MARCO MENDOZA – Take It To The Limit
THUNDERMOTHER – Watch Out
GARY MOORE – Led Clones (ft Ozzy Osbourne)
GARY MOORE – Wishing Well
THIN LIZZY – Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You
U.D.O. – Metal Never Dies
DORO – Balls to the Walls (ft Udo Dirkschneider)
BALEFUL CREED – Her Promise
CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein
THE CRUX – Being
BLACK SWAN – Miracle
LONERIDER - Fantasyland
DARE – Fire Never Fades
LITA FORD – Hungry
LEE AARON – Sex With Love
THE CULT – Wild Flower
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
ERIC BELL – Song for Gary
590) 15th April 2022 (Uploaded 16th Apr)
STORMZONE – Cuchulainn’s Story
JUNKYARD DRIVE – Mr Rock n Roll
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – AfterLife
BUCKCHERRY – Barricade
HEAVY PETTIN – Devil in Her Eyes
DEF LEPPARD – Too Late For Love
MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion
CRASHDIET – Together Whatever
SKILLS – Blame It on The Night
NESTOR – Signed in Blood
BLOODY HEELS – Rotten Romance
THE BIG DEAL – Top Heaven
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Black Sunset
RAINBOW – Gates of Babylon
JUDAS PRIEST – Living After Midnight
SAXON – Wheels of Steel
SANDSTONE – I Know Why
IRONHEART – Gods of War
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – For The Rose
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Last To Know
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Uncle John
MARK DALY – Gotta Run
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – The Last Rebel
BLACKFOOT – Morning Dew
STEVE EARLE – Johnny Come Lately
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)
591) 22nd April 2022 (Uploaded 22nd Apr)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
DEVIL’S TRAIN – The Devil & The Blues
STONE BROKEN – The Devil You Know
DEAD CITY RUINS – Preacher
AEROSMITH – Cryin’
PRETTY MAIDS – Needles in the Dark
SLAUGHTER – Old Man
DAEDRIC – Dawnbreaker
MOTIVE BLACK – Lift Me Up (ft Carla Harvey)
CHAOS MAGIC – Emerge
JORN – Over The Horizon Radar
LION’S SHARE – Throne of Steel
TREAT – Rabbit Hole
THE DAVY K PROJECT – Breaking Down
SIMON MCBRIDE – The Fighter
RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down
MOTÖRHEAD – Iron Fist
SAXON – Sailing To America
ACCEPT – Russian Roulette
L.A. COBRA – Strange Desires
TEMPLE BALLS – Strike Like A Cobra
TYRANNOSAURUS NEBULOUS – Magnetar
THE CRUX – Time and Space
SINOCENCE – No Gods No Masters
IRON MAIDEN – Dance of Death
592) 29th April 2022 (Uploaded 1st May)
THE ANSWER – Under The Sky
THUNDER – Across The Nation
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone
CRASHDIET – Powerline
HALESTORM – The Steeple
Promo for HALESTORM Album “Back From The Dead”
HALESTORM – Back From the Dead
BLACK SABBATH – Heaven & Hell
HEAVEN & HELL – Bible Black
RIOT ACT – Closer to the Flame
CLEANBREAK – Coming Home
ANVIL – Take A Lesson
MAVERICK – Falling
DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos
ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn
REEF – Wolfman
Promo for REEF Album “Shoot Me Your Ace” Pt1
REEF – Best of Me
Promo for REEF Album “Shoot Me Your Ace” Pt2
REEF – Shoot Me Your Ace
KINGDOM COME – Overrated
HARDLINE – Hot Cherie
VINCE NEIL – Sister of Pain
STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
614) 29th March 2022 (Uploaded 29th Mar)
WAYSTED – Won’t Get Out Alive
WAYWARD SONS – Even Up The Score
WE ARE HARLOT – Dancing on Nails
WE START WARS – The Animal Inside
WEAPON UK – Electric Power
WEDNESDAY 13 – Devil Inside
WEST BOUND – Dance of Life
WESTERN SAND – Take It Away
WHEATUS – Teenage Dirtbag
THE WHEELBLOCKS – Aces High (ft Chris Jericho)
WHEN RIVERS MEET – I Can’t Flight This Feeling
WHILE SHE SLEEPS – Nervous (ft Simon Neil)
WHISKEY MYERS – Gasoline
WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up
WHITE LION – Battle At Little Big Horn
615) 5th April 2022 (Uploaded 5th Apr)
WHITE LION – Radar Love
WHITE RAVEN DOWN – Not Alone
WHITE SISTER – April
WHITE SPIRIT – Backs to the Grind
WHITE STALLION – Hit The One In The Middle
WHITE VOID – This Apocalypse is For You
WHITE WIDDOW – Fight For Love
WHITEABBEY – Shadows
WHITECHAPEL – Hickory Creek
WHITECROSS – Red Light
WHITEROOMNIGHTMARE - IdiotsMart
WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
616) 12th April 2022 (Uploaded 12th April)
WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night
WHYZDOM – Metropolis Lights
WICKED GARDEN – Already Gone
WICKED LESTER - She
WICKED SENSATION – Adrenaline Rush
WICKED STONE – Ain’t No Rest
WICKMAN ROAD – In A Minute
WIG WAM – Never Say Die
WILD HEAT – Call of the Void
WILD HORSES – Whiskey Train
WILD ROSE – Love Can Change You
THE WILD! – Ready to Roll
WILDESTARR – Rage and Water
THE WILDHEARTS – The Jackson Whites
617) 19th April 2022 (Uploaded 19th Apr)
WILDNESS – Die Young
WILDSTREET – Born To Be
WINDING ROAD – It’s A Matter of Survival
THE WINERY DOGS – Criminal
WINGER – Easy Come Easy Go
WINTER’S VERGE – A Thousand Souls
WISHBONE ASH – We Stand As One
WITCHCRYER – Ricochet
WITCHERS CREED – Salem (Resurrection)
WITCHFYNDE – Give Em Hell
WITHIN TEMPTATION – The Reckoning (ft Jacoby Shadix)
WIZZ WIZZARD – Crucified
WOLFBORNE – Sex Sells
WOLFMOTHER – Joker & The Thief