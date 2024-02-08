There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature on the Show on 12th January, with Bob Catley from Magnum chatting about the new album.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Exit Eden, Magnum, Saxon, Gotus, Riley’s L.A. Guns, Hearts & Hand Grenades and The Gems.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
Friday NI Rocks Show No680 (5th Jan) – Uploaded 7th Jan 2024
QUEEN - Gimme The Prize
PALACE OF THE KING - A Run for Your Money
SHOTGUN MISTRESS - Jude Judas
HESSLER – It’s Alive
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
THIN LIZZY - The Holy War
PHIL LYNOTT - Kings Call
TROY REDFERN - The Strange
PRETTY VELVET - Viper Queen
PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE - Dirty Your Halo
TREMONTI - A Dying Machine
SHINEDOWN – Enemies
NICKLEBACK - Burn it to the Ground
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Burn (By My Fire)
LUCIFER – Maculate Heart
CAVE – Hero
PRIMAL FEAR - The End is Near
SANDSTONE - I Know Why
DOMINUM - Cannibal Corpses
WARRANT - Uncle Toms Cabin
SMASHED GLADYS - Lick It Into Shape
RATT - Lovin You is A Dirty Job
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Make Me Wanna Die
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - House on a Hill
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25
PROMETHIUM - Healing Your Sin
DIVIDES UNFOLD - Fire of the Sun
LORD OF THE LOST - Turbo Lover
SCORPIONS - When the Smoke is Going Down
Friday NI Rocks Show No681 (12th Jan) – Uploaded 13th Jan 2024
VAN HALEN - Hot for Teacher
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come on Over
THE BLACK VULTURES - Never Say
BLAZE BAYLEY - Circle of Stone
MAGNUM - The Seventh Darkness
Promo for the new MAGNUM album “Here Comes The Rain”
MAGNUM - Run Into the Shadows
WHITEABBEY – Reality
APOCALYPTICA - What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)
EXIT EDEN - Femme Fatale
KINGDOM COME – Overrated
WILD HORSES - Whiskey Train
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - When I’m Gone
SCORPIONS - Raised on Rock
MAGNUM - Kingdom of Madness
MAGNUM - On A Storyteller’s Night
MAGNUM - Crazy Old Mothers
FIREWIND - Fallen Angel
WHOM GODS DESTROY - In The Name of War
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Judgement Day (Acoustic)
LED ZEPPELIN - Black Dog
COVERDALE PAGE - Pride and Joy
PAT BENATAR & NEIL GERALDO - Hell is for Children (Live)
RAVENLIGHT - Masque of the Red Death
LEAVES EYES – Realm of Dark Waves
BALEFUL CREED – Thorazine
Friday NI Rocks Show No682 (19th Jan) – Uploaded 20th Jan 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
BUCKCHERRY - With You
CRAZY LIXX - Ain’t No Rest in Rock n Roll (’23)
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Revenant
OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Babies
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Overlord
WHITE LION - Broken Heart
MIKE TRAMP - Coming Home
RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Never Run Out of Road
BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon
THESE WICKED RIVERS - The Riverboat Man
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Roll The Dice
SAXON - There’s Something in Roswell
DORO - The Four Horsemen
DUST BOLT - Disco Nnection
NIRVANA – Lithium
FOO FIGHTERS - All My Life
QUEENSRŸCHE - I Don’t Believe in Love
SWEET OBLIVION (FT GEOFF TATE) - Another Change
THE END MACHINE - Silent Winter
KRIS BARRAS BAND - Hourglass
REVOLUTION SAINTS - Changing My Mind
DURBIN - Screaming Steel
ROMEOPATHY - Memo
SMITH / KOTZEN – Running
JULIA LAGE - The Ride
Friday NI Rocks Show No683 (26th Jan) – Uploaded 27th Jan 2024
DORO – Celebrate
SCOTT STAPP - Deadman’s Trigger
FRANCESCO MARRAS - Soldiers of the Light
NEW YEARS DAY - I Still Believe
AD INFINITUM - Somewhere Better
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Gates of Time
ALTERIUM - Crossroads Inn
THE TREATMENT - Back to the 1970s
CRUZH - FL89
THUNDERMOTHER - Speaking of the Devil
INCH HIGH - Death of Me
SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood
THE ANSWER - Rock n Roll Outlaw
ORIANTHI - Light It Up
RSO - Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone
THE GEMS – Fruits of My Labor
SLAUGHTER - Fly To The Angels
CHEAP TRICK - The Flame
KISS - Reason to Live
DURBIN – Hallows
MASTERPLAN - Rise Again
JUNKYARD DRIVE – Tearaway
VAN HALEN - Ain’t Talkin About Love
VAN HALEN - Finish What Ya Started
VAN HALEN - China Town
JOE BONAMASSA & PETER FRAMPTON - Four Day Creep
WALTER TROUT - Broken
THE COMMONERS - The Way I Am
MAMA’S BOYS - Runaway Dreams
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.