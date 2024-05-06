NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2024

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for March were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player  - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3901-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2024

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Kris Barras chatting about the new album “Halo Effect”.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No693 – Uploaded 5th April 2024

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

KIRA MAC - Dead Man Walking

PLANET FATALE - Break For You

DOROTHY - Rest In Peace

THUNDER - Dirty Dream

THUNDER - Fade Into the Sun

THUNDER - On The Radio

TRUCKER DIABLO - When The Waters Rise

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

AJENDA – Movie

GARY MOORE - After The War

THIN LIZZY - Róisín Dubh (Black Rose)

BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS - Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse and Ricky Warwick)

SHAKRA - Angels Landing

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture

SCOTT STAPP - Black Butterfly

SEBASTIAN BACH - Hell Inside My Head

SKID ROW - Youth Gone Wild

SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)

ABOUT US – Fortitude

AXEL RUDI PELL - Guardian Angel

WITHIN TEMPTATION - A Fools Parade

HUNTER - The Eagles Fly High

KICKHUNTER - Mine all Mine

WILDSTREET - Come Down

FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No694 (12th Apr) – Uploaded 13th April 2024

FIREHOUSE - Rock on the Radio

SLASH - Oh Well (ft Chris Stapleton)

FM - Don’t Need Another Heartache

NICKELBACK - Standing in the Dark

JUDAS PRIEST - Living after Midnight

IRON MAIDEN - The Evil That Men Do

GREAT WHITE - Once Bitten Twice Shy

KRIS BARRAS BAND - With You

KRIS BARRAS Promo for new album “Halo Effect” Pt 1

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Apocalypse

KRIS BARRAS Promo for new album “Halo Effect” Pt 2

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable

ANVIL - Feed Your Fantasy

FEUERSCHWANZ - Valhalla Calling

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - This is the Way (ft DMX)

FIREHOUSE - Don’t Treat Me Bad

FIREHOUSE - Reach for the Sky

RUBICON CROSS - Moving On

SCREAMING EAGLES - Cry Baby

THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched The Fire

WILD HEAT - That Night

HEART - Barracuda

BAD COMPANY - Down and Dirty

LYNRYD SYYNYRD - The Last Rebel

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Devil in Me

THE COMMONERS - See You Again

FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Blood

GOTTHARD – Eagle

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No695 (19th Apr) – Uploaded 20th April 2024

BLACK SABBATH - Heaven and Hell

SCARLET REBELS - Secret Drug

VAIN - Pictures of You in Red

BALANCE OF POWER - Never Be Here Again

WALTER TROUT - I’ve Had Enough (ft Dee Snider)

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - Red Sun

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Fire Inside

SCORPIONS - Rhythm of Love

RATT - Dangerous But Worth the Risk

SLAUGHTER - Loaded Gun

THE KARMA EFFECT - Promised Land

GRAND SLAM – Spitfire

THE ANSWER - Put Your Money On Me

IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman

THIN LIZZY - Emerald

TEN - The Grail.

DIVIDES UNFOLD - Find Your Piece

A LITTLE BITTER - Fallen

RICKY WARWICK - Fighting Heart

WAYSTED - Won’t Get Out Alive

GIRLSCHOOL – (I’m Your) Victim

SWEET SAVAGE - Killing Time

XANDRIA – Universal

ELVELLON - My Forever Endeavour

LACUNA COIL – Reckless

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Free Bird        

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No696 – Uploaded 26th April 2024

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Euthanasia (Live)

MAVERICK - Bloody Mary

SUNBOMB - Unbreakable

KICKIN VALENTINA – Gettin’ Off

ACCEPT - Russian Roulette

BLUE MURDER - Valley of the Kings

LEATHERWOLF - Street Ready

SAXON - Witches of Salem

DIAMOND HEAD - Bones

GYPSY’S KISS - We’ve Come To Play

ANETTE OLZON – Rapture

AD INFINITUM - Outer Space

WHITEABBEY - Celtic Curse

HINDER - Get Stoned

BUCKCHERRY - Sorry

THE LAST VEGAS – Apologize

CREED - One Last Breath

SCOTT STAPP - Higher Power

TREMONTI – Dust

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Boo Hoo

SCREAMING EAGLES - Down The River

FALON - Girls on Fire

UNION - Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Misunderstood

THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and a Prayer

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Slave to Freedom (Live)

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No719 – Uploaded 2nd April 2024

MOLLY KARLOFF – Breaking Out

MOLOTOW - Woman

MONSTER MAGNET – Motorcycle (Straight To Hell)

MONSTER TRUCK – Golden Woman

MONTE PITTMAN – Depth Perception

MONUMENT – Wheels of Steel

MOODY MARSDEN -Kinda Wish You Would

MOONLIGHT HAZE – Animus

MOONSHINE – Mamas Kitchen Brew

MORITZ – Moon and Back

MORTALUS – Blood Red Sunset

MOTHER ROAD – Drive Me Crazy

MOTIVE BLACK – Lift Me Up (ft Carla Harvey)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No720 – Uploaded 9th April 2024

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Wild Side

MOTOR CITY MAYHEM – Hey C’mon

MOTÖRHEAD – Iron Horse / Born to Lose

MOTORJESUS – Battlezone

MOUNTAIN – Mississippi Queen

MOXY – Midnight Flight

MR BIG – To Be With You

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – My Religion

MUSE – Knights of Cydonia

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – Famous Last Words

MY REFUGE – The Last to Die

MYLES KENNEDY – Get Along

MYRATH – Into the Light

MYSTFALL – Freedom Path

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No721 – Uploaded 16th April 2024

MYSTIC PROPHECY – Hellriot

NAKED – The Great War

NAKED GYPSY QUEENS - Georgiana

NARNIA – The Armor of God

NASSON – We Are The Army

NASTY IDOLS – 7 Year Itch

NASTY N’ LOADED – All Fired Up

NATIVE SONS – Red Leather Woman

NATURAL BORN MACHINE - Machine

NAZARETH – Strange Days

NEAL MORSE – I Hate My Brothers

NEAL SCHON – Don’t Stop Believin’

NEAR DUSK – Blood for Money

NEBULARIS – Cataclysm

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No722 – Uploaded 23rd April 2024

NEKROMANT – The Woods

NELSON – After The Rain

NEONFLY – Venus (ft Dani Divine)

NEREIS – Two Wolves

NESTOR - Victorious

NEURONSPOILER – Through Hell We March

NEVENA - Bulletproof

THE NEW BLACK – With A Grin

NEW DEVICE – Takin Over

NEW HORIZON – Event Horizon

A NEW REVENGE – Never Let You Go

THE NEW ROSES – The Usual Suspects

THE NEW STRANGE – Tomorrow Never Comes

A NEW TOMORROW – I Wanna Live

NEW YEARS DAY – Fearless

Promo with ASH COSTELLO for NEW YEARS DAY album

NEW YEARS DAY – Half Black Heart

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No723 – Uploaded 30th April 2024

NEWMAN – Start This Fire

NICKELBACK – San Quentin

NIGHT – The Stripper

NIGHT BY NIGHT – Siren

NIGHT DEMON – Escape From Beyond

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – How Long

NIGHT HORSE – Confess To Me

NIGHT RANGER – Sister Christian

NIGHTHAWK – Highest Score

NIGHTMARE – Eternal Winter

THE NIGHTS – Juliette

NIGHTVISION – Sob Story

NIGHTWISH – Wish I Had An Angel

NIKKI STRINGFIELD – Where The Demons Lie

 

