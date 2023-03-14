NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for January were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3867-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2023

 

There was a new interview with Joel Hoekstra and Brandon Gibbs on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month as well as special promo features with Those Damn Crows and Godsmack. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No632 (3rd Feb) - Uploaded 5th February 2023

IRON MAIDEN - The Ides of March

IRON MAIDEN – Wrathchild

IRON MAIDEN -  Purgatory

LITA FORD - Can’t Catch Me

WHITESNAKE - Love Ain’t No Stranger

KRIS BARRAS BAND -  Dead Horses

THE JOKERS - Rock and Roll Bones

EAMONN MCCORMACK - Hats Off to Lemmy

GARY MOORE - Wild Frontier

GARY MOORE – Emerald

GARY MOORE - Over the Hills and Far Away

DIRTY MITTS - Ball and Chain

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Hunt the Flame

STORMWARNING - Eye of the Storm

ALICE COOPER - Feed My Frankenstein

ALICE COOPER - Lost in America

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - I Want My Now

FLEETWOOD MAC – Dreams

FLEETWOOD MAC - Don’t Stop

FLEETWOOD MAC - The Chain

RICHIE KOTZEN - Fooled Again

SMITH/KOTZEN -  Better Days

THE WINERY DOGS - Mad World

XANDRIA - Two Worlds

PHANTOM ELITE - Skin of my Teeth

SEVENTH CRYSTAL – Wonderland

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No633 (10th Feb) - Uploaded 11th February 2023

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls

L.A GUNS - You Betray

ROBIN MCAULEY - Can’t Go On

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Takedown

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Home Sweet Home

GUNS N’ ROSES – November Rain

MIKE TRAMP - Cry for Freedom

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Edge of the World

MOTIVE BLACK - Caged

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Hustle

DELAIN - Queen of Shadow

PYRAMAZE - Broken Arrow

SAINT DEAMON - At Break of Dawn

HOUSE OF LORDS - Love Don’t Lie

TESLA - Love Song (Live)

KANE ROBERTS - Does Anyone Really Fall in Love Anymore

TRUCKER DIABLO - Tail End of a Hurricane

BALEFUL CREED - Baleful Creed

TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla

HALESTORM - Raise Your Horns

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - My Bones

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Darkness Settles In

THUNDER - Dirty Love

WHITESNAKE - Love Hunter

AC/DC – Let Me Put My Love Into You

MONSTER TRUCK – Get My Things and Go

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No634 - Uploaded 17th February 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Eagle Flight

BRANDON GIBBS – Rich for Life

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

BRANDON GIBBS – The Hero

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (7 min)

DEVIL CITY ANGELS – No Angels

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Until I Left You

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (10 min)

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

POISON – Look What The Cat Dragged In

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 4 (6 min)

BRANDON GIBBS – This Town

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

DEMONS DOWN – Disappear

NIGHTHAWK – Free Your Mind

THE BANISHMENT – Right

THOSE DAMN CROWS – See You Again

Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “Inhale/Exhale” Pt1

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Takedown

Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “Inhale/Exhale” Pt2

THOSE DAMN CROWS – This Time I’m Ready

RILEY’S L.A. GUNS – Rewind

ROYAL AUTUMN – Thin and Blond

DEVICIOUS – Highway to the Stars

MOTÖRHEAD – Bullet In Your Brain

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No635 (24th Feb) - Uploaded 26th February 2023

AC/DC - It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n Roll)

BLACK DOG MOON – Stand

THE ANSWER - Living on the Line

LEE AARON - Diamond Baby

BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower

FIREWIND - Destiny is Calling

ELEGANT WEAPONS - Blind Leading the Blind

GODSMACK - You and I

Promo for the new GODSMACK album “Lighting Up The Sky” Pt1

GODSMACK – Red White and Blue

Promo for the new GODSMACK album “Lighting Up The Sky” Pt2

GODSMACK – Surrender

SAXON - Princess of the Night

SWEET SAVAGE - Regenerator

L.A. GUNS - Shattered Glass

KAMELOT - Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)

NEBULARIS - Cataclysm

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Far From Home

BLACK SABBATH - Iron Man

HEAVEN & HELL - Bible Black

GIRLSCHOOL - I Spy (Dio Mix)

BLOODBOUND - The Ravens Cry

NIGHT DEMON - Escape from Beyond

CROSS COUNTRY DRIVER - Rio Tularosa

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon

AC/DC - Rock n Roll Singer

 

************************************

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No659 - Uploaded 7th February

DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’

DIRTY KANSAS – Lost Palais

THE DIRTY LOVE – Kings and Queens

DIRTY MITTS – Ball & Chain

THE DIRTY PEARLS – Bruises

DIRTY SHIRLEY – Last Man Standing

DIRTY THRILLS – Haning Around

DIRTY WHITE BOY – Let’s Spend Momma’s Money

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – All She Wrote

DISTURBED – Inside the Fire

DIVINYLS – I Touch Myself

DOGFACE – Sleeping with the Enemy

DOGS D’AMOUR – Satellite Kid

DOKKEN – It’s Not Love

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No660 - Uploaded 14th February

DOKKEN – Unchain The Night

DOLL SKIN – Family of Strangers

DOLLS RAIDERS – Sleeping Man

DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge

DOMINATION BLACK – The Judgement

DOMINOE – No More Money

DONNA CANNONE – Cross the Line

DONNIE VIE – Plain Jane

DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Over and Over

DOOR 964 – Fire At Will

DORO – The Night of the Warlock

DOUBLE WIDE – Devils Ride

DOWN ‘N’ OUTZ – One of the Boys

DRAGONFORCE – Operation Ground and Pound

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No661 (21st Feb) - Uploaded 22nd Feb

DRAGONLAND – A Light In the Dark

DRAGONY – Golden Dawn

DREAM CHILD – Under The Wire

DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones

DREAM PATROL – Phantoms of the Past

DREAM THEATER – Perfect Strangers (Live)

DREAMTIDE - Spin

DRIVE AT NIGHT – The 80’s Calling

DRIVE SHE SAID – Pedal to the Metal

DRIVE BY TRUCKERS – Where The Devil Don’t Stay

DRIVIN ‘N’ CRYIN – Fly Me Courageous (Live)

DROWN AGAIN – Measure of Man

DROWNING POOL – Numb

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No662 - Uploaded 28th Feb

DUFF MCKAGAN’S LOADED – Sick

DUNSMUIR – The Bats (Are Hungry Tonight)

DURBIN – Kings Before You

DUST BOLT – Bloody Rain

THE DUST CODA - Breakdown

DYGITALS – No Speed Limit

DYNAZTY – Natural Born Killer

THE EAGLES – Hotel California

EAMONN MCCORMACK – Hats Off To Lemmy

EAST TEMPLE AVENUE - Mountain

EASY ACTION – Partners in Crime

ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden

EDDIE MONEY – Walk on Water

EDEN LOST – Starting Again

 

