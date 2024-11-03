There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
There was a new interview with David Ellefson on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, as well as a special promo feature with Myles Kennedy.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
Friday NI Rocks Show No719 – Uploaded 4th Oct 2024
TRUCKER DIABLO – Dig
CORY MARKS - Whiskey for Sale
THE NEW ROSES - Hold Me Up
WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again
TESLA – Rubberband
CINDERELLA - Blood From A Stone
TYKETTO - Rescue Me
FRANCESCO MARRAS - More than Life
VOODOO CIRCLE - On The Edge
IMPELLITTERI - Power Grab
APRIL ART – Rodeo
JULIET’S NOT DEAD - Thrillseekers
TWISTED ROSE – Paradise
GOTTHARD - She Goes Down
SKIN - Look But Don’t Touch
LIONSHEART - Stronger Than Steel
MYLES KENNEDY – Nothing More To Gain
Promo for new MYLES KENNEDY album “The Art of Letting Go” Part 1
MYLES KENNEDY – Miss You When You’re Gone
Promo for new MYLES KENNEDY album “The Art of Letting Go” Part 2
MYLES KENNEDY - Say What You Will
ALICE COOPER - Lost In America
THERAPY? - Screamager
SLEEZE BEEZ - Tell It to the Judge
KOBRA PAIGE - Under One Sun
AD INFINITUM - Outer Space
EVA UNDER FIRE - Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)
SANDBAG - Eternal Regret
Friday NI Rocks Show No720 – Uploaded 11th Oct 2024
MEGADETH - Peace Sells
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Out of Pocket (ft Jess Leach)
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Camouflage
RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave me in the Dark (ft Lita Ford)
Y&T - Cold Day in Hell
SAXON - The Great White Buffalo
SLAUGHTER - Live Like There’s No Tomorrow
ELLEFSON – Wasted
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 1 (9 min)
MEGADETH – My Last Words
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 2 (9 min)
THE LUCID – Saddle Up and Ride (ft Violent J)
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 3 (5 min)
DIETH – Walk With Me Forever
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 4 (6 min)
MEGADETH – Rust In Peace…Polaris
ELLEFSON-SOTO - Vacation in the Underworld
FIREHOUSE - Love is a Dangerous Thing
VAN HALEN - Can’t Stop Lovin You
BON JOVI - Hey God
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Rock Candy
STORACE - We All Need The Money
CASANDRA’S CROSSING - Closer to Heaven
GUNSHY - Ticket 2 Heaven
SINNER - The Biggest Lie
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Doin’ Fine
MAMA’S BOYS - Gentleman Rogues
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy
Friday NI Rocks Show No721 – Uploaded 18th Oct 2024
FM – Synchronized
CRAZY LIXX - Little Miss Dangerous
TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights
WILD HEAT – Crazy
GREAT WHITE - Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady
JACK RUSSELL - Long Way To Go
GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul
STORMZONE - Call of the Wild
DEMON - Face The Master
KINGS OF MERCIA – Aftermath
GORILLA RIOT - Molotov Sister
DEAD GROOVE BAND - The Book of the Dead
RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Rise Again
STEELHEART - We All Die Young
THUNDER - Living for Today
TEN - Goodnight Saigon
HANOI ROCKS - Up Around the Bend
MICHAEL MONROE- Dead, Jail or Rock n Roll
CRASHDIET - No Mans Land
FROZEN CROWN - I Am The Wind
SEVENTH CRYSTAL - Blinded By The Light
MYLES KENNEDY - Saving Face
MOTÖRHEAD - Overnight Sensation
METALLICA – Until It Sleeps
DIO - Stay Out of My Mind
AD INFINITUM - Follow Me Down
WHITEABBEY - Think of Me Sometimes
RORY GALLAGHER - Moonchild (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No722 – Uploaded 25th Oct 2024
IRON MAIDEN - Running Free (Live)
TRUCKER DIABLO - Stop The Bleed
HELL IN THE CLUB - Carolina Reaper
SUNSTORM - Love’s Not Gone
MOGG-WAY – Highwire
DANGER DANGER - Still Kickin
AXE - Heroes and Legends
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Heart & Soul
GLYDER - Brewin’ Up A Storm
PAY*OLA – Blindside
WHO ON EARTH – DAWGS
THE DEAD CAN WAIT - Paranoia
VENDETTA LOVE – Ode
AEROSMITH - Hole in my Soul
BONFIRE - Wake Up
PRETTY MAIDS - Die With Your Dreams
KRIS BARRAS BAND - Fall to Fly
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Boss Man
G3 – Crossroads (Live)
DEGREED - Love Your Enemy
IMPELLITTERI - Wrath Child
IRON MAIDEN – Sanctuary
HEARTLAND - Tomorrow Can’t Wait
FRONTLINE - Our Love
SLAUGHTER - Heaven It Cries
JINJER – Kafka
LEAGUE OF DISTORTION - Crucify Me
NOTHING MORE - Angel Song (ft David Draiman)
IRON MAIDEN - Killers
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.
NI Rocks A-Z Show No745 – Uploaded 1st Oct 2024
ROCKETT LOVE – On The Radio
ROCKHEAD – Heartland
THE RODS – Everybody’s Rockin’
ROISIN MCCARNEY – Dancing With The Devil
ROKO – Jane
ROLLIN THUNDER – It’s Only Love
ROMANTIC REBEL – Dirty Love Song
ROMEOPATHY - Apocalypse
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Over You
RON KEEL – The Last Ride
RON KEEL’S FAIR GAME – Beauty & The Beast
RONNIE ATKINS – Ode to a Madman
RONNIE ROMERO – Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters
RONNY MUNROE – The Others (ft Dave Rude & Pamela Moore)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No746 – Uploaded 8th Oct 2024
RORY GALLAGHER – Shadow Play (Live)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Deceitful Gaze
ROSE TATTOO – Runaway
ROSES OF THIEVES - Blunderbuss
ROSS THE BOSS – Blood of Knives
ROSSINGTON – Light a Candle
ROTH BROCK PROJECT – Fighter
ROUGH CUTT – Bad Reputation
ROXANNE – Girls Alright
ROXIE 77 – The Solution
ROXY BLUE – Too Hot to Handle
ROYAL AUTUMN – Thin and Blond
ROYAL BLOOD – Little Monster
ROYAL HUNT – Hell Comes Down From Heaven
NI Rocks A-Z Show No747 – Uploaded 15th Oct 2024
ROYAL MESS – Hell City
ROZARIO – Heavy Metal Rider
RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone
RT ZED – Ride With Me
RUBICON CROSS – Locked & Loaded
RUBIKON – Lose It All
RUBY TUESDAYS – She’s Got You
RUN DEVIL RUN – Hey You
THE RUNAWAYS – Cherry Bomb
RUNNING WILD – Soldiers of Fortune
RUSH – Tom Sawyer
RUSSELL-GUNS – Next In Line
RUST N’ RAGE – Heartbreaker
RYAN ROXIE – Nevermind Me
RYDER – Last Ride
RYDERS CREED – Headspace
NI Rocks A-Z Show No748 – Uploaded 22nd Oct 2024
SABATON – Ghost Division
SABU – Blinded Me
SACRED REICH – Manifest Reality
SACRILEGE – Ride Free
SACROSANCT – Avenging Angel
SAFFIRE – Ghost Town
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Black Eagle Band
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
SAIGON KICK – Love is On The Way
SAINT ASONIA – Better Late Than Never
SAINT DEAMON – Load Your Cannons
SAINT JUDE – Garden of Eden
SALEM – Attrition
SALIVA – Don’t Question My Heart
NI Rocks A-Z Show No749 – Uploaded 29th Oct 2024
SALIVA – Ladies And Gentlemen
SALTY DOG – Damned If I Do
SALVATION JAYNE – Cortez
SAMANTHA FISH – Better Be Lonely
SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON - Deathwish
SAMARKIND – Sun Stroke Heart
SAMMI YAFFA – Armageddon Together
SAMMY HAGAR – There’s Only One Way to Rock
SAMSON – Manwatcher
SANDBAG – Eternal Regret
SANDBERG – Circle of Anger
SANDSTONE – I Know Why
SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn
SANTA CRUZ – Take Me To America