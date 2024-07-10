There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for May were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3905-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2024
There were no new interviews this month, and no new promo features.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No702 (7th June) – Uploaded 8th June 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles
HALESTORM & I PREVAIL - Can U See Me in The Dark
KOBRA PAIGE - Dreamer
CHEZ KANE FEAT DANNY REXON - Don’t Cry Wolf
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - I Love Rock n Roll
STEVIE NICKS - Bella Donna
FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero
RUSH - Tom Sawyer
SANDSTONE - King of Cipher
STORMZONE - Hail The Brave
ESCAPE – Unbreakable
ANTHONY GOMES - White Trash Princess
THE ANSWER – Preachin’
NIGHTBLADE - A Song Coming On
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - Burnin’ For You
BLACK SABBATH - Mob Rules
THIN LIZZY - Angel of Death
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Too Fast for Love
FLOTSAM & JETSAM – Primal
FIRELAND - Battlefield
BLAZE BAYLEY - Ghost in the Bottle
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD - I Got A Woman
THE COMMONERS - Shake You Off
MOJO THUNDER - Holy Ghost
SABATON - Primo Victoria
IRON MAIDEN - The Longest Day
Friday NI Rocks Show No703 – Uploaded 14th June 2024
RORY GALLAGHER - Shadow Play (Live)
MIKE TRAMP - Lights and Thunder
FM - Black Water
MYLES KENNEDY - Say What You Will
KROKUS - Bad Boys, Rag Dolls
AXE - Rock n Roll Party in the Street
VANDENBERG - Wait
Y&T – Forever
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Lets Go Psycho
SCARLET REBELS - Streets of Fire.
THE NAIL - Hit and Run
ARMORED SAINT - One Chain (Don’t Make No Prison)
EDDIE & THE WOLVES - The Devils Wrong, But Not to Blame
NEW HORIZON - Shadow Warrior
SCORPIONS - Can’t Live Without You
KISS - War Machine
TWISTER SISTER - Shoot Em Down
IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name
ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn
SKYPILOT - Octofuzz
A LITTLE BITTER - Further I Crawl
BLACK DIAMONDS - Rock n Roll is My Religion
ATLANTIS DRIVE - Medusa Smile
ATTIC THEORY - Dare to Dream
RORY GALLAGER - Bought and Sold (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No704 (21st June) – Uploaded 22nd June 2024
MAVERICK – Daywalker
SHOTGUN MISTRESS - Kings of the Revolution
FRANCESCO MARRAS - Lost Souls (ft David Readman)
MICHAEL SCHENKER - Mother Mary (ft Erik Grönwell & Slash)
DEF LEPPARD - Too Late for Love
HEAVY PETTIN - Rock Me
MAMA’S BOYS – Crazy Daisy’s House of Dreams
JOURNEY - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
THUNDER - Last Man Standing
THE UNION - Sirens Song
QUIREBOYS - Raining Whiskey (ft Frankie Millar)
SILVER HORSES - Looking So Good
MINE ROAD - Tightrope
MASSIVE WAGONS - Missing on TV
QUIET RIOT - Cum on Feel the Noise
DIO - Holy Diver
OZZY OSBOURNE - Bark at the Moon
THIN LIZZY - Cold Sweat
LANSDOWNE – Oxygen
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT - Suffocate City (ft Spencer Charnas)
WILD HEAT - Long Gone
POWERWOLF - Sinners of the Seven Seas
BROTHERS OF METAL - Heavy Metal Viking
NEPTUNE - Metal Hearts
JOE BONAMASSA - Prisoner (Live)
JOE BONAMASSA - Slow Gin (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No705 (28th June) – Uploaded 29th June 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
STRYPER - End of Days
SUNBOMB - Light Up The Skies
VICTORY - American Girl
RATT - Round and Round
WAYSTED - The Price You Pay
ARMORED SAINT - Mutiny on the World
W.A.S.P. - I Wanna Be Somebody
CORY MARKS - Guilty (ft DL from Bad Wolves)
NIGHTHAWK – Generation Now
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come On Over
RICHIE KOTZEN - Losing My Mind
RICHIE KOTZEN – Dust
RICHIE KOTZEN – As You Are
VAN HALEN – Panama
WHITESNAKE - Love Ain’t No Stranger
LEE AARON - Lady of the Darkest Night
DREAM EVIL - Chosen Force
MOGGS MOTEL – Apple Pie
BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Rose in Hell (ft Glenn Hughes)
BOB CATLEY – Dreams
STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen (Live)
IRON MAIDEN - Rime of the Ancient Mariner
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No728 – Uploaded 4th June
OWL COMPANY – Black ‘N Blue
OZ HAWE PETERSSON’S RENDEZVOUS – Midnight Lady (Dangerous Game)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Tonight
P.A.L. – Carry On
P.J. FARLEY – Walking Backwards
P.O.D. - Lies We Tell Ourselves
PAIN – Don’t Wake The Dead
PALACE – The Widow’s Web
PALACE OF THE KING – Down on Your Luck
PANORAMA – Around The World
PAPA ROACH – Last Resort
PARALYDIUM – Crystal of Infinity
PARAMORE – Misery Business
PARIS – Can’t Get You Out of My Mind
NI Rocks A-Z Show No729 – Uploaded 11th June
PASSION – Back
PAST FIVE – Kryptonite
PAT BENATAR – Heartbreaker (Live)
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
PAUL STANLEY – Bulletproof
PAY*OLA – Blindside
PEARL – Broken White
PEARL JAM – Jeremy
PEARLS & FLAMES – Can We Find The Love
PECTORA - Collide
PENDULUM OF FORTUNE – Searching for the God Inside
THE PEOPLE THE POET – Come to Meet Me in the Rain
PER WIBERG – The Serpent’s Here
PERFECT PLAN – Devils Got The Blues
NI Rocks A-Z Show No730 – Uploaded 18th June
PERFECT PLAN – Can’t Let You Win
PERSIAN RISK – Too Different
PERSUADER – Raise The Dead
PETER H. NILSSON – Fire and Thunder
PETER HERMANSSON – Hero’s End
PHANTOM 5 – Crossfire
PHANTOM BLUE – My Turn
PHANTOM ELITE – Black Sunrise
PHARAOH – Heart of the Enemy
PHIL CAMPBELL – Straight Up (ft Rob Halford)
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Schizophrenia
PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE – Dirty Your Halo
PHIL HORNER PROJECT – Sanctuary (Who I Am)
PHIL LYNOTT – King’s Call
NI Rocks A-Z Show No731 – Uploaded 25th June 2024
PHIL X & THE DRILLS – I Love You On Her Lips
PHILIP MCCARROLL – Absent With Leave
PHILIP SAYCE – Black Moon
PHILLIP FOX BAND – You Are The Girl
PIG IRÖN – Battle Mallady
PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow
PINNACLE POINT – Never Surrender
PIRATE QUEEN – Pirates From The Sea
PISTOL SHOT GYPSY – H-Bomb Queen
PISTON – Rainmaker
PLACE VENDOME – Broken Wings
PLAINRIDE – Battletoads
PLANET 9 – Money
PLANET FATALE – Talking to Myself