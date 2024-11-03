NI ROCKS Playlists for OCTOBER 2024

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

 

The playlists for September were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3912-ni-rocks-recommends-album-releases-in-sept-2024

 

There was a new interview with David Ellefson on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, as well as a special promo feature with Myles Kennedy.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No719 – Uploaded 4th Oct 2024

TRUCKER DIABLO – Dig

CORY MARKS - Whiskey for Sale

THE NEW ROSES - Hold Me Up

WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again

TESLA – Rubberband

CINDERELLA - Blood From A Stone

TYKETTO - Rescue Me

FRANCESCO MARRAS - More than Life

VOODOO CIRCLE - On The Edge

IMPELLITTERI - Power Grab

APRIL ART – Rodeo

JULIET’S NOT DEAD - Thrillseekers

TWISTED ROSE – Paradise

GOTTHARD - She Goes Down

SKIN - Look But Don’t Touch

LIONSHEART - Stronger Than Steel

MYLES KENNEDY – Nothing More To Gain

Promo for new MYLES KENNEDY album “The Art of Letting Go” Part 1

MYLES KENNEDY – Miss You When You’re Gone

Promo for new MYLES KENNEDY album “The Art of Letting Go” Part 2

MYLES KENNEDY - Say What You Will

ALICE COOPER - Lost In America

THERAPY? - Screamager

SLEEZE BEEZ - Tell It to the Judge

KOBRA PAIGE - Under One Sun

AD INFINITUM - Outer Space

EVA UNDER FIRE - Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)

SANDBAG - Eternal Regret

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No720 – Uploaded 11th Oct 2024

MEGADETH - Peace Sells

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Out of Pocket (ft Jess Leach)

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Camouflage

RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave me in the Dark (ft Lita Ford)

Y&T - Cold Day in Hell

SAXON - The Great White Buffalo

SLAUGHTER - Live Like There’s No Tomorrow

ELLEFSON – Wasted

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 1 (9 min)

MEGADETH – My Last Words

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 2 (9 min)

THE LUCID – Saddle Up and Ride (ft Violent J)

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 3 (5 min)

DIETH – Walk With Me Forever

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 4 (6 min)

MEGADETH – Rust In Peace…Polaris

ELLEFSON-SOTO - Vacation in the Underworld

FIREHOUSE - Love is a Dangerous Thing

VAN HALEN - Can’t Stop Lovin You

BON JOVI - Hey God

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Rock Candy

STORACE - We All Need The Money

CASANDRA’S CROSSING - Closer to Heaven

GUNSHY - Ticket 2 Heaven

SINNER - The Biggest Lie

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Doin’ Fine

MAMA’S BOYS - Gentleman Rogues

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No721 – Uploaded 18th Oct 2024

FM – Synchronized

CRAZY LIXX - Little Miss Dangerous

TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights

WILD HEAT – Crazy

GREAT WHITE - Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady

JACK RUSSELL - Long Way To Go

GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul

STORMZONE - Call of the Wild

DEMON - Face The Master

KINGS OF MERCIA – Aftermath

GORILLA RIOT - Molotov Sister

DEAD GROOVE BAND - The Book of the Dead

RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Rise Again

STEELHEART - We All Die Young

THUNDER - Living for Today

TEN - Goodnight Saigon

HANOI ROCKS - Up Around the Bend

MICHAEL MONROE- Dead, Jail or Rock n Roll

CRASHDIET - No Mans Land

FROZEN CROWN - I Am The Wind

SEVENTH CRYSTAL - Blinded By The Light

MYLES KENNEDY - Saving Face

MOTÖRHEAD - Overnight Sensation

METALLICA – Until It Sleeps

DIO - Stay Out of My Mind

AD INFINITUM - Follow Me Down

WHITEABBEY - Think of Me Sometimes

RORY GALLAGHER - Moonchild (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No722 – Uploaded 25th Oct 2024

IRON MAIDEN - Running Free (Live)

TRUCKER DIABLO - Stop The Bleed

HELL IN THE CLUB - Carolina Reaper

SUNSTORM - Love’s Not Gone

MOGG-WAY – Highwire

DANGER DANGER - Still Kickin

AXE - Heroes and Legends

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Heart & Soul

GLYDER - Brewin’ Up A Storm

PAY*OLA – Blindside

WHO ON EARTH – DAWGS

THE DEAD CAN WAIT - Paranoia

VENDETTA LOVE – Ode

AEROSMITH - Hole in my Soul

BONFIRE - Wake Up

PRETTY MAIDS - Die With Your Dreams

KRIS BARRAS BAND - Fall to Fly

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Boss Man

G3 – Crossroads (Live)

DEGREED - Love Your Enemy

IMPELLITTERI - Wrath Child

IRON MAIDEN – Sanctuary

HEARTLAND - Tomorrow Can’t Wait

FRONTLINE - Our Love

SLAUGHTER - Heaven It Cries

JINJER – Kafka

LEAGUE OF DISTORTION - Crucify Me

NOTHING MORE - Angel Song (ft David Draiman)

IRON MAIDEN - Killers

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No745 – Uploaded 1st Oct 2024

ROCKETT LOVE – On The Radio

ROCKHEAD – Heartland

THE RODS – Everybody’s Rockin’

ROISIN MCCARNEY – Dancing With The Devil

ROKO – Jane

ROLLIN THUNDER – It’s Only Love

ROMANTIC REBEL – Dirty Love Song

ROMEOPATHY - Apocalypse

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Over You

RON KEEL – The Last Ride

RON KEEL’S FAIR GAME – Beauty & The Beast

RONNIE ATKINS – Ode to a Madman

RONNIE ROMERO – Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters

RONNY MUNROE – The Others (ft Dave Rude & Pamela Moore)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No746 – Uploaded 8th Oct 2024

RORY GALLAGHER – Shadow Play (Live)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Deceitful Gaze

ROSE TATTOO – Runaway

ROSES OF THIEVES - Blunderbuss

ROSS THE BOSS – Blood of Knives

ROSSINGTON – Light a Candle

ROTH BROCK PROJECT – Fighter

ROUGH CUTT – Bad Reputation

ROXANNE – Girls Alright

ROXIE 77 – The Solution

ROXY BLUE – Too Hot to Handle

ROYAL AUTUMN – Thin and Blond

ROYAL BLOOD – Little Monster

ROYAL HUNT – Hell Comes Down From Heaven

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No747 – Uploaded 15th Oct 2024

ROYAL MESS – Hell City

ROZARIO – Heavy Metal Rider

RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone

RT ZED – Ride With Me

RUBICON CROSS – Locked & Loaded

RUBIKON – Lose It All

RUBY TUESDAYS – She’s Got You

RUN DEVIL RUN – Hey You

THE RUNAWAYS – Cherry Bomb

RUNNING WILD – Soldiers of Fortune

RUSH – Tom Sawyer

RUSSELL-GUNS – Next In Line

RUST N’ RAGE – Heartbreaker

RYAN ROXIE – Nevermind Me

RYDER – Last Ride

RYDERS CREED – Headspace

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No748 – Uploaded 22nd Oct 2024

SABATON – Ghost Division

SABU – Blinded Me

SACRED REICH – Manifest Reality

SACRILEGE – Ride Free

SACROSANCT – Avenging Angel

SAFFIRE – Ghost Town

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Black Eagle Band

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

SAIGON KICK – Love is On The Way

SAINT ASONIA – Better Late Than Never

SAINT DEAMON – Load Your Cannons

SAINT JUDE – Garden of Eden

SALEM – Attrition

SALIVA – Don’t Question My Heart

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No749 – Uploaded 29th Oct 2024

SALIVA – Ladies And Gentlemen

SALTY DOG – Damned If I Do

SALVATION JAYNE – Cortez

SAMANTHA FISH – Better Be Lonely

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON - Deathwish

SAMARKIND – Sun Stroke Heart

SAMMI YAFFA – Armageddon Together

SAMMY HAGAR – There’s Only One Way to Rock

SAMSON – Manwatcher

SANDBAG – Eternal Regret

SANDBERG – Circle of Anger

SANDSTONE – I Know Why

SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn

SANTA CRUZ – Take Me To America

 

