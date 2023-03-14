There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for January were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3867-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2023
There was a new interview with Joel Hoekstra and Brandon Gibbs on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month as well as special promo features with Those Damn Crows and Godsmack. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No632 (3rd Feb) - Uploaded 5th February 2023
IRON MAIDEN - The Ides of March
IRON MAIDEN – Wrathchild
IRON MAIDEN - Purgatory
LITA FORD - Can’t Catch Me
WHITESNAKE - Love Ain’t No Stranger
KRIS BARRAS BAND - Dead Horses
THE JOKERS - Rock and Roll Bones
EAMONN MCCORMACK - Hats Off to Lemmy
GARY MOORE - Wild Frontier
GARY MOORE – Emerald
GARY MOORE - Over the Hills and Far Away
DIRTY MITTS - Ball and Chain
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Hunt the Flame
STORMWARNING - Eye of the Storm
ALICE COOPER - Feed My Frankenstein
ALICE COOPER - Lost in America
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - I Want My Now
FLEETWOOD MAC – Dreams
FLEETWOOD MAC - Don’t Stop
FLEETWOOD MAC - The Chain
RICHIE KOTZEN - Fooled Again
SMITH/KOTZEN - Better Days
THE WINERY DOGS - Mad World
XANDRIA - Two Worlds
PHANTOM ELITE - Skin of my Teeth
SEVENTH CRYSTAL – Wonderland
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy
Friday NI Rocks Show No633 (10th Feb) - Uploaded 11th February 2023
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls
L.A GUNS - You Betray
ROBIN MCAULEY - Can’t Go On
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Takedown
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Home Sweet Home
GUNS N’ ROSES – November Rain
MIKE TRAMP - Cry for Freedom
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Edge of the World
MOTIVE BLACK - Caged
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Hustle
DELAIN - Queen of Shadow
PYRAMAZE - Broken Arrow
SAINT DEAMON - At Break of Dawn
HOUSE OF LORDS - Love Don’t Lie
TESLA - Love Song (Live)
KANE ROBERTS - Does Anyone Really Fall in Love Anymore
TRUCKER DIABLO - Tail End of a Hurricane
BALEFUL CREED - Baleful Creed
TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla
HALESTORM - Raise Your Horns
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - My Bones
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Darkness Settles In
THUNDER - Dirty Love
WHITESNAKE - Love Hunter
AC/DC – Let Me Put My Love Into You
MONSTER TRUCK – Get My Things and Go
Friday NI Rocks Show No634 - Uploaded 17th February 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Eagle Flight
BRANDON GIBBS – Rich for Life
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye
BRANDON GIBBS – The Hero
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (7 min)
DEVIL CITY ANGELS – No Angels
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Until I Left You
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (10 min)
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
POISON – Look What The Cat Dragged In
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 4 (6 min)
BRANDON GIBBS – This Town
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line
DEMONS DOWN – Disappear
NIGHTHAWK – Free Your Mind
THE BANISHMENT – Right
THOSE DAMN CROWS – See You Again
Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “Inhale/Exhale” Pt1
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Takedown
Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “Inhale/Exhale” Pt2
THOSE DAMN CROWS – This Time I’m Ready
RILEY’S L.A. GUNS – Rewind
ROYAL AUTUMN – Thin and Blond
DEVICIOUS – Highway to the Stars
MOTÖRHEAD – Bullet In Your Brain
Friday NI Rocks Show No635 (24th Feb) - Uploaded 26th February 2023
AC/DC - It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n Roll)
BLACK DOG MOON – Stand
THE ANSWER - Living on the Line
LEE AARON - Diamond Baby
BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower
FIREWIND - Destiny is Calling
ELEGANT WEAPONS - Blind Leading the Blind
GODSMACK - You and I
Promo for the new GODSMACK album “Lighting Up The Sky” Pt1
GODSMACK – Red White and Blue
Promo for the new GODSMACK album “Lighting Up The Sky” Pt2
GODSMACK – Surrender
SAXON - Princess of the Night
SWEET SAVAGE - Regenerator
L.A. GUNS - Shattered Glass
KAMELOT - Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)
NEBULARIS - Cataclysm
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Far From Home
BLACK SABBATH - Iron Man
HEAVEN & HELL - Bible Black
GIRLSCHOOL - I Spy (Dio Mix)
BLOODBOUND - The Ravens Cry
NIGHT DEMON - Escape from Beyond
CROSS COUNTRY DRIVER - Rio Tularosa
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon
AC/DC - Rock n Roll Singer
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No659 - Uploaded 7th February
DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’
DIRTY KANSAS – Lost Palais
THE DIRTY LOVE – Kings and Queens
DIRTY MITTS – Ball & Chain
THE DIRTY PEARLS – Bruises
DIRTY SHIRLEY – Last Man Standing
DIRTY THRILLS – Haning Around
DIRTY WHITE BOY – Let’s Spend Momma’s Money
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – All She Wrote
DISTURBED – Inside the Fire
DIVINYLS – I Touch Myself
DOGFACE – Sleeping with the Enemy
DOGS D’AMOUR – Satellite Kid
DOKKEN – It’s Not Love
NI Rocks A-Z Show No660 - Uploaded 14th February
DOKKEN – Unchain The Night
DOLL SKIN – Family of Strangers
DOLLS RAIDERS – Sleeping Man
DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge
DOMINATION BLACK – The Judgement
DOMINOE – No More Money
DONNA CANNONE – Cross the Line
DONNIE VIE – Plain Jane
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Over and Over
DOOR 964 – Fire At Will
DORO – The Night of the Warlock
DOUBLE WIDE – Devils Ride
DOWN ‘N’ OUTZ – One of the Boys
DRAGONFORCE – Operation Ground and Pound
NI Rocks A-Z Show No661 (21st Feb) - Uploaded 22nd Feb
DRAGONLAND – A Light In the Dark
DRAGONY – Golden Dawn
DREAM CHILD – Under The Wire
DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones
DREAM PATROL – Phantoms of the Past
DREAM THEATER – Perfect Strangers (Live)
DREAMTIDE - Spin
DRIVE AT NIGHT – The 80’s Calling
DRIVE SHE SAID – Pedal to the Metal
DRIVE BY TRUCKERS – Where The Devil Don’t Stay
DRIVIN ‘N’ CRYIN – Fly Me Courageous (Live)
DROWN AGAIN – Measure of Man
DROWNING POOL – Numb
NI Rocks A-Z Show No662 - Uploaded 28th Feb
DUFF MCKAGAN’S LOADED – Sick
DUNSMUIR – The Bats (Are Hungry Tonight)
DURBIN – Kings Before You
DUST BOLT – Bloody Rain
THE DUST CODA - Breakdown
DYGITALS – No Speed Limit
DYNAZTY – Natural Born Killer
THE EAGLES – Hotel California
EAMONN MCCORMACK – Hats Off To Lemmy
EAST TEMPLE AVENUE - Mountain
EASY ACTION – Partners in Crime
ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden
EDDIE MONEY – Walk on Water
EDEN LOST – Starting Again