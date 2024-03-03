NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2024

Published: Sunday, 03 March 2024 21:08 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 8

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for January were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player  - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3896-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2024

 

This month there was a new interview with singer Robert Hart (Bad Company / The Jones Gang / Mannfred Mann’s Earth Band etc). There was also a promo feature with Jack J Hutchinson chatting about his new album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No684 (2nd Feb) – Uploaded 3rd Feb 2024

GUNS N’ ROSES - Welcome to the Jungle

TESLA - Lazy Days, Crazy Nights

WARRANT - Sometimes She Cries

LITA FORD - Close My Eyes Forever (ft Ozzy Osbourne)

RILEY’S L.A GUNS – Overdrive

COBRAKILL - Same Ol’ Nasty Rock n’ Roll

VIXEN – Red

WHITESNAKE - Love Ain’t No Stranger

IRON MAIDEN – Killers

THIN LIZZY - Toughest Street in Town

WHITEABBEY - Just Hold Me

LEAVES EYES - Who Wants to Live Forever

ELETTRA STORM - Higher Than The Stars

POISON – Stand

RICHIE KOTZEN - Fooled Again

THE WINERY DOGS – Mad World

RONNIE ROMERO - Vengeance

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Save Your Breath

BLAZE BAYLEY – Rage

GARY MOORE - Hold On to Love

GARY MOORE - Blood of Emeralds

GARY MOORE - Cold Day in Hell

ROBERT HART – Overdrive

AUTUMN’S CHILD - Strike of Lightning.

NOTÖRIOUS - Ain’t No Stoppin (ft Mark Boals)

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No685 (9th Feb) – Uploaded 10th Feb 2024

FEUERSCHWANZ – Highlander

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture

VELVETEEN QUEEN - Dreamer

DISTURBED - Don’t Tell Me (ft Ann Wilson)

SCREAMING EAGLES – 45

BORN LOST - Another Day in Hell

NICKELBACK - High Time

ARION - Wings of Twilight (ft Melissa Bonny)

BEYOND THE BLACK – Wounded Healer (ft Eliz Ryd)

KOBRA PAIGE - Under One Sun

GUNS N’ ROSES – My Michelle

GUNS N’ ROSES - Patience

GUNS N’ ROSES - 14 Years

MAVERICK - We All Die Young

DEAD ADDICTION - Live at the Scene of the Crime

WILD HEAT - Time and Time Again

JACK J HUTCHINSON - Days are Gone

Promo for JACK J HUTCHINSON album “Battles” Part 1

JACK J HUTCHINSON – Rip It Up

Promo for JACK J HUTCHINSON album “Battles” Part 2

JACK J HUTCHINSON – Bullets

ALICE COOPER – Snakebite

BLACK SABBATH - Heaven and Hell

AEROSMITH - Sweet Emotion

STORM FORCE – Breathe

HOUSE OF LORDS - Mistress of the Dark

HONEYMOON SUITE – Alive

SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No686 (16th Feb) – Uploaded 17th Feb 2024

AC/DC - Back in Black

VELVETEEN QUEEN - Barrel of a Gun

CAVE - Rat in a Hole

THE END MACHINE - Killer of the Night

IRON SAVIOR - Raising Hell

WINGS OF STEEL - Wings of Steel

FIREWIND – Chains

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION - Beer Machine

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Dead Like You (Freeloader)

THERAPY? – Screamager

BORN LOST - Another Day in Hell

COLLATERAL - Glass Sky

LORDS OF BLACK - I Want The Darkness to Stop

RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Never Run Out of Road

LIONHEART - Little Ships

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

DORO - Heart in Pain

KING ZEBRA - Dina

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Green & Glass

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Red Moon Rising

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Heavy Soul

BIG WOLF BAND - Living on Borrowed Time

ALTERIUM – Crytsalline

APOCALYPTICA - What We’re Up Against that (ft Elize Ryd)

EXIT EDEN – Désanchantee

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS - Johnny Was (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No687 – Uploaded 23rd Feb 2024

AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)

BALANCE OF POWER - Never Be There Again

SHINEDOWN - Black Soul

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Proof of Life

LION - Fatal Attraction

BAD MOON RISING - Darkside of Babylon

BURNING RAIN - Stone Cold ‘n’ Crazy

DAN BYRNE - Like Animals

BLACK DOG MOON – The Free Wind

ORIANTHI – First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)

ROBERT HART - Overdrive

Interview with Robert Hart Part 1 (5 Min)

ROBERT HART – The Time of Our Lives

Interview with Robert Hart Part 2 (5 Min)

BAD COMPANY – Company of Strangers

BAD COMPANY – Oh Atlanta

Interview with Robert Hart Part 3 (5 Min)

ROBERT HART – Stoneheart

THE JONES GANG – Angel

BAD COMPANY – Judas My Brother

BAD COMPANY – I Still Believe in You

WHITESNAKE - Best Years

REVOLUTION SAINTS - The Storm Inside

THE DEAD DAISIES - Dead and Gone

MR BIG - Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Gangland (Live)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No711 – Uploaded 6th Feb 2024

MAGNUM – The Seventh Darkness

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Far From Home (ft James Robledo)

MAJESTICA – Night Call Girl

MAJESTY – We Are Legends

MAJOR INSTINCT – High Five

MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)

MALLET – Rock n Roll Hero

MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion

MAMMOTH - Fatman

MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Tear It Down

MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down

MAN THE MIGHTY – Days As Dark as Night

MANDO DIAO – Get Down

MANIC SINNERS – Drifters Union

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No712 – Uploaded 13th Feb 2024

MANIMAL – Armageddon

MANTRIC MOMENTUM – New Horizon

MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Roads

MARC BROUSSARD – That’s What Love Will Make You Do (ft Joe Bonamassa)

MARC HUDSON - Astralive

MARC LEACH – Eternal Salvation

MARC RIZZO – Downside Up

MARCH IN ARMS – Firebreather

MARCO MENDOZA – Take It To The Limit

MARENNA – You Need To Believe

MARILLION – Murder Machines

MARILYN MANSON – The Beautiful People

MARISA AND THE MOTHS – Sad

MARIUS DANIELSEN – Rise of the Dark Empire

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No713 – Uploaded 20th Feb 2024

MARK BOALS – Through The Endless Night

MARK DALY – Gotta Run

MARK SLAUGHTER – Away I Go

MARSHALL POTTS – The Storm

MARTA GABRIEL – My Angel

MARTINA EDOFF - Champions

MARTIRIA – Dark Angels

MARTY AND THE BAD PUNCH – My Demons

MARYS CREEK – Hypnotized

MASON HILL – Find My Way

MASS – Straight to Hell

MASS – Just Can’t Deny

MASSIVE – Generation Riot

MASSIVE WAGONS – Fuck the Haters

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No714 – Uploaded 27th Feb 2024

MASSIVE WAGONS – Billy Balloon Head

MASTEDON – Life on the Line

MASTERPLAN – Rise Again

MASTODON – Teardrinker

MATCHBOX TWENTY – Real World

MATS KARLSSON – Tipping Point

MATT KEEN – Everything Else

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Razor Tongue

MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls

MAVERICK – We All Die Young

MAXX EXPLOSION – Crazy Hot

MAXXWELL – The Temple

MAYANK FT GUI OLIVER – Destiny Calling

MC ROADS – Stoned in Love

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP – When I’m Gone

 

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles