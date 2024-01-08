NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2023

Published: Monday, 08 January 2024 21:58 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 11

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

During 2023 we played over 1,350 tracks by 531 different artists on 52 episodes of the Friday NI Rocks Show and over 740 tracks by 727 different artists on 53 episodes of the NI Rocks A-Z Show.

 

Playlists for November were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3892-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2023

There were no new interviews this month, but the recent interviews with Keith Atack and Dino Jelusick were repeated on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st Dec.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Cassidy Paris, Palace of the King and Dominum.

.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No675 (1st Dec) - Uploaded 6th Dec 2023

ATACK – Like a Twister Blowing Through

ATACK – New Addiction

Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 1 (16min)

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS – Hold Your Future

ATACK – Dead Man’s Boots

Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 2 (13min)

ATACK - Nine Lives

JELUSICK - Acid Rain

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt1 (6min)

JELUSICK – Died

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt2 (5min)

MICHAEL ROMEO - Destroyer

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt3 (7min)

JELUSICK – Reign of Vultures

MICHAEL ROMEO - Divide & Conquer

JELUSICK – Follow the Blindman

ANIMAL DRIVE – Goddamn Marathon

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No676 (8th Dec) - Uploaded 9th Dec 2023

STORMZONE - Cushy Glen

KIRA MAC - One Way Ticket

THE ANSWER - Wild Heart

NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy)

SHAKRA - Angels Landing

DEAF RAT - Say Your Lies

THE BITES - Dirty City

GILLAN - Nightride out of Phoenix

GIRLSCHOOL - Future Flash

TOBRUK – Falling

SCOTT STAPP - Black Butterfly

THE HOT DAMN - Damn Damn Damn Damn

CASSIDY PARIS - Here I Am

Y&T - Dirty Girl

Y&T - Contagious

Y&T - I’m Coming Home

BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me

TEN - Brave New Lie

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Riding Out the Storm

WIG WAM - High and Dry

ROBIN MCAULEY - Stronger Than Before

GODSMACK - Red White and Blue

THE ANSWER - Blood Brothers

THE FLOOD - Stand Up

AD INFINITUM - Upside Down

DAVE RUDE - Drink with The Devil

THE GEMS - Undiscovered Paths

KILLINGTON PIT - Kill the King

GUNS N ROSES - Civil War

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No677 – Uploaded 15th Dec 2023

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus

SMOKING SNAKES - Sole Survivors

CRAZY LIXX - Sword and Stone

GLORYHAMMER - Mighty Wings

EXIT EDEN - Separate Ways

SOPHIE LLOYD - Won’t You Come (ft Marisa Rodriguez)

EVA UNDER FIRE - Blow (ft Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kill)

BLACK WATER CONSPIRACY - Penny For Your Dirty Mind

GARY MOORE - Over the Hills and Far Away

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Mama Don’t Do It

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Thunder Calls (ft James Durbin)

MIKE TRAMP - Lady of the Valley

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Kiss The Sky

BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower

SWEET & LYNCH - Heart and Sacrifice

TRESPASS - Wolf at the Door

JELLY ROLL - Need a Favor

BUCKCHERRY - Good Time

SHAKRA - Way it Is

GARDNER JAMES – 85

KICKHUNTER - This Summer

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Far Too Deep

THE GRANDMASTER - While The Sun Goes Down

BIG SUN - I Was Loving You

NEAL MORSE - I Hate My Brothers

WHITEABBEY - All I Want For Christmas Is You

TONY MITCHELL - Santa Comes A Rockin

DECEMBER PEOPLE - The Night before Christmas

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No678 (22nd Dec) – Uploaded 23rd Dec 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me

GOTUS - Without Your Love

DORO - True Metal Maniacs

KOBRA PAIGE - Thank You

NITA STRAUSS - Through The Noise (ft Lzzy Hale)

MITCH MALLOY - Building a Bridge

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Don’t Surrender (ft Robin McAuley)

ROBLEDO - Dead City Lights

SCREAM MAKER - Land of Fire

TONY MITCHELL - Phoenix Rising

MAMMOTH WVH - Another Celebration at the End of the World

SARAYASIGN - Blood from Stone.

BLINDSTONE - Down for the Count

VANDENBERG - Thunder and Lightning

HURRICANE - Innocent Girl

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Good Man Gone Bad

ECLIPSE - The Broken

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS - Schizophrenia

STITCHED UP HEART - To The Wolves

VEGA – Killers

BLACKBIRD ANGELS - Mine (All Mine).

RONNIE ROMERO – Mountain of Light

DEAD ADDICTION - Warning Shot

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Not Afraid

JELUSICK - What I Want

ALICE COOPER, JOHN 5, BILLY SHEENAN & VINNY APPICE - Santa Claws is Coming to Town

TWISTED SISTED - I’ll Be Home for Christmas (ft Lita Ford)

MAGNUM – On Christmas Day

SLADE - Merry Xmas Everybody (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No679 (29th Dec) – Uploaded 30th Dec 2023

SHAKRA – Hello

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Boo Hoo

EVA UNDER FIRE - Separate Ways

CASSIDY PARIS - Searching for a Hero

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Euthanasia

IRON MAIDEN – Prowler

MOTÖRHEAD – Bomber

SCREAMING EAGLES - Hot Stuff

DORO - Lean Mean Rock Machine

OVERLAND - Station to Station

SOPHIE LLOYD – Runaway (ft Michael Starr)

DAVE RUDE - Gotta Pay

ATACK - Stone Cold

THUNDER - Low Life in High Places

TESLA - Heavens Trail (No Way Out)

SHADOW KING - Anytime, Anywhere

SIX FOOT SIX - Riding The Tide

DOMINUM - Hey Living People

SINOCENCE - Societies Sins

BEARDSLEY/SHAW – No God of Mine

NOTÖRIOUS - All Night

SOCIAL DISORDER - Dancing in the Rain

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Too Young to Fall in Love

LOVE/HATE - Blackout in the Red Room

L.A. GUNS - Sex Action

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Black Magic

DION - Soul Force (ft Susan Tedeschi)

DOM MARTIN – Howlin

STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen (Live)

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No702 – Uploaded 5th Dec 2023

LACE WEEPER – Get In Line

LACEY – Dream in a Little Less Colour

LACUNA COIL – Save Me

LANCER – Iwo Jima

LAND OF GYPSIES - Believe

LANDFALL – Two Strangers

LANSDOWNE – Halo

LAST AUTUMN’S DREAM – Bring Out The Heroes

LAST BULLET – Can’t Move On

LAST DAYS OF EDEN – Forevermore

LAST IN LINE – Ghost Town

THE LAST INTERNATIONALE – Hard Times

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust

LAST TEMPTATION – Ashes and Fire

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No703 – Uploaded 11th Dec 2023

LAST UNION – Taken (ft Lames LaBrie)

THE LAST VEGAS – Evil Eyes

LATER SONS – Lady Rock

LAURA EVANS - Free

LAURA WILDE – Wind Me Up

LAUREN HARRIS – Steal Your Fire

LAURENNE / LOUHIMO – The Reckoning

LAWLESS – Dead Man Walking

LAZARUS DREAM – Rebel Again

THE LAZYS – Nothing But Trouble

LEADFINGER – Find The Words

LEAGUE OF DISTORTION – I’m A Bitch

LEAH – Old World

LEATHER – Juggernaut

LEATHERWOLF – Hideaway

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No704 – Uploaded 18th Dec 2023

LEATHERWOLF – The Henchman

LEAVES EYES – Forged By Fire

LED ZEPPELIN – Misty Mountain Hop

LEE AARON – Spitfire Woman

LEECHER – One-Second Confusion

LEFTOVER BULLETS – Virgin Queen

LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT - Demons

LEGS DIAMOND – Town Bad Girl

LEMMY KILMISTER, BILLY F GIBBONS & DAVE GROHL – Run Rudolph Run

LENA SCISSORHANDS – All the Things She Said (ft Chase The Comet)

LENNY KRAVITZ – Are You Gonna Go My Way

LESLIE WEST – Dyin Since The Day I Was Born (ft Mark Tremonti)

LETHARGY – Bleachin Bones

LETHEAN – Time and the Gods

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No705 – Uploaded 26th Dec 2023

LETTERS FROM THE FIRE – Perfect Life

LEVARA – Heaven Knows

LEVEL 10 – Last Man On Earth

LEVERAGE – Emperor

LIAR - Delaney

LIAR THIEF BANDIT – Virtue Not A Vice

LIBERTY LIES – Different Tongues

LICENCE – Line of Fire

LIFELINE – Nightmare Dream

LIGHT THE TORCH – Wilting in the Light

LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell

LILLIAN AXE – Babylon

LIMP BIZKIT – Behind Blue Eyes

LINKIN PARK – In The End

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles