There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for May were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3847-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2022
There were no new interviews this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for June includes album releases by Venus 5, Bloody Heels, Chaos Magic, Drive At Night, Dan Reed Network, Sole Syndicate, Jorn, Devil’s Train, L.A. Cobra, Classless Act and Ousey Mann.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
597) 3rd June 2022 (Uploaded 3rd June)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls
THUNDER – Black
STONE BROKEN – The Devil You Know
DEVIL’S TRAIN – The Devil & The Blues
CHEAP TRICK – Mighty Wings
THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes
DIRTY HONEY – Fire Away
FLEETWOOD MAC – Tango In The Night
STEVIE NICKS – Landslide (Live)
TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS – Refugee
ALTER BRIDGE – Godspeed
CREED – On My Sleeve
METALLICA – Turn The Page
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (ft Dino Jelusick)
WHITESNAKE – Well I Never
FOREIGNER – Cold As Ice
HALESTORM – Familiar Taste of Poison
ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn
SUNSTORM – Never Give Up
THE EAGLES – Hotel California
DEREK & THE DOMINOES & ERIC CLAPTON – Layla
QUEEN – Who Wants to Live Forever
THE BLACK KEYS – Howlin’ For You
SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Darkness Settles In
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – Tougher Than The Rest
STONE SOUR – Through Glass
THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights
598) 10th June 2022 (Uploaded 11th June)
IRON MAIDEN – Aces High
MONSTER TRUCK – Golden Woman
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Better Than Saturday Night
JAILBIRDS – The River
TEMPT – Living Dangerous
AIRBOURNE – Boneshaker
SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero
MERIDIAN – Dreamers
EVERGREY – Call Out The Dark
BALEFUL CREED – Line of Trouble
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Welcome to the Circus
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow
A LITTLE BITTER – Genghis
TESLA – Last Action Hero
QUEEN – Gimme The Prize
STEEL DRAGON – Livin’ The Life
SUNSTORM – Brothers in Arms
CHEZ KANE – Powerzone
RESTLESS SPIRITS – I Need A Lil White Lie (ft Kent Hilli)
WAYWARD SONS – Can’t Take It Anymore
TABOO – Flames
TRUCKER DIABLO – This Burning Heart
HAMMER KING – Pariah Is My Name
POWERWOLF – Venom of Venus
SANDSTONE – Worn Soul
IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Live)
599) 17th June 2022 (Uploaded 17th June)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ In The City
H.E.A.T. – Back to the Rhythm
NORDIC UNION – In Every Waking Hour
L.A. COBRA – The Star
DAN REED NETWORK – Let’s Hear It For The King
BEYOND THE BLACK – Reincarnation
VENDETTA LOVE – Hush Hush
BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead
DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind
D.A.D. – Burning Star
ROXY BLUE – Too Hot to Handle
BRIGHTON ROCK – Power Overload
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Fire of Unknown Origin
WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe
HALESTORM – i Miss The Misery
CASSIDY PARIS – Wannabe
AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice
SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse
SOCIAL DISORDER – Windy Road
ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer
SAINT ASONIA – Better Late Than Never
MENTALIST – Generations Legacy
CIVIL WAR – Oblivion
IRON MAIDEN – Clansman (Live)
600) 24th June 2022 (Uploaded 24th June)
IN THIS MOMENT – We Will Rock You
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls Girls Girls
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Hate Myself for Loving You
KISS – Heaven’s On Fire
GOTTHARD – Sister Moon
TOM KEIFER – The Death of Me
TESLA – Forever More
SHAKRA – The End of Days
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Long Time No See
TREMONTI – Dust
THUNDER – Today The World Stopped Turning
QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe In Love
RATT – Givin’ Yourself Away
SHINEDOWN – Enemies
3 DOORS DOWN - Heaven
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Brighter Side of Grey
THROUGH FIRE – Listen to Your Heart
SIXX A.M. – Maybe It’s Time
ECLIPSE – Never Gonna Be Like You
ONE DESIRE – Hurt
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
JOURNEY – Stone In Love
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE – Ship To Wreck
GEORGIA SATELLITES – Battleship Chains
THE QUIREBOYS – Mayfair
RAINBOW – All Night Long
IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
624) 7th June 2022 (Uploaded 7th June)
ALIEN WEAPONRY – Tangaroa
ALIRIO – All Things Must Pass
ALL 4 1 – Hero In Your Life
ALL ABOUT EVE – In The Meadow
THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS – Move Along
ALL THAT REMAINS – The Thunder Rolls
ALLEN / LANDE – The Great Divide
ALLEN / OLZON – Worlds Apart
ALLIANCE – Real Thing
ALLIED FORCES – Medicine Man
ALMANAC – Bought And Sold
THE ALMIGHTY –Power
THE ALMIGHTY FALLEN – Walk Away
625) 14th June 2022 (Uploaded 15th June)
ALTA REIGN - Shine
ALTER BRIDGE – Last Rites
ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Part of Me
ALTZI – Into The Fire
AMANDA SOMERVILLE’S TRILLIUM – Shards
AMARANTHE – Viral
AMBERIAN DAWN – Looking For You
AMMUNITION – Tear Your City Down
AMONGST LIARS – Burn The Vision
THE AMORETTES – Hell or High Water
AMULET – Burning Hammer
ANCHOR LANE – Casino
ANDREW W.K. – Everybody Sins
ANDRO COULTON’S WITCHFYNDE – Give Em Hell
626) 21st June 2022 (Uploaded 23rd June)
ANETTE OLZON - Parasite
ANGEL HEART – I Don’t Need Love
ANGEL WITCH – Angel Witch
ANGELICA – Beat Them All
ANGELS OR KINGS – A Harder Place
ANGELWINGS – Fallen Angel Song
ANI LO PROJEKT – Cold Death
ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day
ANOTHER LOST YEAR – War on the Inside
THE ANSWER – Spectacular
ANTHEM – Black Empire
ANVIL – Take A Lesson
APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA – Theatre of War
APOCALYPTICA – Talk To Me (feat Lzzy Hale)
627) 28th June 2022 (Uploaded 29th June)
APOCALYPTICA – I’m Not Jesus (Ft Corey Taylor)
APOLLO – I Need rock n Roll
APOLLO UNDER FIRE – One Track Mind
APOSTOLICA – The Sword of Sorrow
APPICE – Monsters and Heroes
APRIL WINE – Sign of the Gypsy Queen
ARCHANGE – Rock Non Stop
ARCHER NATION – Severed
ARCHON ANGEL – Fallen
ARCTIC RAIN - Lost
ARDOURS – Epitaph for a Spark
ARION – Bloodline (feat Noora Louhima)
ARK ASCENT - Downfall
ARKADO – Eagle