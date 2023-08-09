There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for new albums from The Dust Coda and Sevendust as well as one for Megadeth’s appearance at Bloodstock.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Nita Strauss, Mitch Malloy, Bloodbound, Turkish Delight, Robledo, Scream Maker, Tony Mitchell and Sevendust.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No654 (7th July) - Uploaded 8th July 2023
STORMZONE - Cuchulainns Story
DIRTY HONEY - Won’t Take Me Alive
TEMPT - Burn Me Down
ECLIPSE - Hearts Collide
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION - Love Kills.
SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges
MARK SLAUGHTER - Hey You
RONNIE ROMERO - Castaway on the Moon
STREET FIGHTER - Deadend City
ICON OF SIN – Cimmerian
THE DUST CODA - Love Sick
Promo for the new album from THE DUST CODA – “Loco Paradise”
THE DUST CODA - Road to Hell
NITA STRAUSS - Digital Bullets (ft Chris Motionless)
STITCHED UP HEART - Possess Me
SOPHIE LLOYD – Fall of Man (ft Matthew Heafy)
KICKIN VALENTINA – Dirty Girl
KICKIN VALENTINA - Devils Hand
KICKIN VALENTINA - The Revenge of Rock
DIO - The Last in Line
ALICE COOPER – Love’s A Loaded Gun
SOUNDSTONE - Everybody Knows
BANDWAGON - Mr Know It All
SWANEE RIVER – Rollin
MICHAEL SWEET – Shine
STRYPER - No Evil, Hear No Evil
SWEET & LYNCH - Leaving It All Behind
CINDERELLA - Long Cold Winter
Friday NI Rocks Show No655 (14th July) - Uploaded 16th July 2023
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Screamin at the Sky
TWISTED ROSE – Wanted
SCREAM MAKER - Everybody Needs Illusions
BREFORTH - Rest in Peace
ROBLEDO – My Own Hope
JELUSICK - The Great Divide
TURKISH DELIGHT – Crazy
MEGADETH – Killing Time
Promo for MEGADETH appearance at Bloodstock
MEGADETH - The Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)
RICKY WARWICK - Tattoos and Alibis
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown
BLACK DOG MOON – Stand
SHIPWRECKER - Big Four
VEGA – Battlelines
TURKISH DELIGHT - We Carry On
LONERIDER – Badlands
JIM KIRKPATRICK - Road of Bones.
FM - Fight Fire With Fire
PRETTY MAIDS - Red Hot and Heavy
PRETTY MAIDS - Please Don’t Leave Me
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
ELLES BAILEY - Devil Claims His Prize
ROISIN MCCARNEY - Dancing with the Devil
SIMON MCBRIDE - The Fighter
RICHIE SAMBORA - Ballad of Youth
BON JOVI - Wanted Dead or Alive (Live)
AC/DC – TNT
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon
Friday NI Rocks Show No656 (21st July) - Uploaded 23rd July 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
BLACKBIRD ANGELS - Shut Up (You Know I Love You)
NITA STRAUSS - Through The Noise (ft Lzzy Hale)
PALACE OF THE KING - Children of the Revolution
D.A.D. - Bad Craziness
WAYSTED - The Price You Pay
EVERY MOTHERS NIGHTMARE - Delta Voodoo
BEYOND THE BLACK - In The Shadows
BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane
BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me
THE FORGED HEARTS - Eyes Shut
WILD HEAT - Time and Time Again
MITCH MALLOY - Building a Bridge
ICON OF SIN - Night Force
SOPHIE LLOYD – Runaway (ft Michael Starr)
SARAYASIGN - When All Lights Go Out
FOREIGNER - Cold As Ice
SURVIVOR - Burning Heart
FM - Shot In The Dark
SEVENDUST – Everything
Promo for new SEVENDUST album “Truth Killer” Pt1
SEVENDUST – Holy Water
Promo for new SEVENDUST album “Truth Killer” Pt2
SEVENDUST – Fence
BAD WOLVES - Bad Friend
STREET FIGHTER - Devil in Disguise
FIREWIND – Maniac (Live)
THE ANSWER – Preachin’ (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No657 (28th July) - Uploaded 29th July 2023
AC/DC - Hells Bells
TURKISH DELIGHT – Destiny
THE BITES - Heather Leather
BEYOND THE BLACK - Call My Name
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going to Hell
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Rock and Roll Heaven
IN THIS MOMENT - We Will Rock You (ft Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)
PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS - Hammer and Dance
STONETRIP - I Am Tomorrow
LEE AARON - Texas Outlaw
LEE AARON - Some Girls Do
LEE AARON - The Devil U Know
JACK J HUTCHINSON – Constellations
ECLIPSE - Got It
MAVERICK - Switchblade Sister
BLINDSTONE - A Scar to Remember
TONY MITCHELL - Rockin In A Hard Place
NO HOT ASHES - Jonny Redhead
INGLORIOUS - High Flying Gypsy
ICONIC - Nowhere to Run
SOPHIE LLOYD – Do or Die (ft Nathan James)
DAEDRIC – Titan
GARDNER JAMES - No Strings
AJENDA - Dirty Rock n Roll
KKs PRIEST - Reap the Whirlwind
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - Wolf at Your Door
METALLICA - For Whom the Bell Tolls
PYRAMAZE – Fortress
IRON SAVIOR - Firestar
ALICE COOPER - Poison
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html