There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for September were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3857-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2022

This month there was a new interview with Tony Mitchell on the Friday NI Rocks Show. There were also special promo features with Slipknot, Alter Bridge, Massive Wagons and Joanne Shaw Taylor. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for October includes album releases by Ellefson/Soto, Drown Again, Orianthi, Alter Bridge, Perfect Plan, Turkish Delight, The New Roses, Stryper and Iron Allies.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Friday NI Rocks Show No615 - Uploaded 7th Oct

VAN HALEN – Eruption / Poundcake

BEYOND THE BLACK – Winter Is Coming

AD INFINITUM – Upside Down

AMBERIAN DAWN – SOS

FRANK HANNON – Ride Strong

TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy

SAXON – Black is the Night

CHERIE CURRIE – Mr X (ft Slash, Duff McKagan & Matt Sorum)

THE RUNAWAYS – Cherry Bomb

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Cried Enough For You

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me

STRYPER – Same Old Story

SABU – Kandi

NICKELBACK – Those Days

ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline

SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll

MAMA’S BOYS – Lettin’ Go

ELECTRIC MOB – Sun Is Falling

ALL FOR METAL – All For Metal

SHALLOW SIDE – The Worst Kind

Promo for SLIPKNOT album “The End, So Far” Pt1

SLIPKNOT – Heirloom

Promo for SLIPKNOT album “The End, So Far” Pt2

PHILLIP MCCARROLL – Sleeping in the Trenches

RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down

ENUFF Z’NUFF – Catastrophe

VAN HALEN – Panama (Live)

Friday NI Rocks Show No616 - Uploaded 14th Oct

THE ANSWER – Blood Brother

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Runaways

COLD DROP – All Night Baby

STORMZONE – Lucifer’s Factory

BONFIRE – Freedom Is My Belief

BAD WOLVES – Mama I’m Coming Home

STORM FORCE – Uninvited

ALTER BRIDGE – Holiday

Promo for Alter Bridge album “Pawns & Kings” Pt1

ALTER BRIDGE – Sin After Sin

Promo for Alter Bridge album “Pawns & Kings” Pt2

ALTER BRIDGE – Pawns & Kings

JAIME KYLE – Driving With The Brakes On

INDYA – I Wanna Be The One

ORIANTHI – Where Did Your Heart Go

SAMMY HAGAR – There’s Only One Way to Rock

VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started

TESLA – Call It What You Want

FURY – Nowhere to be Seen

WILD HEAT – Long Gone

CONJURING FATE – Voodoo Wrath

ELLEFSON-SOTO – The Reason

GODSMACK – Surrender

MACHINE HEAD – Unhallowed

U.D.O. – Wilder Life

IRON MAIDEN – Alexander The Great

Friday NI Rocks Show No617 - Uploaded 21st Oct

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

DEF LEPPARD – Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Looks That Kill

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Eye of the Hurricane

Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 1 (7 min)

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Runaways

Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 2 (9 min)

TONY MITCHELL – The Mighty Fall (ft Danny Vaughn)

Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 3 (5 min)

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Duty to Party

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Dynamite

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Ride With Angels

TONY MITCHELL – Hot Endless Summer Nights

WHITEABBEY – Guardian

AVANTASIA – Kill The Pain Away

DRAGONLAND – The Power of the Nightstar

TURKISH DELIGHT – Harder They Fall

TURKISH DELIGHT – Bad to Good

AUTOGRAPH – To Be Together

RILEY’S LA GUNS – Overdrive

MAMMOTH MVH – Talk & Walk

ENEMY EYES – History’s Hand

LEATHER – Who Rules The World

LIV SIN – Antihero

SANDSTONE – King of Cipher

Friday NI Rocks Show No618 - Uploaded 29th Oct

WILD HEAT – Red Lights

HEROES AND MONSTERS – Locked and Loaded

KINGS OF CHAOS – Judgement Day

THE NEW ROSES – The Usual Suspects

EVA UNDER FIRE – Ghost

HALESTORM – Mine

ORIANTHI – Witches & The Devil

MASSIVE WAGONS – F**k The Haters

Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Triggered” Pt1

MASSIVE WAGONS – Generation Prime (ft Benji Webb)

Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Triggered” Pt2

MASSIVE WAGONS – Please Stay Calm

RATT – Dangerous But Worth The Risk

HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run

SCORPIONS – Dynamite

THUNDER – Young Man

THUNDER – Black

THUNDER – Higher Ground

DAVE RUDE BAND – Burnin’ Bright

TOM KEIFER – Solid Ground

WHITESNAKE – Steal Your Heart Away

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Then There’s You

Promo for JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR’s new album “Nobody’s Fool”

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Just No Getting Over You

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE – Dirty Your Halo

JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Down The Drain

BERNIE TORME – Wild West (Live)

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

NI Rocks A-Z Show No641- Uploaded 4th Oct

BRYAN ADAMS – Summer of ‘69

BUCKCHERRY – Next 2 You

BUCKETS REBEL HEART – Whiskeyland

BUCKINGHAM NICKS – Long Distance Winner

BUFFALO SUMMER – Money

BULLET – Rogue Soldier

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE – You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War)

BULLETBOYS – Smooth Up In Ya

BULLETRAIN – Nothing But Trouble

BULLETS AND OCTANE – Rolling Stone

BUMBLEFOOT – The Pink Panther Theme

BURN - Irontown

BURN HALO – Dirty Little Girl

BURNING CROWS – All The Way

BURNING KINGDOM – Watching As It Burns

BURNING POINT – Blast In The Past

BURNING RAIN – Heaven Gets Me By

NI Rocks A-Z Show No642 - Uploaded 12th Oct

BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train

BURNING WITCHES – We Stand As One

BURNT OUT WRECK – Stand And Fight

BUTCHER BABIES – Yorktown

BY DEFINITION – Warrior

C.T.P. (CHRISTIAN TOLLE PROJECT) – Ain’t Gonna Let It Slide

THE CADILLAC THREE – I’m Southern

CAGE THE GODS – Favourite Sin

CAGE9 – Everything You Love Will Someday Die

CAIRO SON – Lost in the Shadow

THE CALLING – Wherever You Will Go

CANDLEMASS – Sweet Evil Sun

CANEDY – Do It Now

CAP OUTRUN – Crazy Enough

NI Rocks A-Z Show No643 - Uploaded 19th Oct

CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD – Wasted Heart

CARE OF NIGHT – Love Equals War

CARL DIXON – The Blood Rises

CARL SENTANCE - Alright

CASABLANCA – Riding a Black Swan

CASCADENCE –The First Time

CASSIDY PARIS - Wannabe

CASTLE – Haunted

CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gun Sally

CATTAIL BREW – Fool’s Gold

CAULDRON – Letting Go

CELLAR DARLING – The Spell

CHAD KROEGER – Hero (Ft Josey Scott)

CHALICE OF SIN - Whisky

NI Rocks A-Z Show No644 - Uploaded 26th Oct

CHANGE OF HEART – Rise to the Challenge

CHAOS MAGIC – Emerge

CHARIOT – Warriors

CHARLOTTE WESSELS - Toxic

CHARM CITY DEVILS – Devil is a Woman

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath

CHASE THE DAY - Pariah

CHASING DRAGONS – I’m No Devil (I’m Just A Girl)

CHASTAIN – The Voice of the Cult

CHEAP TRICK – Sick Man of Europe

CHEMIA – Fun Gun

CHERIE CURRIE – Mr X (ft Slash, Duff McKagan & Matt Sorum)

CHEZ KANE - Powerzone

CHICKENFOOT – Down The Drain