There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for August were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3911-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2024
There were no new interviews this month. All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No715 (6th Sept) – Uploaded 4th Sept 2024
BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs
LED ZEPPELIN - Battle of Evermore
AEROSMITH - Dream On
FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon
AC/DC - It’s A Long Way to Top (IF You Wanna Rock n Roll)
MEAT LOAF - Bat Out of Hell
STAUS QUO - Whatever You Want
THIN LIZZY – Chinatown
WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon
MAMA’s BOYS - Runaway Dreams
WAYSTED - Love Loaded
SCANDAL - The Warrior (ft Patty Smyth)
LEE AARON - Barely Holdin On
FM - That Girl
GARY MOORE – Over the Hills and Far Away
TESLA - Signs
LITTLE ANGELS - Young Gods
GOTTHARD - Firedance
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Attracted to the Animal
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Misunderstood
THUNDER - Stand Up
JADED HEART – Dangerous
Y&T - Hello, Hello (I’m Back Again)
SHAKRA - Down n Dirty
Friday NI Rocks Show No716 (13th Sept) – Uploaded 14th Sept 2024
TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way
CASANDRA’S CROSSING – Impatient
THUNDERMOTHER - So Close
CRAZY LIXX - Call of the Wild
TYKETTO - Forever Young
SHADOW KING - No Man’s Land
WHITE LION - Warsong
STORACE - Rock This City
COBRAKILL - Party Like Hell
WILD HEAT - Red Lights
KIX - Girl Money
WILD HORSES - Whiskey Train
METALLICA - Enter Sandman
IMPELLITTERI - Out of Mind (Heavy Metal)
SMOKING SNAKES - Rocking to the Morning Light
VOODOO CIRCLE - Let It Rock
GRAND MAGUS - The Wheel of Pain
JERRY CANTRELL - Afterglow
MYLES KENNEDY - Miss You When You’re Gone
RICHIE SAMBORA - Father Time
KANE ROBERTS - Does Anyone Really Fall in Love Anymore
GUNS N ROSES - November Rain
LIONVILLE - Supernatural
GABRIELLE DE VAL AND THE DRAGONLORDS – Bowmore (ft Robin McAuley)
NATIONWIDE – Echoes
FIRELAND - Fallen III
Friday NI Rocks Show No717 – Uploaded 20th Sept 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me
SUNSTORM - I’ll Stand For You
FIREWIND - Talking In Your Sleep
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Down to the River
KISS – Domino
JACKYL - I Stand Alone
DEF LEPPARD - Make Love Like a Man
THE DAMN TRUTH - Love Outta Luck
THE BLACK VULTURES - Can’t Let You Go
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Crossed The Line
FIREHOUSE - Reach For The Sky
THUNDER - Today The World Stopped Turning
GIANT – Chained
HOLDING POISON - It All Dies
CIRCUS 66 - Save The Damn World
THE RATTLEBACKS - Dementia Lounge
DELAIN - Dance With The Devil
MARKO HIETALA - Frankenstein’s Wife
WHITEABBEY - You Should Be Running
BON JOVI - Keep The Faith
HARDLINE - Hot Cherie
SLAUGHTER - Times They Change
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Black & Gold
SAMANTHA FISH - Faster
THE COMMONERS - Restless
ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird (with Parallax Orchestra)
Friday NI Rocks Show No718 (27th Sept) – Uploaded 28th Sept 2024
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Livin in The City
STEVIE NICKS - The Lighthouse
HOUSE OF LORDS - Taking The Fall
DEVICIOUS – Everything (2024)
LITTLE ANGELS - Too Much Too Young
THE QUIREBOYS - Tramps and Thieves
VINCE NEIL - Sister of Pain
CROSSBONE SKULLY - High On You (feat Nikki Sixx)
SKAM - Rising Fever
ECLIPSE - All I Want
GABRIELLE DE VAL & THE DRAGONLORDS - Little Piece of Heaven
BOB CATLEY - Scream
MOGGS MOTEL - Tinker Tailor
POISON - Stand
WINGER - Who’s The One
HEART - Rage
VICTORY - Tonight We Rock
STEELCITY - Hammers Fallin
LANSDOWNE - Here To Stay
GRAINNE DUFFY - Well Well Well
FILIPPA NASSIL - Green Fields of Napa
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Doomsday Clock
COVERDALE PAGE - Feeling Hot
BAD MOON RISING - Dangerous Game
FREAK OF NATURE - Are You Ready
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No741 – Uploaded 3rd Sept 2024
REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – Play My Rock n Roll
REV THEORY – Light It Up
REVENANT – Rolling On My Back
REVERENCE – Gods of War
REVERTIGO – Sailing Stones
REVIVAL BLACK – See You Again
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Save All That Remains
REXORIA – The Raging Thunder
RHAPSODY OF FIRE – Diamond Claws
RHINO BUCKET – Ride With Yourself
RIAN – Carry My Wings
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Stand Back
RICHIE KOTZEN – Dust
RICHIE SAMBORA – Seven Years Gone
NI Rocks A-Z Show No742 – Uploaded 12th Sept 2024
RICHIE SAMBORA – Rosie
RICK PIERCE GROUP – Brick By Brick
RICK SPRINGFIELD – Motel Eyes
RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND – Never Run Out of Road
RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down
RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart
RIFF X – Don’t Lie
RIGORIOUS – Children of the Night
RILEY’S L.A.GUNS - Rewind
RING OF FIRE – King of Fools
RIOT – Bad Medicine
RIOT ACT – Closer to the Flame
RIOT V – Return of the Outlaw
A RISING FORCE – Love and War
NI Rocks A-Z Show No743 – Uploaded 17th Sept 2024
RISING STEEL – My Burning Time
RISING WINGS – Ride On
RIVAL BONES – The Great Divide
RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles
THE RIVEN – Far Beyond
RIVERDOGS – American Dream
THE ROAD – John Henry
THE ROADHOUSE BLUES BAND – Love’s Not Easy To Find
THE ROADS – Let’s Not End Like This
ROADSTAR – Magic Hat
ROADWOLF – Midnight Lightning
ROB MANCINI – Edge of a Broken Heart
ROB MORATTI –Can I Hold You For a While
ROB ROCK - Eagle
NI Rocks A-Z Show No744 – Uploaded 24th Sept 2024
ROB ZOMBIE – Dragula
ROBERT HART – Overdrive
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Trouble
ROBERT PALMER – Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor Doctor)
ROBERT PLANT – Hurting Kind (I’ve Got My Eyes on You)
ROBIN BECK – Catfight
ROBIN GEORGE – Go Down Fighting (Live)
ROBIN MCAULEY – Alive
ROBIN RED – Nitelife
ROBLEDO – Real World
ROCK GODDESS – Satisfied Then Crucified
ROCK WOLVES – Rock for the Nations
ROCKABYE REAPER - Betrayal
THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right
ROCKETS TO RUIN – Another Hero, Another Heroine
ROCKETT LOVE – Never Look Back