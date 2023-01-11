There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No623 - Uploaded 4th Dec 2022
BLACK SABBATH - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath by Black Sabbath
NICKELBACK - Skinny Little Missy
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Riding Out the Storm
THUNDERMOTHER - Borrowed Time
FLEETWOOD MAC – Everywhere
FLEETWOOD MAC - You Make Loving Fun
FLEETWOOD MAC - Isn’t It Midnight
DEF LEPPARD – Bringin’ on the Heartbreak
VELVET REVOLVER - Fall to Pieces.
BADLANDS - Winters Call
AMBERIAN DAWN - Super Trouper
FEUERSCHWANZ – Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
ROB ROCK – Eagle
DEA MATRONA - Red Button
AJENDA - Dirty Rock n Roll
DIAMANTE - Ghost Myself
INFINITE & DIVINE – LARP
KHYMERA - Firestarter.
DELAIN - Beneath
HESSLER - Waste Away
THE LAST VEGAS - Evil Eyes
BOBAFLEX - Bad Man
SIMON MCBRIDE - High Stakes
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Running From the Wreckage.
THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm
FLEETWOOD MAC - Say You Love Me
FLEETWOOD MAC - As Long As You Follow
FLEETWOOD MAC – Songbird
Friday NI Rocks Show No624 - Uploaded 13th Dec
KISSIN DYNAMITE - Not The End of the Road
GIANT - Let Our Love Win
EDGE OF FOREVER - On The Other Side of Pain
THE FERRYMEN - Hunt Me to the Edge of the World
SCARLET REBELS - Take You Home
KRAEMER - The King Will Come
NASSON - King of Lies
SAXON – Dambusters
GIRISH & THE CHRONICLES - Hail to the Heroes
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - The River is Rising
TEN - Fearless
EPIC - My Way or the Highway
SPIRITS OF FIRE - Wildest Dreams
MANIC SINNERS - Drifters Union
ABSOLVA - Burn Inside
KRIS BARRAS BAND - Dead Horses
NEW HORIZON - Cry For Freedom
RADIOACTIVE - Voodoo Queen
JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE - Gonna Take You Higher
FM - Turn This Car Around
RONNIE ATKINS - Rising Tide
ALTZI - Into the Fire
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - (Don’t Fear) The Reaper (ft Robin McAuley)
DARE - Born in the Storm
BLACK SWAN - Eagles Fly
RONNIE ROMERO – Gypsy
CRASHDIET - No Mans Land
STONE BROKEN - Without a Reason
TREAT - Home of the Brave
THUNDER – Black
Friday NI Rocks Show No625 - Uploaded 19th Dec
HALESTORM - Back from the Dead
GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Brave New World
JEFF SCOTT SOTO - Love is the Revolution
THE BIG DEAL - Lady of the Night
JUNKYARD DRIVE - Let it Burn
SKILLS - Escape Machine
LONERIDER - Badlands
VENUS 5 - Tom and Ms Amy
CHAOS MAGIC - Beyond the Silence
DAN REED NETWORK - Pretty Karma
SOLE SYNDICATE - Dust of Angels
JORN - Black Phoenix
DEVILS TRAIN - Ashes and Bones
L.A. COBRA - The Star
CLASSLESS ACT - Time to Bleed
OUSEY MANN - Broken
SHINEDOWN - Planet Zero
CLEANBREAK - We Are the Warriors
BATTERING RAM - Coming Home
ORIANTHI - Sinners Hymn (Live)
HIGHWAY SENTINELS - I’m A Loser
SCAR FOR LIFE - Clockwork Hysteria
NORDIC UNION – Scream
SUNSTORM - Living Out of Fear
THUNDERMOTHER - The Light in the Sky
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Afterlife
SANTA CRUZ - Another Round
DYNAZTY - All the Devils are Here
RESTLESS SPIRITS - Dirty Money
Friday NI Rocks Show No626 - Uploaded 23rd Dec
TONY MITCHELL - Let The Bells Ring Out
THE ANSWER - Want You To Love Me
MODERN DAY OUTLAW - March of the Sheep.
ELECTRIC MOB - Love Cage
SABATON - Christmas Truce
MAGNUM - On Christmas Day
TRUCKER DIABLO - We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas
RONNIE ROMERO - Metal Daze
ROBIN MCAULEY – Alive
REVOLUTION SAINTS - Eagle Flight
TYKETTO - Why Do You Cry
WAYSTED - Singing to the Night
STEVIE NICKS WITH DAVE GROHL, TAYLOR HAWKINS & RAMI JAFFEE - You Can’t Fix This
CROWNE - In The Name of the Fallen
BIG CITY - Diamond in the Rough
TOMMY DECARLO - Dancing in the Moonlight
BEYOND THE BLACK - Dancing in the Dark
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Double Trouble / Lumos (Hedwigs Theme)
ASKING ALEXANDRIA - New Devil (ft Maria Brink)
JOE BONAMASSA - Merry Christmas Baby
DECEMBER PEOPLE - Silver Bells
JOHN MELLENCAMP - I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
ROB MORATI - Crash and Burn
ARCTIC RAIN - Unity
TEN - Look for the Rose
WHITEABBEY - All I Want for Christmas Is You
Friday NI Rocks Show No627 - Uploaded 31st Dec
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable
ALLEN OLZON - A Million Skies
DEAD CITY RUINS - Dog on A Leash
MARCO MENDOZA - Light It Up
HOUSE OF LORDS - Road Warrior
GINEVRA - My Rock n Roll
KINGS OF MERCIA - Sweet Revenge
THE DEAD DAISIES – Radiance
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY - Sin City Blues
MONSTER TRUCK – Warriors
ELLEFSON-SOTO - Sharpen the Sword
DROWN AGAIN - The Raven
ORIANTHI - Fire Together
ALTER BRIDGE - This Is War
PERFECT PLAN - Devils Got The Blues
TURKISH DELIGHT - Hangmans Blues
THE NEW ROSES - 1st Time for Everything
STRYPER - Rise to the Call
IRON ALLIES - Destroyers of the Night
WILD HEAT – Hustle
MASSIVE WAGONS – Skateboard
WHITEABBEY – Shadows
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Only Love Can Save Me Now (Acoustic)
BURNT OUT WRECK – Lion
AUTOGRAPH - Your Slave Tonight
KIRA MAC - Chaos is Calling
ENEMY EYES – Broken
NICKELBACK - Vegas Bomb
THE ROADS - Avalanche
VINNIE MOORE - Vertical Horizon
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No650 - Uploaded 7th Dec 2022
CROWNE - Champions
CRUCIFIED BARBARA – I Sell My Kids for Rock n Roll
CRUXIFIXION – Take It Or Leave It
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
CRUSADE OF BARDS – Pirates of the Night
THE CRUX – Being
CRUZADOS – Nine Million Tears
CRUZH – Tropical Thunder
CRYING STEEL – Hammerfall
CRYONIC TEMPLE – Pain and Pleasure
CRYSTAL TEARS – Evil Vs Evil
CRYSTAL VIPER – The Witch Is Back
CRYSTALLION – Knights and Heroes
THE CULT – Wild Flower
CYHRA – Ready to Rumble
THE CYON PROJECT – Cheesy Song
NI Rocks A-Z Show No651- Uploaded 14th Dec 2022
D-A-D – Bad Craziness
DAEDRIC – Dawnbreaker
DAGOBA – On The Run
DAMAGEPLAN – Save Me
DAMN FREAKS – Break The Chains
THE DAMN TRUTH – Only Love
DAMN YANKEES – High Enough
DAMNATION ANGELS – More Than Human
DAMON JOHNSON – Shivering Shivering
DAN BAIRD AND HOMEMADE SIN – Keep Your Hands to Yourself (Live)
DAN REED – Liftoff
DAN REED NETWORK – Starlight
DANGER DANGER – I Still Think About You
DANGER ZONE – Somewhere Out There
NI Rocks A-Z Show No652 - Uploaded 21st Dec 2022
DANGEREENS – Streets of Doom
DANGEROUS PROJECT – Hide in the Shadows
DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared
DANKO JONES – I Gotta Rock
DANNY DANZI – Cold Hard & Dangerous
DANNY VAUGHN – Gandy Dancer
DANTE FOX – Remember My Name
DARE – Born in the Storm
DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES – Take Me High
DARK AVENGER – The Knight on the Hill
THE DARK ELEMENT – When It All Comes Down
DARK HEART – K.O.T.D.
DARK SARAH – All Ears!
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – Double Trouble / Lumos! (Hedwig’s Theme)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No653 – Uploaded 27th Dec 2022
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – Jenny of Oldstones
THE DARKER MY HORIZON – Closure
DARKEST SINS – Rough Love
THE DARKNESS – I Believe in a Thing Called Love
DARKSUN – The Legacy
DARKTRIBE – My Last Odyssey
DARKYA BLACK – Where Will I Be
DAUGHTRY – You Don’t Belong
DAVE EVANS – Put Up or Shut Up
DAVE RUDE BAND – Burnin’ Bright
DAVID COVERDALE - Slave
DAVID LEE ROTH – Yankee Rose
THE DAVY K PROJECT – Breaking Down
DAXX & ROXANE – State Outta Myself