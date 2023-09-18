NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2023

Published: Monday, 18 September 2023 21:15 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 11

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 175 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3881-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2023

 

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for new album from Mammoth WVH.

 

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Mammoth WVH, Sarayasign, Blindstone, Vandenberg, Hurricane and Romeo’s Daughter.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No658 (4th Aug) - Uploaded 4th Aug 2023

AIRBOURNE - Stand Up for Rock n Roll

VANDENBERG - Light it Up

DORO - Living After Midnight (ft Rob Halford)

VENDETTA LOVE - Hush Hush

DEF LEPPARD – Billy’s Got a Gun

JOE LYNN TURNER - Stone Cold (ft Vivian Campbell)

METALLICA - Enter Sandman

MAMMOTH WVH - Like a Pastime

Promo for new MAMMOTH WVH album Part 1

MAMMOTH WVH – Take  A Bow

Promo for new MAMMOTH WVH album Part 2

MAMMOTH WVH – I’m Alright

SAXON - To Hell and Back Again

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Slave to Freedom

AC/DC - Touch Too Much

FIRELAND - Save Your Prayers

TRIGGERMAN - The Riff Holds Sway

SKYPILOT – Klusterfun

SHAKRA - Hands on the Trigger

SHAKRA - Crazy

SHAKRA - The Way It Is

NITA STRAUSS - The Wolf You Feed (ft Alissa White-Gluz)

KANE ROBERTS - Beginning of the End (ft Alice Cooper & Alissa White-Gluz) BURNING WITCHES - Into the Unknown

BLOODBOUND - Tales from the North

ALL FOR METAL - All for Metal

GARY MOORE - Empty Rooms (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No659 (11th Aug) - Uploaded 11th Aug 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles

DOKKEN – Fugitive

RONNIE ATKINS – Trinity

NIGHT RANGER – (You Can Still) Rock in America (Live)

STREET FIGHTER - Black Poison

EVA UNDER FIRE - Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)

TWISTED ROSE - Greed4Speed

WINGER – Headed for a Heartbreak

EUROPE - Superstitious

VIXEN - American Dream

THE LAST VEGAS – Apologize

HESSLER - Gone Away

ROMANTIC REBEL - Dirty Love Song

TRUCKER DIABLO - Rock Kids of the 80s

CRAZY LIXX - Girls of the 80s

STORMZONE - This is Heavy Metal

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Suzie Smiled

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Rock Candy

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - In My Blood

GOTTHARD – Missteria

THUNDERMOTHER - Loud and Free

WARRANT - Mr Rainmaker

WHEN RIVERS MEET - Seen It All Before

DOM MARTIN - Daylight I Will Find

ATLAS - You’re Not Alone

WARWOLF - Flying Dutchman

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No660 (18th Aug) - Uploaded 18th Aug 2023

ICON - Rock My Radio

GUNS N’ ROSES – Perhaps

SHE BURNS RED - Crosshairs

THE DEAD DAISIES - Let It Set You Free

THE ANSWER - Under The Sky

THE ANSWER – Spectacular

THE ANSWER -  Blood Brother

FOREIGNER - Can’t Slow Down

WHITESNAKE - Love Will Set You Free

THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and A Prayer

BAD WOLVES - Legends Never Die

MICHAEL CATTON - Armageddon Again

FIREWIND - Mercenary Man (Live)

LITTLE CAESAR - Chain of Fools

SLAUGHTER - Shake This Place

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Misunderstood

BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma

ZAC MAC - Project X

THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm

BLACKLIST UNION - Dirty Halo

DEATH DEALER UNION - The Integument

SKARLETT RIOT – Chemicals

GREAT WHITE - Old Rose Motel

CINDERELLA - Gypsy Road

XYZ - Inside Out

SINHERESY - The Life You Left Behind

METALITE - Blazing Skies

XANDRIA - My Curse is my Redemption (Summer 80’s Remix)

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Simple Man

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No661 (25th Aug) - Uploaded 25th Aug 2023

ALICE COOPER – Welcome to the Show

SCOTT STAPP - Higher Power

RONNIE ROMERO - Chased by Shadows

WINGER - Voodoo Fire

WITHIN TEMPTATION - Bleed Out

EVANESCENCE - Better Without You

AD INFINITUM - Marching on Versailles

FM - American Girls

FM - Bad Luck

WILDLIFE - Somewhere in the Night

KILLINGTON PIT - Balls to the Wall

BLACKBIRD ANGELS - Coming In Hot

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Over You

THE GEMS - Like A Phoenix

CLASSLESS ACT - Storm Before the Calm (ft DMC from Run DMC)

BAI BANG - My Favourite Enemy

DAMN FREAKS – My Resurrection

IRON ALLIES – Martyrs Burn

TEMPLE BALLS  - Trap

WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon

THE SNAKES -  Labour of Love

MOODY MARSDEN - Kinda Wish You Would

JIM KIRKPATRICK - Dead Man Walking

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Rock You

ERIC SARDINAS BAND - Long Shot

L.A. GUNS - Electric Gypsy

L.A. GUNS – Rip and Tear

L.A. GUNS – Diamonds

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree

TIMECHILD - Buried in Autumn

SANDSTONE - King of Cipher

ROADWOLF - Mark of the Devil

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No684 (1st Aug) – Uploaded 31st July

HESSLER – Waste Away

HEVIDENCE – Overdrive

HIGH OUTPUT – Rock n Roll Cowboy

HIGHWAY SENTINELS – Victim of the Night

HINDER – All American Nightmare

HIT THE GROUND RUNNIN’ – Control Yourself

HITNRUN – King of the Fools

HOLLENTOR – Behind the Wall

HOLLOW HAZE – Oblivion

HOLLOW ILLUSION – Voodoo Medicine Man

HOLLOWSTAR – Down by the Water

HOLLY WEST – Memo

HOLLYWOOD MONSTERS – Underground

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES – I Want My Now

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No685 – Uploaded 8th August

HOLTER – Worlds on Fire

HONEYMOON SUITE – Find What You’re Looking For

HOOBASTANK – I Don’t Think I Love You

HOOKERS & BLOW – Ziggy Stardust

HORYZON – I Believe In Love Again

HOT BREATH – Got It All

HOT EYRE – Good Sign

HOTWIRE – Crying in the Night

HOUSE OF LORDS – Saints and Sinners

HOUSE OF SHAKIRA – Morning Over Morocco

HOUSTON – You’re Still the Woman

THE HOWLING TIDES – Crack My Soul

THE HU – Black Thunder (ft Serj Tankian and DL from Bad Wolves)

HUGHES TURNER PROJECT – Devil’s Road

HUMAN FORTRESS – Lucifers Waltz

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No686 – Uploaded 15th August

HUMBUCKER – King of the World

HUNTRESS – Eight of Swords

HURRICANE – Reign of Love

HURRICANE #1 – Awake At 9

HYDRA – Stop the Madness

HYDROGYN – Rock Me

HYPNOS – Get Out

HYSTERICA – The Bitch is Back

I AM I – See You Again

IAN PARRY’S ROCK EMPORIUM – Ministry of Rock

ICARUS FALLS – Burning Tree

ICARUS WITCH – The Ripper

ICON – Taking My Breath Away

ICON FOR HIRE – Curse or Cure

ICON OF SIN – Night Breed

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No687 – Uploaded 22nd August

ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer

ICONIC – Nowhere to Run

IDLEWAR – Out of My Head

IGNEA – Nomad’s Luck

I’LL BE DAMNED – Primal Fear

ILLICIT EVE – 11 11

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - Psychosomatic

IMPELLITTERI – Gates of Hell

IMPERA – The Beast is Dead

IMPERIUM – The One

IN ELEGANCE – Let Me Go

IN FAITH – Church of Rock n Roll

IN FLAMES – This Is Our House

IN THE NAME OF – Barfly Blues

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No688 – Uploaded 28th August

IN THIS MOMENT – We Will Rock You (ft Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)

INCH HIGH – Little Man

INDUCTION – Sacrifice

INFINITE & DIVINE – Infinite And Divine

THE INFINITE STAIRCASE – The Pride (ft Zakk Wylde etc)

INGER LORRE – More Real

INGLORIOUS – Change Is Coming

INNER STREAM – Dance With Shades

INNFIGHT – Out of My Sight

INSANIA – Moonlight Shadows

INTELLIGENT MUSIC PROJECT – Intention

INTERCORE – Leave It All Behind

INTERROGATE – Affliction

INXS – Devil Inside

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles