There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

The playlists for November were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3919-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2024

 

There were no new interviews in December but all of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No728 (6th Dec) – Uploaded 7th Dec 2024

DOROTHY - I Come Alive

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Blind Man

NITA STRAUSS - Through the Noise (ft Lzzy Hale)

TESLA - All About Love

TWISTED SISTER - You Can’t Stop Rock N’ Roll

ROCK GODDESS - The Love Lingers Still

BITCH - Leather Bound

ACCEPT - Balls to the Wall

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable

KICKIN VALENTINA - Takin A Ride

FM - Cut Me Loose

STORACE - Lady of the Night

THE FERRYMEN - Iron Will

W.E.T. – Believer

SLASH - Key to the Highway (ft Dorothy)

MAVERICK - We All Die Young

SUNBOMB - Beyond the Odds

HELIX - Heavy Metal Love

Y&T - Mean Streak

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Looks That Kill

GRIM REAPER - See You In Hell

SCARDUST - My Haven

CELTIC LEGACY - The Crow

ANDY HENSON – Villain

BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Trouble

BLACK DIAMONDS - Valley of the Broken Hearted

MARKO HIETALA - Impatient Zero

AVANTASIA - Creepshow.

THE BIG DEAL - Like A Fire

RICKY WARWICK - All I Want for Christmas – Is Christmas!

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No729 (13th Dec) – Uploaded 14th Dec 2024

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

LABYRINTH - Out of Place

PHIL X & THE DRILLS - Don’t Wake Up Dead

ROBIN MCAULEY - ‘Til I Die

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE - The Devil is a Woman

DARK MILE - No Deal

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER – Perfect Torture

BON JOVI – Roulette

EUROPE - Open Your Heart

DOKKEN - When Heaven Comes Down

BRYAN ADAMS - Run To You

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Boo Hoo

SCARLET REBELS - Secret Drug

KOBRA PAIGE - Love What I Hate

FRANCESCO MARRAS - Cyber Lust

KISSIN’ BLACK - Spotlight

BURNING WITCHES - Mirror, Mirror

SCORPIONS - Rock You Like A Hurricane

KEEL - Metal Generation

DIO - The Last in Line

METALLICA - For Whom the Bells Toll

THE DEAD DAISIES - I’m Gonna Ride

THE NAIL - Broken

ECLIPSE - Until The War is Over

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down

VOODOO RAMBLE - 4000 Years Old (ft Marcus Flynn)

CORY MARKS - Guilty (ft DL from Bad Wolves)

TRUCKER DIABLO - We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas

RONNIE JAMES DIO AND FRIENDS - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No730 (20th Dec) – Uploaded 21st Dec 2024

RICKY WARWICK - All I Want for Christmas …Is Christmas!

MAMA’S BOYS - Lettin’ Go

TOBRUK - Wild On The Run

HEAVY PETTIN - Rock Ain’t Dead

RATT - You’re In Love

XYZ - Take What You Can

MEGADETH - Symphony of Destruction

HARDLINE - Fuel to the Fire

GUNS N’ ROSES - Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

WHITESNAKE - Is This Love

STEVIE NICKS - Beauty and the Beast

HARDLINE - Hot Cherie

THUNDER - Last One Out Turn Off The Lights

SCORPIONS – No One Like You

PLANET FATALE - Break For You

SHAKRA - The End of Days

METALLICA - Turn The Page

STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen

GINEVRA - Let Freedom Ring

PERFECT PLAN - We Are Heroes

NITRATE - Live Fast, Die Young

W.A.S.P. - Wild Child

WAYSTED - Hang Em High

AC/DC - Shake Your Foundations

KISS - Uh! All Night

WHITEABBEY - The Neverending Story

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No731 – Uploaded 27th Dec 2024

CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – HARDER

GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul

MIKE TRAMP - Dead End Road

GREAT WHITE - Call It Rock N’ Roll

BEYOND THE BLACK - In The Shadows

THE DEAD DAISIES - Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)

QUEENSRYCHE - I Don’t Believe in Love

FM – Synchronized

THUNDER - The Western Sky

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)

NICKELBACK - Skinny Little Missy

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Apologize

TESLA - Into The Now

FASTWAY - After Midnight

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION - Boyz Are Gonna Rock

OZZY OSBOURNE - The Ultimate Sin

IRON MAIDEN - Alexander The Great

GREAT WHITE - Face The Day

VAN HALEN - Why Can’t This Be Love

ROUGH CUTT - Bad Reputation

GIUFFRIA - Dirty Secrets

AD INFINITUM - My Halo

TRUCKER DIABLO - We Are Forever

KINGS OF MERCIA - Hell n’ Back

LONERIDER - Gypsy of the Highway

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No754 – Uploaded 3rd Dec 2024

SEVENTH WONDER – Warriors

SEVI – Hate You

SHADOW BREAKER – More Than Feeling Alive

SHADOW KING – Anytime, Anywhere

SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen

SHADOW TRIBE – Stolen Fate

SHADOWMAN – Broken Bones

SHADOWRISE - Atlantis

SHAFT OF STEEL – Lucky Girl

SHAKRA – Old Irish Song

SHALLOW SIDE – Filters (ft Elias Soriano)

SHAMAN’S HARVEST – So Long

SHAMELESS – Shout It Out Loud

SHANNON – Forever Now

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No755 – Uploaded 10th Dec 2024

SHARK ISLAND – Fire in the House

SHE BITES – Eye of the Storm

SHE BURNS RED - Crosshairs

SHEWOLF - Home

SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero

SHINING BLACK – We Are Death Angels

SHIPWRECKER – Big Four

SHIRAZ LANE – The Crown

SHOTGUN MESSIAH – Shout It Out

SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Jude Judas

SHOTGUN REBELLION – Devils Daughter

SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – Don’t Stop The Grind

SHOTGUN RODEO – Tony Iommi

SHOWDOWN – Freedom Calls

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No756 – Uploaded 17th Dec 2024

SHY – Break Down the Walls

SHYLOCK – I Can’t Wait Now

SHYYNE – Go Your Own Way

SIC VIKKI – Baby Talks Dirty

SICK N BEAUTIFUL – Angels Be Fallin’

SICKWALT – Demand The Stage

SIDEBURN – Devil May Care

SIDESHOW ROMANCE - Numb

SIGGI SCHWARZ – Burning Out

SIGN X – Forever King (ft Ronny Munroe)

SIGNAL RED – Stronger

SILENT RAGE – Don’t Touch Me There

THE SILENT RAGE – Another Fallen Dreamland

SILENT TIGER – Twist of Fate

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No757 – Uploaded 23rd Dec 2024

SILENT WINTER – Wings of Destiny

SILK ROAD - Amber

SILVER END – Rising From The Ashes

SILVER HORSES – Looking So Good

SILVER PHANTOM – Black Lady

SILVERA – Gone Too Far

SILVERLANE - Medusa

SILVERROLLER - Hold

SILVERTHORNE – Black River Rising

SILVERTUNG – Done My Best

SIMON MCBRIDE – The Fighter

SIMON SAYS – Love Don’t Come Easy

SIMONE SIMONS – In Love We Rust

SIMULACRUM – Scorched Earth

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No758 – Uploaded 31st Dec 2024

SINHERESY – The Calling

SINNER – The Biggest Lie

SINNER’S BLOOD – Dark Horizons

SINOCENCE – The Fire Rises

SIRENIA – Deadlight

SIRENSONG – March Into The Sun

SISTER – Lost In Line

SISTER MARKO – Dragonfly

SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart

SISTER SIN – Chaos Royale

SIX FOOT SIX – Raise The Dead

SIX SILVER SUNS – Cosmic Bitter Blues

SIXFORNINE – Bullet Off Its Course

SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Lost In My Mind

 

