There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by over 180 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3909-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2024
There were no new interviews this month, but there were new promo features with Elles Bailey and Scarlet Rebels
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No710 – Uploaded 2nd August 2024
TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights
THE DEAD DAISIES - I’m Gonna Ride
DARK MILE - The Boy
CORY MARKS - Make My Country Rock (ft Sully Erna , Travis Tritt & Mick Mars)
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
L.A. GUNS - Sex Action
VIXEN – Cruisin
FEMME FATALE - My Baby’s Gun
DEAD ADDICTION - Blood Money
MAVERICK - Evenfall
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - One More Chance (Don’t Let It Slip Away)
HELL IN THE CLUB - The Kid
MALVADA - Down The Walls
MINE ROAD - Blood on the Floor
KIX - Don’t Close Your Eyes
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - I Cry Myself to Sleep at Night
HOUSE OF LORDS - Love Don’t Lie
LITA FORD – Blueberry
Promo with ELLES BAILEY for new album “Beneath The Neon Glow” Pt1
ELLES BAILEY – Ballad of a Broken Dream
Promo with ELLES BAILEY for new album “Beneath The Neon Glow” Pt2
ELLES BAILEY – If This is Love
FAHRAN - Sever The Ties
FINGER ELEVEN - Adrenaline
NIGHTMARE - Saviours of the Damned
PERSEUS - Into The Silence
POWERWOLF - We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints
RHAPSODY OF FIRE - Diamond Claws
RILEY’S L.A. GUNS - Ballad of Jayne (Acoustic)
GOTTHARD - Stay With Me (Live Acoustic)
RICKY WARWICK - Presbyterian Homesick Blues
Friday NI Rocks Show No711 – Uploaded 9th August 2024
XIII DOORS - Face The Truth
TREMONTI - Just Too Much
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Boom Boom Baby
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER – Psycho
BON JOVI - I’ll Be There For You
BRIGHTON ROCK - Power Overload
SMASHED GLADYS - Eye of the Storm
WINGER – Hungry
SCARLET REBELS – Grace
Promo Feature with SCARLET REBELS for New Album Pt1
SCARLET REBELS – Divide and Conquer
Promo Feature with SCARLET REBELS for New Album Pt2
SCARLET REBELS – Let Me In
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Make You Pay
HOUSE OF LORDS - Crowded Room
MYLES KENNEDY - Nothing More To Gain
STEVE EARLE – Copperhead Road
CINDERELLA - Bad Seamstress Blues – Fallin Apart at the Seams
VAN HALEN - Finish What Ya Started
METALLICA – One
DOM MARTIN - Daylight I Will Find
SIMON MCBRIDE - The Fighter
JIM KIRKPATRICK - Dead Man Walking
JINJER - Someone’s Daughter
AD INFINITUM - My Halo
FROZEN CROWN - Steel and Gold
MASSIVE WAGONS - Night Skies
Friday NI Rocks Show No712 (16th Aug) – Uploaded 17th August 2024
GREAT WHITE - Call It Rock n Roll
CASANDRA’S CROSSING – Stranger
KINGS OF MERCIA - Don’t Ask
STRYPER - When We Were Kings
GREAT WHITE - Ramble On (Live)
JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE - Sign of the Times
RUSSELL GUNS – Medusa
TRUCKER DIABLO - What I See
VENDETTA LOVE - Walk Alone
SCARLET REBELS - Streets of Fire
LEATHERWOLF – Hideaway
TESLA - Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)
BADLANDS - Dreams in the Dark
GREAT WHITE - Mista Bone
THE NAIL - No Time to Burn
DYNAZTY - Devilry of Ecstasy
VICTORY - Virtual Sin
VAN ZANT - Jesus Christ
NIGHTWISH - The Day Of
WHITEABBEY - Hold Fast
GUN - Better Days
FM - Someday (You’ll Come Running)
SARAYA - Love Has Taken Its Toll
ALEXA - Let It Rock
SKAM - Fate of the Souls
GINGER EVIL - Dead on Arrival
HAMMERFALL - Avenge the Fallen
STORMZONE - The Memory Never Dies
Friday NI Rocks Show No713 – Uploaded 23rd August 2024
LED ZEPPELIN - Immigrant Song
THE NEW ROSES - Attracted to Danger
ECLIPSE - Still My Hero
SCREAMING EAGLES - High Class Rock n Roll
BAD ENGLISH - Forget Me Not
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime
SHARK ISLAND - Paris Calling
AEROSMITH - Janie’s Got a Gun
GLENN HUGHES - Can’t Stop The Flood
TONY IOMMI & GLENN HUGHES - Dopamine
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – Enlighten
SINNER’S BLOOD - Dark Horizons
SEETHER - Illusion
MOGGS MOTEL - Sunny Side of Heaven
ALICE COOPER - Bed of Nails
BLUE MURDER - Jelly Roll
SKID ROW -18 and Life
BONFIRE - Bang Down the Door
THIN LIZZY - The Rocker
THIN LIZZY - Cowboy Song (BBC session in 1976
GARY MOORE & PHIL LYNOTT - Out in the Fields
ARCTIS - I’ll Give You Hell
BROTHERS OF METAL - Nanna’s Fate
SKARLETT RIOT – Luminate
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hold of My Heart
SAMANTHA FISH - Better Be Lonely
BETH HART - Wonderful World
LED ZEPPELIN – Stairway to Heaven
Friday NI Rocks Show No714 – Uploaded 30th August 2024
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band
D-A-D - Keep That Mother Down
HOUSE OF LORDS - Bad Karma
MICHAEL SCHENKER - Only You Can Rock Me (ft Joey Tempest & Roger Glover)
THUNDER - Back Street Symphony
THE QUIREBOYS - Hey You
LOVE/HATE - She’s An Angel
THE DEAD DAISIES - I Wanna Be Your Bitch
STEELCITY - I Ain’t Dreamin’ About You
KOBRA PAIGE – Shakedown
JAGGED EDGE – Liar
FIREHOUSE - Don’t Treat Me Bad
SLAUGHTER - Fly to the
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
BLACK DOG MOON - Troll
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken
KLOGR - Unspoken Words
SILVERA - Show Me How To Live
MIKE TRAMP - All You Need is Rock n Roll
JON BON JOVI - Blaze of Glory
DAMN YANKEES - Coming of Age
LYNCH MOB - Wicked Sensation
ANDRAS DROPPA - Painted Ladies
DAN BYRNE - Death of Me
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Rager
STRANGERS – Echoes
AD INFINITUM - Surrender
ROSE OF THIEVES – Blunderbus
FILIPPA NASSIL - Mount Shasta
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No737 – Uploaded 6th Aug 2024
RAM - Ravnfell
RAMMSTEIN - Sonne
RAMOS – All Over Now
RANDY ROXX – Rise
RAT BASTARD SYNDICATE – Black Looking Glass
RATED X – Devil In Disguise
RATT – Closer To My Heart
THE RATTLEBACKS – Over The Edge
RATTLESNAKE REMEDY – Drag You Down
RAVEN – All Hell’s Breaking Loose
THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land
RAVENBREED – Among Ghosts
RAVENEYE – Breaking Out
RAVENLIGHT – Masque of the Red Death
NI Rocks A-Z Show No738 – Uploaded 13th Aug 2024
RAVENLIGHT – Springtime Lament (2024)
RAVENSCRY – Binary
RAY GOREN – Save My Soul
REACH – Running on Empty
REACH NYC – Ride or Die
REB BEACH – Infinito
REBECCA DOWNES - Believe
REBEL MISTRESS – Walk on Glass
REBELLIOUS SPIRIT – Cry For You
REBELS BY NATURE – Blood and Whiskey
REBELSTAR – Sick M.F.
RECKLESS LOVE – Turborider
RED – Breathe Into Me
RED DRAGON CARTEL - Punchclown
NI Rocks A-Z Show No739 – Uploaded 20th Aug 2024
RED DRAGON CARTEL – Feeder (ft Robin Zander)
RED GIANT - Monsters
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – By The Way
RED REIGN – No Peace No Love
RED SUN RISING – Deathwish
RED TIDE RISING – Inferno
THE RED VELVETINES – Ninety Nine Times
RED, WHITE & BLUES – Rescue Me
REDEMPTION – Remember The Dawn
REDLIGHT – Greed-Lust-Wrath
REDLIGHT KING – Cold Killer
REDLINE – Prayer for the Dying
REDRUM – Scream
REDS’ COOL – Bad Bad Story
NI Rocks A-Z Show No740 – Uploaded 27th Aug 2024
REECE – Karma
REEF - Wolfman
REFUGE – The Man in the Ivory Tower
REINFORCER – Black Sails
RE-MACHINED – Raise Some Hell
REMEDY – Moon Has The Night
RENAISSANCE ROCK ORCHESTRA – Long Live Rock and Roll
REO SPEEDWAGON – Take It On The Run
RESTLESS SPIRITS – I Need A Lil’ White Lie (ft Kent Hilli)
RESURGENCE – Falling Out
RESURRECTION KINGS – Skygazer
THE RETALIATORS – 21 Bullets
RETURN – Tonight
REUBEN ARCHER (WITH THE BRAND) – Knock It Down