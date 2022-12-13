There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3861-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2022
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features with Chad Kroeger from Nickelback, Brent Smith from Shinedown and Kira Mac.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No619 - Uploaded 5th Nov
NITA STRAUSS & ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ – The Wolf You Feed
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Loud Love
AD INFINITUM – Upside Down
LEE AARON – Rock Bottom Revolution
TEMPT – Living Dangerous (ft Dorothy)
ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Within Temptation)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)
BLACK SABBATH – The Sign of the Southern Cross
DOKKEN – Night By Night
THUNDER – Dirty Dream
RT ZED – Black Heart of Love
BURNT OUT WRECK – Ain’t Done Nothing Wrong
THE ROADS – Let’s Not End Like This
WILD HEAT – Dynamite
MAVERICK – Beyond the Gates
BIG CITY – I’m Somebody
ELLEFSON SOTO – Lone Star
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Home Again
SONS OF APOLLO – Goodbye Divinity
WHITEABBEY – Guardian
XANDRIA – Ghosts
ISSA – Lights of Japan
SCREAM MAKER – BloodKing
RISING STEEL – Skullcrusher
IRON ALLIES – Full of Surprises
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
Friday NI Rocks Show No620 - Uploaded 12th Nov
OZZY OSBOURNE – Little Dolls
ELECTRIC MOB – By The Name
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Crazy Horses
MOTÖRHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Piece of Your Action
DEVILSKIN – Mountains
IRON HEART – Gods of War
NICKELBACK – Those Days
Promo for new NICKELBACK album with CHAD KROEGER
NICKELBACK – San Quentin
TEN – The Tidal Wave
URIAH HEEP – Save Me Tonight
SUZI QUATRO – Bad Moon Rising
CORY MARKS – Flying
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Remember Everything
BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes
SHINEDOWN – Enemies
Promo for SHINEDOWN UK Tour with BRENT SMITH
BAKKEN – Mystic Mogul
TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods
W.A.S.P. – Wild Child
LAWLESS – 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)
STORMZONE – Greatest Sacrifice
IRON MAIDEN – Paschendale
SAXON – Kingdom of the Cross
Friday NI Rocks Show No621 - Uploaded 19th Nov
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls
THE DEAD DAISIES - Born to Fly
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Man On Fire
CROWNE - Champions
KIRA MAC - Hit Me Again
Promo for new KIRA MAC album “Chaos Is Calling” Pt1
KIRA MAC – One Way Ticket
Promo for new KIRA MAC album “Chaos Is Calling” Pt2
KIRA MAC – Mississippi Swinging
RONNIE ROMERO - The Shining (ft Chris Caffery)
ARCTIC RAIN - Fire in my Eyes
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Loaded
WILD HEAT - Hypnotised
CONJURING FATE - Journeys End
FURY - Its Rock n Roll
GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul
BON JOVI - Always
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel
TYKETTO - Forever Young
DANNY VAUGHN - Fearless
SOPHIE LLOYD - Do or Die (ft Nathan James)
CRAZY LIXX - Eagle
PRETTY MAIDS - Serpentine
DIRTY HONEY - Fire Away
TROY REDFERN - Mercy
VINNIE MOORE - Rise
GUERNICA MANCINI – Inception
TURKISH DELIGHT - Get Out of Here
Friday NI Rocks Show No622 - Uploaded 27th Nov
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
KIRA MAC - Dead Man Walking
JAIME KYLE - Wild One
THE ANSWER - Blood Brother
METALLICA - Turn the Page
DOKKEN - It’s Not Love
AC/DC - Evil Walks
LEAGUE OF DISTORTION - I’m A Bitch
AD INFINITUM - Somewhere Better.
LEATHER - We Are The Chosen
WHITEABBEY - Wicked
MOTIVE BLACK – Auburn
LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT -Run Faster
CROSSBONE SKULLY – Evil World Machine
HEROES AND MONSTERS - Raw Power
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - The Keeper
THE ROADS - Promise Me
BARNABAS SKY - What Comes to Light
RICKY WARWICK - You’re My Rock n Roll
SAXON - 747 Strangers in the Night
RAINBOW - Man on the Silver Mountain.
BLACKFOOT - Dry County
LANSDOWNE – Halo
STATEMENT - Indestructible.
TRUCKER DIABLO - This Burning Heart
GRAHAM BONNET BAND - It’s Just a Frickin Song
FM – Synchronized
THE DEAD DAISES - Holy Ground
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – The End
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No645 - Uploaded 1st Nov 2022
CHICKENFOOT – Soap on a Rope
CHIP Z’NUFF – Heaven in a Bottle
CHRIS APPLETON – Seafarer
CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity
CHRIS HOLMES - Loser
CHROME DIVISION – I’m On Fire Tonight
CHROME MOLLY – Rock For You
CICADASTONE - Incandescent
CIMINO – Animal
CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Little Piece of Heaven (ft Doro)
CIRCUS OF POWER – Two River Highway
CIRCUS OF ROCK – Desperate Cry (ft Johnny Gioeli & Axel Rudi Pell)
CIRITH UNGOL - Before Tomorrow
NI Rocks A-Z Show No646 – Uploaded 8th Nov
CIRITH UNGOL – Legions Arise
CITY OF LIGHTS – Hearts on Fire
CITY OF THIEVES – Reality Bites
CIVIL WAR – Invaders
THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow
CLARE CUNNINGHAM – Piece of Me
CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)
CLEANBREAK – Coming Home
CLIF MAGNESS – Shout
CLOVEN HOOF – Cloven Hoof
CLUTCH – Electric Worry
COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell
CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest
NI Rocks A-Z Show No647 – Uploaded 15th Nov
CODE RED – Heat of the Night
COLD DROP – All Night Baby
THE COLD STARES – Hard Times
COLDSPELL – Paradise
COLIN JAMES – Keep On Loving Me Baby
COLLATERAL – Midnight Queen (ft Danny Vaughn)
COLOBAR – Timeline
COLOR THREE – Hero
COLOUR OF NOISE – Medicine Man
COME TASTE THE BAND – Under Your Skin
COMPASS – Once in a Lifetime
CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper
CONDITIONS – Skeleton
CONJURING FATE – Burn The Witch
NI Rocks A-Z Show No648 - Uploaded 22nd Nov
CONJURING FATE – House on Haunted Hill
CONNOR BRACKEN & THE MOTHER LEEDS BAND – When The World Stops Turning
CONQUEST – Wrathchild
CONSTANCIA -Blame It On Love
CONVOY – Gasoline
CO-OP – Secret Scars
CORELEONI – Ride On
COREY TAYLOR – Halfway Down
CORMAC NEESON – Blue Beyond The Grey
CORY MARKS – Burn It Up
COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot
COVERED CALL – When I’m Gone
CRAIG GOLDY – Hole In My Heart
CRASH MIDNIGHT – 151
NI Rocks A-Z Show No649 - Uploaded 30th Nov
CRASHDIET – Together Whatever
CRAZY LIXX –Anthem for America
CREED – On My Sleeve
CREYE – Siberia
CRIMES OF PASSION – God Made Me Your Angel
CRIMSON FOOL – Los Angeles
CRIMSON RIOT – Shatter
CROBOT – Better Times
CROM – Into the Glory Land
CROOKED SHAPES – Fire
CROSSBONE SKULLY – Evil World Machine
CROSSING RUBICON – Reason to Die
CROSSON – United
CROWNE - Perceval