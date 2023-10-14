NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for August were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3883-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2023

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for new album from Danko Jones and Black Stone Cherry.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Firewind, Eclipse, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, Stitched Up Heart, Vega, Blackbird Angels, Street Fighter, Danko Jomes, Ronnie Romero, Rocket Love, King Herd, Warwolf, Dead Man’s Whiskey, Dead Addiction, Black Stone Cherry, Jelusick and KK’s Priest.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No662 (1st Sept) - Uploaded 2nd Sept 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Smile, World

TEMPT - Golden Tongue

ECLIPSE – Anthem

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Attracted to the Animal

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Alive

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Inseparable

LYNCH MOB - Time After Time

THOSE DAMN CROWS - Find A Way

PALACE OF THE KING - Down on Your Luck

VIXEN – Cruisin’

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

THUNDER - Pilot of My Dreams

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD -  Living in the City

DEAD ADDICTION - Chaos

DIRTY MITTS – Women

KK’S PRIEST - Strike of the Viper

LIZZY BORDEN - Death of Me

NIGHT DEMON - The Wrath

HURRICANE - Take What You Want

HURRICANE - Reign of Love

HURRICANE - Rockstar Cheater

NEW YEARS DAY - Only Happy When it Rains (ft Lzzy Hale)

DOROTHY - Black Sheep

STITCHED UP HEART - Conquer and Divide

COREY TAYLOR - Talk Sick

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Strike the Match

BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven

MEAT LOAF - Bat Out of Hell

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No663 (8th Sept) - Uploaded 7th Sept 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES – High Class Rock n Roll

RHINOBUCKET - One Night Stand

HELIX - Wild in the Streets

SLAUGHTER - The Wild Life

STAIND - In This Condition

SCOTT STAPP - Higher Power

MAVERICK - We All Die Young

MAMA’S BOYS - Waiting for a Miracle

DOMAIN - Lost in the City

THUNDER - Love Worth Dying For

KINGS CROWN - Down Below

EDGE OF FOREVER - Where Are You?

ROCKETT LOVE - Never Look Back

STEELHEART - I’ll Never Let You Go

SKID ROW - I Remember You

STORM FORCE – Breathe

PROMETHIUM - Bleeding the Ghost

LORDS OF RUIN - Broken Dreams

FOREIGNWOLF - Almost Lost

BLAZE BAYLEY - War Within Me (Live)

FIREWIND - Ode to Leonidas (Live)

WHITE LION – Cherokee

WHITE LION – Little Fighter

WHITE LION - Battle at Little Bighorn

Y&T – Forever (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No664 (15th Sept) - Uploaded 17th Sept 2023

DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY - Do or Die

REACH NYC - Ride or Die

MOLLY KARLOFF - Breaking Out

BUCKCHERRY - Let’s Get Wild

IRON MAIDEN – Killers (Live)

OZZY OSBOURNE -  No More Tears

NICKELBACK – Never Again

THE BITES - Good Love

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Out of Pocket

KING HERD – Halo

DANKO JONES - Get High

Promo for new DANKO JONES album Electric Sounds

DANKO JONES – Shake Your City

BEN CUTLER - Break The Ice

JOE BONAMASSA, GINGER BAKER, BERNIE MARSDEN & MALCOLM BRUCE - Sunshine of Your Love

WHEN RIVERS MEET -  Infected

MOTÖRHEAD - Ace of Spades

MOTÖRHEAD - Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Live)

MOTÖRHEAD - Victory or Die

REWS - Lock Your Horns

NITRATE - All The Right Moves

RONNIE ATKINS - If You Can Dream It

STAIND - Here and Now

DUFF MCKAGAN - Longfeather

DORO - Bond Unending (ft Sammy Amara)

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Sweet Lil Lies

JOE BONAMASSA - Hope You Realise It (Goodbye Again)

DOM MARTIN  - Belfast Blues

THIN LIZZY – Rosin Dubh (Black Rose)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No665 (22nd Sept) - Uploaded 22nd Sept 2023

OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train

DOKKEN - Gypsy

LANSDOWNE - Safeword

CRAZY LIXX - Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (’23)

TWISTED SISTER - What You Don’t Know (Sure Can’t Hurt You)

MEGADETH - Peace Sells

BON JOVI - Homebound Train

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Smile, World

Promo for the new BLACK STONE CHERRY album with Ben Wells Pt1

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Nervous

Promo for the new BLACK STONE CHERRY album with Ben Wells Pt2

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Screamin at the Sky

DEAD ADDICTION - Not Alone

ROSCO’S RIOT - Deceitful Gaze

WILD HEAT - Red Lights

LITA FORD - Back to the Cave

LITA FORD - Black Widow

LITA FORD - Living like a Runaway

MODERN DAY OUTLAW - Born on the Bayou

EDDIE AND THE WOLVES - The Coming Storm

BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon

DEEP PURPLE – Burn

WHITESNAKE - Wine Women and Song

COVERDALE PAGE - Shake My Tree

IN THIS MOMENT - Army of Me

SEMBLANT - The Human Eclipse

DRAGONFORCE - Doomsday Party

BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No666 (29th Sept) - Uploaded 1st Oct 2023

IRON MAIDEN - The Number of the Beast

SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)

NEW YEARS DAY - Vampyre

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)

BLACK STONE CHERRY - When the Pain Comes

EUROPE - Hold Your Head Up

LYNCH MOB - Caught Up

FEMME FATALE - Falling In and Out of Love

SARAYA - Love Has Taken Its Toll

CRUELLA DE VILLE - Gypsy Girl

RILEY’S L.A GUNS - The Dark Horse

COBRA SPELL - S.E.X.

KK’S PRIEST - Hymn 66

JELUSICK - Chaos Master

HURRICANE -  Blind Love

TURKISH DELIGHT (KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS) - Throwing Bones

TESLA - Modern Day Cowboy

TYKETTO - Forever Young

MAMA’S BOYS - Needle in the Groove

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Apologize

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Judgment Day

NIKKI STRINGFIELD - Where The Demons Lie

RED REIGN - Don’t Look Back

VEGA - Heroes and Zeros

TIM MONTANA - Devil You Know

JACK J HUTCHINSON - Days Are Gone

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Lover on the Side

SWEET SAVAGE - The Raid

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No689 – Uploaded 4th Sept

IRON ALLIES – Blood In Blood Out

IRON ANGEL – Sands of Time

IRON CLAW – The Traveler

IRON LAMB – The Iron and the Lamb

IRON MAIDEN – The Clansman

IRON MASK – Dance With The Beast

IRON SAVIOR – Firestar

IRONFLAME – Blood Red Cross

IRONHEART – Gods of War

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow

ISSA – Lights of Japan

IVY GOLD - Retribution

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No690 – Uploaded 11th Sept 2023

JAC DALTON – Powderkeg

JACE PAWLAK – Renegade Heart

JACK J. HUTCHINSON - Constellations

JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE - Crazy

JACKYL – Dirty Little Mind

JAGGED EDGE – You Don’t Love Me

JADED SUN – Hey You!

JAGUAR – Run for Your Life

JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever

THE JAILBIRDS – I Will Move On

JAIME KYLE – Driving With The Brakes On

JAMES CHRISTIAN – Sidewinder

JAMES DURBIN – Outcast (ft Mick Mars)

JAMIE PORTER BAND – Ready for Action

JANET GARDNER & JUSTIN JAMES – Your Place in the Sun

JANI LIIMATAINEN – All Dreams Are Born to Die

JANINA DIETZ – Kill Me Today

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No691 – Uploaded 19th Sept 2023

JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Down the Drain

JARI TIURA – London

JASON BIELER & THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA – Bring Out Your Dead

JASON CHARLES MILLER – The River

JD MILLER – Enemy

JEAN BEAUVOIR – Feel The Heat

JEFF ANGELL – Everything Is Wrong

JEFF BECK – Rollin’ and Tumblin’

JEFF BROWN – Contagious

JEFF HEALEY BAND – Full Circle

JEFF LABAR – No Strings

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (ft Dino Jelusick)

JELLY ROLL – Need a Favor

JELUSICK – Reign of Vultures

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No692 – Uploaded 25th Sept 2023

JELUSICK – Fly High Again

JEROME MAZZA – Neverland

JERRY GASKILL – Far Away

JESSE DAMON – Love Gone Wild

JESSICA WOLFF – Sleeping Beast

JET JAGUAR – Up to the Top

JETBOY – Feel the Shake

JETT BLAKK – Let Love Win

JETTBLACK – Raining Rock

JIBE – Broken City

JIM KIRKPATRICK – Dead Man Walking

THE JIM MILLER PROJECT – We Know You’re There (ft Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens & Craig Goldy)

JIMI PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – Lazarus Heart (ft Janet Gardner)

JIMI ANDERSON GROUP – Fearless Warrior

 

