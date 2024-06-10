NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2024

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

 

Playlists for April were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player  - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3902-ni-rocks-recommends-album-releases-for-april-2024

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there were promo features with The Karma Effect and Slash talking about their new albums.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No697 (3rd May) – Uploaded 4th May 2024

ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline

STAIND - Better Days (ft Dorothy)

KOBRA PAIGE – Hott

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Our Darkest Night

BLACK STAR RIDERS - All Hells Breaking Loose

ICONIC - Nowhere to Run

MARCO MENDOZA - Take it to the Limit

DEA MATRONA - So Damn Dangerous

NO HOT ASHES - Souls

FM - Whatever It Takes

THE KARMA EFFECT - Wild Honey

Promo for new album from THE KARMA EFFECT Pt1

THE KARMA EFFECT – Nine Times

Promo for new album from THE KARMA EFFECT Pt2

THE KARMA EFFECT – Livin It Up

REVENANT - Rolling on My Back

SHALLOW SIDE – Filters (ft Elias Soriano)

HUNTER - Runaway Ramp

BATTERING RAM - The World Belongs to Me

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - I Am The Weapon

SPEKTRA – FreeFall

POISON - Every Rose Has Its Thorn

QUEENSRYCHE - Eyes of a Stranger

SIRENIA – Deadlight

TEMPERANCE - No Return

WHITEABBEY – Ireland’s Final Witch

ROBIN GEORGE - No News is Good News

ROBIN GEORGE - Go Down Fighting (Live)

Friday NI Rocks Show No698 (10th May) – Uploaded 12th May 2024

NICKELBACK - Burn it to the Ground

SAXON - Motorcycle Man

TWISTED SISTER - Ride to Live, Live to Ride

RIOT ACT - Road Racing

CROSSBONE SCULLY - Money, Sex or God

THE DEAD DAISIES - Light Em Up   

BAD WOLVES - Hungry for Life (ft Chris Daughtry)

SLASH - Oh Well (ft Chris Stapleton)

Promo for new SLASH album “Orgy of the Damned”

SLASH - Killing Floor (ft Brian Johnson)

KEEL - Speed Demon

L.A. GUNS - Speed

WHITE LION - Radar Love

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Breathe Again

TRUCKER DIABLO - Murder Ballad

RICKY LORIMER - Lay It Down

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – Enlighten

THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS - Stand Up

TROY REDFERN - Van Helsing

STORMWARNING - Question of Time

PALACE - The Widows Web

MARTY FRIEDMAN - Dead of Winter

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Blood Empress

ANVIL - Truth is Dying

SERIOUS BLACK – Metalized

ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird (with Parallax Orchestra) (Live)       

                                                                                                                        

Friday NI Rocks Show No699 (17th May) – Uploaded 19th May 2024

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Wild Side

HALESTORM - Raise Your Horns

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Rock And Roll Heaven.

WINGER – Who’s The One

D-A-D - The Ghost

MYSTERY - Writing on the Wall

BLACK FREEWAY – Skint

RAINBOW – Stargazer

BLACK SABBATH - Country Girl

DIO - Don’t Talk to Strangers

POISON - I Won’t Forget You

THE CULT - Fire Woman

IRON MAIDEN -  The Trooper

SLASH - Key to the Highway (ft Dorothy)

Promo for new SLASH album “Orgy of the Damned” Part 1

SLASH - Born Under a Bad Sign (ft Paul Rodgers)

Promo for new SLASH album “Orgy of the Damned” Part 2

SLASH – Stormy Monday (ft Beth Hart)

NOTHING MORE - Angel Song (ft David Draiman)

VICTORY - Count On Me

ATLANTIS DRIVE - Way Back When

ELVELLON - The Aftermath of Life

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Monsters

CHARLOTTE WESSELS - The Exorcism

Friday NI Rocks Show No700 – Uploaded 24th May 2024

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord

THE RICH AND FAMOUS - Stand Back

Y&T - On With The Show

TESLA - Comin Atcha Live (Live)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls

TRUCKER DIABLO - Never Too Late to Sin (ft Matt Fitzsimons)

MAVERICK – Time

AXEL RUDI PELL - Darkest Hour

SUNBOMB - Steel Hearts

STONETRIP - Beautiful You

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT – (Don’t Fear) The Reaper

KISS - Deuce

BLACKFOOT - Train, Train

BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane

LYNCH MOB - Wicked Sensation

THUNDER - Today The World Stopped Turning

INCH HIGH - Jeb’s Bro

WORLDSEND - Warning Sign

BANDWAGON - Mr Know It All

MINE ROAD – Snowplough

VAN HALEN - Ain’t Talkin About Love

THE RATTLEBACKS - Over the Edge

PAIN - Don’t Wake The Dead

XENERIS – Barbarossa

RAINBOW - Kill The King

DEEP PURPLE - Burn

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Gimme Three Steps

Friday NI Rocks Show No701 (31st May) – Uploaded 1st June 2024

ECLIPSE - Falling to My Knees

NESTOR - Teenage Rebel

THE BLACK VULTURES - Every Part of Me

KISSIN DYNAMITE - The Devil is a Woman

OZZY OSBOURNE - Suicide Solution

MOTÖRHEAD - (We Are) The Roadcrew

JUDAS PRIEST - Living After Midnight

AC/DC - Shoot to Thrill

REVOLUTION SAINTS - Fall on My Knees

CRAZY LIXX - Church of Rock

RUSSELL GUNS - Coming Down

FM - That Girl

FM - Digging Up The Dirt

FM - Don’t Need Another Heartache

ORIANTHI – Ghost

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Trouble

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Last Bus to Bundoran

SCOTT STAPP - If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)

STAIND - Better Days (ft Dorothy)

NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy)

SAXON - Sixth Form Girls

IRON MAIDEN - Running Free

SAMSON – Hammerhead

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Killers

BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves

BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven

BALEFUL CREED - The Phoenix

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No724 – Uploaded 7th May

NIKKI STRINGFIELD – No Surrender

NINE MILES SOUTH – The Reckoning

NINETEEN 88 – Rock and Roll

NIRVANA – Heart Shaped Box

NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy)

NITERAIN – The Threat

NITRATE – Wild in the City

NITROGODS – Black Car Driving Man

NITROVILLE – Take a Stand

NIVA – Evil Rose

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

NO MEAN CITY – Tiger Kiss Ross

NO SHAME – You’re So Cool

NOCTURNA – New Evil

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No725 – Uploaded 14th May

NOCTURNAL RITES – Before We Waste Away

NORDIC UNION – This Means War

NORTHTALE – Follow Me

NOT OVER YET – Crazy Tide

NOT UR GIRLFRENZ – No One Asked You Anyway

NOTÖRIOUS – Ain’t No Stoppin (ft Mark Boals)

NOVERIA – Stronger Than Before

NOVICE – Afterburn

THE NOW - Holy

NOW OR NEVER – Ordinary World

NUBIAN ROSE – Desert Night

OBSESSION – When The Smoke Clears

OCEAN HILLS – Death or Liberty

OCTOBER RAGE – Valkyrie

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No726 – Uploaded 21st May

THE OFFSPRING – The Kids Aren’t Alright

ONCE – The Sins of Saints

ONE DESIRE – Apologize

ONE-EYED DOLL – The Devil is a Boy

ONE GUN SHY – After The Rain

ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!

ONE LAST DAY – This Bottle Got Me

ONE LAST RUN – Creatures of the Night

ONE LESS REASON – Something Beautiful

ONLAP – Ghosts (ft Lansdowne)

ONSLAUGHT – Empires Fall

OPERATION: MINDCRIME – Re-inventing The Future

ORDEN OGAN – Heart of the Android

ORIANTHI – First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No727 – Uploaded 28th May

ORIANTHI – Light It Up

ORION’S REIGN – Ride to War

OSUKARU – Rise of the Underdog

THE OTHER – Nightmare on Halloween

OUSEY MANN – The Fall

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Hanging On

THE OUTFIT – Soldier Boy

THE OUTLAW ORCHESTRA – Bag of Bones

OUTLAWS – Southern Rock Will Never Die

OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Devil in the Moonshine

OUTLOUD – Bury The Knife

OVERKILL – Head of a Pin

OVERLAND – Together Alone

OVERLAPS – Your Eyes

 

