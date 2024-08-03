There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for June were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3907-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2024
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a new promo feature with Neil Fallon from Clutch talking about Bloodstock and more.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No706 (5th July) – Uploaded 6th July 2024
GUNS N’ ROSES - Sympathy for the Devil
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE - Back With a Bang
ECLIPSE - The Spark
PALACE - Girl is an Angel
GARY MOORE & PHIL LYNOT - Out in the Fields
JOHN MELLENCAMP - Rain on the Scarecrow
HEART - The Wolf
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Home Sweet Home
MAVERICK – Cheyenne
SILVER HORSES - Black Hawk Dawn
THE DEAD DAISIES - Light Em Up
SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)
NITA STRAUSS – Digital Bullets (ft Chris Motionless)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Coming for Blood (ft Ashes to New)
LOVERBOY - Lovin Every Minute Of It
KING KOBRA - Shadow Rider
BON JOVI - King of the Mountain
WHITE LION - El Salvador
FLOTSAM & JETSAM - Burned My Bridges
HAMMERFALL - Freedom
CONSTANCIA - Feel My Heartbeat
JOE BONAMASSA - Ballad of John Henry (Live)
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe
ELEVATION FALLS - Are You Ready
BALANCE OF POWER - Last Man Down
RICKY WARWICK - Schwaben Redoubt
SABATON - 1916
Friday NI Rocks Show No707 (12th July) – Uploaded 13th July 2024
AC/DC - Highway to Hell
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Sun Cries Red
MR BIG - Good Luck Trying
BLACK DOG MOON - The Moment
THE ALMIGHTY - Free n Easy
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown
RICKY WARWICK - When Life Was Hard and Fast
TESLA - Modern Day Cowboy
CINDERELLA - Nobody’s Fool
QUEEN - Gimme The Prize
MEGADETH - Peace Sells
Promo for CLUTCH appearance at Bloodstock Pt1
CLUTCH – Mountain of Bone
Promo for CLUTCH appearance at Bloodstock Pt2
RAINBOW - Run with The Wolf
DIO - Throw Away Children
HEAVEN & HELL - Bible Black
DAVID LEE ROTH - Yankee Rose
POISON - Cry Tough
EUROPE - Rock The Night
BON JOVI - Wanted Dead or Alive
RICHIE SAMBORA - Ballad of Youth
RICHIE SAMBORA - Every Road Leads Home To You
RICHIE SAMBORA - I Pray
ELLES BAILEY - If This Is Love
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Wishing Well
STEVIE NICKS - Soldiers Angel
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon
Friday NI Rocks Show No708 (19th July) – Uploaded 20th July 2024
TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like they Started the End of the World
THE NEW ROSES - When You Fall in Love
STONE BROKEN - Remedy
DOROTHY – Mud
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls
THE CULT - Lil Devil
AEROSMITH - Rag Doll
WHITESNAKE - Still of the Night
BACKBONE SLIDE - Cold Hearted
ASLAN - Crazy World
THE ANSWER - Come Follow Me
SCARLET REBELS - Let Me In
SINNER’S BLOOD - Enemy
MIKE TRAMP - Lonely Nights
PRETTY MAIDS - We Came to Rock
GREAT WHITE - Lady Red Light
DOKKEN - Dream Warriors
DEF LEPPARD - Gods of War
SPREAD EAGLE - Subway to the Stars
SEETHER - Judas Mind
STRYPER – Grateful
TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla
DOUBLE WIDE - 18 Wheels of Misery
SINOCENCE - The Fire Rises
BLITZKRIEG - The Spider
DREAM EVIL - Fight in the Night
CROSSBONE SCULLY - Everyones on Dope
METALLICA - The Unforgiven
Friday NI Rocks Show No709 (26th July) – Uploaded 27th July 2024
TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights
AD INFINITUM - My Halo
KOBRA PAIGE - Like No Other
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am
STEEL CITY - Walk Away
DANGER ZONE – Evil
GRAND MAGUS – Skybound
GUNS N’ ROSES - Sweet Child of Mine
Y&T - Contagious
WHITE LION – Hungry
LOVERBOY – Notorious
MYSTERY - Alive Today
THE VENDETTAS - Head On Collision
SILVERA – Lifeline
BLITZKRIEG - If I Told You
MICHAEL SCHENKER - Rock Bottom (ft Kai Hansen)
FLEETWOOD MAC - Seven Wonders
HEART - Bad Animals
TNT - 10,000 Lovers (In One)
KISS - Reason to Live
FIND ME - Never Be Alone
SERIOUS BLACK - Silent Angel
THE NAIL - The Nail
JOE BONAMASSA & TRAIN - Hold On Loosely
JOHN MAYALL – Delta Hurricane (ft Joe Bonamassa)
SANDBAG - Eternal Regret
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No732 – Uploaded 2nd July 2024
PLANET FATALE – Break For You
PLANET OF WOMEN – Waking Up The Neighbourhood
THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice
PLANETHARD – Play Harder
PLAYHOUSE – On Fire
THE PLEA – Praise Be
POETS & PORNSTARS – My Devil’s Song
POISON – Fallen Angel
POISON ROSE – Devil (Knock on My Door)
THE POODLES – Misery Loves Company
THE POOR – Cry Out
POP EVIL – Torn to Pieces
POWER PALADIN – Righteous Fury
POWERWOLF – Dancing With The Dead
NI Rocks A-Z Show No733 – Uploaded 9th July 2024
POWERWOLF – Sinners of the Seven Seas
PRAYER – Ten Days of Hell
PRAYING MANTIS – Defiance
PRETTY BOY FLOYD – High School Queen
PRETTY LITTLE ENEMY – Never Say Goodbye
PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)
PRETTY VELVET – Viper Queen
PRETTY WILD – Meant for Trouble
PRIDE & GLORY – The Wizard
PRIDE OF LIONS – Renegade Heart
PRIESTESS – Lay Down
PRIMAL FEAR – When Death Comes Knocking
PRIME CREATION – Tears of Rage
NI Rocks A-Z Show No734 – Uploaded 16th July 2024
PRIMITAI – Into The Dark
PRINCESS PANG – Find My Heart A Home
PRISONER – Dead End
PROMETHIUM – Bleeding The Ghost
PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – As We Fall
PROUD – Sail Away
PSYCHEWORK – Vale of Tears
PUDDLE OF MUDD – Blurry
PULVER - Howl
PUNKY MEADOWS – The Price You Pay
PURSER DEVERILL – Hypnotise
PURSON – Electric Landlady
PYRAMAZE - Fortress
PYROFOX – Colourblind
NI Rocks A-Z Show No735 – Uploaded 23rd July 2024
Q5 – We Came Here to Rock
QFT – Black Hole
QUEEN – Fat Bottomed Girls
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – Go With The Flow
QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe in Love
QUIET RIOT – Slick Black Cadillac
THE QUILL – Death Valley
QUIREBOYS – Raining Whiskey (ft Frankie Miller)
THE QUIREBOYS – Lie To Me
THE QUIREBOYS – Hey You
RACER X – Children of the Grave
RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You
RACHEL MOTHER GOOSE – Why So Serious?
RADIATION ROMEOS – Promised Land
NI Rocks A-Z Show No736 – Uploaded 30th July 2024
RADIO EXILE – Soulfire
THE RADIO SUN – Should Have Listened to My Heart
RADIOACTIVE – Monkey on our Backs
RAGDOLL – Tell Me
RAGE (UK) – American Radio Stations
RAGE (Germany) – Wings of Rage
RAGE OF ANGELS – Over and Over
RAGE OF LIGHT - Battlefront
THE RAGGED SAINTS – Take Me With You
RAINBOW – Stargazer
RAINMAKER – Blood Brother Run
RAINTIMES – Forever Gone