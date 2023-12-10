NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. 

Playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3888-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2023

 

This month there were new interviews with Dino Jelusick and Steve Overland on the Friday NI Rocks Show.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Sophie Lloyd, Michael Catton, Dave Rude and Atack.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No671 (3rd Nov) - Uploaded 5th Nov 2023

TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like They Started the End of the World

THUNDERMOTHER - I Left My Licence in the Future

BONAFIDE - Are You Listening.

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Burn (By My Fire)

SHINEDOWN - Sound of Madness

SHINEDOWN - How Did You Love

SHINEDOWN - Planet Zero

SHE BURNS RED - Heavy is the Head

HARD EXCESS - The Riders of the Apocalypse.

ROBIN MCAULEY - Dead as a Bone

REO SPEEDWAGON - Take It on The Run

FOREIGNER - Cold As Ice

JORN - Hotel California

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

SCREAMING EAGLES - Streets of Gold

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rebel

DGM - To the Core

CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD -  Blue Collar Man

ZHIVA - Step into the Fire

BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo

DOKKEN - Dream Warriors

BON JOVI - I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

DIRTY HONEY - Don’t Put Out The Fire

SECRET RULE - Shards of Time

HARD TO EXPLAIN – T.O.B.T.O. (The One Before The One)

SAXON - Remember the Fallen

IRON MAIDEN - These Colours Don’t Run

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No672 - Uploaded 10th Nov 2023

OZZY OSBOURNE - Over the Mountain

HALESTORM – Brightside

THE GEMS – P.S.Y.C.H.O.

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Boo Hoo

JELUSICK - Acid Rain

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt1 (6min)

JELUSICK – Died

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt2 (5min)

MICHAEL ROMEO - Destroyer

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt3 (7min)

JELUSICK – Reign of Vultures

MICHAEL ROMEO - Divide & Conquer

DIRTY SHIRLEY – I Disappear

JEFF SCOTT SOTO - Don’t Let It End (ft. Dino Jelucik.)

MOTÖRHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew

W.A.S.P. – Blind In Texas

Y&T – Mean Streak

Promo for New KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD album Pt1

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Best of Times

Promo for New KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD album Pt2

BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon

VOODOO CIRCLE - Sweet Devotion

LYNCH MOB - The Synner

LAWLESS - 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)

SAXON - Kingdom of the Cross

SABATON - 1916

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No673 - Uploaded 17th Nov 2023

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls

SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)

RUSSELL / GUNS - Next in Line

MOLLY HATCHET - Firing Line

CASSIDY PARIS - Walking on Fire

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Better Off Alone

MICHAEL CATTON - Gas on the Fire

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Lost Horizons

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Gimme Your Love

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Emergency

WILD HEAT – Hustle

TERAS - Hate

DIVIDES UNFOLD - Find Your Piece

GIANT – Chained

FIREHOUSE - Reach for the Sky

AXEL RUDI PELL - Hey Hey My My

THE BLACK VULTURES - Treat Me Like An Animal

GREEN LUNG - Hunters in the Sky

KISSIN’ BLACK – Spotlight

NICKELBACK - Never Again

NICKELBACK - Side of a Bullet

NICKELBACK - San Quentin

SOLOTHURN - Sentience Fades

IONIC - The Stand

CORRODED – Monster

THE DAMN TRUTH - I Just Gotta Let You Know

THESE WICKED RIVERS - Force of Nature

BANSHEE - Good Life

STEVIE NICKS - The Highwayman

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No674 - Uploaded 17th Nov 2023

AC/DC - For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable

KOBRA PAIGE - Under One Sun

DAVE RUDE - Hell and Back

OVERLAND - One Touch

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 1 (12 min)

OVERLAND – Together Alone

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 2 (7 min)

FM – Long Road Home

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 3 (6 min)

LONERIDER - Lonerider

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 4 (9 min)

OVERLAND – Disconnected

KINGS OF MERCIA - Humankind

NIGHT DEMON - Escape From Beyond

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul (ft Robin McAuley & Kirk Hammett)

SAXON - Hell, Fire and Damnation

CROSSBONE SCULLY - I’m Unbreakable

EXTREME - The Mask

MAGNUM - Blue Tango

GOTUS - Take Me to the Mountain

CRAZY LIXX - Fire It Up (’23)

FIREWIND - Come Undone

MAMA’S BOYS - Power and Passion

NO HOT ASHES - Come Alive

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No698 – Uploaded 7th Nov 2023

KILLER BEE – Eye in the Sky

KILLER DWARFS – Are You Ready

KILLER KINGS – I Will Be Stronger (ft Joel Hoekstra)

A KILLER’S CONFESSION – I Will Define (with Dead By Wednesday)

KILLINGTON PIT – Balls to the Wall

KILLIT – Calm Before The Storm

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Holy Diver

KILMARA – Principles of Hatred

KING COMPANY – I Will Be Here

KING FALCON – Ready Set Go

KING HERD - Halo

KING KING – I Will Not Fall

KING KOBRA – Legends Never Die

KING KRAKEN – Walls of Jericho

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No699 – Uploaded 13th Nov 2023

KING MOB – Love of High Renown

KING OF THE NORTH – Love Like Fire

KING VOODOO - Creep

KING ZEBRA – She Don’t Like My R’n’R

KINGDOM COME – Overrated

KING’S CALL – Dig It

KINGS CROWN – Still Alive

KINGS OF MERCIA – Wrecking Ball

KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine

KINGSMEN – Dead Letter

KIP WINGER – Crash The Wall

KIRA MAC – Hit Me Again

KIRRA – The Ideal

KISKE SOMERVILLE – Salvation

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No700 – Uploaded 20th Nov 2023

KISS – Firehouse (Live)

KISS OF THE GYPSY – Whatever It Takes

KISSIN BLACK - Nycto

KISSIN DYNAMITE – Only The Dead

KIX – Don’t Close Your Eyes

KK’S PRIEST – Reap The Whirlwind

KLEAR – Best of Me

KLOGR -  Refuge

KNOCK OUT KAINE – House of Sins

KOBI – Contradiction

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

KOBRA PAIGE – Under One Sun

KOBURG – Requiem

KORITNI – No Strings Attached

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No701 – Uploaded 28th Nov 2023

KRAEMER – All The Way

KRASHKARMA – Survive The Afterlife

KREEK – At The Bottom of Hell

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable

KROKUS – Hardrocking Man

KRYPTONITE – Chasing Fire

KRYPTOS – Force of Danger

THE KUT – Fun When You’re Winning

KXM – Circle of Dolls

KYNG – Lost One

KYUSS – Thumb

L.A. COBRA – The Star

L.A. GUNS – Shattered Glass

L.R.S. – Never Surrender

LABYRINTH – Live Today

 

 

