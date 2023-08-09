NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for June were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3879-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2023

 

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for new albums from The Dust Coda and Sevendust as well as one for Megadeth’s appearance at Bloodstock.

 

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Nita Strauss, Mitch Malloy, Bloodbound, Turkish Delight, Robledo, Scream Maker, Tony Mitchell and Sevendust.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No654 (7th July) - Uploaded 8th July 2023

STORMZONE - Cuchulainns Story

DIRTY HONEY - Won’t Take Me Alive

TEMPT - Burn Me Down

ECLIPSE - Hearts Collide

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION - Love Kills.

SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges

MARK SLAUGHTER - Hey You

RONNIE ROMERO - Castaway on the Moon

STREET FIGHTER - Deadend City

ICON OF SIN – Cimmerian

THE DUST CODA - Love Sick

Promo for the new album from THE DUST CODA – “Loco Paradise”

THE DUST CODA - Road to Hell

NITA STRAUSS - Digital Bullets (ft Chris Motionless)

STITCHED UP HEART - Possess Me

SOPHIE LLOYD – Fall of Man (ft Matthew Heafy)

KICKIN VALENTINA – Dirty Girl

KICKIN VALENTINA - Devils Hand

KICKIN VALENTINA - The Revenge of Rock

DIO - The Last in Line

ALICE COOPER – Love’s A Loaded Gun

SOUNDSTONE - Everybody Knows

BANDWAGON - Mr Know It All

SWANEE RIVER – Rollin

MICHAEL SWEET – Shine

STRYPER - No Evil, Hear No Evil

SWEET & LYNCH - Leaving It All Behind

CINDERELLA - Long Cold Winter

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No655 (14th July) - Uploaded 16th July 2023

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Screamin at the Sky

TWISTED ROSE – Wanted

SCREAM MAKER - Everybody Needs Illusions

BREFORTH - Rest in Peace

ROBLEDO – My Own Hope

JELUSICK - The Great Divide

TURKISH DELIGHT – Crazy

MEGADETH – Killing Time

Promo for MEGADETH appearance at Bloodstock

MEGADETH - The Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)

RICKY WARWICK - Tattoos and Alibis

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown

BLACK DOG MOON – Stand

SHIPWRECKER - Big Four

VEGA – Battlelines

TURKISH DELIGHT - We Carry On

LONERIDER – Badlands

JIM KIRKPATRICK - Road of Bones.

FM - Fight Fire With Fire

PRETTY MAIDS - Red Hot and Heavy

PRETTY MAIDS - Please Don’t Leave Me

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

ELLES BAILEY - Devil Claims His Prize

ROISIN MCCARNEY - Dancing with the Devil

SIMON MCBRIDE - The Fighter

RICHIE SAMBORA - Ballad of Youth

BON JOVI - Wanted Dead or Alive (Live)

AC/DC – TNT

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No656 (21st July) - Uploaded 23rd July 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

BLACKBIRD ANGELS - Shut Up (You Know I Love You)

NITA STRAUSS - Through The Noise (ft Lzzy Hale)

PALACE OF THE KING - Children of the Revolution

D.A.D. - Bad Craziness

WAYSTED - The Price You Pay

EVERY MOTHERS NIGHTMARE - Delta Voodoo

BEYOND THE BLACK - In The Shadows

BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane

BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me

THE FORGED HEARTS - Eyes Shut

WILD HEAT - Time and Time Again

MITCH MALLOY - Building a Bridge

ICON OF SIN - Night Force

SOPHIE LLOYD – Runaway (ft Michael Starr)

SARAYASIGN - When All Lights Go Out

FOREIGNER - Cold As Ice

SURVIVOR - Burning Heart

FM - Shot In The Dark

SEVENDUST – Everything

Promo for new SEVENDUST album “Truth Killer” Pt1

SEVENDUST – Holy Water

Promo for new SEVENDUST album “Truth Killer” Pt2

SEVENDUST – Fence

BAD WOLVES - Bad Friend

STREET FIGHTER - Devil in Disguise

FIREWIND – Maniac (Live)

THE ANSWER – Preachin’ (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No657 (28th July) - Uploaded 29th July 2023

AC/DC - Hells Bells

TURKISH DELIGHT – Destiny

THE BITES - Heather Leather

BEYOND THE BLACK - Call My Name

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going to Hell

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Rock and Roll Heaven

IN THIS MOMENT - We Will Rock You (ft Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS - Hammer and Dance

STONETRIP - I Am Tomorrow

LEE AARON - Texas Outlaw

LEE AARON - Some Girls Do

LEE AARON -  The Devil U Know

JACK J HUTCHINSON – Constellations

ECLIPSE - Got It

MAVERICK - Switchblade Sister

BLINDSTONE - A Scar to Remember

TONY MITCHELL - Rockin In A Hard Place

NO HOT ASHES - Jonny Redhead

INGLORIOUS - High Flying Gypsy

ICONIC - Nowhere to Run

SOPHIE LLOYD – Do or Die (ft Nathan James)

DAEDRIC – Titan

GARDNER JAMES - No Strings

AJENDA - Dirty Rock n Roll

KKs PRIEST - Reap the Whirlwind

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - Wolf at Your Door

METALLICA - For Whom the Bell Tolls

PYRAMAZE – Fortress

IRON SAVIOR - Firestar

ALICE COOPER - Poison

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No680 – Uploaded 3rd July 2023

HALESTORM – Back From The Dead

HAMMER KING – Invisible King

HAMMERFALL – Brotherhood

HANG FIRE – Faith In Me

HANGING DOLL – Carnival of Sin

HANK ERIX – Shadowdance

HANNAH ALDRIDGE – Sinking (ft Jason Charles Miller)

HANNAH WICKLUND & THE STEPPIN STONES – Ghost

HANOI ROCKS – Oriental Beat

THE HARD PONYS – Psychodoll

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – We Don’t Celebrate Sundays

HARDLINE – Fuel to the Fire

HARDY - Jack

HAREM SCAREM – Early Warning Signs

HARTMANN – One Step Behind

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No681 – Uploaded 10th July

HAUNTED BY DESTINY – Stand My Ground

HDK – Serenade of the Netherworld

HEALTHY JUNKIES – The Sound of My Guitar

THE HEARD – Revenge Song

HEART – Magic Man

HEART HEALER – This Is Not The End

HEART LINE – I Am The Night

HEARTLAND – A Dangerous Game

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Secret

HEARTWIND – Line of Fire

HEATHEN – Sun in My Hand

HEAVEN – Where Angels Fear to Tread

HEAVEN & EARTH - Drive

HEAVEN & HELL – Atom And Evil

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No682 – Uploaded 18th July

HEAVEN & HELL – Mob Rules (Live)

HEAVEN BELOW – Running Under Satans Hand (ft Lita Ford)

HEAVEN THE AXE – Enemy

HEAVEN’S BASEMENT – Executioner’s Day

HEAVENS EDGE – When The Lights Go Down

HEAVEN’S TRAIL – Voodoo

HEAVY FEATHER – Waited All My Life

HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run

HELEN HURD – Holding the Gun

HELHORSE - Avalanche

HELIX – Rock You

HELL CITY GLAMOURS – Ready to Fall

HELL FIRE – On The Loose

HELL IN THE CLUB – Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

HELL TO PAY – Going Down

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No683 – Uploaded 25th July

HELL IN THE CLUB – Total Disaster

HELLANBACH – Maybe Tomorrow

HELLION – Karma’s A Bitch

HELLOWEEN – I Want Out

HELL’S ADDICTION (USA) – Alcohol

HELL’S ADDICTION (UK) – We’re On Fire

HELL’S GAZELLES – Stone Cold

HELLSMOKE – Devils Train

HELLYEAH – Love Falls

HER CHARIOT AWAITS – Stolen Heart

THE HERETIC ORDER – Death Ride Blues

HERMAN FRANK – Venom

HEROES AND MONSTERS – Raw Power

HESSLER – This Evil

