There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for March were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3901-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2024
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Kris Barras chatting about the new album “Halo Effect”.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No693 – Uploaded 5th April 2024
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
KIRA MAC - Dead Man Walking
PLANET FATALE - Break For You
DOROTHY - Rest In Peace
THUNDER - Dirty Dream
THUNDER - Fade Into the Sun
THUNDER - On The Radio
TRUCKER DIABLO - When The Waters Rise
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
AJENDA – Movie
GARY MOORE - After The War
THIN LIZZY - Róisín Dubh (Black Rose)
BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS - Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse and Ricky Warwick)
SHAKRA - Angels Landing
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture
SCOTT STAPP - Black Butterfly
SEBASTIAN BACH - Hell Inside My Head
SKID ROW - Youth Gone Wild
SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)
ABOUT US – Fortitude
AXEL RUDI PELL - Guardian Angel
WITHIN TEMPTATION - A Fools Parade
HUNTER - The Eagles Fly High
KICKHUNTER - Mine all Mine
WILDSTREET - Come Down
FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No694 (12th Apr) – Uploaded 13th April 2024
FIREHOUSE - Rock on the Radio
SLASH - Oh Well (ft Chris Stapleton)
FM - Don’t Need Another Heartache
NICKELBACK - Standing in the Dark
JUDAS PRIEST - Living after Midnight
IRON MAIDEN - The Evil That Men Do
GREAT WHITE - Once Bitten Twice Shy
KRIS BARRAS BAND - With You
KRIS BARRAS Promo for new album “Halo Effect” Pt 1
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Apocalypse
KRIS BARRAS Promo for new album “Halo Effect” Pt 2
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable
ANVIL - Feed Your Fantasy
FEUERSCHWANZ - Valhalla Calling
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - This is the Way (ft DMX)
FIREHOUSE - Don’t Treat Me Bad
FIREHOUSE - Reach for the Sky
RUBICON CROSS - Moving On
SCREAMING EAGLES - Cry Baby
THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched The Fire
WILD HEAT - That Night
HEART - Barracuda
BAD COMPANY - Down and Dirty
LYNRYD SYYNYRD - The Last Rebel
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Devil in Me
THE COMMONERS - See You Again
FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Blood
GOTTHARD – Eagle
Friday NI Rocks Show No695 (19th Apr) – Uploaded 20th April 2024
BLACK SABBATH - Heaven and Hell
SCARLET REBELS - Secret Drug
VAIN - Pictures of You in Red
BALANCE OF POWER - Never Be Here Again
WALTER TROUT - I’ve Had Enough (ft Dee Snider)
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - Red Sun
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Fire Inside
SCORPIONS - Rhythm of Love
RATT - Dangerous But Worth the Risk
SLAUGHTER - Loaded Gun
THE KARMA EFFECT - Promised Land
GRAND SLAM – Spitfire
THE ANSWER - Put Your Money On Me
IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman
THIN LIZZY - Emerald
TEN - The Grail.
DIVIDES UNFOLD - Find Your Piece
A LITTLE BITTER - Fallen
RICKY WARWICK - Fighting Heart
WAYSTED - Won’t Get Out Alive
GIRLSCHOOL – (I’m Your) Victim
SWEET SAVAGE - Killing Time
XANDRIA – Universal
ELVELLON - My Forever Endeavour
LACUNA COIL – Reckless
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Free Bird
Friday NI Rocks Show No696 – Uploaded 26th April 2024
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Euthanasia (Live)
MAVERICK - Bloody Mary
SUNBOMB - Unbreakable
KICKIN VALENTINA – Gettin’ Off
ACCEPT - Russian Roulette
BLUE MURDER - Valley of the Kings
LEATHERWOLF - Street Ready
SAXON - Witches of Salem
DIAMOND HEAD - Bones
GYPSY’S KISS - We’ve Come To Play
ANETTE OLZON – Rapture
AD INFINITUM - Outer Space
WHITEABBEY - Celtic Curse
HINDER - Get Stoned
BUCKCHERRY - Sorry
THE LAST VEGAS – Apologize
CREED - One Last Breath
SCOTT STAPP - Higher Power
TREMONTI – Dust
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Boo Hoo
SCREAMING EAGLES - Down The River
FALON - Girls on Fire
UNION - Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Misunderstood
THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and a Prayer
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Slave to Freedom (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No719 – Uploaded 2nd April 2024
MOLLY KARLOFF – Breaking Out
MOLOTOW - Woman
MONSTER MAGNET – Motorcycle (Straight To Hell)
MONSTER TRUCK – Golden Woman
MONTE PITTMAN – Depth Perception
MONUMENT – Wheels of Steel
MOODY MARSDEN -Kinda Wish You Would
MOONLIGHT HAZE – Animus
MOONSHINE – Mamas Kitchen Brew
MORITZ – Moon and Back
MORTALUS – Blood Red Sunset
MOTHER ROAD – Drive Me Crazy
MOTIVE BLACK – Lift Me Up (ft Carla Harvey)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No720 – Uploaded 9th April 2024
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Wild Side
MOTOR CITY MAYHEM – Hey C’mon
MOTÖRHEAD – Iron Horse / Born to Lose
MOTORJESUS – Battlezone
MOUNTAIN – Mississippi Queen
MOXY – Midnight Flight
MR BIG – To Be With You
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – My Religion
MUSE – Knights of Cydonia
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – Famous Last Words
MY REFUGE – The Last to Die
MYLES KENNEDY – Get Along
MYRATH – Into the Light
MYSTFALL – Freedom Path
NI Rocks A-Z Show No721 – Uploaded 16th April 2024
MYSTIC PROPHECY – Hellriot
NAKED – The Great War
NAKED GYPSY QUEENS - Georgiana
NARNIA – The Armor of God
NASSON – We Are The Army
NASTY IDOLS – 7 Year Itch
NASTY N’ LOADED – All Fired Up
NATIVE SONS – Red Leather Woman
NATURAL BORN MACHINE - Machine
NAZARETH – Strange Days
NEAL MORSE – I Hate My Brothers
NEAL SCHON – Don’t Stop Believin’
NEAR DUSK – Blood for Money
NEBULARIS – Cataclysm
NI Rocks A-Z Show No722 – Uploaded 23rd April 2024
NEKROMANT – The Woods
NELSON – After The Rain
NEONFLY – Venus (ft Dani Divine)
NEREIS – Two Wolves
NESTOR - Victorious
NEURONSPOILER – Through Hell We March
NEVENA - Bulletproof
THE NEW BLACK – With A Grin
NEW DEVICE – Takin Over
NEW HORIZON – Event Horizon
A NEW REVENGE – Never Let You Go
THE NEW ROSES – The Usual Suspects
THE NEW STRANGE – Tomorrow Never Comes
A NEW TOMORROW – I Wanna Live
NEW YEARS DAY – Fearless
Promo with ASH COSTELLO for NEW YEARS DAY album
NEW YEARS DAY – Half Black Heart
NI Rocks A-Z Show No723 – Uploaded 30th April 2024
NEWMAN – Start This Fire
NICKELBACK – San Quentin
NIGHT – The Stripper
NIGHT BY NIGHT – Siren
NIGHT DEMON – Escape From Beyond
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – How Long
NIGHT HORSE – Confess To Me
NIGHT RANGER – Sister Christian
NIGHTHAWK – Highest Score
NIGHTMARE – Eternal Winter
THE NIGHTS – Juliette
NIGHTVISION – Sob Story
NIGHTWISH – Wish I Had An Angel
NIKKI STRINGFIELD – Where The Demons Lie