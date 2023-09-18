There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 175 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3881-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2023
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for new album from Mammoth WVH.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Mammoth WVH, Sarayasign, Blindstone, Vandenberg, Hurricane and Romeo’s Daughter.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No658 (4th Aug) - Uploaded 4th Aug 2023
AIRBOURNE - Stand Up for Rock n Roll
VANDENBERG - Light it Up
DORO - Living After Midnight (ft Rob Halford)
VENDETTA LOVE - Hush Hush
DEF LEPPARD – Billy’s Got a Gun
JOE LYNN TURNER - Stone Cold (ft Vivian Campbell)
METALLICA - Enter Sandman
MAMMOTH WVH - Like a Pastime
Promo for new MAMMOTH WVH album Part 1
MAMMOTH WVH – Take A Bow
Promo for new MAMMOTH WVH album Part 2
MAMMOTH WVH – I’m Alright
SAXON - To Hell and Back Again
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Slave to Freedom
AC/DC - Touch Too Much
FIRELAND - Save Your Prayers
TRIGGERMAN - The Riff Holds Sway
SKYPILOT – Klusterfun
SHAKRA - Hands on the Trigger
SHAKRA - Crazy
SHAKRA - The Way It Is
NITA STRAUSS - The Wolf You Feed (ft Alissa White-Gluz)
KANE ROBERTS - Beginning of the End (ft Alice Cooper & Alissa White-Gluz) BURNING WITCHES - Into the Unknown
BLOODBOUND - Tales from the North
ALL FOR METAL - All for Metal
GARY MOORE - Empty Rooms (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No659 (11th Aug) - Uploaded 11th Aug 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles
DOKKEN – Fugitive
RONNIE ATKINS – Trinity
NIGHT RANGER – (You Can Still) Rock in America (Live)
STREET FIGHTER - Black Poison
EVA UNDER FIRE - Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)
TWISTED ROSE - Greed4Speed
WINGER – Headed for a Heartbreak
EUROPE - Superstitious
VIXEN - American Dream
THE LAST VEGAS – Apologize
HESSLER - Gone Away
ROMANTIC REBEL - Dirty Love Song
TRUCKER DIABLO - Rock Kids of the 80s
CRAZY LIXX - Girls of the 80s
STORMZONE - This is Heavy Metal
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Suzie Smiled
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Rock Candy
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - In My Blood
GOTTHARD – Missteria
THUNDERMOTHER - Loud and Free
WARRANT - Mr Rainmaker
WHEN RIVERS MEET - Seen It All Before
DOM MARTIN - Daylight I Will Find
ATLAS - You’re Not Alone
WARWOLF - Flying Dutchman
Friday NI Rocks Show No660 (18th Aug) - Uploaded 18th Aug 2023
ICON - Rock My Radio
GUNS N’ ROSES – Perhaps
SHE BURNS RED - Crosshairs
THE DEAD DAISIES - Let It Set You Free
THE ANSWER - Under The Sky
THE ANSWER – Spectacular
THE ANSWER - Blood Brother
FOREIGNER - Can’t Slow Down
WHITESNAKE - Love Will Set You Free
THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and A Prayer
BAD WOLVES - Legends Never Die
MICHAEL CATTON - Armageddon Again
FIREWIND - Mercenary Man (Live)
LITTLE CAESAR - Chain of Fools
SLAUGHTER - Shake This Place
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Misunderstood
BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma
ZAC MAC - Project X
THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm
BLACKLIST UNION - Dirty Halo
DEATH DEALER UNION - The Integument
SKARLETT RIOT – Chemicals
GREAT WHITE - Old Rose Motel
CINDERELLA - Gypsy Road
XYZ - Inside Out
SINHERESY - The Life You Left Behind
METALITE - Blazing Skies
XANDRIA - My Curse is my Redemption (Summer 80’s Remix)
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Simple Man
Friday NI Rocks Show No661 (25th Aug) - Uploaded 25th Aug 2023
ALICE COOPER – Welcome to the Show
SCOTT STAPP - Higher Power
RONNIE ROMERO - Chased by Shadows
WINGER - Voodoo Fire
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Bleed Out
EVANESCENCE - Better Without You
AD INFINITUM - Marching on Versailles
FM - American Girls
FM - Bad Luck
WILDLIFE - Somewhere in the Night
KILLINGTON PIT - Balls to the Wall
BLACKBIRD ANGELS - Coming In Hot
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Over You
THE GEMS - Like A Phoenix
CLASSLESS ACT - Storm Before the Calm (ft DMC from Run DMC)
BAI BANG - My Favourite Enemy
DAMN FREAKS – My Resurrection
IRON ALLIES – Martyrs Burn
TEMPLE BALLS - Trap
WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon
THE SNAKES - Labour of Love
MOODY MARSDEN - Kinda Wish You Would
JIM KIRKPATRICK - Dead Man Walking
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Rock You
ERIC SARDINAS BAND - Long Shot
L.A. GUNS - Electric Gypsy
L.A. GUNS – Rip and Tear
L.A. GUNS – Diamonds
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree
TIMECHILD - Buried in Autumn
SANDSTONE - King of Cipher
ROADWOLF - Mark of the Devil
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No684 (1st Aug) – Uploaded 31st July
HESSLER – Waste Away
HEVIDENCE – Overdrive
HIGH OUTPUT – Rock n Roll Cowboy
HIGHWAY SENTINELS – Victim of the Night
HINDER – All American Nightmare
HIT THE GROUND RUNNIN’ – Control Yourself
HITNRUN – King of the Fools
HOLLENTOR – Behind the Wall
HOLLOW HAZE – Oblivion
HOLLOW ILLUSION – Voodoo Medicine Man
HOLLOWSTAR – Down by the Water
HOLLY WEST – Memo
HOLLYWOOD MONSTERS – Underground
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES – I Want My Now
NI Rocks A-Z Show No685 – Uploaded 8th August
HOLTER – Worlds on Fire
HONEYMOON SUITE – Find What You’re Looking For
HOOBASTANK – I Don’t Think I Love You
HOOKERS & BLOW – Ziggy Stardust
HORYZON – I Believe In Love Again
HOT BREATH – Got It All
HOT EYRE – Good Sign
HOTWIRE – Crying in the Night
HOUSE OF LORDS – Saints and Sinners
HOUSE OF SHAKIRA – Morning Over Morocco
HOUSTON – You’re Still the Woman
THE HOWLING TIDES – Crack My Soul
THE HU – Black Thunder (ft Serj Tankian and DL from Bad Wolves)
HUGHES TURNER PROJECT – Devil’s Road
HUMAN FORTRESS – Lucifers Waltz
NI Rocks A-Z Show No686 – Uploaded 15th August
HUMBUCKER – King of the World
HUNTRESS – Eight of Swords
HURRICANE – Reign of Love
HURRICANE #1 – Awake At 9
HYDRA – Stop the Madness
HYDROGYN – Rock Me
HYPNOS – Get Out
HYSTERICA – The Bitch is Back
I AM I – See You Again
IAN PARRY’S ROCK EMPORIUM – Ministry of Rock
ICARUS FALLS – Burning Tree
ICARUS WITCH – The Ripper
ICON – Taking My Breath Away
ICON FOR HIRE – Curse or Cure
ICON OF SIN – Night Breed
NI Rocks A-Z Show No687 – Uploaded 22nd August
ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer
ICONIC – Nowhere to Run
IDLEWAR – Out of My Head
IGNEA – Nomad’s Luck
I’LL BE DAMNED – Primal Fear
ILLICIT EVE – 11 11
IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - Psychosomatic
IMPELLITTERI – Gates of Hell
IMPERA – The Beast is Dead
IMPERIUM – The One
IN ELEGANCE – Let Me Go
IN FAITH – Church of Rock n Roll
IN FLAMES – This Is Our House
IN THE NAME OF – Barfly Blues
NI Rocks A-Z Show No688 – Uploaded 28th August
IN THIS MOMENT – We Will Rock You (ft Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)
INCH HIGH – Little Man
INDUCTION – Sacrifice
INFINITE & DIVINE – Infinite And Divine
THE INFINITE STAIRCASE – The Pride (ft Zakk Wylde etc)
INGER LORRE – More Real
INGLORIOUS – Change Is Coming
INNER STREAM – Dance With Shades
INNFIGHT – Out of My Sight
INSANIA – Moonlight Shadows
INTELLIGENT MUSIC PROJECT – Intention
INTERCORE – Leave It All Behind
INTERROGATE – Affliction
INXS – Devil Inside