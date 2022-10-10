NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2022

Published: Monday, 10 October 2022 22:55

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for August were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3854-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2022

 

This month there was a new interview with Eva Marie from Eva Under Fire on the Friday NI Rocks Show as well as a repeat of the recent interview with Steve Mann. There were also special promo features with Monster Truck and Billy Idol. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for August includes album releases by Allen/Olzon, Dead City Ruins, Marco Mendoza, House of Lords, Ginevra, Eva Under Fire, Kings of Mercia and The Dead Daisies.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

610) 2nd September 2022 (Uploaded 3rd Sept)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood

ORIANTHI – Light It Up

NITA STRAUSS – Summer Storm

SHAKRA – The Way It Is

AUTOGRAPH – This Ain’t The Place I Wanna Be

HOUSE OF LORDS – Saints and Sinners

LOVE IN CHAINS – Everyday Heroes

WINGER – Stone Cold Killer

WHITESNAKE – Shut Up & Kiss Me

BLACK SWAN – She Hides Behind

THE CRUX – Time and Space

A LITTLE BITTER – Caged

REDLIGHT KING – Cold Killer

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Better Than Saturday Night

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast

THIN LIZZY – Bad Reputation

SANTA CRUZ – Take Me To America

REVIVAL BLACK – See You Again

SMASHED GLADYS – What A Shame

KIX – Same Jane

FUNNY MONEY – About Women

SHARK ISLAND – Fire in the House

MACHINE HEAD – No Gods, No Masters

OCEANS – If There’s A God She Has Abandoned Us

CYHRA – Ready to Rumple

IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner

 

611) 9th September 2022 (Uploaded 6th Sept)

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Love Rock N Roll

DEF LEPPARD – Love Bites

POISON – Fallen Angel

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Same Ol’ Situation

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues

DROWN AGAIN – Drown Again

OUSEY MANN – I’ll Tell You When To Stop

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 1 (11 min)

OUSEY MANN – Brave New World

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 2 (11 min)

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 3 (3 min)

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 4 (9 min)

LIONHEART – Still It Rains on Planet Earth (Lacrimosa)

LIONHEART – Declaration (Pre-release mix)

LIAR – You Ain’t No Fighting Man

CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Only Love Can Save Me Now

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – House of the Rising Sun

 

612) 16th September 2022 (Uploaded 17th Sept)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Pay Dirt

THE DEAD DAISIES – Face Your Fear

PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE – Dirty Your Halo

NICKELBACK – San Quentin

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Wake Up (Sleepwalker)

ELLEFSON-SOTO – Like A Bullet

BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE – Heavy Metal (Live)

AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun

IRON ALLIES – Blood In Blood Out

BURNT OUT WRECK – Stand and Fight

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Titanic (Steel Meets Ice)

STRYPER – Transgressor

ABOUT US – Gimme Gimme

DORO – Raise Your Fist in the Air (In Heaven Mix)

STEVE GRIMMETT – Karma

LIONSHEART – Stronger Than Steel

STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Reach Out

PLANET FATALE – Break For You

ELEVATION FALLS – Are Your Ready

EVA UNDER FIRE – Misery

AMARANTHE – Make It Better (ft Jennifer Haben)

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Falsewave

BLIND GUARDIAN – Architects of Doom

GUNS N’ ROSES – Civil War

 

613) 23rd September 2022 (Uploaded 24th Sept)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started The End of the World

PERFECT PLAN – Can’t Let You Win

KINGSMEN – Dead Letter

THE NEW ROSES – 1st Time For Everything

DEEP PURPLE – Stormbringer

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot

MONSTER TRUCK – Get My Things and Go

Promo for MONSTER TRUCK album “Warriors” Pt1

MONSTER TRUCK – Fuzz Mountain

Promo for MONSTER TRUCK album “Warriors” Pt2

MONSTER TRUCK – Golden Woman

AC/DC – Ain’t No Fun (Waiting Round to be a Millionaire)

TWISTED SISTER – What You Don’t Know (Sure Can’t Hurt You)

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – Bad Reputation

XANDRIA – You Will Never Be Our God

AVANTASIA – The Inmost Light (ft Michael Kiske)

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Harley Darling (Acoustic)

NO HOT ASHES – Jonny Redhead

WHITE SKIES – What Do You Know About Love

DEA MATRONA – So Damn Dangerous

BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots

OZZY OSBOURNE – Mr Crowley

MEGADETH – Peace Sells

BILLY IDOL – The Cage

Promo for BILLY IDOL EP “The Cage”

BILLY IDOL – Bitter Taste

SKID ROW – Time Bomb

STARGAZER – Live My Dream

JOANOVARC – Here I Go

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Rock You

 

614) 30th September 2022 (Uploaded 1st Oct)

THE ANSWER – Spectacular

FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out Of Love

WARLOCK – Metal Tango

HALESTORM – Back From The Dead

EVA UNDER FIRE – Coming for Blood (ft From Ashes To New)

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 1 (6 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 2 (7 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 3 (5 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Comatose (ft Ego Kill Talent’s Jonathan Dorr)

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 4 (6 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – The Strong

KINGS OF MERCIA – Humankind

ENEMY EYES – Peace and Glory

THE FORGED HEARTS – Eyes Shut

DOKKEN – Dream Warriors

SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen

SWEET & LYNCH – Dying Rose

LEATHER – We Take Back Control

WARKINGS – To The King

BALEFUL CREED – The Phoenix

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Just No Getting Over You

NICK BARKER – Hell Sux

RORY GALLAGHER – In Your Town (Alternate Take 3)

MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

637) 6th September 2022 (Uploaded 4th Sept)

BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt

BLINK 182 – What’s My Age Again

BLITZKRIEG – Reign of Fire

BLOCK BUSTER – Gone By The Morning

BLOOD RED SAINTS – Heaven In The Headlights

BLOODBOUND – March Into War

BLOODY HAMMERS – Not of the Earth

BLOODY HEELS – Rotten Romance

BLOWSIGHT – It’s Me You’re Looking For

BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Veteran of the Psychic Wars

BLUE PILLS – Rhythm In The Blood

BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Still Got The Blues (ft Danny Bowes, John Sykes & Don Airey)

 

638) 13th September 2022 (Uploaded 15th Sept)

BOB KULICK – Can’t Stop The Rock

BOB SEGAR & THE SILVER BULLET BAND – Old Time Rock & Roll

BOBAFLEX – Bad Man

BOGUSLAW BALCERAK’S CRYLORD – Thunderbolt (ft Rick Altzi)

BOKASSA – Burn It All

BOMBER - Zarathustra

BON JOVI – Keep The Faith

BONAFIDE – The Game

BONEYARD DOG – Mother Lode

BONFIRE – Who’s Fooling Who

BONRUD – We Collide

BOOZE CONTROL – Spellbound

BOREALIS – Pray for Water

BORN AGAIN – Children of the Storm

 

639) 20th September 2022 (Uploaded 20th Sept)

BORN LOST – Stone Heart Woman

BOSTON – More Than A Feeling

BOUNDALIVE – To Die

BOWLING FOR SOUP – I Wanna Be Brad Pitt

BPMD – We’re An American Band

BRAINSTORM – Glory Disappears

BRANDON GIBBS – My Own Way

BRAVE RIVAL – Heart Attack

A BREACH OF SILENCE – Secrets

BREAK ME DOWN – Your Game

BREAKING BENJAMIN – Blow Me Away

BREED 77 – Drown

BRET MICHAELS – Go That Far

THE BREW – Naked As I Stand

BRIDES OF DESTRUCTION – I Don’t Care

BRIGHTON ROCK – Hangin’ High ‘n’ Dry

 

640) 27th September 2022 (Uploaded 28th Sept)

BRIGHTON ROCK – Power Overload

THE BRINK – Break These Chains

BRITNY FOX – Girlschool

BROKEN HANDS – Split In Two

BROKEN PAST – Dead To Me

BROKEN TEETH – Four on the Floor

BROKEN TESTIMONY - Medusa

BROKEN WITT REBELS – Snake Eyes

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Valley of the Kings

BROTHER CANE – Got No Shame

BROTHER FIRETRIBE – Rock in the City

BROTHERS OF METAL – The Other Son of Odin

BRUCE DICKINSON – Taking The Queen

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – The River

 

 

