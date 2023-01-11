NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for November were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3862-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2022

 

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No623 - Uploaded 4th Dec 2022

BLACK SABBATH - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath by Black Sabbath

NICKELBACK - Skinny Little Missy

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Riding Out the Storm

THUNDERMOTHER - Borrowed Time

FLEETWOOD MAC – Everywhere

FLEETWOOD MAC - You Make Loving Fun

FLEETWOOD MAC - Isn’t It Midnight

DEF LEPPARD – Bringin’ on the Heartbreak

VELVET REVOLVER - Fall to Pieces.

BADLANDS - Winters Call

AMBERIAN DAWN - Super Trouper

FEUERSCHWANZ – Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

ROB ROCK – Eagle

DEA MATRONA - Red Button

AJENDA - Dirty Rock n Roll

DIAMANTE - Ghost Myself

INFINITE & DIVINE – LARP

KHYMERA - Firestarter.

DELAIN - Beneath

HESSLER - Waste Away

THE LAST VEGAS - Evil Eyes

BOBAFLEX - Bad Man

SIMON MCBRIDE - High Stakes

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Running From the Wreckage.

THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm

FLEETWOOD MAC - Say You Love Me

FLEETWOOD MAC - As Long As You Follow

FLEETWOOD MAC – Songbird

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No624 - Uploaded 13th Dec

KISSIN DYNAMITE - Not The End of the Road

GIANT - Let Our Love Win

EDGE OF FOREVER - On The Other Side of Pain

THE FERRYMEN - Hunt Me to the Edge of the World

SCARLET REBELS - Take You Home

KRAEMER - The King Will Come

NASSON - King of Lies

SAXON – Dambusters

GIRISH & THE CHRONICLES - Hail to the Heroes

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - The River is Rising

TEN - Fearless

EPIC - My Way or the Highway

SPIRITS OF FIRE - Wildest Dreams

MANIC SINNERS - Drifters Union

ABSOLVA - Burn Inside

KRIS BARRAS BAND - Dead Horses

NEW HORIZON - Cry For Freedom

RADIOACTIVE - Voodoo Queen

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE - Gonna Take You Higher

FM - Turn This Car Around

RONNIE ATKINS - Rising Tide

ALTZI - Into the Fire

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - (Don’t Fear) The Reaper (ft Robin McAuley)

DARE - Born in the Storm

BLACK SWAN - Eagles Fly

RONNIE ROMERO – Gypsy

CRASHDIET - No Mans Land

STONE BROKEN - Without a Reason

TREAT - Home of the Brave

THUNDER – Black

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No625 - Uploaded 19th Dec

HALESTORM - Back from the Dead

GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Brave New World

JEFF SCOTT SOTO - Love is the Revolution

THE BIG DEAL - Lady of the Night

JUNKYARD DRIVE - Let it Burn

SKILLS - Escape Machine

LONERIDER - Badlands

VENUS 5 - Tom and Ms Amy

CHAOS MAGIC - Beyond the Silence

DAN REED NETWORK - Pretty Karma

SOLE SYNDICATE - Dust of Angels

JORN - Black Phoenix

DEVILS TRAIN - Ashes and Bones

L.A. COBRA - The Star

CLASSLESS ACT - Time to Bleed

OUSEY MANN - Broken

SHINEDOWN - Planet Zero

CLEANBREAK - We Are the Warriors

BATTERING RAM - Coming Home

ORIANTHI - Sinners Hymn (Live)

HIGHWAY SENTINELS - I’m A Loser

SCAR FOR LIFE - Clockwork Hysteria

NORDIC UNION – Scream

SUNSTORM - Living Out of Fear

THUNDERMOTHER - The Light in the Sky

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Afterlife

SANTA CRUZ - Another Round

DYNAZTY - All the Devils are Here

RESTLESS SPIRITS - Dirty Money

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No626 - Uploaded 23rd Dec

TONY MITCHELL - Let The Bells Ring Out

THE ANSWER -  Want You To Love Me

MODERN DAY OUTLAW - March of the Sheep.

ELECTRIC MOB - Love Cage

SABATON - Christmas Truce

MAGNUM - On Christmas Day

TRUCKER DIABLO - We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas

RONNIE ROMERO - Metal Daze

ROBIN MCAULEY – Alive

REVOLUTION SAINTS - Eagle Flight

TYKETTO - Why Do You Cry

WAYSTED - Singing to the Night

STEVIE NICKS WITH DAVE GROHL, TAYLOR HAWKINS & RAMI JAFFEE - You Can’t Fix This

CROWNE - In The Name of the Fallen

BIG CITY - Diamond in the Rough

TOMMY DECARLO - Dancing in the Moonlight

BEYOND THE BLACK - Dancing in the Dark

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Double Trouble / Lumos (Hedwigs Theme)

ASKING ALEXANDRIA - New Devil (ft Maria Brink)

JOE BONAMASSA - Merry Christmas Baby

DECEMBER PEOPLE - Silver Bells

JOHN MELLENCAMP - I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

ROB MORATI - Crash and Burn

ARCTIC RAIN - Unity

TEN - Look for the Rose

WHITEABBEY - All I Want for Christmas Is You

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No627 - Uploaded 31st Dec

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable

ALLEN OLZON - A Million Skies

DEAD CITY RUINS - Dog on A Leash

MARCO MENDOZA - Light It Up

HOUSE OF LORDS - Road Warrior

GINEVRA - My Rock n Roll

KINGS OF MERCIA - Sweet Revenge

THE DEAD DAISIES – Radiance

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY - Sin City Blues

MONSTER TRUCK – Warriors

ELLEFSON-SOTO - Sharpen the Sword

DROWN AGAIN - The Raven

ORIANTHI - Fire Together

ALTER BRIDGE -  This Is War

PERFECT PLAN - Devils Got The Blues

TURKISH DELIGHT - Hangmans Blues

THE NEW ROSES - 1st Time for Everything

STRYPER - Rise to the Call

IRON ALLIES - Destroyers of the Night

WILD HEAT – Hustle

MASSIVE WAGONS – Skateboard

WHITEABBEY – Shadows

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Only Love Can Save Me Now (Acoustic)

BURNT OUT WRECK – Lion

AUTOGRAPH - Your Slave Tonight

KIRA MAC - Chaos is Calling

ENEMY EYES – Broken

NICKELBACK - Vegas Bomb

THE ROADS - Avalanche

VINNIE MOORE - Vertical Horizon

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No650 - Uploaded 7th Dec 2022                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

CROWNE - Champions

CRUCIFIED BARBARA – I Sell My Kids for Rock n Roll

CRUXIFIXION – Take It Or Leave It

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

CRUSADE OF BARDS – Pirates of the Night

THE CRUX – Being

CRUZADOS – Nine Million Tears

CRUZH – Tropical Thunder

CRYING STEEL – Hammerfall

CRYONIC TEMPLE – Pain and Pleasure

CRYSTAL TEARS – Evil Vs Evil

CRYSTAL VIPER – The Witch Is Back

CRYSTALLION – Knights and Heroes

THE CULT – Wild Flower

CYHRA – Ready to Rumble

THE CYON PROJECT – Cheesy Song

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No651- Uploaded 14th Dec 2022

D-A-D – Bad Craziness

DAEDRIC – Dawnbreaker

DAGOBA – On The Run

DAMAGEPLAN – Save Me

DAMN FREAKS – Break The Chains

THE DAMN TRUTH – Only Love

DAMN YANKEES – High Enough

DAMNATION ANGELS – More Than Human

DAMON JOHNSON – Shivering Shivering

DAN BAIRD AND HOMEMADE SIN – Keep Your Hands to Yourself (Live)

DAN REED – Liftoff

DAN REED NETWORK – Starlight

DANGER DANGER – I Still Think About You

DANGER ZONE – Somewhere Out There

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No652 - Uploaded 21st Dec 2022

DANGEREENS – Streets of Doom

DANGEROUS PROJECT – Hide in the Shadows

DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared

DANKO JONES – I Gotta Rock

DANNY DANZI – Cold Hard & Dangerous

DANNY VAUGHN – Gandy Dancer

DANTE FOX – Remember My Name

DARE – Born in the Storm

DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES – Take Me High

DARK AVENGER – The Knight on the Hill

THE DARK ELEMENT – When It All Comes Down

DARK HEART – K.O.T.D.

DARK SARAH – All Ears!

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – Double Trouble / Lumos! (Hedwig’s Theme)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No653 – Uploaded 27th Dec 2022

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – Jenny of Oldstones

THE DARKER MY HORIZON – Closure

DARKEST SINS – Rough Love

THE DARKNESS – I Believe in a Thing Called Love

DARKSUN – The Legacy

DARKTRIBE – My Last Odyssey

DARKYA BLACK – Where Will I Be

DAUGHTRY – You Don’t Belong

DAVE EVANS – Put Up or Shut Up

DAVE RUDE BAND – Burnin’ Bright

DAVID COVERDALE - Slave

DAVID LEE ROTH – Yankee Rose

THE DAVY K PROJECT – Breaking Down

DAXX & ROXANE – State Outta Myself

 

 

