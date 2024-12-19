There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

The playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3917-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2024

There were no new interviews in November but the Friday NI Rocks Show featured a special promo feature with Massive Wagons.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Friday NI Rocks Show No723 – Uploaded 1st Nov 2024

STORACE - Screaming Demon

BLACK STONE CHERRY - American Horse (ft John Cooper & Ayron Jones) TREMONTI - One More Time

KINGS OF MERCIA - Guns and Ammunition

KISS - Into The Void

RICHIE SAMBORA - If God Was A Woman

IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman

CLEANBREAK – Unbreakable

CLEANBREAK - Breathless

BONFIRE - I Died Tonight

RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND - Rise Again

RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave Me in the Dark (ft Lita Ford)

CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – Harder

LIONSHEART - Blue Sky

BOB CATLEY - Fire and Ice

THE SNAKES - What Love Can Do

DOROTHY - The Devil I Know

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going To Hell

SKARLETT RIOT - Who Do You Think You Are (ft Ambre Vourvahis)

TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH - Alone With You

NO HOT ASHES - Come Alive

HOUSE OF LORDS - Full Tilt Overdrive

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Born To Lose

GODSMACK - Moon Baby

PRIMAL FEAR - Promised Land

BLACK DOG MOON - The Free Wind

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Give Me A Reason.

GUNS N ROSES - November Rain

Friday NI Rocks Show No724 – Uploaded 8th Nov 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

IRON MAIDEN - Run Silent Run Deep

SABATON – Bismarck

STORMZONE - The Greatest Sacrifice

BUCKCHERRY - Lit Up

METALLICA - Sad But True (Live)

W.A.S.P. - Cocaine Cowboys

BREED 77 – Outside

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Kaal

BURNING WITCHES - The Spell of the Skull

DEF LEPPARD - Demolition Man

SHAKRA - Nothing to Lose

BURNING RAIN - Smooth Locomotion

STARCHASER - Who Am I

JOANovARC - Escape The Fire

SUNSTORM - Hope’s Last Stand

GOTTHARD - Let It Rain

THUNDER - All I Ever Wanted

TEN – Spellbound

MASSIVE WAGONS - Night Skies

Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Earth to Grace” Pt1

MASSIVE WAGONS – The Good Die Young

Promo for MASSIVE WAGONS album “Earth to Grace” Pt2

MASSIVE WAGONS - Missing on TV

LAWLESS - 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)

MOTÖRHEAD - 1916

RICKY WARWICK - Schwaben Redoubt

SAXON - Kingdom of the Cross

Friday NI Rocks Show No725 – Uploaded 15th Nov 2024

STONE BROKEN – Remedy

DOROTHY – Mud

DIEVENOIRE These Boots are Made for Walkin’

ORIANTHI - Some Kinda Feeling

KROKUS - Bedside Radio

DEF LEPPARD - Wasted

SCORPIONS - The Zoo

BLACK SABBATH - Heaven and Hell

DELAIN - The Reaping

DELAIN - Dance With The Devil

WHITEABBEY - Dragonfire.

THE BLACK VULTURES - Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide

SKAM - Selfish Friend

SLEARS – Hope

WHITESNAKE - Ready and Willing

VAN HALEN - And the Cradle Will Rock

UFO - Lettin’ Go

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - The River

THUNDERMOTHER - Dead or Alive

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am

KIRA MAC – Scorned

POWELL-PAYNE - No Escape

VAN ZANT - Warrior

QUIREBOYS - Raining Whiskey (ft Frankie Miller)

NATIONWIDE – Dreams

WINDING ROAD - Close My Eyes in Tokyo.

LIONVILLE - Heading for a Hurricane

MAGNUM - Kingdom of Madness (live at KK’s Steel Mill)

Friday NI Rocks Show No726 (22nd Nov) – Uploaded 23rd Nov 2024

AC/DC - For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

BONFIRE - I Will Rise

CRAZY LIXX - Midnight Rebels

TRUCKER DIABLO - Here Come The Vultures

THOSE DAMN CROWS - Glass Heart

RITCHIE NEWTON - Crying In the Summer Rain.

JELUSICK - Power to the People

IRON MAIDEN – Purgatory

OZZY OSBOURNE - Little Dolls

GIRLSCHOOL - The Hunter

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Crazy Nights

SORRY X - Bring Me To Live (ft Woe Is Me)

XANDRIA - 200 Years

AD INFINITUM - Anthem for the Broken

DOM MARTIN - Howlin’

THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm

ANTHONY GOMES - Peace, Love and Loud Guitars

BLACKFOOT - Dry County

GILLAN - Nightride Out of Phoenix

KISS - Only You

MYSTERY MOON – Shine

NO FAVORS - Stop Where You Are

HEARTWIND – Warrior

LONERIDER – Shiver

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Point of View

THE COMMONERS - Who Are You

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me

CROSSBONE SCULLY - Evil World Machine

Friday NI Rocks Show No727 (29th Nov) – Uploaded 1st Dec 2024

GOTTHARD - Boom Boom

MICHAEL MONROE - Old King’s Road

CHEZ KANE - Don’t Cry Wolf (ft Danny Rexon)

CRAZY LIXX - Little Miss Dangerous

SAXON - Hell, Fire and Damnation

GOTUS - Take Me to the Mountain

FIREWIND - Stand United

MOTÖRHEAD - Iron Fist

JUDAS PRIEST - You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

THE MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Desert Song

LEE AARON - Texas Outlaw

NEW YEARS DAY - Half Black Heart

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES - Burn (By My Fire)

THE END MACHINE - Time

GRAND SLAM – Spitfire

NO HOT ASHES - Running Redlights

FM - Out of the Blue

SURVIVOR - Eye of the Tiger

PAT BENATAR - Shadows of the Night

GIRL - Overnight Angels

NIGHT RANGER - Don’t Tell Me That You Love Me

MAGNUM - The Seventh Darkness

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS - Midnight Sensation (ft Robin McAuley)

SCOTT STAPP - If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)

DEMON - Ghost From The Past

WILD HEAT - Dynamite

STORMZONE – Tuggin’ at My Heartstrings

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Runaway Dreams (Live)

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

NI Rocks A-Z Show No750 – Uploaded 5th Nov 2024

SANTANA – Into The Night (feat Chad Kroeger)

SAPPHIRE EYES – Still Alive

SARA BALDWIN – Broken

SARACEN – Horsemen of the Apocalypse

SARAYA – Healing Touch

SARAYASIGN – When All The Lights Go Out

SASCHA PAETH’S MASTERS OF CEREMONY – The Time Has Come

SATAN – Death Knell for a King

SAUZA KINGS – Satellite Girl

SAVAGE HANDS – Angel Dust

SAVAGE MESSIAH – Carnival of Souls

SAVE THE WORLD – Black Pearl

SAXON – Dallas 1PM

NI Rocks A-Z Show No751 – Uploaded 12th Nov 2024

SAXON – Princess of the Night (Live)

SAY IT – A Second Chance

SCANDAL – Beat of a Heart

SCAR FOR LIFE – Don’t Stand In My Way

SCARLET REBELS – Secret Drug

SCATTERED HAMLET – White Trash

SCORPIONS – Arizona

SCOTT STAPP – If These Walls Could Talk (ft Dorothy)

SCOTT WEILAND & THE WILDABOUTS – The Jean Genie

SCREAM ARENA – The Price of Love

SCREAM MAKER – Mirror, Mirror

SCREAMACHINE – The Metal Monster

SCREAMER – Caught In Lies

SCREAMING EAGLES – Thunder and Lightning

NI Rocks A-Z Show No752 – Uploaded 19th Nov 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES – Burn It Down

SCREAMING SHADOWS – Free Me

SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley

SEASON OF DREAMS – Princess of the Dark

SEASONS - Empire

SEBASTIAN BACH – Hell Inside My Head

SEBASTIEN – Fight For Love

SECRET RULE – Shards of Time

SECRET SPHERE – The Night’s Silent Accomplice

SECRETS OF FIRE – Rebel

SEDE VACANTE - Mistaken

SEETHER – Remedy

SELENE – Facing The Mirror

SEMBLANT – The Human Eclipse

NI Rocks A-Z Show No753 – Uploaded 26th Nov 2024

SEPTEMBER CROSS – Blackened Skies

SERENITY – Fall of Man (ft Roy Khan)

SERGEANT STEEL – Please Me Tease Me

SERIOUS BLACK – Silent Angel

SEVEN – Shattered

SEVEN HARD YEARS – Break The Spell

SEVEN KINGDOMS – The Faceless Hero

SEVEN MARY THREE – Water’s Edge

SEVEN SPIRES – Almosttown

SEVEN THORNS – Last Goodbye

SEVEN YEAR WITCH – What’s in the Trunk

SEVENDUST – Truth Killer

SEVENTH CALLING – Test of Time

SEVENTH CRYSTAL – Blinded By The Light