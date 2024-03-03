There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for January were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3896-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2024
This month there was a new interview with singer Robert Hart (Bad Company / The Jones Gang / Mannfred Mann’s Earth Band etc). There was also a promo feature with Jack J Hutchinson chatting about his new album.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No684 (2nd Feb) – Uploaded 3rd Feb 2024
GUNS N’ ROSES - Welcome to the Jungle
TESLA - Lazy Days, Crazy Nights
WARRANT - Sometimes She Cries
LITA FORD - Close My Eyes Forever (ft Ozzy Osbourne)
RILEY’S L.A GUNS – Overdrive
COBRAKILL - Same Ol’ Nasty Rock n’ Roll
VIXEN – Red
WHITESNAKE - Love Ain’t No Stranger
IRON MAIDEN – Killers
THIN LIZZY - Toughest Street in Town
WHITEABBEY - Just Hold Me
LEAVES EYES - Who Wants to Live Forever
ELETTRA STORM - Higher Than The Stars
POISON – Stand
RICHIE KOTZEN - Fooled Again
THE WINERY DOGS – Mad World
RONNIE ROMERO - Vengeance
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Save Your Breath
BLAZE BAYLEY – Rage
GARY MOORE - Hold On to Love
GARY MOORE - Blood of Emeralds
GARY MOORE - Cold Day in Hell
ROBERT HART – Overdrive
AUTUMN’S CHILD - Strike of Lightning.
NOTÖRIOUS - Ain’t No Stoppin (ft Mark Boals)
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy
Friday NI Rocks Show No685 (9th Feb) – Uploaded 10th Feb 2024
FEUERSCHWANZ – Highlander
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture
VELVETEEN QUEEN - Dreamer
DISTURBED - Don’t Tell Me (ft Ann Wilson)
SCREAMING EAGLES – 45
BORN LOST - Another Day in Hell
NICKELBACK - High Time
ARION - Wings of Twilight (ft Melissa Bonny)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Wounded Healer (ft Eliz Ryd)
KOBRA PAIGE - Under One Sun
GUNS N’ ROSES – My Michelle
GUNS N’ ROSES - Patience
GUNS N’ ROSES - 14 Years
MAVERICK - We All Die Young
DEAD ADDICTION - Live at the Scene of the Crime
WILD HEAT - Time and Time Again
JACK J HUTCHINSON - Days are Gone
Promo for JACK J HUTCHINSON album “Battles” Part 1
JACK J HUTCHINSON – Rip It Up
Promo for JACK J HUTCHINSON album “Battles” Part 2
JACK J HUTCHINSON – Bullets
ALICE COOPER – Snakebite
BLACK SABBATH - Heaven and Hell
AEROSMITH - Sweet Emotion
STORM FORCE – Breathe
HOUSE OF LORDS - Mistress of the Dark
HONEYMOON SUITE – Alive
SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)
Friday NI Rocks Show No686 (16th Feb) – Uploaded 17th Feb 2024
AC/DC - Back in Black
VELVETEEN QUEEN - Barrel of a Gun
CAVE - Rat in a Hole
THE END MACHINE - Killer of the Night
IRON SAVIOR - Raising Hell
WINGS OF STEEL - Wings of Steel
FIREWIND – Chains
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION - Beer Machine
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Dead Like You (Freeloader)
THERAPY? – Screamager
BORN LOST - Another Day in Hell
COLLATERAL - Glass Sky
LORDS OF BLACK - I Want The Darkness to Stop
RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Never Run Out of Road
LIONHEART - Little Ships
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
DORO - Heart in Pain
KING ZEBRA - Dina
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Green & Glass
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Red Moon Rising
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Heavy Soul
BIG WOLF BAND - Living on Borrowed Time
ALTERIUM – Crytsalline
APOCALYPTICA - What We’re Up Against that (ft Elize Ryd)
EXIT EDEN – Désanchantee
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS - Johnny Was (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No687 – Uploaded 23rd Feb 2024
AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)
BALANCE OF POWER - Never Be There Again
SHINEDOWN - Black Soul
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Proof of Life
LION - Fatal Attraction
BAD MOON RISING - Darkside of Babylon
BURNING RAIN - Stone Cold ‘n’ Crazy
DAN BYRNE - Like Animals
BLACK DOG MOON – The Free Wind
ORIANTHI – First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)
ROBERT HART - Overdrive
Interview with Robert Hart Part 1 (5 Min)
ROBERT HART – The Time of Our Lives
Interview with Robert Hart Part 2 (5 Min)
BAD COMPANY – Company of Strangers
BAD COMPANY – Oh Atlanta
Interview with Robert Hart Part 3 (5 Min)
ROBERT HART – Stoneheart
THE JONES GANG – Angel
BAD COMPANY – Judas My Brother
BAD COMPANY – I Still Believe in You
WHITESNAKE - Best Years
REVOLUTION SAINTS - The Storm Inside
THE DEAD DAISIES - Dead and Gone
MR BIG - Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Gangland (Live)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No711 – Uploaded 6th Feb 2024
MAGNUM – The Seventh Darkness
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Far From Home (ft James Robledo)
MAJESTICA – Night Call Girl
MAJESTY – We Are Legends
MAJOR INSTINCT – High Five
MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)
MALLET – Rock n Roll Hero
MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion
MAMMOTH - Fatman
MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Tear It Down
MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down
MAN THE MIGHTY – Days As Dark as Night
MANDO DIAO – Get Down
MANIC SINNERS – Drifters Union
NI Rocks A-Z Show No712 – Uploaded 13th Feb 2024
MANIMAL – Armageddon
MANTRIC MOMENTUM – New Horizon
MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Roads
MARC BROUSSARD – That’s What Love Will Make You Do (ft Joe Bonamassa)
MARC HUDSON - Astralive
MARC LEACH – Eternal Salvation
MARC RIZZO – Downside Up
MARCH IN ARMS – Firebreather
MARCO MENDOZA – Take It To The Limit
MARENNA – You Need To Believe
MARILLION – Murder Machines
MARILYN MANSON – The Beautiful People
MARISA AND THE MOTHS – Sad
MARIUS DANIELSEN – Rise of the Dark Empire
NI Rocks A-Z Show No713 – Uploaded 20th Feb 2024
MARK BOALS – Through The Endless Night
MARK DALY – Gotta Run
MARK SLAUGHTER – Away I Go
MARSHALL POTTS – The Storm
MARTA GABRIEL – My Angel
MARTINA EDOFF - Champions
MARTIRIA – Dark Angels
MARTY AND THE BAD PUNCH – My Demons
MARYS CREEK – Hypnotized
MASON HILL – Find My Way
MASS – Straight to Hell
MASS – Just Can’t Deny
MASSIVE – Generation Riot
MASSIVE WAGONS – Fuck the Haters
NI Rocks A-Z Show No714 – Uploaded 27th Feb 2024
MASSIVE WAGONS – Billy Balloon Head
MASTEDON – Life on the Line
MASTERPLAN – Rise Again
MASTODON – Teardrinker
MATCHBOX TWENTY – Real World
MATS KARLSSON – Tipping Point
MATT KEEN – Everything Else
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Razor Tongue
MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls
MAVERICK – We All Die Young
MAXX EXPLOSION – Crazy Hot
MAXXWELL – The Temple
MAYANK FT GUI OLIVER – Destiny Calling
MC ROADS – Stoned in Love
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP – When I’m Gone