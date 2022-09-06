There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3852-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2022
There were no new interviews on the Show this month, but there was a special promo feature with H.E.A.T. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for August includes album releases by Nordic Union, Sunstorm, Restless Spirits, Thundermother, Five Finger Death Punch, Revival Black, Dynazty and Santa Cruz.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
606) 5th August 2022 (Uploaded 5th Aug)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Live Wire
TESLA – Time to Rock!
ALTER BRIDGE – Silver Tongue
KINGS OF MERCIA – Wrecking Ball
CONJURING FATE – Burn The Witch
MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister
THUNDERMOTHER – Black and Gold
GOTTHARD – Eagle
DEF LEPPARD – Tonight
THUNDER – Loser
ALLEN/OLZON – All Alone
EDENBRIDGE – The Call of Eden
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – Black Stars and Diamonds
HOUSE OF LORDS – House of the Lord
WILDNESS – Tragedy
GATHERING OF KINGS – Long Kiss Goodnight
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Secret
ONE LAST RUN – Unbreakable
KINGS OF THE SUN – Black Leather
LOVE/HATE – She’s An Angel
L.A. GUNS – Sex Action
THE RETALIATORS – 21 Bullets
BAD WOLVES – Sacred Kiss (ft Aaron Pauley)
MEGADETH – Nightstalkers (ft Ice-T)
RORY GALLAGHER – I’m Not Awake Yet
GARY MOORE – Blood of Emeralds
607) 12th August 2022 (Uploaded 13th Aug)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul
THE NEW ROSES – The Usual Suspects
MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Broken May
CHEZ KANE – I Just Want You
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven
HALESTORM – Raise Your Horns
THE FORGED HEARTS – Stupid Games
WINGER – Headed for a Heartbreak
EXTREME – Money (In God We Trust)
METALLICA – Sad But True
H.E.A.T – Back to the Rhythm
Promo for H.E.A.T Album “Force Majeure” Pt1
H.E.A.T – Hollywood
Promo for H.E.A.T Album “Force Majeure” Pt2
H.E.A.T – Nationwide
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Blow Me Away
VELVET REVOLVER – Slither
SCAR FOR LIFE – Don’t Stand In My Way
SUNSTORM – Hold The Night
NORDIC UNION – Animalistic
DYNAZTY – The White
AVANTASIA – Misplaced Among The Angels
DELAIN – The Quest and the Curse
BEYOND THE BLACK – Reincarnation
TABOO – Bleeding
REVIVAL BLACK – Broken Home
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
DIO – Stand Up And Shout (Live at Donington ’83)
608) 19th August 2022 (Uploaded 20th Aug)
GRIM REAPER – See You In Hell
ENEMY EYES – Here We Are
GINEVRA – Apologize
KILLER KINGS – I Will Be Stronger (ft Joel Hoekstra)
PERFECT PLAN – Surrender
DROWN AGAIN – Measure of Man
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Human
STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Walking in the Shadows
STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Rock Will Never Die
ONSLAUGHT – Lightning War
Y&T – Forever
BON JOVI – Wanted Dead or Alive
QUEENSRYCHE – Silent Lucidity
TROY REDFERN – Come On
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Devil You Know
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Penny For Your Dirty Mind
GILLAN – Nightmare
DEEP PURPLE – Black Night
SIMON MCBRIDE – The Fighter
LIONSHEART - Portrait
STEVE GRIMMETT – Strength
STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Don’t Talk to Strangers (Live)
HAMMER KING – Kingdemonium
WARKINGS – Monster (ft Morgana Le Fay)
SKYPILOT – Simple Beast
STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – The Show Must Go On (Live)
609) 26th August 2022 (Uploaded 27th Aug)
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Welcome to the Circus
KINGS OF MERCIA – Liberate Me
LANSDOWNE - Medicine
ELLEFSON-SOTO – Vacation in the Underworld
THUNDER – Today the World Stopped Turning
THUNDER – Low Life in High Places
THUNDER – Everybody Wants Her
THE ERINYES – Death by a Broken Heart
BEYOND THE BLACK – Is There Anybody Out There
ALLEN/OLZON – So Quiet Here
DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge
THE DAVY K PROJECT – Pray
MONSTER TRUCK – Get My Things And Go
DIO – The Last In Line
RIVERDOGS – American Dream
SHADOW KING – What Would It Take
DEF LEPPARD – Paper Sun
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
POISON – Something to Believe In
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Got So High (Remix)
DEA MATRONA – So Damn Dangerous
DIAMANTE – Running Up That Hill
STORMZONE – Dark Hedges
LIV SIN – King of Fools
MEGADETH – Soldier On!
IRON MAIDEN – The Clansman
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
632) 2nd August 2022 (Uploaded 2nd Aug)
BATTERING RAM – Hold On
BATTLE BEAST – Wings of Light
BATTLEAXE – Heavy Metal Sanctuary
BE THE WOLF – The Fall
BEAST IN BLACK – Moonlight Rendezvous
BEASTO BLANCO – Vegas Baby Vegas
BEAUVOIR FREE – American Trash
BEGGARS – The Day I Lost My Head
BEN GRANFELT – Life, Living And You
BENEDICTUM – Cry (ft Tony Martin)
BETH HART – Black Dog
BETH HART AND JOE BONAMASSA – Black Coffee
BETWEEN WORLDS FT RONNY MUNROE – Soul Chaser (ft Joel Hoekstra)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Reincarnation
633) 9th August 2022 (Uploaded 10th Aug)
BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows
BIFF BYFORD – Welcome to the Show
BIG CITY – Dark Rider
THE BIG DEAL – Never Say Never
BIG GUNS – A Song For a Friend
BIG LINDA – Suddenly Attacked
BIGFOOT – Tell Me A Lie
BILLY GIBBONS AND THE BFGs – Hot Rod
BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Party Like The Weekend Never Ends
BILLY SQUIER – Lonely Is The Night
BIRCH HILL DAM – Fathoms Below
BITE THE BULLET – Rocks to Stones
BLACK ACES – We Came for Rock n Roll
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – One Last Soul
634) 16th August 2022 (Uploaded 16th Aug)
THE BLACK CROWES – Hard to Handle
BLACK DIAMONDS – Forever Wild
BLACK EYE – The Hurricane
BLACK FREEWAY – Ride The Freeway
THE BLACK KEYS – Howlin For You
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord
BLACK MAJESTY – Hideaway
BLACK MAP – Super Deluxe
BLACK MIRRORS – Lay My Burden Down
BLACK ‘N’ BLUE – Live It Up
BLACK OAK COUNTY – Watch Your Back
BLACK PAISLEY – Run Run Run
BLACK ROBOT – Circles
BLACK ROSE MAZE – Laws of Attraction (ft Jeff Scott Soto)
635) 23rd August 2022 (Uploaded 23rd Aug)
BLACK SABBATH – Iron Man
BLACK SABBATH – The Mob Rules
BLACK SHERIFF – Supersonic
THE BLACK SKELETON – The Ledge
BLACK SPIDERS – Stabbed in the Back
BLACK STAR BULLET – In My Blood
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Better Than Saturday Night
BLACK STATE HIGHWAY – Ain’t Got No
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Blind Man
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Endless War
BLACK SWAN – Shake The World
BLACK TIDE – Chasing Shadows
BLACK TRIP – Shadowline
BLACK VEIL BRIDES – In The End
BLACK WATER FIEND – Bring The Fire
636) 30th August 2022 (Uploaded 30th Aug)
BLACK WHISKEY – Stone Cold Comfort
BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Pretty Little Lie
BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman
BLACKLIST UNION – Alabama Slammer
BLACKRAIN – Summer Jesus
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong
BLACKWELDER – Inner Voice
BLACKWOLF – Trouble
BLACKWULF – Sunshine of Your Love
BLASTED TO STATIC – Suicide King
BLAZE BAYLEY – War Within Me
BLENDED BREW – Stay in the Shadow
BLESSED HELLRIDE – Helldorado
BLIND GUARDIAN – Blood of the Elves