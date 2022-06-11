NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for April were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3844-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2022

 

There was a new interview with Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month and also a repeat of recent interviews with Udo Dirkschneider and John Elefante. The Show also included a special promo feature with Halestorm.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for May includes album releases by Jeff Scott Soto, Halestorm, Graham Bonnet Band, The Big Deal, Junkyard Drive, Skills, Lonerider and Last Temptation.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

593) 6th May 2022 (Uploaded 6th May)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Ringin In My Head

DIRTY HONEY – Rolling 7s

SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket

DIAMANTE – American Dream

CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio

VENUS 5 – We Are Dynamite

EUROPE – Not Supposed To Sing The Blues

FOREIGNER – Can’t Slow Down

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

HALESTORM – Wicked Ways

Promo for HALESTORM Album “Back From The Dead” Pt1

HALESTORM – My Redemption

Promo for HALESTORM Album “Back From The Dead” Pt2

HALESTORM – Raise Your Horns

SCAR FOR LIFE – Strike Down

TREMONTI – Let That Be Us

DAGOBA – City Lights

PAT BENATAR – Fire And Ice

AC/DC – Down Payment Blues

BIG GUNS – Live Without Fear

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Bear Machine

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Legion of the Seas

WHITEABBEY – Snow

GLASYA – Way to Victory

STATEMENT – Dreams from the Darkest Side

IRON SAVIOR – The Battle

POWERWOLF – Sainted by the Storm

BOWLING FOR SOUP – I Wanna Be Brad Pitt

 

 

594) 13th May 2022 (Uploaded 11th May)

ACCEPT – Balls To The Wall

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 1 (6 min)

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Kein Zurück

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 2 (6 min)

U.D.O. & DAS MUSIKKORPS DER BUNDESWEHR – Neon Diamond

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 3 (5 min)

U.D.O. -  Kids And Guns

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Hell Raiser

DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Where The Angels Fly

ACCEPT – Burning

KANSAS – Fight Fire With Fire

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 1 (9 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – Time Machine

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 2 (6 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 3 (5 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – We Will Be Fine

MASTEDON – Life on the Line

KANSAS – Fair Exchange

 

 

595) 20th May 2022 (Uploaded 19th May)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Wild Side

MASON HILL – Hold On

UGLY KID JOE – Neighbor

THUNDER – The Dead City

THUNDERMOTHER – I Don’t Know You

CHAOS MAGIC – In the Depth of the Night

ORIANTHI – Contagious (Live)

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves

PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams (Live)

RAINBOW – Stargazer

DIO – Don’t Talk to Strangers

BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo

AVANTASIA – The Wicked Rule The Night

JORN – One Man War

KISS – Take It Off

DEF LEPPARD – Take What You Want

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – You Drive Me Wild

POISON – We’re An American Band

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – IOU

THE HU – This Is Mongol

CIVIL WAR – Invaders

SHINEDOWN – The Saints of Violence and Innuendo

IRON MAIDEN – Die With Your Boots On

MOB RULES – Sacred Heart

THE ANSWER – Preachin’

 

 

596) 27th May 2022 (Uploaded 28th May)

SCREAMING EAGLES – 27 Club

CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)

THE DEAD DAISIES – Radiance

DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone

RIVAL SONS – White Noise

RIVAL SONS – Pressure And Time

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (11 min)

RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 2 (8 min)

RIVAL SONS – Look Away

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (9 min)

RIVAL SONS – Gypsy Heart

RIVAL SONS – Only One

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable

PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself

SAFIRE – Sunshine

STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman

STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon

FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman

MARCO MENDOZA – Shoot For The Stars

DAN REED NETWORK – Homegrown

SIMON MCBRIDE – Don’t Dare

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Sharon Den Adel)

SICK N BEAUTIFUL – This is Not The End

FOREIGNER – Cold As Ice (Live)

 

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

619) 3rd May 2022 (Uploaded 3rd May)

WYNT – What About Us

WYTCH HAZEL – Save My Life

X DRIVE – Steppin On The Rock

XEROSUN – Broken

X-ROMANCE – Over and Over

XXILE – Sober

XYZ – Take What You Can

Y&T – I Believe In You

YARD OF BLONDES – Do You Need More

YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice

YES – Owner of a Broken Heart (Live)

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN & RONNIE JAMES DIO – Dream On

 

 

620) 10th May 2022 (Uploaded 9th May)

YOUNG GUNS – Bones

ZADRA – Rise From the Fire

ZANETA – Feel You Now

ZELBO – Fortune and Fame

ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor

ZODIAC – Follow You

ZZ TOP – Sleeping Bag

20 WATT TOMBSTONE – Shitty Ex Girlfriend

21 OCTAYNE – She’s Killing Me

3 DOORS DOWN – In The Dark

3.2 – A Fond Farewell

36 CRAZYFISTS – Time and Trauna

3D In Your Face – In Your Face

42 DECIBEL – Rude and Fast

THE 69 EYES – Cheyenna

 

621) 17th May 2022 (Uploaded 16th May)

ABLAZE – (We’re Gonna) Rock n Roll

ABO – Back to Me (ft Thomas Carlsen)

ABSOLUTION – Let It Go

ABSOLVA – Burn Inside

AC/DC – Touch Too Much

ACCEPT – Too Mean To Die

ACE FREHLEY – Space Truckin’

ACE MAFIA – Face to Face

ACES AND EIGHTS – Someone

AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable

ADAM’S CURSE – A Vibe for Philo

ADELITAS WAY - Notorious

ADLER – The One That You Hated

ADRENALINE MOB – Mob is Back

ADRENALINE RUSH – Breaking The Chains

ADRIAN BENEGAS – The Revenant

 

622) 24th May 2022 (Uploaded 24th May)

AEROSMITH – Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

AETHER REALM - Goodbye

AFFAIRE – Neon Gods

AFTERBURN – To The Grave

THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister (ft Mark Slaughter)

AGAINST THE GRAIN – High Heeled Woman

AGAINST THEIR WILL – Where The Enemy Sleeps

AGARTHIC – The Ancient Secret Scroll

AGE OF REFLECTION – A New Dawn

AGINCOURT – Edge of Paradise

THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church

AIRBOURNE – She Gives Me Hell

AIRBOURNE - Stand Up For Rock n Roll

 

 

623) 31st May 2022 (Uploaded 31st May)

AIRBOURNE – Ready To Rock

AIRFORCE - Fight

AIRRACE – Summer Rain

AJENDA – Unrecognisable

ALANNAH MYLES – Black Velvet

ALCATRAZZ – Skyfire

ALDARIA – When The Time Has Come

ALESSANDRO DEL VECCHIO – Back on My Trail

ALIAS – Waiting for Love

ALICE COOPER – Might As Well Be On Mars

ALIEN – You Still Burn

ALIEN ANT FARM – Smooth Criminal

ALIEN FORCE – Sceptical Feeling


 

