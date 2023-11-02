There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for September were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3885-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2023
This month there were a new interview with Keith Atack on the Friday NI Rocks Show. The new album from Atack is released in November.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Screaming Eagles, Iron Savior, Edge of Forever, King’s Crown, Kardang, Zhiva, Doro and Overland.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No667 (6th Oct) - Uploaded 7th Oct 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES - Cry Baby
SHAKRA - What You See (And What You Don’t)
TEMPLE BALLS - Dead Weight
BONAFIDE – Snacket
VAN HALEN - Hot for Teacher
VAN HALEN - Poundcake
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Have Mercy
SINOCENCE – Incarcerated
CORRODED - The More Things Change
CIRITH UNGOL - Looking Glass
CROSSBONE SKULLY - The Boom Went the Boom (ft Phil Collen)
MYRATH – Heroes
THUNDER - Love Walked In
THUNDER - I Love You More than Rock n Roll
THUNDER - The Western Sky
ROCKETT LOVE - Too Much Water Under the Bridge
KING HERD - Somebody Else
DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY - Ravens Call
SIMON MCBRIDE - Don’t Dare
THE DAVY K PROJECT - Whiskey Road (Live)
GARY MOORE - Still Got the Blues
ALTERIUM – Bismarck
METALITE - New Generation
WARWOLF - Legacy of Salem
DEAD ADDICTION - Tip of the Blade
Friday NI Rocks Show No668 (13th Oct) - Uploaded 15th Oct 2023
THE ANSWER - Demon Eyes
CASSIDY PARIS – Danger
KOBRA PAIGE - Love What I Hate
VIXEN – Red
HALESTORM - Familiar Taste of Poison
HALESTORM – Apocalyptic
HALESTORM - The Steeple
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
THE FORGED HEARTS - Stupid Games
SWANEE RIVER - Flowers and Powers
TESLA - Hang Tough
TESLA - I Wanna Live
VIXEN - Edge of a Broken Heart
DORO - Children of the Dawn
FIREWIND - Salvation Day
POWERWOLF - Wolves of War
DAVID LEE ROTH - Yankee Rose
VAN HALEN – Panama (Live)
VAN HALEN - When Its Love
SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE - Heavy Metal (Live)
ATACK - Nine Lives
OVERLAND - I Hear Your Voice
SCOTT STAPP - What I Deserve
DAVE RUDE BAND - Burning Bright
VOODOO SIX - Falling Knives
ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird
AC/DC - Let There Be Rock (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No669 (20th Oct) - Uploaded 20th Oct 2023
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - The River is Rising
THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Loner (Live)
TRUCKER DIABLO - Drive
SCREAMING EAGLES - Better Days
KARDANG - Change of Heart
ZHIVA - Breaking the Chains
CRAZY LIXX - Lights Out (’23)
HOUSE OF LORDS - Love Don’t Lie
HOUSE OF LORDS - Repo Man
HOUSE OF LORDS - Saints and Sinners
THE STRAY PURSUIT – Mama
RUBIKON - Lose it All
ROZARIO - Heavy Metal Rider
KING’S CROWN - Still Alive
IRON SAVIOR - Together As One
LIV SIN - Synthetic Generation
SLAUGHTER - Times They Change
DEF LEPPARD - Gods of War
WHITE LION – Warsong
SOLEDRIVER - Rise Again
EDGE OF FOREVER - Freeing My Will
DOMINO DRIVE - Starlet Queen
NITRATE - Wild in the City
RISING WINGS - Ride On
VAMBO – Shadows
THIN LIZZY - Angel of Death
Friday NI Rocks Show No670 (27th Oct) - Uploaded 28th Oct 2023
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Boo Hoo
DOKKEN – Over The Mountain
THE ANSWER - Wild Heart
KIRA MAC – Scorned
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Ritual
SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)
DORO - Total Eclipse of the Heart (ft Rob Halford)
ATACK – New Addiction
Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 1 (16min)
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS – Hold Your Future
Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 2 (13min)
ATACK - Nine Lives
MAGNUM - The Valley of Tears
DIRTY HONEY - Coming Home
TROY REDFERN - Getaway
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Hold On
BULLETBOYS - Smooth Up In Ya
BULLETBOYS - Neighborhood (with Sebastian Bach)
BULLETBOYS - From Out of the Skies
EXIT EDEN – Run!
EVERDAWN – Cassiopea
WHITEABBEY – Snow
EVA UNDER FIRE - War Pigs
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No693 – Uploaded 3rd Oct 2023
THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
JINJER – Bad Water
JIZZY PEARL – Soul Mama
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – A.C.D.C.
JOANNA CONNOR – For the Love of a Man
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Sweet ‘Lil Lies
JOANOVARC – Here I Go
JOE BONAMASSA – Deep in the Blues Again
JOE BOUCHARD – Walk of Fame
JOE LYNN TURNER – Stone Cold (ft Vivian Campbell)
JOE SATRIANI – Spirits, Ghosts and Outlaws
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Torn Into Lies
JOHAN KIHLBERG’S IMPERA – Just a Conversation
JOHN CORABI – Hooligan’s Holiday
NI Rocks A-Z Show No694 – Uploaded 10th Oct 2023
JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE – Voodoo Sex & Vampires
JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now
JOHN FARNHAM – You’re The Voice
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - Hammerfall
JOHN MELLENCAMP – Crumblin’ Down
JOHN STEWART – Gold (ft Stevie Nicks)
JOHN WAITE – Missing You
JOHNNY GIOELI – Mind Melt
JOHNNY LIMA – Dirty Girls
A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Zombie
THE JOKERS – Rock and Roll Bones
A JOKER’S RAGE – My HeroesNowhere Left To Go
JON BON JOVI – Blaze of Glory
JONO - Sailors
NI Rocks A-Z Show No695 – Uploaded 17th Oct 2023
JORN – Over the Horizon Radar
JORN LANDE & TROND HOLTER – Walking on Water
JOURNEY – Stone in Love
JOYOUS WOLF – Quiet Heart
JUDAS PRIEST – Firepower
JUKEBOX HEROES – Rock n Roll Star
JUNKYARD – Lifer
JUNKYARD DRIVE – Mr Rock n Roll
JUST A MEMORY – Battlefield
JUST A RIDE – No Way Out
KAASIN – Revelation
KAMELOT – New Babylon (ft Melissa Bonny)
KANDIA - Obiliterate
KANE ROBERTS – Does Anybody Really Fall in Love Anymore
NI Rocks A-Z Show No696 – Uploaded 25th Oct 2023
KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of the End
KANE’D – Show Me Your Skeleton
KANERKO – Five Across The Face
KANSAS –Carry On Wayward Son
KANTICA – From Decay to Ascension
KARDANG – Don’t Let Me Drive
KARO – Take Me Higher
KATATONIA – Birds
KAZAK – Two Worlds Collide
KEE MARCELLO – Wild Child
KEE OF HEARTS – The Storm
KEEL – Streets of Rock n Roll
KEEN HUE – Crossifre
KELLY CLARKSON – Never Again
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Sweet & Low
NI Rocks A-Z Show No697 – Uploaded 31st Oct 2023
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Dirt on My Diamonds
KENT HILLI – A Fool to Believe
KEROSENE - Euthanasia
KESUS – Reacher
KHYMERA – Hear Me Calling
KICK AXE – Heavy Metal Shuffle
KICKHUNTER – King of Rock n Roll
KICKIN VALENTINA – End of the Road
KID ROCK – So Hott
KIKIMORA – King Rock n Roll
KILL DEVIL HILL – Blood in the Water
KILL FOR EDEN – Living on Mars
KILL RITUAL – Dear God
KILLCODE – 6am Again