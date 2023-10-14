There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for August were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3883-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2023
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for new album from Danko Jones and Black Stone Cherry.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Firewind, Eclipse, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, Stitched Up Heart, Vega, Blackbird Angels, Street Fighter, Danko Jomes, Ronnie Romero, Rocket Love, King Herd, Warwolf, Dead Man’s Whiskey, Dead Addiction, Black Stone Cherry, Jelusick and KK’s Priest.
.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No662 (1st Sept) - Uploaded 2nd Sept 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Smile, World
TEMPT - Golden Tongue
ECLIPSE – Anthem
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Attracted to the Animal
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Alive
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Inseparable
LYNCH MOB - Time After Time
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Find A Way
PALACE OF THE KING - Down on Your Luck
VIXEN – Cruisin’
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
THUNDER - Pilot of My Dreams
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Living in the City
DEAD ADDICTION - Chaos
DIRTY MITTS – Women
KK’S PRIEST - Strike of the Viper
LIZZY BORDEN - Death of Me
NIGHT DEMON - The Wrath
HURRICANE - Take What You Want
HURRICANE - Reign of Love
HURRICANE - Rockstar Cheater
NEW YEARS DAY - Only Happy When it Rains (ft Lzzy Hale)
DOROTHY - Black Sheep
STITCHED UP HEART - Conquer and Divide
COREY TAYLOR - Talk Sick
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Strike the Match
BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven
MEAT LOAF - Bat Out of Hell
Friday NI Rocks Show No663 (8th Sept) - Uploaded 7th Sept 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES – High Class Rock n Roll
RHINOBUCKET - One Night Stand
HELIX - Wild in the Streets
SLAUGHTER - The Wild Life
STAIND - In This Condition
SCOTT STAPP - Higher Power
MAVERICK - We All Die Young
MAMA’S BOYS - Waiting for a Miracle
DOMAIN - Lost in the City
THUNDER - Love Worth Dying For
KINGS CROWN - Down Below
EDGE OF FOREVER - Where Are You?
ROCKETT LOVE - Never Look Back
STEELHEART - I’ll Never Let You Go
SKID ROW - I Remember You
STORM FORCE – Breathe
PROMETHIUM - Bleeding the Ghost
LORDS OF RUIN - Broken Dreams
FOREIGNWOLF - Almost Lost
BLAZE BAYLEY - War Within Me (Live)
FIREWIND - Ode to Leonidas (Live)
WHITE LION – Cherokee
WHITE LION – Little Fighter
WHITE LION - Battle at Little Bighorn
Y&T – Forever (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No664 (15th Sept) - Uploaded 17th Sept 2023
DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY - Do or Die
REACH NYC - Ride or Die
MOLLY KARLOFF - Breaking Out
BUCKCHERRY - Let’s Get Wild
IRON MAIDEN – Killers (Live)
OZZY OSBOURNE - No More Tears
NICKELBACK – Never Again
THE BITES - Good Love
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Out of Pocket
KING HERD – Halo
DANKO JONES - Get High
Promo for new DANKO JONES album Electric Sounds
DANKO JONES – Shake Your City
BEN CUTLER - Break The Ice
JOE BONAMASSA, GINGER BAKER, BERNIE MARSDEN & MALCOLM BRUCE - Sunshine of Your Love
WHEN RIVERS MEET - Infected
MOTÖRHEAD - Ace of Spades
MOTÖRHEAD - Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Live)
MOTÖRHEAD - Victory or Die
REWS - Lock Your Horns
NITRATE - All The Right Moves
RONNIE ATKINS - If You Can Dream It
STAIND - Here and Now
DUFF MCKAGAN - Longfeather
DORO - Bond Unending (ft Sammy Amara)
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Sweet Lil Lies
JOE BONAMASSA - Hope You Realise It (Goodbye Again)
DOM MARTIN - Belfast Blues
THIN LIZZY – Rosin Dubh (Black Rose)
Friday NI Rocks Show No665 (22nd Sept) - Uploaded 22nd Sept 2023
OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train
DOKKEN - Gypsy
LANSDOWNE - Safeword
CRAZY LIXX - Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (’23)
TWISTED SISTER - What You Don’t Know (Sure Can’t Hurt You)
MEGADETH - Peace Sells
BON JOVI - Homebound Train
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Smile, World
Promo for the new BLACK STONE CHERRY album with Ben Wells Pt1
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Nervous
Promo for the new BLACK STONE CHERRY album with Ben Wells Pt2
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Screamin at the Sky
DEAD ADDICTION - Not Alone
ROSCO’S RIOT - Deceitful Gaze
WILD HEAT - Red Lights
LITA FORD - Back to the Cave
LITA FORD - Black Widow
LITA FORD - Living like a Runaway
MODERN DAY OUTLAW - Born on the Bayou
EDDIE AND THE WOLVES - The Coming Storm
BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon
DEEP PURPLE – Burn
WHITESNAKE - Wine Women and Song
COVERDALE PAGE - Shake My Tree
IN THIS MOMENT - Army of Me
SEMBLANT - The Human Eclipse
DRAGONFORCE - Doomsday Party
BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs
Friday NI Rocks Show No666 (29th Sept) - Uploaded 1st Oct 2023
IRON MAIDEN - The Number of the Beast
SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)
NEW YEARS DAY - Vampyre
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)
BLACK STONE CHERRY - When the Pain Comes
EUROPE - Hold Your Head Up
LYNCH MOB - Caught Up
FEMME FATALE - Falling In and Out of Love
SARAYA - Love Has Taken Its Toll
CRUELLA DE VILLE - Gypsy Girl
RILEY’S L.A GUNS - The Dark Horse
COBRA SPELL - S.E.X.
KK’S PRIEST - Hymn 66
JELUSICK - Chaos Master
HURRICANE - Blind Love
TURKISH DELIGHT (KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS) - Throwing Bones
TESLA - Modern Day Cowboy
TYKETTO - Forever Young
MAMA’S BOYS - Needle in the Groove
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Apologize
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Judgment Day
NIKKI STRINGFIELD - Where The Demons Lie
RED REIGN - Don’t Look Back
VEGA - Heroes and Zeros
TIM MONTANA - Devil You Know
JACK J HUTCHINSON - Days Are Gone
SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Lover on the Side
SWEET SAVAGE - The Raid
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No689 – Uploaded 4th Sept
IRON ALLIES – Blood In Blood Out
IRON ANGEL – Sands of Time
IRON CLAW – The Traveler
IRON LAMB – The Iron and the Lamb
IRON MAIDEN – The Clansman
IRON MASK – Dance With The Beast
IRON SAVIOR – Firestar
IRONFLAME – Blood Red Cross
IRONHEART – Gods of War
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow
ISSA – Lights of Japan
IVY GOLD - Retribution
NI Rocks A-Z Show No690 – Uploaded 11th Sept 2023
JAC DALTON – Powderkeg
JACE PAWLAK – Renegade Heart
JACK J. HUTCHINSON - Constellations
JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE - Crazy
JACKYL – Dirty Little Mind
JAGGED EDGE – You Don’t Love Me
JADED SUN – Hey You!
JAGUAR – Run for Your Life
JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever
THE JAILBIRDS – I Will Move On
JAIME KYLE – Driving With The Brakes On
JAMES CHRISTIAN – Sidewinder
JAMES DURBIN – Outcast (ft Mick Mars)
JAMIE PORTER BAND – Ready for Action
JANET GARDNER & JUSTIN JAMES – Your Place in the Sun
JANI LIIMATAINEN – All Dreams Are Born to Die
JANINA DIETZ – Kill Me Today
NI Rocks A-Z Show No691 – Uploaded 19th Sept 2023
JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Down the Drain
JARI TIURA – London
JASON BIELER & THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA – Bring Out Your Dead
JASON CHARLES MILLER – The River
JD MILLER – Enemy
JEAN BEAUVOIR – Feel The Heat
JEFF ANGELL – Everything Is Wrong
JEFF BECK – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
JEFF BROWN – Contagious
JEFF HEALEY BAND – Full Circle
JEFF LABAR – No Strings
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (ft Dino Jelusick)
JELLY ROLL – Need a Favor
JELUSICK – Reign of Vultures
NI Rocks A-Z Show No692 – Uploaded 25th Sept 2023
JELUSICK – Fly High Again
JEROME MAZZA – Neverland
JERRY GASKILL – Far Away
JESSE DAMON – Love Gone Wild
JESSICA WOLFF – Sleeping Beast
JET JAGUAR – Up to the Top
JETBOY – Feel the Shake
JETT BLAKK – Let Love Win
JETTBLACK – Raining Rock
JIBE – Broken City
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Dead Man Walking
THE JIM MILLER PROJECT – We Know You’re There (ft Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens & Craig Goldy)
JIMI PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – Lazarus Heart (ft Janet Gardner)
JIMI ANDERSON GROUP – Fearless Warrior