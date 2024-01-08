There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
During 2023 we played over 1,350 tracks by 531 different artists on 52 episodes of the Friday NI Rocks Show and over 740 tracks by 727 different artists on 53 episodes of the NI Rocks A-Z Show.
Playlists for November were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3892-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2023
There were no new interviews this month, but the recent interviews with Keith Atack and Dino Jelusick were repeated on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st Dec.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Cassidy Paris, Palace of the King and Dominum.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No675 (1st Dec) - Uploaded 6th Dec 2023
ATACK – Like a Twister Blowing Through
ATACK – New Addiction
Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 1 (16min)
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS – Hold Your Future
ATACK – Dead Man’s Boots
Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 2 (13min)
ATACK - Nine Lives
JELUSICK - Acid Rain
Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt1 (6min)
JELUSICK – Died
Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt2 (5min)
MICHAEL ROMEO - Destroyer
Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt3 (7min)
JELUSICK – Reign of Vultures
MICHAEL ROMEO - Divide & Conquer
JELUSICK – Follow the Blindman
ANIMAL DRIVE – Goddamn Marathon
Friday NI Rocks Show No676 (8th Dec) - Uploaded 9th Dec 2023
STORMZONE - Cushy Glen
KIRA MAC - One Way Ticket
THE ANSWER - Wild Heart
NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy)
SHAKRA - Angels Landing
DEAF RAT - Say Your Lies
THE BITES - Dirty City
GILLAN - Nightride out of Phoenix
GIRLSCHOOL - Future Flash
TOBRUK – Falling
SCOTT STAPP - Black Butterfly
THE HOT DAMN - Damn Damn Damn Damn
CASSIDY PARIS - Here I Am
Y&T - Dirty Girl
Y&T - Contagious
Y&T - I’m Coming Home
BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me
TEN - Brave New Lie
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Riding Out the Storm
WIG WAM - High and Dry
ROBIN MCAULEY - Stronger Than Before
GODSMACK - Red White and Blue
THE ANSWER - Blood Brothers
THE FLOOD - Stand Up
AD INFINITUM - Upside Down
DAVE RUDE - Drink with The Devil
THE GEMS - Undiscovered Paths
KILLINGTON PIT - Kill the King
GUNS N ROSES - Civil War
Friday NI Rocks Show No677 – Uploaded 15th Dec 2023
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus
SMOKING SNAKES - Sole Survivors
CRAZY LIXX - Sword and Stone
GLORYHAMMER - Mighty Wings
EXIT EDEN - Separate Ways
SOPHIE LLOYD - Won’t You Come (ft Marisa Rodriguez)
EVA UNDER FIRE - Blow (ft Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kill)
BLACK WATER CONSPIRACY - Penny For Your Dirty Mind
GARY MOORE - Over the Hills and Far Away
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Mama Don’t Do It
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Thunder Calls (ft James Durbin)
MIKE TRAMP - Lady of the Valley
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Kiss The Sky
BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower
SWEET & LYNCH - Heart and Sacrifice
TRESPASS - Wolf at the Door
JELLY ROLL - Need a Favor
BUCKCHERRY - Good Time
SHAKRA - Way it Is
GARDNER JAMES – 85
KICKHUNTER - This Summer
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Far Too Deep
THE GRANDMASTER - While The Sun Goes Down
BIG SUN - I Was Loving You
NEAL MORSE - I Hate My Brothers
WHITEABBEY - All I Want For Christmas Is You
TONY MITCHELL - Santa Comes A Rockin
DECEMBER PEOPLE - The Night before Christmas
Friday NI Rocks Show No678 (22nd Dec) – Uploaded 23rd Dec 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me
GOTUS - Without Your Love
DORO - True Metal Maniacs
KOBRA PAIGE - Thank You
NITA STRAUSS - Through The Noise (ft Lzzy Hale)
MITCH MALLOY - Building a Bridge
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Don’t Surrender (ft Robin McAuley)
ROBLEDO - Dead City Lights
SCREAM MAKER - Land of Fire
TONY MITCHELL - Phoenix Rising
MAMMOTH WVH - Another Celebration at the End of the World
SARAYASIGN - Blood from Stone.
BLINDSTONE - Down for the Count
VANDENBERG - Thunder and Lightning
HURRICANE - Innocent Girl
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Good Man Gone Bad
ECLIPSE - The Broken
PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS - Schizophrenia
STITCHED UP HEART - To The Wolves
VEGA – Killers
BLACKBIRD ANGELS - Mine (All Mine).
RONNIE ROMERO – Mountain of Light
DEAD ADDICTION - Warning Shot
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Not Afraid
JELUSICK - What I Want
ALICE COOPER, JOHN 5, BILLY SHEENAN & VINNY APPICE - Santa Claws is Coming to Town
TWISTED SISTED - I’ll Be Home for Christmas (ft Lita Ford)
MAGNUM – On Christmas Day
SLADE - Merry Xmas Everybody (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No679 (29th Dec) – Uploaded 30th Dec 2023
SHAKRA – Hello
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Boo Hoo
EVA UNDER FIRE - Separate Ways
CASSIDY PARIS - Searching for a Hero
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Euthanasia
IRON MAIDEN – Prowler
MOTÖRHEAD – Bomber
SCREAMING EAGLES - Hot Stuff
DORO - Lean Mean Rock Machine
OVERLAND - Station to Station
SOPHIE LLOYD – Runaway (ft Michael Starr)
DAVE RUDE - Gotta Pay
ATACK - Stone Cold
THUNDER - Low Life in High Places
TESLA - Heavens Trail (No Way Out)
SHADOW KING - Anytime, Anywhere
SIX FOOT SIX - Riding The Tide
DOMINUM - Hey Living People
SINOCENCE - Societies Sins
BEARDSLEY/SHAW – No God of Mine
NOTÖRIOUS - All Night
SOCIAL DISORDER - Dancing in the Rain
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Too Young to Fall in Love
LOVE/HATE - Blackout in the Red Room
L.A. GUNS - Sex Action
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Black Magic
DION - Soul Force (ft Susan Tedeschi)
DOM MARTIN – Howlin
STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen (Live)
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No702 – Uploaded 5th Dec 2023
LACE WEEPER – Get In Line
LACEY – Dream in a Little Less Colour
LACUNA COIL – Save Me
LANCER – Iwo Jima
LAND OF GYPSIES - Believe
LANDFALL – Two Strangers
LANSDOWNE – Halo
LAST AUTUMN’S DREAM – Bring Out The Heroes
LAST BULLET – Can’t Move On
LAST DAYS OF EDEN – Forevermore
LAST IN LINE – Ghost Town
THE LAST INTERNATIONALE – Hard Times
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust
LAST TEMPTATION – Ashes and Fire
NI Rocks A-Z Show No703 – Uploaded 11th Dec 2023
LAST UNION – Taken (ft Lames LaBrie)
THE LAST VEGAS – Evil Eyes
LATER SONS – Lady Rock
LAURA EVANS - Free
LAURA WILDE – Wind Me Up
LAUREN HARRIS – Steal Your Fire
LAURENNE / LOUHIMO – The Reckoning
LAWLESS – Dead Man Walking
LAZARUS DREAM – Rebel Again
THE LAZYS – Nothing But Trouble
LEADFINGER – Find The Words
LEAGUE OF DISTORTION – I’m A Bitch
LEAH – Old World
LEATHER – Juggernaut
LEATHERWOLF – Hideaway
NI Rocks A-Z Show No704 – Uploaded 18th Dec 2023
LEATHERWOLF – The Henchman
LEAVES EYES – Forged By Fire
LED ZEPPELIN – Misty Mountain Hop
LEE AARON – Spitfire Woman
LEECHER – One-Second Confusion
LEFTOVER BULLETS – Virgin Queen
LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT - Demons
LEGS DIAMOND – Town Bad Girl
LEMMY KILMISTER, BILLY F GIBBONS & DAVE GROHL – Run Rudolph Run
LENA SCISSORHANDS – All the Things She Said (ft Chase The Comet)
LENNY KRAVITZ – Are You Gonna Go My Way
LESLIE WEST – Dyin Since The Day I Was Born (ft Mark Tremonti)
LETHARGY – Bleachin Bones
LETHEAN – Time and the Gods
NI Rocks A-Z Show No705 – Uploaded 26th Dec 2023
LETTERS FROM THE FIRE – Perfect Life
LEVARA – Heaven Knows
LEVEL 10 – Last Man On Earth
LEVERAGE – Emperor
LIAR - Delaney
LIAR THIEF BANDIT – Virtue Not A Vice
LIBERTY LIES – Different Tongues
LICENCE – Line of Fire
LIFELINE – Nightmare Dream
LIGHT THE TORCH – Wilting in the Light
LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell
LILLIAN AXE – Babylon
LIMP BIZKIT – Behind Blue Eyes
LINKIN PARK – In The End