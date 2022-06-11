There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for April were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3844-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2022
There was a new interview with Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month and also a repeat of recent interviews with Udo Dirkschneider and John Elefante. The Show also included a special promo feature with Halestorm.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for May includes album releases by Jeff Scott Soto, Halestorm, Graham Bonnet Band, The Big Deal, Junkyard Drive, Skills, Lonerider and Last Temptation.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
593) 6th May 2022 (Uploaded 6th May)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Ringin In My Head
DIRTY HONEY – Rolling 7s
SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket
DIAMANTE – American Dream
CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio
VENUS 5 – We Are Dynamite
EUROPE – Not Supposed To Sing The Blues
FOREIGNER – Can’t Slow Down
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
HALESTORM – Wicked Ways
Promo for HALESTORM Album “Back From The Dead” Pt1
HALESTORM – My Redemption
Promo for HALESTORM Album “Back From The Dead” Pt2
HALESTORM – Raise Your Horns
SCAR FOR LIFE – Strike Down
TREMONTI – Let That Be Us
DAGOBA – City Lights
PAT BENATAR – Fire And Ice
AC/DC – Down Payment Blues
BIG GUNS – Live Without Fear
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Bear Machine
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Legion of the Seas
WHITEABBEY – Snow
GLASYA – Way to Victory
STATEMENT – Dreams from the Darkest Side
IRON SAVIOR – The Battle
POWERWOLF – Sainted by the Storm
BOWLING FOR SOUP – I Wanna Be Brad Pitt
594) 13th May 2022 (Uploaded 11th May)
ACCEPT – Balls To The Wall
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 1 (6 min)
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Kein Zurück
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 2 (6 min)
U.D.O. & DAS MUSIKKORPS DER BUNDESWEHR – Neon Diamond
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 3 (5 min)
U.D.O. - Kids And Guns
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Hell Raiser
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Where The Angels Fly
ACCEPT – Burning
KANSAS – Fight Fire With Fire
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 1 (9 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – Time Machine
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 2 (6 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 3 (5 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – We Will Be Fine
MASTEDON – Life on the Line
KANSAS – Fair Exchange
595) 20th May 2022 (Uploaded 19th May)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Wild Side
MASON HILL – Hold On
UGLY KID JOE – Neighbor
THUNDER – The Dead City
THUNDERMOTHER – I Don’t Know You
CHAOS MAGIC – In the Depth of the Night
ORIANTHI – Contagious (Live)
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves
PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams (Live)
RAINBOW – Stargazer
DIO – Don’t Talk to Strangers
BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo
AVANTASIA – The Wicked Rule The Night
JORN – One Man War
KISS – Take It Off
DEF LEPPARD – Take What You Want
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – You Drive Me Wild
POISON – We’re An American Band
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – IOU
THE HU – This Is Mongol
CIVIL WAR – Invaders
SHINEDOWN – The Saints of Violence and Innuendo
IRON MAIDEN – Die With Your Boots On
MOB RULES – Sacred Heart
THE ANSWER – Preachin’
596) 27th May 2022 (Uploaded 28th May)
SCREAMING EAGLES – 27 Club
CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)
THE DEAD DAISIES – Radiance
DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone
RIVAL SONS – White Noise
RIVAL SONS – Pressure And Time
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (11 min)
RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 2 (8 min)
RIVAL SONS – Look Away
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (9 min)
RIVAL SONS – Gypsy Heart
RIVAL SONS – Only One
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable
PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself
SAFIRE – Sunshine
STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman
STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon
FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman
MARCO MENDOZA – Shoot For The Stars
DAN REED NETWORK – Homegrown
SIMON MCBRIDE – Don’t Dare
ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Sharon Den Adel)
SICK N BEAUTIFUL – This is Not The End
FOREIGNER – Cold As Ice (Live)
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
619) 3rd May 2022 (Uploaded 3rd May)
WYNT – What About Us
WYTCH HAZEL – Save My Life
X DRIVE – Steppin On The Rock
XEROSUN – Broken
X-ROMANCE – Over and Over
XXILE – Sober
XYZ – Take What You Can
Y&T – I Believe In You
YARD OF BLONDES – Do You Need More
YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice
YES – Owner of a Broken Heart (Live)
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN & RONNIE JAMES DIO – Dream On
620) 10th May 2022 (Uploaded 9th May)
YOUNG GUNS – Bones
ZADRA – Rise From the Fire
ZANETA – Feel You Now
ZELBO – Fortune and Fame
ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor
ZODIAC – Follow You
ZZ TOP – Sleeping Bag
20 WATT TOMBSTONE – Shitty Ex Girlfriend
21 OCTAYNE – She’s Killing Me
3 DOORS DOWN – In The Dark
3.2 – A Fond Farewell
36 CRAZYFISTS – Time and Trauna
3D In Your Face – In Your Face
42 DECIBEL – Rude and Fast
THE 69 EYES – Cheyenna
621) 17th May 2022 (Uploaded 16th May)
ABLAZE – (We’re Gonna) Rock n Roll
ABO – Back to Me (ft Thomas Carlsen)
ABSOLUTION – Let It Go
ABSOLVA – Burn Inside
AC/DC – Touch Too Much
ACCEPT – Too Mean To Die
ACE FREHLEY – Space Truckin’
ACE MAFIA – Face to Face
ACES AND EIGHTS – Someone
AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable
ADAM’S CURSE – A Vibe for Philo
ADELITAS WAY - Notorious
ADLER – The One That You Hated
ADRENALINE MOB – Mob is Back
ADRENALINE RUSH – Breaking The Chains
ADRIAN BENEGAS – The Revenant
622) 24th May 2022 (Uploaded 24th May)
AEROSMITH – Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
AETHER REALM - Goodbye
AFFAIRE – Neon Gods
AFTERBURN – To The Grave
THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister (ft Mark Slaughter)
AGAINST THE GRAIN – High Heeled Woman
AGAINST THEIR WILL – Where The Enemy Sleeps
AGARTHIC – The Ancient Secret Scroll
AGE OF REFLECTION – A New Dawn
AGINCOURT – Edge of Paradise
THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church
AIRBOURNE – She Gives Me Hell
AIRBOURNE - Stand Up For Rock n Roll
623) 31st May 2022 (Uploaded 31st May)
AIRBOURNE – Ready To Rock
AIRFORCE - Fight
AIRRACE – Summer Rain
AJENDA – Unrecognisable
ALANNAH MYLES – Black Velvet
ALCATRAZZ – Skyfire
ALDARIA – When The Time Has Come
ALESSANDRO DEL VECCHIO – Back on My Trail
ALIAS – Waiting for Love
ALICE COOPER – Might As Well Be On Mars
ALIEN – You Still Burn
ALIEN ANT FARM – Smooth Criminal
ALIEN FORCE – Sceptical Feeling