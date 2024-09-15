NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2024

Published: Sunday, 15 September 2024 21:34 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 11

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 180 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3909-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2024

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there were new promo features with Elles Bailey and Scarlet Rebels

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No710 – Uploaded 2nd August 2024

TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights

THE DEAD DAISIES - I’m Gonna Ride

DARK MILE - The Boy

CORY MARKS - Make My Country Rock (ft Sully Erna , Travis Tritt & Mick Mars)

KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine

L.A. GUNS - Sex Action

VIXEN – Cruisin

FEMME FATALE - My Baby’s Gun

DEAD ADDICTION - Blood Money

MAVERICK - Evenfall

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - One More Chance (Don’t Let It Slip Away)

HELL IN THE CLUB - The Kid

MALVADA - Down The Walls

MINE ROAD - Blood on the Floor

KIX - Don’t Close Your Eyes

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - I Cry Myself to Sleep at Night

HOUSE OF LORDS - Love Don’t Lie

LITA FORD – Blueberry

Promo with ELLES BAILEY for new album “Beneath The Neon Glow” Pt1

ELLES BAILEY – Ballad of a Broken Dream

Promo with ELLES BAILEY for new album “Beneath The Neon Glow” Pt2

ELLES BAILEY – If This is Love

FAHRAN - Sever The Ties

FINGER ELEVEN - Adrenaline

NIGHTMARE - Saviours of the Damned

PERSEUS - Into The Silence

POWERWOLF - We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints

RHAPSODY OF FIRE - Diamond Claws

RILEY’S L.A. GUNS - Ballad of Jayne (Acoustic)

GOTTHARD - Stay With Me (Live Acoustic)

RICKY WARWICK - Presbyterian Homesick Blues

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No711 – Uploaded 9th August 2024

XIII DOORS - Face The Truth

TREMONTI - Just Too Much

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Boom Boom Baby

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER – Psycho

BON JOVI - I’ll Be There For You

BRIGHTON ROCK - Power Overload

SMASHED GLADYS - Eye of the Storm

WINGER – Hungry

SCARLET REBELS – Grace

Promo Feature with SCARLET REBELS for New Album Pt1

SCARLET REBELS – Divide and Conquer

Promo Feature with SCARLET REBELS for New Album Pt2

SCARLET REBELS – Let Me In

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Make You Pay

HOUSE OF LORDS - Crowded Room

MYLES KENNEDY - Nothing More To Gain

STEVE EARLE – Copperhead Road

CINDERELLA - Bad Seamstress Blues – Fallin Apart at the Seams

VAN HALEN - Finish What Ya Started

METALLICA – One

DOM MARTIN - Daylight I Will Find

SIMON MCBRIDE - The Fighter

JIM KIRKPATRICK - Dead Man Walking

JINJER - Someone’s Daughter

AD INFINITUM - My Halo

FROZEN CROWN - Steel and Gold

MASSIVE WAGONS - Night Skies

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No712 (16th Aug) – Uploaded 17th August 2024

GREAT WHITE - Call It Rock n Roll

CASANDRA’S CROSSING – Stranger

KINGS OF MERCIA - Don’t Ask

STRYPER - When We Were Kings

GREAT WHITE - Ramble On (Live)

JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE - Sign of the Times

RUSSELL GUNS – Medusa

TRUCKER DIABLO - What I See

VENDETTA LOVE - Walk Alone

SCARLET REBELS - Streets of Fire

LEATHERWOLF – Hideaway

TESLA - Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)

BADLANDS - Dreams in the Dark

GREAT WHITE - Mista Bone

THE NAIL - No Time to Burn

DYNAZTY - Devilry of Ecstasy

VICTORY - Virtual Sin

VAN ZANT - Jesus Christ

NIGHTWISH - The Day Of

WHITEABBEY - Hold Fast

GUN - Better Days

FM - Someday (You’ll Come Running)

SARAYA - Love Has Taken Its Toll

ALEXA - Let It Rock

SKAM - Fate of the Souls

GINGER EVIL - Dead on Arrival

HAMMERFALL - Avenge the Fallen

STORMZONE - The Memory Never Dies

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No713 – Uploaded 23rd August 2024

LED ZEPPELIN - Immigrant Song

THE NEW ROSES - Attracted to Danger

ECLIPSE - Still My Hero

SCREAMING EAGLES - High Class Rock n Roll

BAD ENGLISH - Forget Me Not

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime

SHARK ISLAND - Paris Calling

AEROSMITH - Janie’s Got a Gun

GLENN HUGHES - Can’t Stop The Flood

TONY IOMMI & GLENN HUGHES - Dopamine

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – Enlighten

SINNER’S BLOOD - Dark Horizons

SEETHER - Illusion

MOGGS MOTEL - Sunny Side of Heaven

ALICE COOPER - Bed of Nails

BLUE MURDER - Jelly Roll

SKID ROW -18 and Life

BONFIRE - Bang Down the Door

THIN LIZZY - The Rocker

THIN LIZZY - Cowboy Song (BBC session in 1976

GARY MOORE & PHIL LYNOTT - Out in the Fields

ARCTIS - I’ll Give You Hell

BROTHERS OF METAL - Nanna’s Fate

SKARLETT RIOT – Luminate

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hold of My Heart

SAMANTHA FISH - Better Be Lonely

BETH HART - Wonderful World

LED ZEPPELIN – Stairway to Heaven

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No714 – Uploaded 30th August 2024

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band

D-A-D - Keep That Mother Down

HOUSE OF LORDS - Bad Karma

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Only You Can Rock Me (ft Joey Tempest & Roger Glover)

THUNDER - Back Street Symphony

THE QUIREBOYS - Hey You

LOVE/HATE - She’s An Angel

THE DEAD DAISIES - I Wanna Be Your Bitch

STEELCITY - I Ain’t Dreamin’ About You

KOBRA PAIGE – Shakedown

JAGGED EDGE – Liar

FIREHOUSE - Don’t Treat Me Bad

SLAUGHTER - Fly to the

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

BLACK DOG MOON - Troll

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken

KLOGR - Unspoken Words

SILVERA - Show Me How To Live

MIKE TRAMP - All You Need is Rock n Roll

JON BON JOVI - Blaze of Glory

DAMN YANKEES - Coming of Age

LYNCH MOB - Wicked Sensation

ANDRAS DROPPA - Painted Ladies

DAN BYRNE - Death of Me

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Rager

STRANGERS – Echoes

AD INFINITUM - Surrender

ROSE OF THIEVES – Blunderbus

FILIPPA NASSIL - Mount Shasta

 

************************************

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No737 – Uploaded 6th Aug 2024

RAM - Ravnfell

RAMMSTEIN - Sonne

RAMOS – All Over Now

RANDY ROXX – Rise

RAT BASTARD SYNDICATE – Black Looking Glass

RATED X – Devil In Disguise

RATT – Closer To My Heart

THE RATTLEBACKS – Over The Edge

RATTLESNAKE REMEDY – Drag You Down

RAVEN – All Hell’s Breaking Loose

THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land

RAVENBREED – Among Ghosts

RAVENEYE – Breaking Out

RAVENLIGHT – Masque of the Red Death

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No738 – Uploaded 13th Aug 2024

RAVENLIGHT – Springtime Lament (2024)

RAVENSCRY – Binary

RAY GOREN – Save My Soul

REACH – Running on Empty

REACH NYC – Ride or Die

REB BEACH – Infinito

REBECCA DOWNES - Believe

REBEL MISTRESS – Walk on Glass

REBELLIOUS SPIRIT – Cry For You

REBELS BY NATURE – Blood and Whiskey

REBELSTAR – Sick M.F.

RECKLESS LOVE – Turborider

RED – Breathe Into Me

RED DRAGON CARTEL - Punchclown

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No739 – Uploaded 20th Aug 2024

RED DRAGON CARTEL – Feeder (ft Robin Zander)

RED GIANT - Monsters

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – By The Way

RED REIGN – No Peace No Love

RED SUN RISING – Deathwish

RED TIDE RISING – Inferno

THE RED VELVETINES – Ninety Nine Times

RED, WHITE & BLUES – Rescue Me

REDEMPTION – Remember The Dawn

REDLIGHT – Greed-Lust-Wrath

REDLIGHT KING – Cold Killer

REDLINE – Prayer for the Dying

REDRUM – Scream

REDS’ COOL – Bad Bad Story

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No740 – Uploaded 27th Aug 2024

REECE – Karma

REEF - Wolfman

REFUGE – The Man in the Ivory Tower

REINFORCER – Black Sails

RE-MACHINED – Raise Some Hell

REMEDY – Moon Has The Night

RENAISSANCE ROCK ORCHESTRA – Long Live Rock and Roll

REO SPEEDWAGON – Take It On The Run

RESTLESS SPIRITS – I Need A Lil’ White Lie (ft Kent Hilli)

RESURGENCE – Falling Out

RESURRECTION KINGS – Skygazer

THE RETALIATORS – 21 Bullets

RETURN – Tonight

REUBEN ARCHER (WITH THE BRAND) – Knock It Down

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles