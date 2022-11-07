There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for September were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3857-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2022
This month there was a new interview with Tony Mitchell on the Friday NI Rocks Show. There were also special promo features with Slipknot, Alter Bridge, Massive Wagons and Joanne Shaw Taylor. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for October includes album releases by Ellefson/Soto, Drown Again, Orianthi, Alter Bridge, Perfect Plan, Turkish Delight, The New Roses, Stryper and Iron Allies.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No615 - Uploaded 7th Oct
VAN HALEN – Eruption / Poundcake
BEYOND THE BLACK – Winter Is Coming
AD INFINITUM – Upside Down
AMBERIAN DAWN – SOS
FRANK HANNON – Ride Strong
TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy
SAXON – Black is the Night
CHERIE CURRIE – Mr X (ft Slash, Duff McKagan & Matt Sorum)
THE RUNAWAYS – Cherry Bomb
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Cried Enough For You
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me
STRYPER – Same Old Story
SABU – Kandi
NICKELBACK – Those Days
ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline
SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll
MAMA’S BOYS – Lettin’ Go
ELECTRIC MOB – Sun Is Falling
ALL FOR METAL – All For Metal
SHALLOW SIDE – The Worst Kind
Promo for SLIPKNOT album “The End, So Far” Pt1
SLIPKNOT – Heirloom
Promo for SLIPKNOT album “The End, So Far” Pt2
PHILLIP MCCARROLL – Sleeping in the Trenches
RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down
ENUFF Z’NUFF – Catastrophe
VAN HALEN – Panama (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No616 - Uploaded 14th Oct
THE ANSWER – Blood Brother
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Runaways
COLD DROP – All Night Baby
STORMZONE – Lucifer’s Factory
BONFIRE – Freedom Is My Belief
BAD WOLVES – Mama I’m Coming Home
STORM FORCE – Uninvited
ALTER BRIDGE – Holiday
Promo for Alter Bridge album “Pawns & Kings” Pt1
ALTER BRIDGE – Sin After Sin
Promo for Alter Bridge album “Pawns & Kings” Pt2
ALTER BRIDGE – Pawns & Kings
JAIME KYLE – Driving With The Brakes On
INDYA – I Wanna Be The One
ORIANTHI – Where Did Your Heart Go
SAMMY HAGAR – There’s Only One Way to Rock
VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started
TESLA – Call It What You Want
FURY – Nowhere to be Seen
WILD HEAT – Long Gone
CONJURING FATE – Voodoo Wrath
ELLEFSON-SOTO – The Reason
GODSMACK – Surrender
MACHINE HEAD – Unhallowed
U.D.O. – Wilder Life
IRON MAIDEN – Alexander The Great
Friday NI Rocks Show No617 - Uploaded 21st Oct
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
DEF LEPPARD – Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Looks That Kill
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Eye of the Hurricane
Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 1 (7 min)
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Runaways
Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 2 (9 min)
TONY MITCHELL – The Mighty Fall (ft Danny Vaughn)
Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 3 (5 min)
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Duty to Party
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Dynamite
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Ride With Angels
TONY MITCHELL – Hot Endless Summer Nights
WHITEABBEY – Guardian
AVANTASIA – Kill The Pain Away
DRAGONLAND – The Power of the Nightstar
TURKISH DELIGHT – Harder They Fall
TURKISH DELIGHT – Bad to Good
AUTOGRAPH – To Be Together
RILEY’S LA GUNS – Overdrive
MAMMOTH MVH – Talk & Walk
ENEMY EYES – History’s Hand
LEATHER – Who Rules The World
LIV SIN – Antihero
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher
Friday NI Rocks Show No618 - Uploaded 29th Oct
WILD HEAT – Red Lights
HEROES AND MONSTERS – Locked and Loaded
KINGS OF CHAOS – Judgement Day
THE NEW ROSES – The Usual Suspects
EVA UNDER FIRE – Ghost
HALESTORM – Mine
ORIANTHI – Witches & The Devil
MASSIVE WAGONS – F**k The Haters
Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Triggered” Pt1
MASSIVE WAGONS – Generation Prime (ft Benji Webb)
Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Triggered” Pt2
MASSIVE WAGONS – Please Stay Calm
RATT – Dangerous But Worth The Risk
HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run
SCORPIONS – Dynamite
THUNDER – Young Man
THUNDER – Black
THUNDER – Higher Ground
DAVE RUDE BAND – Burnin’ Bright
TOM KEIFER – Solid Ground
WHITESNAKE – Steal Your Heart Away
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Then There’s You
Promo for JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR’s new album “Nobody’s Fool”
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Just No Getting Over You
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE – Dirty Your Halo
JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Down The Drain
BERNIE TORME – Wild West (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No641- Uploaded 4th Oct
BRYAN ADAMS – Summer of ‘69
BUCKCHERRY – Next 2 You
BUCKETS REBEL HEART – Whiskeyland
BUCKINGHAM NICKS – Long Distance Winner
BUFFALO SUMMER – Money
BULLET – Rogue Soldier
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE – You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War)
BULLETBOYS – Smooth Up In Ya
BULLETRAIN – Nothing But Trouble
BULLETS AND OCTANE – Rolling Stone
BUMBLEFOOT – The Pink Panther Theme
BURN - Irontown
BURN HALO – Dirty Little Girl
BURNING CROWS – All The Way
BURNING KINGDOM – Watching As It Burns
BURNING POINT – Blast In The Past
BURNING RAIN – Heaven Gets Me By
NI Rocks A-Z Show No642 - Uploaded 12th Oct
BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train
BURNING WITCHES – We Stand As One
BURNT OUT WRECK – Stand And Fight
BUTCHER BABIES – Yorktown
BY DEFINITION – Warrior
C.T.P. (CHRISTIAN TOLLE PROJECT) – Ain’t Gonna Let It Slide
THE CADILLAC THREE – I’m Southern
CAGE THE GODS – Favourite Sin
CAGE9 – Everything You Love Will Someday Die
CAIRO SON – Lost in the Shadow
THE CALLING – Wherever You Will Go
CANDLEMASS – Sweet Evil Sun
CANEDY – Do It Now
CAP OUTRUN – Crazy Enough
NI Rocks A-Z Show No643 - Uploaded 19th Oct
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD – Wasted Heart
CARE OF NIGHT – Love Equals War
CARL DIXON – The Blood Rises
CARL SENTANCE - Alright
CASABLANCA – Riding a Black Swan
CASCADENCE –The First Time
CASSIDY PARIS - Wannabe
CASTLE – Haunted
CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gun Sally
CATTAIL BREW – Fool’s Gold
CAULDRON – Letting Go
CELLAR DARLING – The Spell
CHAD KROEGER – Hero (Ft Josey Scott)
CHALICE OF SIN - Whisky
NI Rocks A-Z Show No644 - Uploaded 26th Oct
CHANGE OF HEART – Rise to the Challenge
CHAOS MAGIC – Emerge
CHARIOT – Warriors
CHARLOTTE WESSELS - Toxic
CHARM CITY DEVILS – Devil is a Woman
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath
CHASE THE DAY - Pariah
CHASING DRAGONS – I’m No Devil (I’m Just A Girl)
CHASTAIN – The Voice of the Cult
CHEAP TRICK – Sick Man of Europe
CHEMIA – Fun Gun
CHERIE CURRIE – Mr X (ft Slash, Duff McKagan & Matt Sorum)
CHEZ KANE - Powerzone
CHICKENFOOT – Down The Drain