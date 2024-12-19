There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
The playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3917-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2024
There were no new interviews in November but the Friday NI Rocks Show featured a special promo feature with Massive Wagons.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No723 – Uploaded 1st Nov 2024
STORACE - Screaming Demon
BLACK STONE CHERRY - American Horse (ft John Cooper & Ayron Jones) TREMONTI - One More Time
KINGS OF MERCIA - Guns and Ammunition
KISS - Into The Void
RICHIE SAMBORA - If God Was A Woman
IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman
CLEANBREAK – Unbreakable
CLEANBREAK - Breathless
BONFIRE - I Died Tonight
RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Rise Again
RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave Me in the Dark (ft Lita Ford)
CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – Harder
LIONSHEART - Blue Sky
BOB CATLEY - Fire and Ice
THE SNAKES - What Love Can Do
DOROTHY - The Devil I Know
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going To Hell
SKARLETT RIOT - Who Do You Think You Are (ft Ambre Vourvahis)
TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH - Alone With You
NO HOT ASHES - Come Alive
HOUSE OF LORDS - Full Tilt Overdrive
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Born To Lose
GODSMACK - Moon Baby
PRIMAL FEAR - Promised Land
BLACK DOG MOON - The Free Wind
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Give Me A Reason.
GUNS N ROSES - November Rain
Friday NI Rocks Show No724 – Uploaded 8th Nov 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
IRON MAIDEN - Run Silent Run Deep
SABATON – Bismarck
STORMZONE - The Greatest Sacrifice
BUCKCHERRY - Lit Up
METALLICA - Sad But True (Live)
W.A.S.P. - Cocaine Cowboys
BREED 77 – Outside
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Kaal
BURNING WITCHES - The Spell of the Skull
DEF LEPPARD - Demolition Man
SHAKRA - Nothing to Lose
BURNING RAIN - Smooth Locomotion
STARCHASER - Who Am I
JOANovARC - Escape The Fire
SUNSTORM - Hope’s Last Stand
GOTTHARD - Let It Rain
THUNDER - All I Ever Wanted
TEN – Spellbound
MASSIVE WAGONS - Night Skies
Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Earth to Grace” Pt1
MASSIVE WAGONS – The Good Die Young
Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Earth to Grace” Pt2
MASSIVE WAGONS - Missing on TV
LAWLESS - 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)
MOTÖRHEAD - 1916
RICKY WARWICK - Schwaben Redoubt
SAXON - Kingdom of the Cross
Friday NI Rocks Show No725 – Uploaded 15th Nov 2024
STONE BROKEN – Remedy
DOROTHY – Mud
DIEVENOIRE These Boots are Made for Walkin’
ORIANTHI - Some Kinda Feeling
KROKUS - Bedside Radio
DEF LEPPARD - Wasted
SCORPIONS - The Zoo
BLACK SABBATH - Heaven and Hell
DELAIN - The Reaping
DELAIN - Dance With The Devil
WHITEABBEY - Dragonfire.
THE BLACK VULTURES - Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide
SKAM - Selfish Friend
SLEARS – Hope
WHITESNAKE - Ready and Willing
VAN HALEN - And the Cradle Will Rock
UFO - Lettin’ Go
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - The River
THUNDERMOTHER - Dead or Alive
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am
KIRA MAC – Scorned
POWELL-PAYNE - No Escape
VAN ZANT - Warrior
QUIREBOYS - Raining Whiskey (ft Frankie Miller)
NATIONWIDE – Dreams
WINDING ROAD - Close My Eyes in Tokyo.
LIONVILLE - Heading for a Hurricane
MAGNUM - Kingdom of Madness (live at KK’s Steel Mill)
Friday NI Rocks Show No726 (22nd Nov) – Uploaded 23rd Nov 2024
AC/DC - For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)
BONFIRE - I Will Rise
CRAZY LIXX - Midnight Rebels
TRUCKER DIABLO - Here Come The Vultures
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Glass Heart
RITCHIE NEWTON - Crying In the Summer Rain.
JELUSICK - Power to the People
IRON MAIDEN – Purgatory
OZZY OSBOURNE - Little Dolls
GIRLSCHOOL - The Hunter
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Crazy Nights
SORRY X - Bring Me To Live (ft Woe Is Me)
XANDRIA - 200 Years
AD INFINITUM - Anthem for the Broken
DOM MARTIN - Howlin’
THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm
ANTHONY GOMES - Peace, Love and Loud Guitars
BLACKFOOT - Dry County
GILLAN - Nightride Out of Phoenix
KISS - Only You
MYSTERY MOON – Shine
NO FAVORS - Stop Where You Are
HEARTWIND – Warrior
LONERIDER – Shiver
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Point of View
THE COMMONERS - Who Are You
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me
CROSSBONE SCULLY - Evil World Machine
Friday NI Rocks Show No727 (29th Nov) – Uploaded 1st Dec 2024
GOTTHARD - Boom Boom
MICHAEL MONROE - Old King’s Road
CHEZ KANE - Don’t Cry Wolf (ft Danny Rexon)
CRAZY LIXX - Little Miss Dangerous
SAXON - Hell, Fire and Damnation
GOTUS - Take Me to the Mountain
FIREWIND - Stand United
MOTÖRHEAD - Iron Fist
JUDAS PRIEST - You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
THE MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Desert Song
LEE AARON - Texas Outlaw
NEW YEARS DAY - Half Black Heart
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Burn (By My Fire)
THE END MACHINE - Time
GRAND SLAM – Spitfire
NO HOT ASHES - Running Redlights
FM - Out of the Blue
SURVIVOR - Eye of the Tiger
PAT BENATAR - Shadows of the Night
GIRL - Overnight Angels
NIGHT RANGER - Don’t Tell Me That You Love Me
MAGNUM - The Seventh Darkness
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - Midnight Sensation (ft Robin McAuley)
SCOTT STAPP - If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)
DEMON - Ghost From The Past
WILD HEAT - Dynamite
STORMZONE – Tuggin’ at My Heartstrings
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Runaway Dreams (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No750 – Uploaded 5th Nov 2024
SANTANA – Into The Night (feat Chad Kroeger)
SAPPHIRE EYES – Still Alive
SARA BALDWIN – Broken
SARACEN – Horsemen of the Apocalypse
SARAYA – Healing Touch
SARAYASIGN – When All The Lights Go Out
SASCHA PAETH’S MASTERS OF CEREMONY – The Time Has Come
SATAN – Death Knell for a King
SAUZA KINGS – Satellite Girl
SAVAGE HANDS – Angel Dust
SAVAGE MESSIAH – Carnival of Souls
SAVE THE WORLD – Black Pearl
SAXON – Dallas 1PM
NI Rocks A-Z Show No751 – Uploaded 12th Nov 2024
SAXON – Princess of the Night (Live)
SAY IT – A Second Chance
SCANDAL – Beat of a Heart
SCAR FOR LIFE – Don’t Stand In My Way
SCARLET REBELS – Secret Drug
SCATTERED HAMLET – White Trash
SCORPIONS – Arizona
SCOTT STAPP – If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)
SCOTT WEILAND & THE WILDABOUTS – The Jean Genie
SCREAM ARENA – The Price of Love
SCREAM MAKER – Mirror, Mirror
SCREAMACHINE – The Metal Monster
SCREAMER – Caught In Lies
SCREAMING EAGLES – Thunder and Lightning
NI Rocks A-Z Show No752 – Uploaded 19th Nov 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES – Burn It Down
SCREAMING SHADOWS – Free Me
SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley
SEASON OF DREAMS – Princess of the Dark
SEASONS - Empire
SEBASTIAN BACH – Hell Inside My Head
SEBASTIEN – Fight For Love
SECRET RULE – Shards of Time
SECRET SPHERE – The Night’s Silent Accomplice
SECRETS OF FIRE – Rebel
SEDE VACANTE - Mistaken
SEETHER – Remedy
SELENE – Facing The Mirror
SEMBLANT – The Human Eclipse
NI Rocks A-Z Show No753 – Uploaded 26th Nov 2024
SEPTEMBER CROSS – Blackened Skies
SERENITY – Fall of Man (ft Roy Khan)
SERGEANT STEEL – Please Me Tease Me
SERIOUS BLACK – Silent Angel
SEVEN – Shattered
SEVEN HARD YEARS – Break The Spell
SEVEN KINGDOMS – The Faceless Hero
SEVEN MARY THREE – Water’s Edge
SEVEN SPIRES – Almosttown
SEVEN THORNS – Last Goodbye
SEVEN YEAR WITCH – What’s in the Trunk
SEVENDUST – Truth Killer
SEVENTH CALLING – Test of Time
SEVENTH CRYSTAL – Blinded By The Light