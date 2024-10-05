NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2024

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for August were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3911-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2024

 

There were no new interviews this month. All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No715 (6th Sept) – Uploaded 4th Sept 2024

BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs

LED ZEPPELIN - Battle of Evermore

AEROSMITH - Dream On

FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon

AC/DC - It’s A Long Way to Top (IF You Wanna Rock n Roll)

MEAT LOAF - Bat Out of Hell

STAUS QUO - Whatever You Want

THIN LIZZY – Chinatown

WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon

MAMA’s BOYS - Runaway Dreams

WAYSTED - Love Loaded

SCANDAL - The Warrior (ft Patty Smyth)

LEE AARON - Barely Holdin On

FM - That Girl

GARY MOORE – Over the Hills and Far Away

TESLA - Signs

LITTLE ANGELS - Young Gods

GOTTHARD - Firedance

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER - Attracted to the Animal

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Misunderstood

THUNDER - Stand Up

JADED HEART – Dangerous

Y&T - Hello, Hello (I’m Back Again)

Friday NI Rocks Show No716 (13th Sept) – Uploaded 14th Sept 2024

TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way

CASANDRA’S CROSSING – Impatient

THUNDERMOTHER - So Close

CRAZY LIXX - Call of the Wild

TYKETTO - Forever Young

SHADOW KING - No Man’s Land

WHITE LION - Warsong

STORACE - Rock This City

COBRAKILL - Party Like Hell

WILD HEAT - Red Lights

KIX - Girl Money

WILD HORSES - Whiskey Train

METALLICA - Enter Sandman

IMPELLITTERI - Out of Mind (Heavy Metal)

SMOKING SNAKES - Rocking to the Morning Light

VOODOO CIRCLE - Let It Rock

GRAND MAGUS - The Wheel of Pain

JERRY CANTRELL - Afterglow

MYLES KENNEDY - Miss You When You’re Gone

RICHIE SAMBORA - Father Time

KANE ROBERTS - Does Anyone Really Fall in Love Anymore

GUNS N ROSES - November Rain

LIONVILLE - Supernatural

GABRIELLE DE VAL AND THE DRAGONLORDS – Bowmore (ft Robin McAuley)

NATIONWIDE – Echoes

Friday NI Rocks Show No717 – Uploaded 20th Sept 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me

SUNSTORM - I’ll Stand For You

FIREWIND - Talking In Your Sleep

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Down to the River

KISS – Domino

JACKYL - I Stand Alone

DEF LEPPARD - Make Love Like a Man

THE DAMN TRUTH - Love Outta Luck

THE BLACK VULTURES - Can’t Let You Go

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Crossed The Line

FIREHOUSE - Reach For The Sky

THUNDER - Today The World Stopped Turning

GIANT – Chained

HOLDING POISON - It All Dies

CIRCUS 66 - Save The Damn World

THE RATTLEBACKS - Dementia Lounge

DELAIN - Dance With The Devil

MARKO HIETALA - Frankenstein’s Wife

WHITEABBEY - You Should Be Running

BON JOVI - Keep The Faith

HARDLINE - Hot Cherie

SLAUGHTER - Times They Change

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Black & Gold

SAMANTHA FISH - Faster

THE COMMONERS - Restless

Friday NI Rocks Show No718 (27th Sept) – Uploaded 28th Sept 2024

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Livin in The City

STEVIE NICKS - The Lighthouse

HOUSE OF LORDS - Taking The Fall

DEVICIOUS – Everything (2024)

LITTLE ANGELS - Too Much Too Young

THE QUIREBOYS - Tramps and Thieves

VINCE NEIL - Sister of Pain

CROSSBONE SKULLY - High On You (feat Nikki Sixx)

SKAM - Rising Fever

ECLIPSE - All I Want

GABRIELLE DE VAL & THE DRAGONLORDS - Little Piece of Heaven

BOB CATLEY - Scream

MOGGS MOTEL - Tinker Tailor

POISON - Stand

WINGER - Who’s The One

HEART - Rage

VICTORY - Tonight We Rock

STEELCITY - Hammers Fallin

LANSDOWNE - Here To Stay

GRAINNE DUFFY - Well Well Well

FILIPPA NASSIL - Green Fields of Napa

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Doomsday Clock

COVERDALE PAGE - Feeling Hot

BAD MOON RISING - Dangerous Game

FREAK OF NATURE - Are You Ready

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No741 – Uploaded 3rd Sept 2024

REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – Play My Rock n Roll

REV THEORY – Light It Up

REVENANT – Rolling On My Back

REVERENCE – Gods of War

REVERTIGO – Sailing Stones

REVIVAL BLACK – See You Again

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Save All That Remains

REXORIA – The Raging Thunder

RHAPSODY OF FIRE – Diamond Claws

RHINO BUCKET – Ride With Yourself

RIAN – Carry My Wings

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Stand Back

RICHIE KOTZEN – Dust

NI Rocks A-Z Show No742 – Uploaded 12th Sept 2024

RICHIE SAMBORA – Rosie

RICK PIERCE GROUP – Brick By Brick

RICK SPRINGFIELD – Motel Eyes

RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND – Never Run Out of Road

RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down

RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart

RIFF X – Don’t Lie

RIGORIOUS – Children of the Night

RILEY’S L.A.GUNS - Rewind

RING OF FIRE – King of Fools

RIOT – Bad Medicine

RIOT ACT – Closer to the Flame

RIOT V – Return of the Outlaw

NI Rocks A-Z Show No743 – Uploaded 17th Sept 2024

RISING STEEL – My Burning Time

RISING WINGS – Ride On

RIVAL BONES – The Great Divide

RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles

THE RIVEN – Far Beyond

RIVERDOGS – American Dream

THE ROAD – John Henry

THE ROADHOUSE BLUES BAND – Love’s Not Easy To Find

THE ROADS – Let’s Not End Like This

ROADSTAR – Magic Hat

ROADWOLF – Midnight Lightning

ROB MANCINI – Edge of a Broken Heart

ROB MORATTI –Can I Hold You For a While

NI Rocks A-Z Show No744 – Uploaded 24th Sept 2024

ROB ZOMBIE – Dragula

ROBERT HART – Overdrive

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Trouble

ROBERT PALMER – Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor Doctor)

ROBERT PLANT – Hurting Kind (I’ve Got My Eyes on You)

ROBIN BECK – Catfight

ROBIN GEORGE – Go Down Fighting (Live)

ROBIN MCAULEY – Alive

ROBIN RED – Nitelife

ROBLEDO – Real World

ROCK GODDESS – Satisfied Then Crucified

ROCK WOLVES – Rock for the Nations

ROCKABYE REAPER - Betrayal

THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right

ROCKETS TO RUIN – Another Hero, Another Heroine

