NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3861-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2022

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features with Chad Kroeger from Nickelback, Brent Smith from Shinedown and Kira Mac. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No619 - Uploaded 5th Nov

NITA STRAUSS & ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ – The Wolf You Feed

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Loud Love

AD INFINITUM – Upside Down

LEE AARON – Rock Bottom Revolution

TEMPT – Living Dangerous (ft Dorothy)

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Within Temptation)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)

BLACK SABBATH – The Sign of the Southern Cross

DOKKEN – Night By Night

THUNDER – Dirty Dream

RT ZED – Black Heart of Love

BURNT OUT WRECK – Ain’t Done Nothing Wrong

THE ROADS – Let’s Not End Like This

WILD HEAT – Dynamite

MAVERICK – Beyond the Gates

BIG CITY – I’m Somebody

ELLEFSON SOTO – Lone Star

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Home Again

SONS OF APOLLO – Goodbye Divinity

WHITEABBEY – Guardian

XANDRIA – Ghosts

ISSA – Lights of Japan

SCREAM MAKER – BloodKing

RISING STEEL – Skullcrusher

IRON ALLIES – Full of Surprises

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No620 - Uploaded 12th Nov

OZZY OSBOURNE – Little Dolls

ELECTRIC MOB – By The Name

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Crazy Horses

MOTÖRHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Piece of Your Action

DEVILSKIN – Mountains

IRON HEART – Gods of War

NICKELBACK – Those Days

Promo for new NICKELBACK album with CHAD KROEGER

NICKELBACK – San Quentin

TEN – The Tidal Wave

URIAH HEEP – Save Me Tonight

SUZI QUATRO – Bad Moon Rising

CORY MARKS – Flying

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Remember Everything

BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes

SHINEDOWN – Enemies

Promo for SHINEDOWN UK Tour with BRENT SMITH

BAKKEN – Mystic Mogul

TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods

W.A.S.P. – Wild Child

LAWLESS – 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)

STORMZONE – Greatest Sacrifice

IRON MAIDEN – Paschendale

SAXON – Kingdom of the Cross

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No621 - Uploaded 19th Nov

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls

THE DEAD DAISIES - Born to Fly
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Man On Fire

CROWNE - Champions
KIRA MAC - Hit Me Again

Promo for new KIRA MAC album “Chaos Is Calling” Pt1

KIRA MAC – One Way Ticket

Promo for new KIRA MAC album “Chaos Is Calling” Pt2

KIRA MAC – Mississippi Swinging
RONNIE ROMERO - The Shining (ft Chris Caffery)

ARCTIC RAIN - Fire in my Eyes

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Loaded

WILD HEAT - Hypnotised

CONJURING FATE - Journeys End

FURY - Its Rock n Roll

GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul

BON JOVI - Always

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel

TYKETTO - Forever Young

DANNY VAUGHN - Fearless

SOPHIE LLOYD - Do or Die (ft Nathan James)

CRAZY LIXX - Eagle

PRETTY MAIDS - Serpentine

DIRTY HONEY - Fire Away

TROY REDFERN - Mercy

VINNIE MOORE - Rise

GUERNICA MANCINI – Inception

TURKISH DELIGHT - Get Out of Here

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No622 - Uploaded 27th Nov

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

KIRA MAC - Dead Man Walking

JAIME KYLE - Wild One

THE ANSWER - Blood Brother

METALLICA - Turn the Page

DOKKEN - It’s Not Love

AC/DC - Evil Walks

LEAGUE OF DISTORTION - I’m A Bitch

AD INFINITUM - Somewhere Better.

LEATHER - We Are The Chosen

WHITEABBEY - Wicked

MOTIVE BLACK – Auburn

LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT -Run Faster

CROSSBONE SKULLY – Evil World Machine

HEROES AND MONSTERS - Raw Power

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - The Keeper

THE ROADS - Promise Me

BARNABAS SKY - What Comes to Light

RICKY WARWICK - You’re My Rock n Roll

SAXON - 747 Strangers in the Night

RAINBOW - Man on the Silver Mountain.

BLACKFOOT - Dry County

LANSDOWNE – Halo

STATEMENT - Indestructible.

TRUCKER DIABLO - This Burning Heart

GRAHAM BONNET BAND - It’s Just a Frickin Song

FM – Synchronized

THE DEAD DAISES - Holy Ground

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – The End

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No645 - Uploaded 1st Nov 2022

CHICKENFOOT – Soap on a Rope

CHIP Z’NUFF – Heaven in a Bottle

CHRIS APPLETON – Seafarer

CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity

CHRIS HOLMES - Loser

CHROME DIVISION – I’m On Fire Tonight

CHROME MOLLY – Rock For You

CICADASTONE - Incandescent

CIMINO – Animal

CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Little Piece of Heaven (ft Doro)

CIRCUS OF POWER – Two River Highway

CIRCUS OF ROCK – Desperate Cry (ft Johnny Gioeli & Axel Rudi Pell)

CIRITH UNGOL -  Before Tomorrow

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No646 – Uploaded 8th Nov

CIRITH UNGOL – Legions Arise

CITY OF LIGHTS – Hearts on Fire

CITY OF THIEVES – Reality Bites

CIVIL WAR – Invaders

THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow

CLARE CUNNINGHAM – Piece of Me

CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)

CLEANBREAK – Coming Home

CLIF MAGNESS – Shout

CLOVEN HOOF – Cloven Hoof

CLUTCH – Electric Worry

COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell

CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No647 – Uploaded 15th Nov

CODE RED – Heat of the Night

COLD DROP – All Night Baby

THE COLD STARES – Hard Times

COLDSPELL – Paradise

COLIN JAMES – Keep On Loving Me Baby

COLLATERAL – Midnight Queen (ft Danny Vaughn)

COLOBAR – Timeline

COLOR THREE – Hero

COLOUR OF NOISE – Medicine Man

COME TASTE THE BAND – Under Your Skin

COMPASS – Once in a Lifetime

CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper

CONDITIONS – Skeleton

CONJURING FATE – Burn The Witch                                                                           

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No648 - Uploaded 22nd Nov

CONJURING FATE – House on Haunted Hill

CONNOR BRACKEN & THE MOTHER LEEDS BAND – When The World Stops Turning

CONQUEST – Wrathchild

CONSTANCIA -Blame It On Love

CONVOY – Gasoline

CO-OP – Secret Scars

CORELEONI – Ride On

COREY TAYLOR – Halfway Down

CORMAC NEESON – Blue Beyond The Grey

CORY MARKS – Burn It Up

COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot

COVERED CALL – When I’m Gone

CRAIG GOLDY – Hole In My Heart

CRASH MIDNIGHT – 151

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No649 - Uploaded 30th Nov

CRASHDIET – Together Whatever

CRAZY LIXX –Anthem for America

CREED – On My Sleeve

CREYE – Siberia

CRIMES OF PASSION – God Made Me Your Angel

CRIMSON FOOL – Los Angeles

CRIMSON RIOT – Shatter

CROBOT – Better Times

CROM – Into the Glory Land

CROOKED SHAPES – Fire

CROSSBONE SKULLY – Evil World Machine

CROSSING RUBICON – Reason to Die

CROSSON – United

CROWNE - Perceval

 

 

