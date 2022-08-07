NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2022

Published: Sunday, 07 August 2022 20:35 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 10

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for June were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3849-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2022

There was a new interview with Steve Mann on the Show this month as well as a repeat of a recent interview with Scott Holiday. There was also a special promo feature with Shinedown’s Brent Smith. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for July includes album releases by Shinedown, Cleanbeak, Battering Ram, Orianthi, Highway Sentinels and Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

601) 1st July 2022 (Uploaded 30th June)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

GINEVRA – Unbreakable

DYNAZTY – Natural Born Killer

STRYPER – Rise to the Call

SHINEDOWN – The Saints of Violence and Innuendo

Promo feature for “Planet Zero” with Brent from Shinedown

SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero

LION’S SHARE – Infernal Soul

FALON – Girls on Fire

NO HOT ASHES – Souls

THUNDERMOTHER – Hot Mess

RESTLESS SPIRITS – Dreams of the Wild (ft Chez Kane)

DIRTY HONEY – The Wire

RIVAL SONS – White Noise

RIVAL SONS – Pressure And Time

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (11 min)

RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 2 (8 min)

RIVAL SONS – Look Away

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (9 min)

RIVAL SONS – Gypsy Heart

RIVAL SONS – Only One

SOLE SYNDICATE – Brave Enough

FALLEN SANCTUARY – Terranova

IRON SAVIOR – Solar Wings

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

 

602) 8th July 2022 (Uploaded 9th July)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

DEVIL’S TRAIN – You Promised Me Love

SUNSTORM – Games We Play

SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Lilith

KIX – Girl Money

TESLA – Edison’s Medicine

SLAUGHTER – Do Ya Know

DRIVE AT NIGHT – Weekend Fun

CLASSLESS ACT – This Is For You (ft Justin Hawkins)

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Mission

HIGHWAY SENTINELS – How To Be Real (ft Joe Satriani)

BAD WOLVES – The Body

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Times Like These

CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gunn Sally

L.A. GUNS – Electric Gypsy

GUNS N ROSES – Rocket Queen

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Don’t Pray For Me

MADAME MAYHEM – Inside Out

THE HU – Black Thunder

WAYWARD SONS – Beaten to the Punch

VENDETTA LOVE – Walk Alone

OUSEY MANN – And So It Begins

HELIX – Gimme Gimme Good Lovin

DOKKEN – It’s Not Love

HEAVY PETTIN – In And Out of Love

MAGNUM – Your Dreams Won’t Die

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Long Haul Trucker

DOM MARTIN – Unsatisfied

THE ANSWER – Rock n Roll Outlaw

 

603) 15th July 2022 (Uploaded 16th July)

MIKE TRAMP AND THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CIRCUZ – Don’t Let Them Put It On You

THE FORGED HEARTS – I Touched The Fire

BOBAFLEX – I’ll Blow Your Dreams Into The Sky

TARRASKA – Getting Out Alive

RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown

BROTHER CANE – Got No Shame

SKID ROW – Tear It Down

THE DEAD DAISIES – Shine On

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Ride

ORIANTHI – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone (Live)

RICHIE SAMBORA – If God Was a Woman

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

ULTIMA GRACE – Getting On With Life

ALLEN / OLZON – Army of Dreamers

AVANTASIA – The Moonflower Society (ft Bob Catley)

BLACK SABBATH – Heaven and Hell

RAINBOW – Kill the King

DIO – Rock ‘N’ Roll Children

CRAIG GOLDY – Dark Rainbow

THE JIM MILLER PROJECT – We Know You’re There (ft Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens & Craig Goldy)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

STONETRIP – Leave A Light On

MEZZOA – Where’d You Go

KEYS – Goodtimes

MIKE TRAMP AND THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CIRCUZ – Hymn to Ronnie

 

604) 22nd July 2022 (Uploaded 22nd July)

GUNS N’ ROSES – Welcome to the Jungle

THE POOR – Cry Out

GINEVRA – Siren’s Calling

STRYPER – See No Evil, Hear No Evil

HALESTORM – Wicked Ways

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)

LEE AARON – Soul Breaker

OUSEY MANN – I’ll Tell You When To Stop

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 1 (11 min)

OUSEY MANN – Brave New World

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 2 (11 min)

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 3 (3 min)

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 4 (9 min)

LIONHEART – Still It Rains on Planet Earth (Lacrimosa)

LIONHEART – Declaration (Pre-release mix)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Deceitful Gaze

WILD HEAT – Wild Heat

NORDIC UNION – This Means War

ALTER BRIDGE – Pawns & Kings

FOZZY – I Still Burn

MARCO MENDOZA – New Direction

INCH HIGH – Ask For More

 

605) 29th July 2022 (Uploaded 29th July)

AC/DC – Highway To Hell

CLEANBREAK – Dream Forever

GRACE – Evergarden (ft Ronnie Romero)

ORIANTHI – Light It Up

ALICE COOPER – Poison

LOVERBOY – Lovin Every Minute of It

VOODOO SIX – Falling Knives

KISSIN DYNAMITE – Only The Dead

DEAD CITY RUINS – The Sorcerer

SANTA CRUZ – Under The Gun

SKYPILOT – Knifed on the Beach

SINOCENCE – Long Way Down

METALLICA – For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live)

STATE OF MINE & DREW JACOBS – God’s Country

STATE OF MINE & EVA UNDER FIRE – Survivor

EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways

BLIND GUARDIAN – Violent Shadows

HAMMER KING – Invisible King

SANDSTONE – Dies Irae

SHE BITES – Eye of the Storm

C.T.P. (CHRISTIAN TOLLE PROJECT) – Ain’t Gonna Let It Slide

COMPASS – Searching for Answers

THE ERINYES – Betrayed

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Master the Hurricane

WHITEABBEY – Mirror

AC/DC – Rock n Roll Ain't Noise Pollution

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

628) 5th July 2022 (Uploaded 5th July)

ARMORED DAWN – Bloodstone

ARMORED SAINT – Missile to Gun

THE ART – Dirty Girl

ART NATION – I Want Out

ART OF ANARCHY - Won’t Let You Down

ART OF ILLUSION – Wild and Free

ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY – Maybe It’s Time

AS SIRENS FALL – Smoke

ASH – Burn Baby Burn

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Sharon Den Adel)

ASPHALT VALENTINE - Saving

ASPHODELIA – Alive

ASSASSINS – Shout About It

AT THE MOVIES – (I Just) Died in Your Arms

AT VANCE – The Evil In You

 

629) 12th July 2022 (Uploaded 12th July)

ATLAS – In The Frame

ATTICA RAGE – All Summer Long

AUDIO PORN – This Ain’t Paradise

AUDIOSLAVE – Cochise

AUDREY HORNE – Devil’s Bell

AURA – Get It While You Can

AUTOGRAPH – Get Off Your Ass

AUTUMN’S CHILD – Emergency

AVALANCHE – Bottle of Sin

AVANTASIA – The Wicked Rule The Night

AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Hail to the King

AVENGER – Fate

AXE – Rock n Roll Party In The Street

AXEL RUDI PELL – Hey Hey My My

 

630) 19th July 2022 (Uploaded)

AXEL RUDI PELL – There’s Only One Way to Rock

AXXELERATOR – Living With Nuclear Neighbours

BABYJANE – Are You Listening

BABYLON A.D. – Bang Go The Bells

BABYLON FIRE – The Clarion Call

BABYLON SHAKES – Sunset Striptease

THE BACK FOUR – This Is Where It all Begins

BACKWOOD SPIRIT – Catch Your Fire

BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius

BAD BARON – Edge of Our Dreams

BAD COMPANY – Here Comes Trouble

BAD DOG - Jupiter

BAD ENGLISH – Heaven is a 4 Letter Word

BAD MOON RISING – Heart of Darkness

 

631) 26th July 2022 (Uploaded 26th July)

BAD MOON RISING – Full Moon fever

BAD TOUCH – Too Much of a Good Thing

BAD WOLVES – The Body

BADLANDS – Winter’s Call

BAI BANG – Everybody Everywhere

BAILEY – Dirty Little Secret

BAKKEN – Cold Blooded Murder

BALAAM AND THE ANGEL – I Love The Things You Do To Me

BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim

BAND OF FRIENDS – Every Man for Himself

BANDWAGON – Goin Down

BANG TANGO – Dressed Up Vamp

BARBE-Q-BARBIES – Borrowed Time

BARNABAS SKY – Legends Rise (ft Danny Vaughn)

 

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles