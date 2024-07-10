NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2024

Published: Wednesday, 10 July 2024 22:17 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 15

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for May were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player  - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3905-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2024

There were no new interviews this month, and no new promo features.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No702 (7th June) – Uploaded 8th June 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles

HALESTORM & I PREVAIL - Can U See Me in The Dark

KOBRA PAIGE - Dreamer

CHEZ KANE FEAT DANNY REXON - Don’t Cry Wolf

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - I Love Rock n Roll

STEVIE NICKS - Bella Donna

FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero

RUSH - Tom Sawyer

SANDSTONE - King of Cipher

STORMZONE - Hail The Brave

ESCAPE – Unbreakable

ANTHONY GOMES - White Trash Princess

THE ANSWER – Preachin’

NIGHTBLADE - A Song Coming On

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - Burnin’ For You

BLACK SABBATH - Mob Rules

THIN LIZZY - Angel of Death

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Too Fast for Love

FLOTSAM & JETSAM – Primal

FIRELAND - Battlefield

BLAZE BAYLEY - Ghost in the Bottle

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD - I Got A Woman

THE COMMONERS - Shake You Off

MOJO THUNDER - Holy Ghost

SABATON - Primo Victoria

IRON MAIDEN - The Longest Day     

                                                                                                                                                                  

Friday NI Rocks Show No703 – Uploaded 14th June 2024

RORY GALLAGHER - Shadow Play (Live)

MIKE TRAMP - Lights and Thunder

FM - Black Water

MYLES KENNEDY - Say What You Will

KROKUS - Bad Boys, Rag Dolls

AXE - Rock n Roll Party in the Street

VANDENBERG - Wait

Y&T – Forever

THOSE DAMN CROWS - Lets Go Psycho

SCARLET REBELS - Streets of Fire.

THE NAIL - Hit and Run

ARMORED SAINT - One Chain (Don’t Make No Prison)

EDDIE & THE WOLVES - The Devils Wrong, But Not to Blame

NEW HORIZON - Shadow Warrior

SCORPIONS - Can’t Live Without You

KISS - War Machine

TWISTER SISTER - Shoot Em Down

IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name

ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn

SKYPILOT - Octofuzz

A LITTLE BITTER - Further I Crawl

BLACK DIAMONDS - Rock n Roll is My Religion

ATLANTIS DRIVE - Medusa Smile

ATTIC THEORY - Dare to Dream

RORY GALLAGER - Bought and Sold (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No704 (21st June) – Uploaded 22nd June 2024

MAVERICK – Daywalker

SHOTGUN MISTRESS - Kings of the Revolution

FRANCESCO MARRAS - Lost Souls (ft David Readman)

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Mother Mary (ft Erik Grönwell & Slash)

DEF LEPPARD - Too Late for Love

HEAVY PETTIN - Rock Me

MAMA’S BOYS – Crazy Daisy’s House of Dreams

JOURNEY - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

THUNDER - Last Man Standing

THE UNION - Sirens Song

QUIREBOYS - Raining Whiskey (ft Frankie Millar)

SILVER HORSES - Looking So Good

MINE ROAD - Tightrope

MASSIVE WAGONS - Missing on TV

QUIET RIOT - Cum on Feel the Noise

DIO - Holy Diver

OZZY OSBOURNE - Bark at the Moon

THIN LIZZY - Cold Sweat

LANSDOWNE – Oxygen

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT - Suffocate City (ft Spencer Charnas)

WILD HEAT - Long Gone

POWERWOLF - Sinners of the Seven Seas

BROTHERS OF METAL - Heavy Metal Viking

NEPTUNE - Metal Hearts

JOE BONAMASSA - Prisoner (Live)

JOE BONAMASSA - Slow Gin (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No705 (28th June) – Uploaded 29th June 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

STRYPER - End of Days

SUNBOMB - Light Up The Skies

VICTORY - American Girl

RATT - Round and Round

WAYSTED - The Price You Pay

ARMORED SAINT - Mutiny on the World

W.A.S.P. - I Wanna Be Somebody

CORY MARKS - Guilty (ft DL from Bad Wolves)

NIGHTHAWK – Generation Now

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come On Over

RICHIE KOTZEN - Losing My Mind

RICHIE KOTZEN – Dust

RICHIE KOTZEN – As You Are

VAN HALEN – Panama

WHITESNAKE - Love Ain’t No Stranger

LEE AARON - Lady of the Darkest Night

DREAM EVIL - Chosen Force

MOGGS MOTEL – Apple Pie

BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Rose in Hell (ft Glenn Hughes)

BOB CATLEY – Dreams

STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen (Live)

IRON MAIDEN - Rime of the Ancient Mariner

 

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No728 – Uploaded 4th June

OWL COMPANY – Black ‘N Blue

OZ HAWE PETERSSON’S RENDEZVOUS – Midnight Lady (Dangerous Game)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Tonight

P.A.L. – Carry On

P.J. FARLEY – Walking Backwards

P.O.D. -  Lies We Tell Ourselves

PAIN – Don’t Wake The Dead

PALACE – The Widow’s Web

PALACE OF THE KING – Down on Your Luck

PANORAMA – Around The World

PAPA ROACH – Last Resort

PARALYDIUM – Crystal of Infinity

PARAMORE – Misery Business

PARIS – Can’t Get You Out of My Mind

 

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No729 – Uploaded 11th June

PASSION – Back

PAST FIVE – Kryptonite

PAT BENATAR – Heartbreaker (Live)

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

PAUL STANLEY – Bulletproof

PAY*OLA – Blindside

PEARL – Broken White

PEARL JAM – Jeremy

PEARLS & FLAMES – Can We Find The Love

PECTORA - Collide

PENDULUM OF FORTUNE – Searching for the God Inside

THE PEOPLE THE POET – Come to Meet Me in the Rain

PER WIBERG – The Serpent’s Here

PERFECT PLAN – Devils Got The Blues

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No730 – Uploaded 18th June

PERFECT PLAN – Can’t Let You Win

PERSIAN RISK – Too Different

PERSUADER – Raise The Dead

PETER H. NILSSON – Fire and Thunder

PETER HERMANSSON – Hero’s End

PHANTOM 5 – Crossfire

PHANTOM BLUE – My Turn

PHANTOM ELITE – Black Sunrise

PHARAOH – Heart of the Enemy

PHIL CAMPBELL – Straight Up (ft Rob Halford)

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Schizophrenia

PHIL CONALANE & THE VIBE – Dirty Your Halo

PHIL HORNER PROJECT – Sanctuary (Who I Am)

PHIL LYNOTT – King’s Call

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No731 – Uploaded 25th June 2024

PHIL X & THE DRILLS – I Love You On Her Lips

PHILIP MCCARROLL – Absent With Leave

PHILIP SAYCE – Black Moon

PHILLIP FOX BAND – You Are The Girl

PIG IRÖN – Battle Mallady

PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow

PINNACLE POINT – Never Surrender

PIRATE QUEEN – Pirates From The Sea

PISTOL SHOT GYPSY – H-Bomb Queen

PISTON – Rainmaker

PLACE VENDOME – Broken Wings

PLAINRIDE – Battletoads

PLANET 9 – Money

PLANET FATALE – Talking to Myself

 

 

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles