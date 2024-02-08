NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2024

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

 

Playlists for December were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player  - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3894-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2023

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature on the Show on 12th January, with Bob Catley from Magnum chatting about the new album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Exit Eden, Magnum, Saxon, Gotus, Riley’s L.A. Guns, Hearts & Hand Grenades and The Gems.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No680 (5th Jan) – Uploaded 7th Jan 2024

QUEEN - Gimme The Prize

PALACE OF THE KING - A Run for Your Money

SHOTGUN MISTRESS - Jude Judas

HESSLER – It’s Alive

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

THIN LIZZY - The Holy War

PHIL LYNOTT - Kings Call

TROY REDFERN - The Strange

PRETTY VELVET - Viper Queen

PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE - Dirty Your Halo

TREMONTI - A Dying Machine

SHINEDOWN – Enemies

NICKLEBACK - Burn it to the Ground

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Burn (By My Fire)

LUCIFER – Maculate Heart

CAVE – Hero

PRIMAL FEAR - The End is Near

SANDSTONE - I Know Why

DOMINUM - Cannibal Corpses

WARRANT - Uncle Toms Cabin

SMASHED GLADYS - Lick It Into Shape

RATT - Lovin You is A Dirty Job

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Make Me Wanna Die

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - House on a Hill

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25

PROMETHIUM  - Healing Your Sin

DIVIDES UNFOLD - Fire of the Sun

LORD OF THE LOST - Turbo Lover

SCORPIONS - When the Smoke is Going Down

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No681 (12th Jan) – Uploaded 13th Jan 2024

VAN HALEN - Hot for Teacher

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come on Over

THE BLACK VULTURES - Never Say

BLAZE BAYLEY - Circle of Stone

MAGNUM - The Seventh Darkness

Promo for the new MAGNUM album “Here Comes The Rain”

MAGNUM - Run Into the Shadows

WHITEABBEY – Reality

APOCALYPTICA - What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)

EXIT EDEN - Femme Fatale

KINGDOM COME – Overrated

WILD HORSES - Whiskey Train

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - When I’m Gone

SCORPIONS - Raised on Rock

MAGNUM - Kingdom of Madness

MAGNUM - On A Storyteller’s Night

MAGNUM - Crazy Old Mothers

FIREWIND - Fallen Angel

WHOM GODS DESTROY - In The Name of War

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Judgement Day (Acoustic)

LED ZEPPELIN - Black Dog

COVERDALE PAGE - Pride and Joy

PAT BENATAR & NEIL GERALDO - Hell is for Children (Live)

RAVENLIGHT - Masque of the Red Death

LEAVES EYES – Realm of Dark Waves

BALEFUL CREED – Thorazine

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No682 (19th Jan) – Uploaded 20th Jan 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

BUCKCHERRY - With You

CRAZY LIXX - Ain’t No Rest in Rock n Roll (’23)

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Revenant

OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Babies

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Overlord

WHITE LION - Broken Heart

MIKE TRAMP - Coming Home

RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Never Run Out of Road

BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon

THESE WICKED RIVERS - The Riverboat Man

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Roll The Dice

SAXON - There’s Something in Roswell

DORO - The Four Horsemen

DUST BOLT - Disco Nnection

NIRVANA – Lithium

FOO FIGHTERS - All My Life

QUEENSRŸCHE - I Don’t Believe in Love

SWEET OBLIVION (FT GEOFF TATE) - Another Change

THE END MACHINE - Silent Winter

KRIS BARRAS BAND - Hourglass

REVOLUTION SAINTS - Changing My Mind

DURBIN - Screaming Steel

ROMEOPATHY - Memo

SMITH / KOTZEN – Running

JULIA LAGE - The Ride

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No683 (26th Jan) – Uploaded 27th Jan 2024

DORO – Celebrate

SCOTT STAPP - Deadman’s Trigger

FRANCESCO MARRAS - Soldiers of the Light

NEW YEARS DAY - I Still Believe

AD INFINITUM - Somewhere Better

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Gates of Time

ALTERIUM - Crossroads Inn

THE TREATMENT - Back to the 1970s

CRUZH - FL89

THUNDERMOTHER - Speaking of the Devil

INCH HIGH - Death of Me

SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood

THE ANSWER - Rock n Roll Outlaw

ORIANTHI - Light It Up

RSO - Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone

THE GEMS – Fruits of My Labor

SLAUGHTER - Fly To The Angels

CHEAP TRICK - The Flame

KISS - Reason to Live

DURBIN – Hallows

MASTERPLAN - Rise Again

JUNKYARD DRIVE – Tearaway

VAN HALEN - Ain’t Talkin About Love

VAN HALEN - Finish What Ya Started

VAN HALEN - China Town

JOE BONAMASSA & PETER FRAMPTON - Four Day Creep

WALTER TROUT - Broken

THE COMMONERS - The Way I Am

MAMA’S BOYS - Runaway Dreams

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No706 – Uploaded 2nd Jan 2024

LINKIN PARK – New Divide

LION – Fatal Attraction

LIONCAGE – Blind

LIONE-CONTI – Outcome

LIONHEART – Declaration

THE LIONS – Gimme Riot

LION’S SHARE – United

LIONSHEART - Had Enough

LIONVILLE – True Believer

LIPSTIK LIZARDS – The Only One

LIQUID FUSE – Loaded Gun

LIROLA – The Time Has Come (Live)

LISA DOMINIQUE – All Fall Down

LITA FORD – Living Like a Runaway

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No707 – Uploaded 9th Jan 2024

LITA FORD – Hellbound Train

LITTLE ANGELS – Too Much Too Young

A LITTLE BITTER – Further I Crawl

LITTLE CAESAR – Real Rock Drive

LIV SIN – King of Fools

LIVERBOX – Freedom in My Rock n Roll

LIZZIES – Playing With Death

LIZZY BORDEN – Death of Me

LO MEJOR – The Jackal

LONERIDER – Fantasyland

LONG SHADOWS DAWN – Master of Illusion

LORD OF THE LOST – (I Just) Died in Your Arms Tonight (ft Anica Russo)

LORDI – Scare Force One

LORDS OF BLACK – Dying To Live Again

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No708 – Uploaded 15th Jan 2024

LORDS OF RUIN – Broken Dreams

LORRAINE CROSS – Sharpshooter

LOST ASYLUM - Follow

LOST WEEKEND – The Real World

LOU GRAMM – Midnight Blue

THE LOUDEST SILENCE - Redemption

LOUDNESS – Keep You Burning

LOVE AND A .38 – Oh My God

LOVE IN CHAINS – Locked and Loaded

LOVE STRICKEN DEMISE – Celebrity High

LOVE / HATE – She’s An Angel

LOVEKILLERS feat TONY HARNELL – Higher Again

LOVER UNDER COVER – Into The Shadows

LOVERBOY – That’s Where My Money Goes

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No709 – Uploaded 22nd Jan 2024

LOVERBOY – Notorious

LOVESICK RADIO – I Need A Little

LUCA SELLITTO – Second To None

LUCER – Make My Getaway

LUCIFER – Maculate Heart

LUGNET – Nightwalker

LUKE APPLETON – Before Your Eyes

LUSTRA – Scotty Doesn’t Know

LYIN RAMPANT – Kill Them All

LYKANTROPI – Darkness

LYNAM – Dead Mans Parade

LYNCH MOB – Time After Time

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Free Bird

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No710 – Uploaded 30th Jan 2024

M.ILL.ION – Burn In Hell

MACHINA KORE – Those Among Us

MACHINE HEAD – Unhallowed

MAD HAVEN – Find a Way

MAD MAX – Rock All Your Life

MADAM X – Resurrection

MADAME MAYHEM – Inside Out

MADDISON – Fire

MADISON – Carry On

MAGGY SIMPSON – High Time To Die

MAGIC DANCE – Long and Lost Lonely Nights

MAGNUM - Run Into the Shadows

Promo for the new MAGNUM album “Here Comes The Rain”

MAGNUM - Borderline

