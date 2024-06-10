There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for April were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3902-ni-rocks-recommends-album-releases-for-april-2024
There were no new interviews this month, but there were promo features with The Karma Effect and Slash talking about their new albums.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No697 (3rd May) – Uploaded 4th May 2024
ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline
STAIND - Better Days (ft Dorothy)
KOBRA PAIGE – Hott
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Our Darkest Night
BLACK STAR RIDERS - All Hells Breaking Loose
ICONIC - Nowhere to Run
MARCO MENDOZA - Take it to the Limit
DEA MATRONA - So Damn Dangerous
NO HOT ASHES - Souls
FM - Whatever It Takes
THE KARMA EFFECT - Wild Honey
Promo for new album from THE KARMA EFFECT Pt1
THE KARMA EFFECT – Nine Times
Promo for new album from THE KARMA EFFECT Pt2
THE KARMA EFFECT – Livin It Up
REVENANT - Rolling on My Back
SHALLOW SIDE – Filters (ft Elias Soriano)
HUNTER - Runaway Ramp
BATTERING RAM - The World Belongs to Me
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - I Am The Weapon
SPEKTRA – FreeFall
POISON - Every Rose Has Its Thorn
QUEENSRYCHE - Eyes of a Stranger
SIRENIA – Deadlight
TEMPERANCE - No Return
WHITEABBEY – Ireland’s Final Witch
ROBIN GEORGE - No News is Good News
ROBIN GEORGE - Go Down Fighting (Live)
GLENN HUGHES & ROBIN GEORGE - Sweet Revenge
Friday NI Rocks Show No698 (10th May) – Uploaded 12th May 2024
NICKELBACK - Burn it to the Ground
SAXON - Motorcycle Man
TWISTED SISTER - Ride to Live, Live to Ride
RIOT ACT - Road Racing
CROSSBONE SCULLY - Money, Sex or God
THE DEAD DAISIES - Light Em Up
BAD WOLVES - Hungry for Life (ft Chris Daughtry)
SLASH - Oh Well (ft Chris Stapleton)
Promo for new SLASH album “Orgy of the Damned”
SLASH - Killing Floor (ft Brian Johnson)
KEEL - Speed Demon
L.A. GUNS - Speed
WHITE LION - Radar Love
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Breathe Again
TRUCKER DIABLO - Murder Ballad
RICKY LORIMER - Lay It Down
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – Enlighten
THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS - Stand Up
TROY REDFERN - Van Helsing
STORMWARNING - Question of Time
PALACE - The Widows Web
MARTY FRIEDMAN - Dead of Winter
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Blood Empress
ANVIL - Truth is Dying
SERIOUS BLACK – Metalized
ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird (with Parallax Orchestra) (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No699 (17th May) – Uploaded 19th May 2024
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Wild Side
HALESTORM - Raise Your Horns
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Rock And Roll Heaven.
WINGER – Who’s The One
D-A-D - The Ghost
MYSTERY - Writing on the Wall
BLACK FREEWAY – Skint
RAINBOW – Stargazer
BLACK SABBATH - Country Girl
DIO - Don’t Talk to Strangers
POISON - I Won’t Forget You
THE CULT - Fire Woman
IRON MAIDEN - The Trooper
SLASH - Key to the Highway (ft Dorothy)
Promo for new SLASH album “Orgy of the Damned” Part 1
SLASH - Born Under a Bad Sign (ft Paul Rodgers)
Promo for new SLASH album “Orgy of the Damned” Part 2
SLASH – Stormy Monday (ft Beth Hart)
NOTHING MORE - Angel Song (ft David Draiman)
VICTORY - Count On Me
ATLANTIS DRIVE - Way Back When
ELVELLON - The Aftermath of Life
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Monsters
CHARLOTTE WESSELS - The Exorcism
BLACK DOG MOON - Stand
Friday NI Rocks Show No700 – Uploaded 24th May 2024
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord
THE RICH AND FAMOUS - Stand Back
Y&T - On With The Show
TESLA - Comin Atcha Live (Live)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls
TRUCKER DIABLO - Never Too Late to Sin (ft Matt Fitzsimons)
MAVERICK – Time
AXEL RUDI PELL - Darkest Hour
SUNBOMB - Steel Hearts
STONETRIP - Beautiful You
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT – (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
KISS - Deuce
BLACKFOOT - Train, Train
BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane
LYNCH MOB - Wicked Sensation
THUNDER - Today The World Stopped Turning
INCH HIGH - Jeb’s Bro
WORLDSEND - Warning Sign
BANDWAGON - Mr Know It All
MINE ROAD – Snowplough
VAN HALEN - Ain’t Talkin About Love
THE RATTLEBACKS - Over the Edge
PAIN - Don’t Wake The Dead
XENERIS – Barbarossa
RAINBOW - Kill The King
DEEP PURPLE - Burn
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Gimme Three Steps
BLACK DOG MOON - River Maiden
Friday NI Rocks Show No701 (31st May) – Uploaded 1st June 2024
ECLIPSE - Falling to My Knees
NESTOR - Teenage Rebel
THE BLACK VULTURES - Every Part of Me
KISSIN DYNAMITE - The Devil is a Woman
OZZY OSBOURNE - Suicide Solution
MOTÖRHEAD - (We Are) The Roadcrew
JUDAS PRIEST - Living After Midnight
AC/DC - Shoot to Thrill
REVOLUTION SAINTS - Fall on My Knees
CRAZY LIXX - Church of Rock
RUSSELL GUNS - Coming Down
FM - That Girl
FM - Digging Up The Dirt
FM - Don’t Need Another Heartache
ORIANTHI – Ghost
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Trouble
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Last Bus to Bundoran
SCOTT STAPP - If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)
STAIND - Better Days (ft Dorothy)
NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy)
SAXON - Sixth Form Girls
IRON MAIDEN - Running Free
SAMSON – Hammerhead
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Killers
BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves
BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven
BALEFUL CREED - The Phoenix
THUNDER - Fade Into The Sun (The Spaghetti Mix)
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No724 – Uploaded 7th May
NIKKI STRINGFIELD – No Surrender
NINE MILES SOUTH – The Reckoning
NINETEEN 88 – Rock and Roll
NIRVANA – Heart Shaped Box
NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy)
NITERAIN – The Threat
NITRATE – Wild in the City
NITROGODS – Black Car Driving Man
NITROVILLE – Take a Stand
NIVA – Evil Rose
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
NO MEAN CITY – Tiger Kiss Ross
NO SHAME – You’re So Cool
NOCTURNA – New Evil
NI Rocks A-Z Show No725 – Uploaded 14th May
NOCTURNAL RITES – Before We Waste Away
NORDIC UNION – This Means War
NORTHTALE – Follow Me
NOT OVER YET – Crazy Tide
NOT UR GIRLFRENZ – No One Asked You Anyway
NOTÖRIOUS – Ain’t No Stoppin (ft Mark Boals)
NOVERIA – Stronger Than Before
NOVICE – Afterburn
THE NOW - Holy
NOW OR NEVER – Ordinary World
NUBIAN ROSE – Desert Night
OBSESSION – When The Smoke Clears
OCEAN HILLS – Death or Liberty
OCTOBER RAGE – Valkyrie
NI Rocks A-Z Show No726 – Uploaded 21st May
THE OFFSPRING – The Kids Aren’t Alright
ONCE – The Sins of Saints
ONE DESIRE – Apologize
ONE-EYED DOLL – The Devil is a Boy
ONE GUN SHY – After The Rain
ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!
ONE LAST DAY – This Bottle Got Me
ONE LAST RUN – Creatures of the Night
ONE LESS REASON – Something Beautiful
ONLAP – Ghosts (ft Lansdowne)
ONSLAUGHT – Empires Fall
OPERATION: MINDCRIME – Re-inventing The Future
ORDEN OGAN – Heart of the Android
ORIANTHI – First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No727 – Uploaded 28th May
ORIANTHI – Light It Up
ORION’S REIGN – Ride to War
OSUKARU – Rise of the Underdog
THE OTHER – Nightmare on Halloween
OUSEY MANN – The Fall
OUT OF THIS WORLD – Hanging On
THE OUTFIT – Soldier Boy
THE OUTLAW ORCHESTRA – Bag of Bones
OUTLAWS – Southern Rock Will Never Die
OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Devil in the Moonshine
OUTLOUD – Bury The Knife
OVERKILL – Head of a Pin
OVERLAND – Together Alone
OVERLAPS – Your Eyes