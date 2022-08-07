There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for June were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3849-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2022
There was a new interview with Steve Mann on the Show this month as well as a repeat of a recent interview with Scott Holiday. There was also a special promo feature with Shinedown’s Brent Smith. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for July includes album releases by Shinedown, Cleanbeak, Battering Ram, Orianthi, Highway Sentinels and Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts.
601) 1st July 2022 (Uploaded 30th June)
601) 1st July 2022 (Uploaded 30th June)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
GINEVRA – Unbreakable
DYNAZTY – Natural Born Killer
STRYPER – Rise to the Call
SHINEDOWN – The Saints of Violence and Innuendo
Promo feature for “Planet Zero” with Brent from Shinedown
SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero
LION’S SHARE – Infernal Soul
FALON – Girls on Fire
NO HOT ASHES – Souls
THUNDERMOTHER – Hot Mess
RESTLESS SPIRITS – Dreams of the Wild (ft Chez Kane)
DIRTY HONEY – The Wire
RIVAL SONS – White Noise
RIVAL SONS – Pressure And Time
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (11 min)
RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 2 (8 min)
RIVAL SONS – Look Away
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (9 min)
RIVAL SONS – Gypsy Heart
RIVAL SONS – Only One
SOLE SYNDICATE – Brave Enough
FALLEN SANCTUARY – Terranova
IRON SAVIOR – Solar Wings
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
602) 8th July 2022 (Uploaded 9th July)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
DEVIL’S TRAIN – You Promised Me Love
SUNSTORM – Games We Play
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Lilith
KIX – Girl Money
TESLA – Edison’s Medicine
SLAUGHTER – Do Ya Know
DRIVE AT NIGHT – Weekend Fun
CLASSLESS ACT – This Is For You (ft Justin Hawkins)
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Mission
HIGHWAY SENTINELS – How To Be Real (ft Joe Satriani)
BAD WOLVES – The Body
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Times Like These
CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gunn Sally
L.A. GUNS – Electric Gypsy
GUNS N ROSES – Rocket Queen
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Don’t Pray For Me
MADAME MAYHEM – Inside Out
THE HU – Black Thunder
WAYWARD SONS – Beaten to the Punch
VENDETTA LOVE – Walk Alone
OUSEY MANN – And So It Begins
HELIX – Gimme Gimme Good Lovin
DOKKEN – It’s Not Love
HEAVY PETTIN – In And Out of Love
MAGNUM – Your Dreams Won’t Die
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Long Haul Trucker
DOM MARTIN – Unsatisfied
THE ANSWER – Rock n Roll Outlaw
603) 15th July 2022 (Uploaded 16th July)
MIKE TRAMP AND THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CIRCUZ – Don’t Let Them Put It On You
THE FORGED HEARTS – I Touched The Fire
BOBAFLEX – I’ll Blow Your Dreams Into The Sky
TARRASKA – Getting Out Alive
RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown
BROTHER CANE – Got No Shame
SKID ROW – Tear It Down
THE DEAD DAISIES – Shine On
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Ride
ORIANTHI – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone (Live)
RICHIE SAMBORA – If God Was a Woman
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
ULTIMA GRACE – Getting On With Life
ALLEN / OLZON – Army of Dreamers
AVANTASIA – The Moonflower Society (ft Bob Catley)
BLACK SABBATH – Heaven and Hell
RAINBOW – Kill the King
DIO – Rock ‘N’ Roll Children
CRAIG GOLDY – Dark Rainbow
THE JIM MILLER PROJECT – We Know You’re There (ft Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens & Craig Goldy)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
STONETRIP – Leave A Light On
MEZZOA – Where’d You Go
KEYS – Goodtimes
MIKE TRAMP AND THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CIRCUZ – Hymn to Ronnie
604) 22nd July 2022 (Uploaded 22nd July)
GUNS N’ ROSES – Welcome to the Jungle
THE POOR – Cry Out
GINEVRA – Siren’s Calling
STRYPER – See No Evil, Hear No Evil
HALESTORM – Wicked Ways
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)
LEE AARON – Soul Breaker
OUSEY MANN – I’ll Tell You When To Stop
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 1 (11 min)
OUSEY MANN – Brave New World
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 2 (11 min)
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 3 (3 min)
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 4 (9 min)
LIONHEART – Still It Rains on Planet Earth (Lacrimosa)
LIONHEART – Declaration (Pre-release mix)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Deceitful Gaze
WILD HEAT – Wild Heat
NORDIC UNION – This Means War
ALTER BRIDGE – Pawns & Kings
FOZZY – I Still Burn
MARCO MENDOZA – New Direction
INCH HIGH – Ask For More
605) 29th July 2022 (Uploaded 29th July)
AC/DC – Highway To Hell
CLEANBREAK – Dream Forever
GRACE – Evergarden (ft Ronnie Romero)
ORIANTHI – Light It Up
ALICE COOPER – Poison
LOVERBOY – Lovin Every Minute of It
VOODOO SIX – Falling Knives
KISSIN DYNAMITE – Only The Dead
DEAD CITY RUINS – The Sorcerer
SANTA CRUZ – Under The Gun
SKYPILOT – Knifed on the Beach
SINOCENCE – Long Way Down
METALLICA – For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live)
STATE OF MINE & DREW JACOBS – God’s Country
STATE OF MINE & EVA UNDER FIRE – Survivor
EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways
BLIND GUARDIAN – Violent Shadows
HAMMER KING – Invisible King
SANDSTONE – Dies Irae
SHE BITES – Eye of the Storm
C.T.P. (CHRISTIAN TOLLE PROJECT) – Ain’t Gonna Let It Slide
COMPASS – Searching for Answers
THE ERINYES – Betrayed
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Master the Hurricane
WHITEABBEY – Mirror
AC/DC – Rock n Roll Ain't Noise Pollution
628) 5th July 2022 (Uploaded 5th July)
628) 5th July 2022 (Uploaded 5th July)
ARMORED DAWN – Bloodstone
ARMORED SAINT – Missile to Gun
THE ART – Dirty Girl
ART NATION – I Want Out
ART OF ANARCHY - Won’t Let You Down
ART OF ILLUSION – Wild and Free
ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY – Maybe It’s Time
AS SIRENS FALL – Smoke
ASH – Burn Baby Burn
ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Sharon Den Adel)
ASPHALT VALENTINE - Saving
ASPHODELIA – Alive
ASSASSINS – Shout About It
AT THE MOVIES – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
AT VANCE – The Evil In You
629) 12th July 2022 (Uploaded 12th July)
ATLAS – In The Frame
ATTICA RAGE – All Summer Long
AUDIO PORN – This Ain’t Paradise
AUDIOSLAVE – Cochise
AUDREY HORNE – Devil’s Bell
AURA – Get It While You Can
AUTOGRAPH – Get Off Your Ass
AUTUMN’S CHILD – Emergency
AVALANCHE – Bottle of Sin
AVANTASIA – The Wicked Rule The Night
AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Hail to the King
AVENGER – Fate
AXE – Rock n Roll Party In The Street
AXEL RUDI PELL – Hey Hey My My
630) 19th July 2022 (Uploaded)
AXEL RUDI PELL – There’s Only One Way to Rock
AXXELERATOR – Living With Nuclear Neighbours
BABYJANE – Are You Listening
BABYLON A.D. – Bang Go The Bells
BABYLON FIRE – The Clarion Call
BABYLON SHAKES – Sunset Striptease
THE BACK FOUR – This Is Where It all Begins
BACKWOOD SPIRIT – Catch Your Fire
BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius
BAD BARON – Edge of Our Dreams
BAD COMPANY – Here Comes Trouble
BAD DOG - Jupiter
BAD ENGLISH – Heaven is a 4 Letter Word
BAD MOON RISING – Heart of Darkness
631) 26th July 2022 (Uploaded 26th July)
BAD MOON RISING – Full Moon fever
BAD TOUCH – Too Much of a Good Thing
BAD WOLVES – The Body
BADLANDS – Winter’s Call
BAI BANG – Everybody Everywhere
BAILEY – Dirty Little Secret
BAKKEN – Cold Blooded Murder
BALAAM AND THE ANGEL – I Love The Things You Do To Me
BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim
BAND OF FRIENDS – Every Man for Himself
BANDWAGON – Goin Down
BANG TANGO – Dressed Up Vamp
BARBE-Q-BARBIES – Borrowed Time
BARNABAS SKY – Legends Rise (ft Danny Vaughn)