There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for February were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3898-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2024
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Ash Costello chatting about the newly released New Years Day album.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No688 – Uploaded 1st March 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES - Heart of Stone
LEE AARON - Metal Queen
GREAT WHITE - Desert Moon
MOTÖRHEAD - Love Me Forever
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - Stay Free
THE KARMA EFFECT - Wild Honey
THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS - Rise Above It
NEW YEARS DAY - Half Black Heart
Promo with ASH COSTELLO for NEW YEARS DAY album Pt1
NEW YEARS DAY - Secrets
Promo with ASH COSTELLO for NEW YEARS DAY album Pt2
NEW YEARS DAY – Hurts Like Hell
PRAYING MANTIS – Defiance
SOCIAL DISORDER - Time to Rise
ACCEPT – Humanoid
QUIET RIOT - Slick Black Cadillac
SLAUGHTER - Days Gone By
Y&T - Lipstick and Leather
VANDEN PLAS - My Icarian Flight
LIONHEART - Flight 19
SANDSTONE - Worn Soul
FIREHOUSE - All She Wrote
BLACK ‘N BLUE - Live It Up
WINGER - Easy Come Easy Go
PHILIP SAYCE - Black Moon
THESE WICKED RIVERS - Don’t Pray For Me
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree
STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen
Friday NI Rocks Show No689 (8th Mar) – Uploaded 9th March 2024
IN THIS MOMENT - We Will Rock You (ft Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)
HYDROGYN - Deadly Passion
NITA STRAUSS - Victorious (ft Dorothy)
DORO - True Metal Maniacs
GRAINNE DUFFY - Dirt Woman Blues
ORIANTHI - First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)
LAURA WILDE – Let’s Roll
ADRENALINE RUSH - Hit You Like A Rock
THUNDERMOTHER - Rock n Roll Disaster
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Inseparable
KISKE/SOMERVILLE - City of Heroes
THE V - Again
CHAOS MAGIC – Emerge
APOCALYPTICA – What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)
AD INFINITUM - Upside Down
CHEZ KANE – Powerzone
SKARLETT RIOT – Voices
STITCHED UP HEART - To The Wolves
LIV SIN - King of Fools
JANET GARDNER - Your Place in the Sun
THUNDERMOTHER - Speaking of the Devil
KOBRA PAIGE - Love What I Hate
BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane
EVA UNDER FIRE - Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)
GIRLSCHOOL - Hit and Run (ft Doro)
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Green and Glass
BURNING WITCHES - Unleash the Beast
SUMO CYCO - No Surrender
STEVIE NICKS - Landslide (ft Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)
STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman
Friday NI Rocks Show No690 – Uploaded 15th March 2024
THE ANSWER - Under The Sky
SAXON - Madame Guillotine
D’LUNA - Monster
FM - Out of the Blue
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going to Hell
ORIANTHI - Heaven in this Hell
TESLA - You Won’t Take Me Alive
SLASH – Killing Floor (ft Brian Johnson & Steven Tyler)
IAN HUNTER – Precious
GRAND SLAM - There Goes My Heart
FEUERSCHWANZ - The Unholy Grail
AMONG THESE ASHES - Restless Gypsy
STORMZONE - The Jesters Laughter
DEF LEPPARD – Wasted
HELIX - Never Want to Lose You
IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare
THE LAZYS - Rattle them Bones
THE GEMS - Queens
BYWATER CALL – Holler
KK’S PREIST - Keeper of the Graves
THE END MACHINE - Hell or High Water
LORDS OF BLACK - Let It Burn
A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers
BALEFUL CREED - Gods Fear
KILLINGTON PIT - Riding on the Wind
JAIME KYLE /BERNIE MARSDEN – Invisible
Friday NI Rocks Show No691 – Uploaded 22nd March 2024
OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train
THE ANSWER - Put Your Money On Me
UNQUIET NIGHTS - Diamond and the Missing Son
KRIS BARRAS BAND - With You
IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name
SAXON - Power and the Glory
HEART - Magic Man
SCOTT STAPP - If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)
KOBRA PAIGE – Freedom
STEFAN & THE UPS AND DOWNS - Down Right Incredible
KING ZEBRA - Children of the Night
VENDETTA LOVE – Soothe
JUNKYARD DRIVE - Shoot From the Hip
STEVIE NICKS - Kind of Woman
STEVIE NICKS - Whole Lotta Trouble
STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer
HUNTER - Who Needs the Devil (When You’re Already in Hell)
BLACK DIAMONDS - After The Rain
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - Don’t Come Running
EVA UNDER FIRE - Separate Ways
DEVILSKIN – Barracuda
HALESTORM - Still of the Night
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Armada
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Ghosts in the Mist
NEW HORIZON – Daimyo
OZZY OSBOURNE - Suicide Solution (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No692 – Uploaded 29th March 2024
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - Princess of the Night (feat Jeff Scott Soto)
MAVERICK - Sweet Surrender
ECLIPSE - Apocalypse Blues
VELVETEEN QUEEN - Take Me Higher
GUN - Steal Your Fire
HEAVY PETTIN - Love Times Love
THE ALMIGHTY - Free n’ Easy
WHOM GODS DESTROY – Crawl
BALANCE OF POWER - One More Time Around The Sun
GLYDER - Love Never Dies
JADED SUN – Higher
PAY*OLA - The Colour Red
ACCEPT - The Reckoning
KICKIN VALENTINA - Dirty Rhythm
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Keeping Me Alive (Live)
WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon
THUNDER - In a Broken Dream
TESLA - Freedom Slave
MASON HILL - Against The Wall
THE AMORETTES - Everything I Learned (I Learned from Rock n Roll).
ATTICA RAGE - Through the Inner Eye
SILVERA - World Behind Doors
FREAKSTORM - Creature of the Night
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - Girl from the Lebanon (Ft Tanya Rizkala)
SKARLETT RIOT – Lullaby
ANETTE OLXON- Day of Wrath
WHITEABBEY – Dragonfire
AEROSMITH - Fallen Angels
Friday NI Rocks Show No693 – Uploaded 29th March 2024
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
KIRA MAC - Dead Man Walking
PLANET FATALE - Break For You
DOROTHY - Rest In Peace
THUNDER - Dirty Dream
THUNDER - Fade Into the Sun
THUNDER - On The Radio
TRUCKER DIABLO - When The Waters Rise
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
AJENDA – Movie
GARY MOORE - After The War
THIN LIZZY - Róisín Dubh (Black Rose)
BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS - Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse and Ricky Warwick)
SHAKRA - Angels Landing
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture
SCOTT STAPP - Black Butterfly
SEBASTIAN BACH - Hell Inside My Head
SKID ROW - Youth Gone Wild
SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)
ABOUT US – Fortitude
AXEL RUDI PELL - Guardian Angel
WITHIN TEMPTATION - A Fools Parade
HUNTER - The Eagles Fly High
KICKHUNTER - Mine all Mine
WILDSTREET - Come Down
FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No715 – Uploaded 5th Mar 2024
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Crazy
MCQUEEN STREET – Strange Dreams
MEAN STREAK – Fire At Will
MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell
MECCA - Can’t Stop Love
MEGADETH – Peace Sells
MEMORIA AVENUE - Stuck
MENKETTI – Storm
MENTALIST – Empires Falling
MERIDIAN – Dreamers
METAL ALLEGIANCE – Power Drunk Majesty Pt II (ft Floor Jansen)
METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers
NI Rocks A-Z Show No716 – Uploaded 12th Mar 2024
METAL FOR KIDS UNITED – Burn 2K20
METALITE – Blazing Skies
METALLICA – The Day That Never Comes
MEZMORIA – Oily Halls
MIA KLOSE – Don’t Give Up
MICHAEL BORMANN’S JADED HARD – Power to Win
MICHAEL CATTON – Armageddon Again
MICHAEL MONROE – Dead, Jail or Rock n Roll
MICHAEL ROMEO – Divide and Conquer
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Desert Song
MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Smoke on the Mountain
NI Rocks A-Z Show No717 – Uploaded 18th Mar 2024
MICHAEL SWEET – Radio
MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND – Save Yourself
MICK MARS - Alone
MIDNIGHT SIN – Loaded Gun
MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION – Everything Burns
MIDNITE CITY – Ready To Go
MIINUS ONE – Runaway
MIKAEL ERLANDSSON – Evil
MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Black Legend
MIKE MACHINE – Alive
MIKE ROSS – None of Your Business
MIKE TRAMP – Dead End Ride
MIKE TRAMP & THE ROCK N ROLL CIRCUZ – Don’t Let Them Put It On You
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel
NI Rocks A-Z Show No718 – Uploaded 26th Mar 2024
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ In The City
MILLYSECK – Looking Out For Number One
MIND KEY – Hate at First Sight
MINEFIELD – Seventh Heaven
MIRACLE MASTER – Fly Away
MIRAGE – Robot 9
MISERY LOVES CO. - Suburban Breakdown
MISS BEHAVIOUR – Precious Time
MITCH MALLOY – I’m Living in Paradise
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Eye of the Hurricane
MOB RULES – Sacred Heart
MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Born on the Bayou
MOLD – Rock n Roll Monster
MOLLY HATCHET – Firing Line