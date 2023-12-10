There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3888-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2023
This month there were new interviews with Dino Jelusick and Steve Overland on the Friday NI Rocks Show.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Sophie Lloyd, Michael Catton, Dave Rude and Atack.
.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No671 (3rd Nov) - Uploaded 5th Nov 2023
TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like They Started the End of the World
THUNDERMOTHER - I Left My Licence in the Future
BONAFIDE - Are You Listening.
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Burn (By My Fire)
SHINEDOWN - Sound of Madness
SHINEDOWN - How Did You Love
SHINEDOWN - Planet Zero
SHE BURNS RED - Heavy is the Head
HARD EXCESS - The Riders of the Apocalypse.
ROBIN MCAULEY - Dead as a Bone
REO SPEEDWAGON - Take It on The Run
FOREIGNER - Cold As Ice
JORN - Hotel California
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
SCREAMING EAGLES - Streets of Gold
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rebel
DGM - To the Core
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD - Blue Collar Man
ZHIVA - Step into the Fire
BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo
DOKKEN - Dream Warriors
BON JOVI - I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
DIRTY HONEY - Don’t Put Out The Fire
SECRET RULE - Shards of Time
HARD TO EXPLAIN – T.O.B.T.O. (The One Before The One)
SAXON - Remember the Fallen
IRON MAIDEN - These Colours Don’t Run
Friday NI Rocks Show No672 - Uploaded 10th Nov 2023
OZZY OSBOURNE - Over the Mountain
HALESTORM – Brightside
THE GEMS – P.S.Y.C.H.O.
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Boo Hoo
JELUSICK - Acid Rain
Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt1 (6min)
JELUSICK – Died
Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt2 (5min)
MICHAEL ROMEO - Destroyer
Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt3 (7min)
JELUSICK – Reign of Vultures
MICHAEL ROMEO - Divide & Conquer
DIRTY SHIRLEY – I Disappear
JEFF SCOTT SOTO - Don’t Let It End (ft. Dino Jelucik.)
MOTÖRHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew
W.A.S.P. – Blind In Texas
Y&T – Mean Streak
Promo for New KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD album Pt1
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Best of Times
Promo for New KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD album Pt2
BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon
VOODOO CIRCLE - Sweet Devotion
LYNCH MOB - The Synner
LAWLESS - 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)
SAXON - Kingdom of the Cross
SABATON - 1916
Friday NI Rocks Show No673 - Uploaded 17th Nov 2023
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls
SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)
RUSSELL / GUNS - Next in Line
MOLLY HATCHET - Firing Line
CASSIDY PARIS - Walking on Fire
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Better Off Alone
MICHAEL CATTON - Gas on the Fire
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Lost Horizons
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Gimme Your Love
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Emergency
WILD HEAT – Hustle
TERAS - Hate
DIVIDES UNFOLD - Find Your Piece
GIANT – Chained
FIREHOUSE - Reach for the Sky
AXEL RUDI PELL - Hey Hey My My
THE BLACK VULTURES - Treat Me Like An Animal
GREEN LUNG - Hunters in the Sky
KISSIN’ BLACK – Spotlight
NICKELBACK - Never Again
NICKELBACK - Side of a Bullet
NICKELBACK - San Quentin
SOLOTHURN - Sentience Fades
IONIC - The Stand
CORRODED – Monster
THE DAMN TRUTH - I Just Gotta Let You Know
THESE WICKED RIVERS - Force of Nature
BANSHEE - Good Life
STEVIE NICKS - The Highwayman
Friday NI Rocks Show No674 - Uploaded 17th Nov 2023
AC/DC - For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable
KOBRA PAIGE - Under One Sun
DAVE RUDE - Hell and Back
OVERLAND - One Touch
Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 1 (12 min)
OVERLAND – Together Alone
Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 2 (7 min)
FM – Long Road Home
Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 3 (6 min)
LONERIDER - Lonerider
Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 4 (9 min)
OVERLAND – Disconnected
KINGS OF MERCIA - Humankind
NIGHT DEMON - Escape From Beyond
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul (ft Robin McAuley & Kirk Hammett)
SAXON - Hell, Fire and Damnation
CROSSBONE SCULLY - I’m Unbreakable
EXTREME - The Mask
MAGNUM - Blue Tango
GOTUS - Take Me to the Mountain
CRAZY LIXX - Fire It Up (’23)
FIREWIND - Come Undone
MAMA’S BOYS - Power and Passion
NO HOT ASHES - Come Alive
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No698 – Uploaded 7th Nov 2023
KILLER BEE – Eye in the Sky
KILLER DWARFS – Are You Ready
KILLER KINGS – I Will Be Stronger (ft Joel Hoekstra)
A KILLER’S CONFESSION – I Will Define (with Dead By Wednesday)
KILLINGTON PIT – Balls to the Wall
KILLIT – Calm Before The Storm
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Holy Diver
KILMARA – Principles of Hatred
KING COMPANY – I Will Be Here
KING FALCON – Ready Set Go
KING HERD - Halo
KING KING – I Will Not Fall
KING KOBRA – Legends Never Die
KING KRAKEN – Walls of Jericho
NI Rocks A-Z Show No699 – Uploaded 13th Nov 2023
KING MOB – Love of High Renown
KING OF THE NORTH – Love Like Fire
KING VOODOO - Creep
KING ZEBRA – She Don’t Like My R’n’R
KINGDOM COME – Overrated
KING’S CALL – Dig It
KINGS CROWN – Still Alive
KINGS OF MERCIA – Wrecking Ball
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
KINGSMEN – Dead Letter
KIP WINGER – Crash The Wall
KIRA MAC – Hit Me Again
KIRRA – The Ideal
KISKE SOMERVILLE – Salvation
NI Rocks A-Z Show No700 – Uploaded 20th Nov 2023
KISS – Firehouse (Live)
KISS OF THE GYPSY – Whatever It Takes
KISSIN BLACK - Nycto
KISSIN DYNAMITE – Only The Dead
KIX – Don’t Close Your Eyes
KK’S PRIEST – Reap The Whirlwind
KLEAR – Best of Me
KLOGR - Refuge
KNOCK OUT KAINE – House of Sins
KOBI – Contradiction
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
KOBRA PAIGE – Under One Sun
KOBURG – Requiem
KORITNI – No Strings Attached
NI Rocks A-Z Show No701 – Uploaded 28th Nov 2023
KRAEMER – All The Way
KRASHKARMA – Survive The Afterlife
KREEK – At The Bottom of Hell
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable
KROKUS – Hardrocking Man
KRYPTONITE – Chasing Fire
KRYPTOS – Force of Danger
THE KUT – Fun When You’re Winning
KXM – Circle of Dolls
KYNG – Lost One
KYUSS – Thumb
L.A. COBRA – The Star
L.A. GUNS – Shattered Glass
L.R.S. – Never Surrender
LABYRINTH – Live Today