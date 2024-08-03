NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2024

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for June were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3907-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2024

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a new promo feature with Neil Fallon from Clutch talking about Bloodstock and more.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No706 (5th July) – Uploaded 6th July 2024

GUNS N’ ROSES - Sympathy for the Devil

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE - Back With a Bang

ECLIPSE - The Spark

PALACE - Girl is an Angel

GARY MOORE & PHIL LYNOT - Out in the Fields

JOHN MELLENCAMP - Rain on the Scarecrow

HEART - The Wolf

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Home Sweet Home

MAVERICK – Cheyenne

SILVER HORSES - Black Hawk Dawn

THE DEAD DAISIES - Light Em Up

SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)

NITA STRAUSS – Digital Bullets (ft Chris Motionless)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Coming for Blood (ft Ashes to New)

LOVERBOY - Lovin Every Minute Of It

KING KOBRA - Shadow Rider

BON JOVI -  King of the Mountain

WHITE LION - El Salvador

FLOTSAM & JETSAM - Burned My Bridges

HAMMERFALL - Freedom

CONSTANCIA - Feel My Heartbeat

JOE BONAMASSA - Ballad of John Henry (Live)

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe

ELEVATION FALLS - Are You Ready

BALANCE OF POWER -  Last Man Down

RICKY WARWICK - Schwaben Redoubt

SABATON - 1916

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No707 (12th July) – Uploaded 13th July 2024

AC/DC - Highway to Hell

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Sun Cries Red

MR BIG - Good Luck Trying

BLACK DOG MOON - The Moment

THE ALMIGHTY - Free n Easy

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown

RICKY WARWICK - When Life Was Hard and Fast

TESLA - Modern Day Cowboy

CINDERELLA - Nobody’s Fool

QUEEN - Gimme The Prize

MEGADETH - Peace Sells

Promo for CLUTCH appearance at Bloodstock Pt1

CLUTCH – Mountain of Bone

Promo for CLUTCH appearance at Bloodstock Pt2

RAINBOW - Run with The Wolf

DIO - Throw Away Children

HEAVEN & HELL - Bible Black

DAVID LEE ROTH - Yankee Rose

POISON - Cry Tough

EUROPE - Rock The Night

BON JOVI - Wanted Dead or Alive

RICHIE SAMBORA - Ballad of Youth

RICHIE SAMBORA - Every Road Leads Home To You

RICHIE SAMBORA - I Pray

ELLES BAILEY - If This Is Love

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Wishing Well

STEVIE NICKS - Soldiers Angel

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No708 (19th July) – Uploaded 20th July 2024

TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like they Started the End of the World

THE NEW ROSES - When You Fall in Love

STONE BROKEN - Remedy

DOROTHY – Mud

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls

THE CULT - Lil Devil

AEROSMITH - Rag Doll

WHITESNAKE - Still of the Night

BACKBONE SLIDE - Cold Hearted

ASLAN - Crazy World

THE ANSWER - Come Follow Me

SCARLET REBELS - Let Me In

SINNER’S BLOOD - Enemy

MIKE TRAMP - Lonely Nights

PRETTY MAIDS - We Came to Rock

GREAT WHITE - Lady Red Light

DOKKEN - Dream Warriors

DEF LEPPARD - Gods of War

SPREAD EAGLE - Subway to the Stars

SEETHER - Judas Mind

STRYPER – Grateful

TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla

DOUBLE WIDE - 18 Wheels of Misery

SINOCENCE - The Fire Rises

BLITZKRIEG - The Spider

DREAM EVIL - Fight in the Night

CROSSBONE SCULLY - Everyones on Dope

METALLICA - The Unforgiven

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No709 (26th July) – Uploaded 27th July 2024

TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights

AD INFINITUM - My Halo

KOBRA PAIGE - Like No Other

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am

STEEL CITY - Walk Away

DANGER ZONE – Evil

GRAND MAGUS – Skybound

GUNS N’ ROSES - Sweet Child of Mine

Y&T - Contagious

WHITE LION – Hungry

LOVERBOY – Notorious

MYSTERY - Alive Today

THE VENDETTAS - Head On Collision

SILVERA – Lifeline

BLITZKRIEG - If I Told You

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Rock Bottom (ft Kai Hansen)

FLEETWOOD MAC - Seven Wonders

HEART - Bad Animals

TNT - 10,000 Lovers (In One)

KISS - Reason to Live

FIND ME - Never Be Alone

SERIOUS BLACK - Silent Angel

THE NAIL - The Nail

JOE BONAMASSA & TRAIN - Hold On Loosely

JOHN MAYALL – Delta Hurricane (ft Joe Bonamassa)

SANDBAG - Eternal Regret

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No732 – Uploaded 2nd July 2024

PLANET FATALE – Break For You

PLANET OF WOMEN – Waking Up The Neighbourhood

THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice

PLANETHARD – Play Harder

PLAYHOUSE – On Fire

THE PLEA – Praise Be

POETS & PORNSTARS – My Devil’s Song

POISON – Fallen Angel

POISON ROSE – Devil (Knock on My Door)

THE POODLES – Misery Loves Company

THE POOR – Cry Out

POP EVIL – Torn to Pieces

POWER PALADIN – Righteous Fury

POWERWOLF – Dancing With The Dead

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No733 – Uploaded 9th July 2024

POWERWOLF – Sinners of the Seven Seas

PRAYER – Ten Days of Hell

PRAYING MANTIS – Defiance

PRETTY BOY FLOYD – High School Queen

PRETTY LITTLE ENEMY – Never Say Goodbye

PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)

PRETTY VELVET – Viper Queen

PRETTY WILD – Meant for Trouble

PRIDE & GLORY – The Wizard

PRIDE OF LIONS – Renegade Heart

PRIESTESS – Lay Down

PRIMAL FEAR – When Death Comes Knocking

PRIME CREATION – Tears of Rage

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No734 – Uploaded 16th July 2024

PRIMITAI – Into The Dark

PRINCESS PANG – Find My Heart A Home

PRISONER – Dead End

PROMETHIUM – Bleeding The Ghost

PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – As We Fall

PROUD – Sail Away

PSYCHEWORK – Vale of Tears

PUDDLE OF MUDD – Blurry

PULVER - Howl

PUNKY MEADOWS – The Price You Pay

PURSER DEVERILL – Hypnotise

PURSON – Electric Landlady

PYRAMAZE - Fortress

PYROFOX – Colourblind

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No735 – Uploaded 23rd July 2024

Q5 – We Came Here to Rock

QFT – Black Hole

QUEEN – Fat Bottomed Girls

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – Go With The Flow

QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe in Love

QUIET RIOT – Slick Black Cadillac

THE QUILL – Death Valley

QUIREBOYS – Raining Whiskey (ft Frankie Miller)

THE QUIREBOYS – Lie To Me

THE QUIREBOYS – Hey You

RACER X – Children of the Grave

RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You

RACHEL MOTHER GOOSE – Why So Serious?

RADIATION ROMEOS – Promised Land

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No736 – Uploaded 30th July 2024

RADIO EXILE – Soulfire

THE RADIO SUN – Should Have Listened to My Heart

RADIOACTIVE – Monkey on our Backs

RAGDOLL – Tell Me

RAGE (UK) – American Radio Stations

RAGE (Germany) – Wings of Rage

RAGE OF ANGELS – Over and Over

RAGE OF LIGHT - Battlefront

THE RAGGED SAINTS – Take Me With You

RAINBOW – Stargazer

RAINMAKER – Blood Brother Run

RAINTIMES – Forever Gone

 

