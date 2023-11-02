NI ROCKS Playlists for OCTOBER 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for September were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3885-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2023

 

This month there were a new interview with Keith Atack on the Friday NI Rocks Show. The new album from Atack is released in November. 

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Screaming Eagles, Iron Savior, Edge of Forever, King’s Crown, Kardang, Zhiva, Doro and Overland.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No667 (6th Oct) - Uploaded 7th Oct 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES - Cry Baby

SHAKRA - What You See (And What You Don’t)

TEMPLE BALLS - Dead Weight

BONAFIDE – Snacket

VAN HALEN - Hot for Teacher

VAN HALEN - Poundcake

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Have Mercy

SINOCENCE – Incarcerated

CORRODED - The More Things Change

CIRITH UNGOL - Looking Glass

CROSSBONE SKULLY - The Boom Went the Boom (ft Phil Collen)

MYRATH – Heroes

THUNDER - Love Walked In

THUNDER - I Love You More than Rock n Roll

THUNDER - The Western Sky

ROCKETT LOVE - Too Much Water Under the Bridge

KING HERD - Somebody Else

DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY - Ravens Call

SIMON MCBRIDE - Don’t Dare

THE DAVY K PROJECT - Whiskey Road (Live)

GARY MOORE - Still Got the Blues

ALTERIUM – Bismarck

METALITE - New Generation

WARWOLF - Legacy of Salem

DEAD ADDICTION - Tip of the Blade

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No668 (13th Oct) - Uploaded 15th Oct 2023

THE ANSWER - Demon Eyes

CASSIDY PARIS – Danger

KOBRA PAIGE - Love What I Hate

VIXEN – Red

HALESTORM - Familiar Taste of Poison

HALESTORM – Apocalyptic

HALESTORM - The Steeple

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

THE FORGED HEARTS - Stupid Games

SWANEE RIVER - Flowers and Powers

TESLA - Hang Tough

TESLA - I Wanna Live

VIXEN - Edge of a Broken Heart

DORO - Children of the Dawn

FIREWIND - Salvation Day

POWERWOLF - Wolves of War

DAVID LEE ROTH - Yankee Rose

VAN HALEN – Panama (Live)

VAN HALEN - When Its Love

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE - Heavy Metal (Live)

ATACK - Nine Lives

OVERLAND - I Hear Your Voice

SCOTT STAPP - What I Deserve

DAVE RUDE BAND - Burning Bright

VOODOO SIX - Falling Knives

ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird

AC/DC - Let There Be Rock (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No669 (20th Oct) - Uploaded 20th Oct 2023

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - The River is Rising

THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Loner (Live)

TRUCKER DIABLO - Drive

SCREAMING EAGLES - Better Days

KARDANG - Change of Heart

ZHIVA - Breaking the Chains

CRAZY LIXX - Lights Out (’23)

HOUSE OF LORDS - Love Don’t Lie

HOUSE OF LORDS - Repo Man

HOUSE OF LORDS - Saints and Sinners

THE STRAY PURSUIT – Mama

RUBIKON - Lose it All

ROZARIO - Heavy Metal Rider

KING’S CROWN - Still Alive

IRON SAVIOR - Together As One

LIV SIN - Synthetic Generation

SLAUGHTER - Times They Change

DEF LEPPARD - Gods of War

WHITE LION – Warsong

SOLEDRIVER - Rise Again

EDGE OF FOREVER - Freeing My Will

DOMINO DRIVE - Starlet Queen

NITRATE - Wild in the City

RISING WINGS - Ride On

VAMBO – Shadows

THIN LIZZY - Angel of Death

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No670 (27th Oct) - Uploaded 28th Oct 2023

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Boo Hoo

DOKKEN – Over The Mountain

THE ANSWER - Wild Heart

KIRA MAC – Scorned

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Ritual

SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)

DORO - Total Eclipse of the Heart (ft Rob Halford)

ATACK – New Addiction

Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 1 (16min)

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS – Hold Your Future

Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 2 (13min)

ATACK - Nine Lives

MAGNUM - The Valley of Tears

DIRTY HONEY - Coming Home

TROY REDFERN - Getaway

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Hold On

BULLETBOYS - Smooth Up In Ya

BULLETBOYS - Neighborhood (with Sebastian Bach)

BULLETBOYS - From Out of the Skies

EXIT EDEN – Run!

EVERDAWN – Cassiopea

WHITEABBEY – Snow

EVA UNDER FIRE - War Pigs

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No693 – Uploaded 3rd Oct 2023

THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

JINJER – Bad Water

JIZZY PEARL – Soul Mama

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – A.C.D.C.

JOANNA CONNOR – For the Love of a Man

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Sweet ‘Lil Lies

JOANOVARC – Here I Go

JOE BONAMASSA – Deep in the Blues Again

JOE BOUCHARD – Walk of Fame

JOE LYNN TURNER – Stone Cold (ft Vivian Campbell)

JOE SATRIANI – Spirits, Ghosts and Outlaws

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Torn Into Lies

JOHAN KIHLBERG’S IMPERA – Just a Conversation

JOHN CORABI – Hooligan’s Holiday

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No694 – Uploaded 10th Oct 2023

JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE – Voodoo Sex & Vampires

JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now

JOHN FARNHAM – You’re The Voice

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - Hammerfall

JOHN MELLENCAMP – Crumblin’ Down

JOHN STEWART – Gold (ft Stevie Nicks)

JOHN WAITE – Missing You

JOHNNY GIOELI – Mind Melt

JOHNNY LIMA – Dirty Girls

A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Zombie

THE JOKERS – Rock and Roll Bones

A JOKER’S RAGE – My HeroesNowhere Left To Go

JON BON JOVI – Blaze of Glory

JONO - Sailors

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No695 – Uploaded 17th Oct 2023

JORN – Over the Horizon Radar

JORN LANDE & TROND HOLTER – Walking on Water

JOURNEY – Stone in Love

JOYOUS WOLF – Quiet Heart

JUDAS PRIEST – Firepower

JUKEBOX HEROES – Rock n Roll Star

JUNKYARD – Lifer

JUNKYARD DRIVE – Mr Rock n Roll

JUST A MEMORY – Battlefield

JUST A RIDE – No Way Out

KAASIN – Revelation

KAMELOT – New Babylon (ft Melissa Bonny)

KANDIA - Obiliterate

KANE ROBERTS – Does Anybody Really Fall in Love Anymore

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No696 – Uploaded 25th Oct 2023

KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of the End

KANE’D – Show Me Your Skeleton

KANERKO – Five Across The Face

KANSAS –Carry On Wayward Son

KANTICA – From Decay to Ascension

KARDANG – Don’t Let Me Drive

KARO – Take Me Higher

KATATONIA – Birds

KAZAK – Two Worlds Collide

KEE MARCELLO – Wild Child 

KEE OF HEARTS – The Storm

KEEL – Streets of Rock n Roll

KEEN HUE – Crossifre

KELLY CLARKSON – Never Again

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Sweet & Low

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No697 – Uploaded 31st Oct 2023

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Dirt on My Diamonds

KENT HILLI – A Fool to Believe

KEROSENE - Euthanasia

KESUS – Reacher

KHYMERA – Hear Me Calling

KICK AXE – Heavy Metal Shuffle

KICKHUNTER – King of Rock n Roll

KICKIN VALENTINA – End of the Road

KID ROCK – So Hott

KIKIMORA – King Rock n Roll

KILL DEVIL HILL – Blood in the Water

KILL FOR EDEN – Living on Mars

KILL RITUAL – Dear God

KILLCODE – 6am Again

 

