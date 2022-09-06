NI ROCKS Playlists for August 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3852-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2022

 

There were no new interviews on the Show this month, but there was a special promo feature with H.E.A.T. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for August includes album releases by Nordic Union, Sunstorm, Restless Spirits, Thundermother, Five Finger Death Punch, Revival Black, Dynazty and Santa Cruz.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

606) 5th August 2022 (Uploaded 5th Aug)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Live Wire

TESLA – Time to Rock!

ALTER BRIDGE – Silver Tongue

KINGS OF MERCIA – Wrecking Ball

CONJURING FATE – Burn The Witch

MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister

THUNDERMOTHER – Black and Gold

GOTTHARD – Eagle

DEF LEPPARD – Tonight

THUNDER – Loser

ALLEN/OLZON – All Alone

EDENBRIDGE – The Call of Eden

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – Black Stars and Diamonds

HOUSE OF LORDS – House of the Lord

WILDNESS – Tragedy

GATHERING OF KINGS – Long Kiss Goodnight

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Secret

ONE LAST RUN – Unbreakable

KINGS OF THE SUN – Black Leather

LOVE/HATE – She’s An Angel

L.A. GUNS – Sex Action

THE RETALIATORS – 21 Bullets

BAD WOLVES – Sacred Kiss (ft Aaron Pauley)

MEGADETH – Nightstalkers (ft Ice-T)

RORY GALLAGHER – I’m Not Awake Yet

607) 12th August 2022 (Uploaded 13th Aug)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

THE NEW ROSES – The Usual Suspects

MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Broken May

CHEZ KANE – I Just Want You

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven

HALESTORM – Raise Your Horns

THE FORGED HEARTS – Stupid Games

WINGER – Headed for a Heartbreak

EXTREME – Money (In God We Trust)

METALLICA – Sad But True

H.E.A.T – Back to the Rhythm

Promo for H.E.A.T Album “Force Majeure” Pt1

H.E.A.T – Hollywood

Promo for H.E.A.T Album “Force Majeure” Pt2

H.E.A.T – Nationwide

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Blow Me Away

VELVET REVOLVER – Slither

SCAR FOR LIFE – Don’t Stand In My Way

SUNSTORM – Hold The Night

NORDIC UNION – Animalistic

DYNAZTY – The White

AVANTASIA – Misplaced Among The Angels

DELAIN – The Quest and the Curse

BEYOND THE BLACK – Reincarnation

TABOO – Bleeding

REVIVAL BLACK – Broken Home

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

608) 19th August 2022 (Uploaded 20th Aug)

GRIM REAPER – See You In Hell

ENEMY EYES – Here We Are

GINEVRA – Apologize

KILLER KINGS – I Will Be Stronger (ft Joel Hoekstra)

PERFECT PLAN – Surrender

DROWN AGAIN – Measure of Man

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Human

STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Walking in the Shadows

STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Rock Will Never Die

ONSLAUGHT – Lightning War

Y&T – Forever

BON JOVI – Wanted Dead or Alive

QUEENSRYCHE – Silent Lucidity

TROY REDFERN – Come On

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Devil You Know

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Penny For Your Dirty Mind

GILLAN – Nightmare

DEEP PURPLE – Black Night

SIMON MCBRIDE – The Fighter

LIONSHEART - Portrait

STEVE GRIMMETT – Strength

STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Don’t Talk to Strangers (Live)

HAMMER KING – Kingdemonium

WARKINGS – Monster (ft Morgana Le Fay)

SKYPILOT – Simple Beast

609) 26th August 2022 (Uploaded 27th Aug)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Welcome to the Circus

KINGS OF MERCIA – Liberate Me

LANSDOWNE - Medicine

ELLEFSON-SOTO – Vacation in the Underworld

THUNDER – Today the World Stopped Turning

THUNDER – Low Life in High Places

THUNDER – Everybody Wants Her

THE ERINYES – Death by a Broken Heart

BEYOND THE BLACK – Is There Anybody Out There

ALLEN/OLZON – So Quiet Here

DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge

THE DAVY K PROJECT – Pray

MONSTER TRUCK – Get My Things And Go

DIO – The Last In Line

RIVERDOGS – American Dream

SHADOW KING – What Would It Take

DEF LEPPARD – Paper Sun

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

POISON – Something to Believe In

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Got So High (Remix)

DEA MATRONA – So Damn Dangerous

DIAMANTE – Running Up That Hill

STORMZONE – Dark Hedges

LIV SIN – King of Fools

MEGADETH – Soldier On!

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

632) 2nd August 2022 (Uploaded 2nd Aug)

BATTERING RAM – Hold On

BATTLE BEAST – Wings of Light

BATTLEAXE – Heavy Metal Sanctuary

BE THE WOLF – The Fall

BEAST IN BLACK – Moonlight Rendezvous

BEASTO BLANCO – Vegas Baby Vegas

BEAUVOIR FREE – American Trash

BEGGARS – The Day I Lost My Head

BEN GRANFELT – Life, Living And You

BENEDICTUM – Cry (ft Tony Martin)

BETH HART – Black Dog

BETH HART AND JOE BONAMASSA – Black Coffee

BETWEEN WORLDS FT RONNY MUNROE – Soul Chaser (ft Joel Hoekstra)

633) 9th August 2022 (Uploaded 10th Aug)

BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows

BIFF BYFORD – Welcome to the Show

BIG CITY – Dark Rider

THE BIG DEAL – Never Say Never

BIG GUNS – A Song For a Friend

BIG LINDA – Suddenly Attacked

BIGFOOT – Tell Me A Lie

BILLY GIBBONS AND THE BFGs – Hot Rod

BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Party Like The Weekend Never Ends

BILLY SQUIER – Lonely Is The Night

BIRCH HILL DAM – Fathoms Below

BITE THE BULLET – Rocks to Stones

BLACK ACES – We Came for Rock n Roll

634) 16th August 2022 (Uploaded 16th Aug)

THE BLACK CROWES – Hard to Handle

BLACK DIAMONDS – Forever Wild

BLACK EYE – The Hurricane

BLACK FREEWAY – Ride The Freeway

THE BLACK KEYS – Howlin For You

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord

BLACK MAJESTY –  Hideaway

BLACK MAP – Super Deluxe

BLACK MIRRORS – Lay My Burden Down

BLACK ‘N’ BLUE – Live It Up

BLACK OAK COUNTY – Watch Your Back

BLACK PAISLEY – Run Run Run

BLACK ROBOT – Circles

635) 23rd August 2022 (Uploaded 23rd Aug)

BLACK SABBATH – Iron Man

BLACK SABBATH – The Mob Rules

BLACK SHERIFF – Supersonic

THE BLACK SKELETON – The Ledge

BLACK SPIDERS – Stabbed in the Back

BLACK STAR BULLET – In My Blood

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Better Than Saturday Night

BLACK STATE HIGHWAY – Ain’t Got No

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Blind Man

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Endless War

BLACK SWAN – Shake The World

BLACK TIDE – Chasing Shadows

BLACK TRIP – Shadowline

BLACK VEIL BRIDES – In The End

636) 30th August 2022 (Uploaded 30th Aug)

BLACK WHISKEY – Stone Cold Comfort

BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Pretty Little Lie

BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman

BLACKLIST UNION – Alabama Slammer

BLACKRAIN – Summer Jesus

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong

BLACKWELDER – Inner Voice

BLACKWOLF – Trouble

BLACKWULF – Sunshine of Your Love

BLASTED TO STATIC – Suicide King

BLAZE BAYLEY – War Within Me

BLENDED BREW – Stay in the Shadow

BLESSED HELLRIDE – Helldorado

