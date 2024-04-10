NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2024

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for February were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player  - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3898-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2024

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Ash Costello chatting about the newly released New Years Day album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Friday NI Rocks Show No688 – Uploaded 1st March 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES - Heart of Stone

LEE AARON - Metal Queen

GREAT WHITE - Desert Moon

MOTÖRHEAD - Love Me Forever

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - Stay Free

THE KARMA EFFECT - Wild Honey

THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS - Rise Above It

NEW YEARS DAY - Half Black Heart

Promo with ASH COSTELLO for NEW YEARS DAY album Pt1

NEW YEARS DAY - Secrets

Promo with ASH COSTELLO for NEW YEARS DAY album Pt2

NEW YEARS DAY – Hurts Like Hell

PRAYING MANTIS – Defiance

SOCIAL DISORDER - Time to Rise

ACCEPT – Humanoid

QUIET RIOT - Slick Black Cadillac

SLAUGHTER - Days Gone By

Y&T - Lipstick and Leather

VANDEN PLAS - My Icarian Flight

LIONHEART - Flight 19

SANDSTONE - Worn Soul

FIREHOUSE - All She Wrote

BLACK ‘N BLUE - Live It Up

WINGER - Easy Come Easy Go

PHILIP SAYCE - Black Moon

THESE WICKED RIVERS - Don’t Pray For Me

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree

STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No689 (8th Mar) – Uploaded 9th March 2024

IN THIS MOMENT - We Will Rock You (ft Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)

HYDROGYN - Deadly Passion

NITA STRAUSS - Victorious (ft Dorothy)

DORO - True Metal Maniacs

GRAINNE DUFFY - Dirt Woman Blues

ORIANTHI - First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)

LAURA WILDE – Let’s Roll

ADRENALINE RUSH - Hit You Like A Rock

THUNDERMOTHER - Rock n Roll Disaster

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Inseparable

KISKE/SOMERVILLE - City of Heroes

THE V - Again

CHAOS MAGIC – Emerge

APOCALYPTICA – What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)

AD INFINITUM - Upside Down

CHEZ KANE – Powerzone

SKARLETT RIOT – Voices

STITCHED UP HEART - To The Wolves

LIV SIN - King of Fools

JANET GARDNER - Your Place in the Sun

THUNDERMOTHER - Speaking of the Devil

KOBRA PAIGE - Love What I Hate

BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane

EVA UNDER FIRE - Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)

GIRLSCHOOL - Hit and Run (ft Doro)

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Green and Glass

BURNING WITCHES - Unleash the Beast

SUMO CYCO - No Surrender

STEVIE NICKS - Landslide (ft Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)

STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No690 – Uploaded 15th March 2024

THE ANSWER - Under The Sky

SAXON - Madame Guillotine

D’LUNA - Monster

FM - Out of the Blue

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going to Hell

ORIANTHI - Heaven in this Hell

TESLA - You Won’t Take Me Alive

SLASH – Killing Floor (ft Brian Johnson & Steven Tyler)

IAN HUNTER – Precious

GRAND SLAM - There Goes My Heart

FEUERSCHWANZ - The Unholy Grail

AMONG THESE ASHES - Restless Gypsy

STORMZONE - The Jesters Laughter

DEF LEPPARD – Wasted

HELIX - Never Want to Lose You

IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare

THE LAZYS - Rattle them Bones

THE GEMS - Queens

BYWATER CALL – Holler

KK’S PREIST - Keeper of the Graves

THE END MACHINE - Hell or High Water

LORDS OF BLACK - Let It Burn

A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers

BALEFUL CREED - Gods Fear

KILLINGTON PIT - Riding on the Wind

JAIME KYLE /BERNIE MARSDEN – Invisible

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No691 – Uploaded 22nd March 2024

OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train

THE ANSWER - Put Your Money On Me

UNQUIET NIGHTS - Diamond and the Missing Son

KRIS BARRAS BAND - With You

IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name

SAXON - Power and the Glory

HEART -  Magic Man

SCOTT STAPP - If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)

KOBRA PAIGE – Freedom

STEFAN & THE UPS AND DOWNS - Down Right Incredible

KING ZEBRA - Children of the Night

VENDETTA LOVE – Soothe

JUNKYARD DRIVE - Shoot From the Hip

STEVIE NICKS - Kind of Woman

STEVIE NICKS - Whole Lotta Trouble

STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer

HUNTER - Who Needs the Devil (When You’re Already in Hell)

BLACK DIAMONDS - After The Rain

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - Don’t Come Running

EVA UNDER FIRE - Separate Ways

DEVILSKIN – Barracuda

HALESTORM - Still of the Night

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Armada

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Ghosts in the Mist

NEW HORIZON – Daimyo

OZZY OSBOURNE - Suicide Solution (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No692 – Uploaded 29th March 2024

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - Princess of the Night (feat Jeff Scott Soto)

MAVERICK - Sweet Surrender

ECLIPSE - Apocalypse Blues

VELVETEEN QUEEN - Take Me Higher

GUN - Steal Your Fire

HEAVY PETTIN - Love Times Love

THE ALMIGHTY - Free n’ Easy

WHOM GODS DESTROY – Crawl

BALANCE OF POWER -  One More Time Around The Sun

GLYDER - Love Never Dies

JADED SUN – Higher

PAY*OLA - The Colour Red

ACCEPT - The Reckoning

KICKIN VALENTINA - Dirty Rhythm

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Keeping Me Alive (Live)

WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon

THUNDER - In a Broken Dream

TESLA - Freedom Slave

MASON HILL - Against The Wall

THE AMORETTES - Everything I Learned (I Learned from Rock n Roll).

ATTICA RAGE - Through the Inner Eye

SILVERA - World Behind Doors

FREAKSTORM - Creature of the Night

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - Girl from the Lebanon (Ft Tanya Rizkala)

SKARLETT RIOT – Lullaby

ANETTE OLXON- Day of Wrath

WHITEABBEY – Dragonfire

AEROSMITH - Fallen Angels

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No693 – Uploaded 29th March 2024

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

KIRA MAC - Dead Man Walking

PLANET FATALE - Break For You

DOROTHY - Rest In Peace

THUNDER - Dirty Dream

THUNDER - Fade Into the Sun

THUNDER - On The Radio

TRUCKER DIABLO - When The Waters Rise

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

AJENDA – Movie

GARY MOORE - After The War

THIN LIZZY - Róisín Dubh (Black Rose)

BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS - Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse and Ricky Warwick)

SHAKRA - Angels Landing

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture

SCOTT STAPP - Black Butterfly

SEBASTIAN BACH - Hell Inside My Head

SKID ROW - Youth Gone Wild

SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)

ABOUT US – Fortitude

AXEL RUDI PELL - Guardian Angel

WITHIN TEMPTATION - A Fools Parade

HUNTER - The Eagles Fly High

KICKHUNTER - Mine all Mine

WILDSTREET - Come Down

FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No715 – Uploaded 5th Mar 2024

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Crazy

MCQUEEN STREET – Strange Dreams

MEAN STREAK – Fire At Will

MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell

MECCA - Can’t Stop Love

MEGADETH – Peace Sells

MEMORIA AVENUE - Stuck

MENKETTI – Storm

MENTALIST – Empires Falling

MERIDIAN – Dreamers

METAL ALLEGIANCE – Power Drunk Majesty Pt II (ft Floor Jansen)

METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No716 – Uploaded 12th Mar 2024

METAL FOR KIDS UNITED – Burn 2K20

METALITE – Blazing Skies

METALLICA – The Day That Never Comes

MEZMORIA – Oily Halls

MIA KLOSE – Don’t Give Up

MICHAEL BORMANN’S JADED HARD – Power to Win

MICHAEL CATTON – Armageddon Again

MICHAEL MONROE – Dead, Jail or Rock n Roll

MICHAEL ROMEO – Divide and Conquer

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Desert Song

MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Smoke on the Mountain

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No717 – Uploaded 18th Mar 2024

MICHAEL SWEET – Radio

MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND – Save Yourself

MICK MARS - Alone

MIDNIGHT SIN – Loaded Gun

MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION – Everything Burns

MIDNITE CITY – Ready To Go

MIINUS ONE – Runaway

MIKAEL ERLANDSSON – Evil

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Black Legend

MIKE MACHINE – Alive

MIKE ROSS – None of Your Business

MIKE TRAMP – Dead End Ride

MIKE TRAMP & THE ROCK N ROLL CIRCUZ – Don’t Let Them Put It On You

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No718 – Uploaded 26th Mar 2024

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ In The City

MILLYSECK – Looking Out For Number One

MIND KEY – Hate at First Sight

MINEFIELD – Seventh Heaven

MIRACLE MASTER – Fly Away

MIRAGE – Robot 9

MISERY LOVES CO. - Suburban Breakdown

MISS BEHAVIOUR – Precious Time

MITCH MALLOY – I’m Living in Paradise

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Eye of the Hurricane

MOB RULES – Sacred Heart

MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Born on the Bayou

MOLD – Rock n Roll Monster

MOLLY HATCHET – Firing Line

 

 

