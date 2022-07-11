NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for May were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3847-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2022

 

There were no new interviews this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for June includes album releases by Venus 5, Bloody Heels, Chaos Magic, Drive At Night, Dan Reed Network, Sole Syndicate, Jorn, Devil’s Train, L.A. Cobra, Classless Act and Ousey Mann.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

597) 3rd June 2022 (Uploaded 3rd June)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls

THUNDER – Black

STONE BROKEN – The Devil You Know

DEVIL’S TRAIN – The Devil & The Blues

CHEAP TRICK – Mighty Wings

THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes

DIRTY HONEY – Fire Away

FLEETWOOD MAC – Tango In The Night

STEVIE NICKS – Landslide (Live)

TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS – Refugee

ALTER BRIDGE – Godspeed

CREED – On My Sleeve

METALLICA – Turn The Page

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (ft Dino Jelusick)

WHITESNAKE – Well I Never

FOREIGNER – Cold As Ice

HALESTORM – Familiar Taste of Poison

ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn

SUNSTORM – Never Give Up

THE EAGLES – Hotel California

DEREK & THE DOMINOES & ERIC CLAPTON – Layla

QUEEN – Who Wants to Live Forever

THE BLACK KEYS – Howlin’ For You

SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Darkness Settles In

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – Tougher Than The Rest

STONE SOUR – Through Glass

THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights

 

598) 10th June 2022 (Uploaded 11th June)

IRON MAIDEN – Aces High

MONSTER TRUCK – Golden Woman

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Better Than Saturday Night

JAILBIRDS – The River

TEMPT – Living Dangerous

AIRBOURNE – Boneshaker

SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero

MERIDIAN – Dreamers

EVERGREY – Call Out The Dark

BALEFUL CREED – Line of Trouble

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Welcome to the Circus

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow

A LITTLE BITTER – Genghis

TESLA – Last Action Hero

QUEEN – Gimme The Prize

STEEL DRAGON – Livin’ The Life

SUNSTORM – Brothers in Arms

CHEZ KANE – Powerzone

RESTLESS SPIRITS – I Need A Lil White Lie (ft Kent Hilli)

WAYWARD SONS – Can’t Take It Anymore

TABOO – Flames

TRUCKER DIABLO – This Burning Heart

HAMMER KING – Pariah Is My Name

POWERWOLF – Venom of Venus

SANDSTONE – Worn Soul

IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Live)

 

599) 17th June 2022 (Uploaded 17th June)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ In The City

H.E.A.T. – Back to the Rhythm

NORDIC UNION – In Every Waking Hour

L.A. COBRA – The Star

DAN REED NETWORK – Let’s Hear It For The King

BEYOND THE BLACK – Reincarnation

VENDETTA LOVE – Hush Hush

BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead

DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind

D.A.D. – Burning Star

ROXY BLUE – Too Hot to Handle

BRIGHTON ROCK – Power Overload

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Fire of Unknown Origin

WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe

HALESTORM – i Miss The Misery

CASSIDY PARIS – Wannabe

AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice

SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse

SOCIAL DISORDER – Windy Road

ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer

SAINT ASONIA – Better Late Than Never

MENTALIST – Generations Legacy

CIVIL WAR – Oblivion

IRON MAIDEN – Clansman (Live)

 

600) 24th June 2022 (Uploaded 24th June)

IN THIS MOMENT – We Will Rock You

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls Girls Girls

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Hate Myself for Loving You

KISS – Heaven’s On Fire

GOTTHARD – Sister Moon

TOM KEIFER – The Death of Me

TESLA – Forever More

SHAKRA – The End of Days

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Long Time No See

TREMONTI – Dust

THUNDER – Today The World Stopped Turning

QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe In Love

RATT – Givin’ Yourself Away

SHINEDOWN – Enemies

3 DOORS DOWN - Heaven

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Brighter Side of Grey

THROUGH FIRE – Listen to Your Heart

SIXX A.M. – Maybe It’s Time

ECLIPSE – Never Gonna Be Like You

ONE DESIRE – Hurt

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

JOURNEY – Stone In Love

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE – Ship To Wreck

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Battleship Chains

THE QUIREBOYS – Mayfair

RAINBOW – All Night Long

IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

624) 7th June 2022 (Uploaded 7th June)

ALIEN WEAPONRY – Tangaroa

ALIRIO – All Things Must Pass

ALL 4 1 – Hero In Your Life

ALL ABOUT EVE – In The Meadow

THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS – Move Along

ALL THAT REMAINS – The Thunder Rolls

ALLEN / LANDE – The Great Divide

ALLEN / OLZON – Worlds Apart

ALLIANCE – Real Thing

ALLIED FORCES – Medicine Man

ALMANAC – Bought And Sold

THE ALMIGHTY –Power

THE ALMIGHTY FALLEN – Walk Away

 

625) 14th June 2022 (Uploaded 15th June)

ALTA REIGN - Shine

ALTER BRIDGE – Last Rites

ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Part of Me

ALTZI – Into The Fire

AMANDA SOMERVILLE’S TRILLIUM – Shards

AMARANTHE – Viral

AMBERIAN DAWN – Looking For You

AMMUNITION – Tear Your City Down

AMONGST LIARS – Burn The Vision

THE AMORETTES – Hell or High Water

AMULET – Burning Hammer

ANCHOR LANE – Casino

ANDREW W.K. – Everybody Sins

ANDRO COULTON’S WITCHFYNDE – Give Em Hell

 

626) 21st  June 2022 (Uploaded 23rd June)

ANETTE OLZON - Parasite

ANGEL HEART – I Don’t Need Love

ANGEL WITCH – Angel Witch

ANGELICA – Beat Them All

ANGELS OR KINGS – A Harder Place

ANGELWINGS – Fallen Angel Song

ANI LO PROJEKT – Cold Death

ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day

ANOTHER LOST YEAR – War on the Inside

THE ANSWER – Spectacular

ANTHEM – Black Empire

ANVIL – Take A Lesson

APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA – Theatre of War

APOCALYPTICA – Talk To Me (feat Lzzy Hale)

 

627) 28th June 2022 (Uploaded 29th June)

APOCALYPTICA – I’m Not Jesus (Ft Corey Taylor)

APOLLO – I Need rock n Roll

APOLLO UNDER FIRE – One Track Mind

APOSTOLICA – The Sword of Sorrow

APPICE – Monsters and Heroes

APRIL WINE – Sign of the Gypsy Queen

ARCHANGE – Rock Non Stop

ARCHER NATION – Severed

ARCHON ANGEL – Fallen

ARCTIC RAIN - Lost

ARDOURS – Epitaph for a Spark

ARION – Bloodline (feat Noora Louhima)

ARK ASCENT - Downfall

ARKADO – Eagle


 

