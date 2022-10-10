There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
This month there was a new interview with Eva Marie from Eva Under Fire on the Friday NI Rocks Show as well as a repeat of the recent interview with Steve Mann. There were also special promo features with Monster Truck and Billy Idol.
The "NI Rocks Recommends" feature for August includes album releases by Allen/Olzon, Dead City Ruins, Marco Mendoza, House of Lords, Ginevra, Eva Under Fire, Kings of Mercia and The Dead Daisies.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
610) 2nd September 2022 (Uploaded 3rd Sept)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood
ORIANTHI – Light It Up
NITA STRAUSS – Summer Storm
SHAKRA – The Way It Is
AUTOGRAPH – This Ain’t The Place I Wanna Be
HOUSE OF LORDS – Saints and Sinners
LOVE IN CHAINS – Everyday Heroes
WINGER – Stone Cold Killer
WHITESNAKE – Shut Up & Kiss Me
BLACK SWAN – She Hides Behind
THE CRUX – Time and Space
A LITTLE BITTER – Caged
REDLIGHT KING – Cold Killer
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Better Than Saturday Night
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast
THIN LIZZY – Bad Reputation
SANTA CRUZ – Take Me To America
REVIVAL BLACK – See You Again
SMASHED GLADYS – What A Shame
KIX – Same Jane
FUNNY MONEY – About Women
SHARK ISLAND – Fire in the House
MACHINE HEAD – No Gods, No Masters
OCEANS – If There’s A God She Has Abandoned Us
CYHRA – Ready to Rumple
IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner
611) 9th September 2022 (Uploaded 6th Sept)
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Love Rock N Roll
DEF LEPPARD – Love Bites
POISON – Fallen Angel
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Same Ol’ Situation
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues
DROWN AGAIN – Drown Again
OUSEY MANN – I’ll Tell You When To Stop
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 1 (11 min)
OUSEY MANN – Brave New World
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 2 (11 min)
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 3 (3 min)
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 4 (9 min)
LIONHEART – Still It Rains on Planet Earth (Lacrimosa)
LIONHEART – Declaration (Pre-release mix)
LIAR – You Ain’t No Fighting Man
CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Only Love Can Save Me Now
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – House of the Rising Sun
612) 16th September 2022 (Uploaded 17th Sept)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Pay Dirt
THE DEAD DAISIES – Face Your Fear
PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE – Dirty Your Halo
NICKELBACK – San Quentin
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Wake Up (Sleepwalker)
ELLEFSON-SOTO – Like A Bullet
BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded
SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE – Heavy Metal (Live)
AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun
IRON ALLIES – Blood In Blood Out
BURNT OUT WRECK – Stand and Fight
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Titanic (Steel Meets Ice)
STRYPER – Transgressor
ABOUT US – Gimme Gimme
DORO – Raise Your Fist in the Air (In Heaven Mix)
STEVE GRIMMETT – Karma
LIONSHEART – Stronger Than Steel
STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Reach Out
PLANET FATALE – Break For You
ELEVATION FALLS – Are Your Ready
EVA UNDER FIRE – Misery
AMARANTHE – Make It Better (ft Jennifer Haben)
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Falsewave
BLIND GUARDIAN – Architects of Doom
GUNS N’ ROSES – Civil War
613) 23rd September 2022 (Uploaded 24th Sept)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started The End of the World
PERFECT PLAN – Can’t Let You Win
KINGSMEN – Dead Letter
THE NEW ROSES – 1st Time For Everything
DEEP PURPLE – Stormbringer
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot
MONSTER TRUCK – Get My Things and Go
Promo for MONSTER TRUCK album “Warriors” Pt1
MONSTER TRUCK – Fuzz Mountain
Promo for MONSTER TRUCK album “Warriors” Pt2
MONSTER TRUCK – Golden Woman
AC/DC – Ain’t No Fun (Waiting Round to be a Millionaire)
TWISTED SISTER – What You Don’t Know (Sure Can’t Hurt You)
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – Bad Reputation
XANDRIA – You Will Never Be Our God
AVANTASIA – The Inmost Light (ft Michael Kiske)
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Harley Darling (Acoustic)
NO HOT ASHES – Jonny Redhead
WHITE SKIES – What Do You Know About Love
DEA MATRONA – So Damn Dangerous
BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots
OZZY OSBOURNE – Mr Crowley
MEGADETH – Peace Sells
BILLY IDOL – The Cage
Promo for BILLY IDOL EP “The Cage”
BILLY IDOL – Bitter Taste
SKID ROW – Time Bomb
STARGAZER – Live My Dream
JOANOVARC – Here I Go
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Rock You
614) 30th September 2022 (Uploaded 1st Oct)
THE ANSWER – Spectacular
FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out Of Love
WARLOCK – Metal Tango
HALESTORM – Back From The Dead
EVA UNDER FIRE – Coming for Blood (ft From Ashes To New)
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 1 (6 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 2 (7 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 3 (5 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Comatose (ft Ego Kill Talent’s Jonathan Dorr)
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 4 (6 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – The Strong
KINGS OF MERCIA – Humankind
ENEMY EYES – Peace and Glory
THE FORGED HEARTS – Eyes Shut
DOKKEN – Dream Warriors
SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen
SWEET & LYNCH – Dying Rose
LEATHER – We Take Back Control
WARKINGS – To The King
BALEFUL CREED – The Phoenix
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Just No Getting Over You
NICK BARKER – Hell Sux
RORY GALLAGHER – In Your Town (Alternate Take 3)
MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.
637) 6th September 2022 (Uploaded 4th Sept)
BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt
BLINK 182 – What’s My Age Again
BLITZKRIEG – Reign of Fire
BLOCK BUSTER – Gone By The Morning
BLOOD RED SAINTS – Heaven In The Headlights
BLOODBOUND – March Into War
BLOODY HAMMERS – Not of the Earth
BLOODY HEELS – Rotten Romance
BLOWSIGHT – It’s Me You’re Looking For
BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Veteran of the Psychic Wars
BLUE PILLS – Rhythm In The Blood
BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Still Got The Blues (ft Danny Bowes, John Sykes & Don Airey)
638) 13th September 2022 (Uploaded 15th Sept)
BOB KULICK – Can’t Stop The Rock
BOB SEGAR & THE SILVER BULLET BAND – Old Time Rock & Roll
BOBAFLEX – Bad Man
BOGUSLAW BALCERAK’S CRYLORD – Thunderbolt (ft Rick Altzi)
BOKASSA – Burn It All
BOMBER - Zarathustra
BON JOVI – Keep The Faith
BONAFIDE – The Game
BONEYARD DOG – Mother Lode
BONFIRE – Who’s Fooling Who
BONRUD – We Collide
BOOZE CONTROL – Spellbound
BOREALIS – Pray for Water
BORN AGAIN – Children of the Storm
639) 20th September 2022 (Uploaded 20th Sept)
BORN LOST – Stone Heart Woman
BOSTON – More Than A Feeling
BOUNDALIVE – To Die
BOWLING FOR SOUP – I Wanna Be Brad Pitt
BPMD – We’re An American Band
BRAINSTORM – Glory Disappears
BRANDON GIBBS – My Own Way
BRAVE RIVAL – Heart Attack
A BREACH OF SILENCE – Secrets
BREAK ME DOWN – Your Game
BREAKING BENJAMIN – Blow Me Away
BREED 77 – Drown
BRET MICHAELS – Go That Far
THE BREW – Naked As I Stand
BRIDES OF DESTRUCTION – I Don’t Care
BRIGHTON ROCK – Hangin’ High ‘n’ Dry
640) 27th September 2022 (Uploaded 28th Sept)
BRIGHTON ROCK – Power Overload
THE BRINK – Break These Chains
BRITNY FOX – Girlschool
BROKEN HANDS – Split In Two
BROKEN PAST – Dead To Me
BROKEN TEETH – Four on the Floor
BROKEN TESTIMONY - Medusa
BROKEN WITT REBELS – Snake Eyes
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Valley of the Kings
BROTHER CANE – Got No Shame
BROTHER FIRETRIBE – Rock in the City
BROTHERS OF METAL – The Other Son of Odin
BRUCE DICKINSON – Taking The Queen
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – The River