There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December 2024 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There were tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
The playlists for November were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3919-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2024
There were no new interviews in December but all of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No728 (6th Dec) – Uploaded 7th Dec 2024
DOROTHY - I Come Alive
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Blind Man
NITA STRAUSS - Through the Noise (ft Lzzy Hale)
TESLA - All About Love
TWISTED SISTER - You Can’t Stop Rock N’ Roll
ROCK GODDESS - The Love Lingers Still
BITCH - Leather Bound
ACCEPT - Balls to the Wall
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable
KICKIN VALENTINA - Takin A Ride
FM - Cut Me Loose
STORACE - Lady of the Night
THE FERRYMEN - Iron Will
W.E.T. – Believer
SLASH - Key to the Highway (ft Dorothy)
MAVERICK - We All Die Young
SUNBOMB - Beyond the Odds
HELIX - Heavy Metal Love
Y&T - Mean Streak
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Looks That Kill
GRIM REAPER - See You In Hell
SCARDUST - My Haven
CELTIC LEGACY - The Crow
ANDY HENSON – Villain
BLACK DOG MOON - Black Dog Moon
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Trouble
BLACK DIAMONDS - Valley of the Broken Hearted
MARKO HIETALA - Impatient Zero
AVANTASIA - Creepshow.
THE BIG DEAL - Like A Fire
RICKY WARWICK - All I Want for Christmas – Is Christmas!
Friday NI Rocks Show No729 (13th Dec) – Uploaded 14th Dec 2024
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
LABYRINTH - Out of Place
PHIL X & THE DRILLS - Don’t Wake Up Dead
ROBIN MCAULEY - ‘Til I Die
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE - The Devil is a Woman
DARK MILE - No Deal
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER – Perfect Torture
BON JOVI – Roulette
EUROPE - Open Your Heart
DOKKEN - When Heaven Comes Down
BRYAN ADAMS - Run To You
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Boo Hoo
SCARLET REBELS - Secret Drug
KOBRA PAIGE - Love What I Hate
FRANCESCO MARRAS - Cyber Lust
KISSIN’ BLACK - Spotlight
BURNING WITCHES - Mirror, Mirror
SCORPIONS - Rock You Like A Hurricane
KEEL - Metal Generation
DIO - The Last in Line
METALLICA - For Whom the Bells Toll
THE DEAD DAISIES - I’m Gonna Ride
THE NAIL - Broken
ECLIPSE - Until The War is Over
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down
VOODOO RAMBLE - 4000 Years Old (ft Marcus Flynn)
CORY MARKS - Guilty (ft DL from Bad Wolves)
TRUCKER DIABLO - We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas
RONNIE JAMES DIO AND FRIENDS - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Friday NI Rocks Show No730 (20th Dec) – Uploaded 21st Dec 2024
RICKY WARWICK - All I Want for Christmas …Is Christmas!
MAMA’S BOYS - Lettin’ Go
TOBRUK - Wild On The Run
HEAVY PETTIN - Rock Ain’t Dead
RATT - You’re In Love
XYZ - Take What You Can
MEGADETH - Symphony of Destruction
HARDLINE - Fuel to the Fire
GUNS N’ ROSES - Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
WHITESNAKE - Is This Love
STEVIE NICKS - Beauty and the Beast
HARDLINE - Hot Cherie
THUNDER - Last One Out Turn Off The Lights
SCORPIONS – No One Like You
PLANET FATALE - Break For You
SHAKRA - The End of Days
METALLICA - Turn The Page
STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen
GINEVRA - Let Freedom Ring
PERFECT PLAN - We Are Heroes
NITRATE - Live Fast, Die Young
W.A.S.P. - Wild Child
WAYSTED - Hang Em High
AC/DC - Shake Your Foundations
KISS - Uh! All Night
WHITEABBEY - The Neverending Story
Friday NI Rocks Show No731 – Uploaded 27th Dec 2024
CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – HARDER
GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul
MIKE TRAMP - Dead End Road
GREAT WHITE - Call It Rock N’ Roll
BEYOND THE BLACK - In The Shadows
THE DEAD DAISIES - Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)
QUEENSRYCHE - I Don’t Believe in Love
FM – Synchronized
THUNDER - The Western Sky
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)
NICKELBACK - Skinny Little Missy
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Apologize
TESLA - Into The Now
FASTWAY - After Midnight
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION - Boyz Are Gonna Rock
OZZY OSBOURNE - The Ultimate Sin
IRON MAIDEN - Alexander The Great
GREAT WHITE - Face The Day
VAN HALEN - Why Can’t This Be Love
ROUGH CUTT - Bad Reputation
GIUFFRIA - Dirty Secrets
AD INFINITUM - My Halo
TRUCKER DIABLO - We Are Forever
KINGS OF MERCIA - Hell n’ Back
LONERIDER - Gypsy of the Highway
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No754 – Uploaded 3rd Dec 2024
SEVENTH WONDER – Warriors
SEVI – Hate You
SHADOW BREAKER – More Than Feeling Alive
SHADOW KING – Anytime, Anywhere
SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen
SHADOW TRIBE – Stolen Fate
SHADOWMAN – Broken Bones
SHADOWRISE - Atlantis
SHAFT OF STEEL – Lucky Girl
SHAKRA – Old Irish Song
SHALLOW SIDE – Filters (ft Elias Soriano)
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – So Long
SHAMELESS – Shout It Out Loud
SHANNON – Forever Now
NI Rocks A-Z Show No755 – Uploaded 10th Dec 2024
SHARK ISLAND – Fire in the House
SHE BITES – Eye of the Storm
SHE BURNS RED - Crosshairs
SHEWOLF - Home
SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero
SHINING BLACK – We Are Death Angels
SHIPWRECKER – Big Four
SHIRAZ LANE – The Crown
SHOTGUN MESSIAH – Shout It Out
SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Jude Judas
SHOTGUN REBELLION – Devils Daughter
SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – Don’t Stop The Grind
SHOTGUN RODEO – Tony Iommi
SHOWDOWN – Freedom Calls
NI Rocks A-Z Show No756 – Uploaded 17th Dec 2024
SHY – Break Down the Walls
SHYLOCK – I Can’t Wait Now
SHYYNE – Go Your Own Way
SIC VIKKI – Baby Talks Dirty
SICK N BEAUTIFUL – Angels Be Fallin’
SICKWALT – Demand The Stage
SIDEBURN – Devil May Care
SIDESHOW ROMANCE - Numb
SIGGI SCHWARZ – Burning Out
SIGN X – Forever King (ft Ronny Munroe)
SIGNAL RED – Stronger
SILENT RAGE – Don’t Touch Me There
THE SILENT RAGE – Another Fallen Dreamland
SILENT TIGER – Twist of Fate
NI Rocks A-Z Show No757 – Uploaded 23rd Dec 2024
SILENT WINTER – Wings of Destiny
SILK ROAD - Amber
SILVER END – Rising From The Ashes
SILVER HORSES – Looking So Good
SILVER PHANTOM – Black Lady
SILVERA – Gone Too Far
SILVERLANE - Medusa
SILVERROLLER - Hold
SILVERTHORNE – Black River Rising
SILVERTUNG – Done My Best
SIMON MCBRIDE – The Fighter
SIMON SAYS – Love Don’t Come Easy
SIMONE SIMONS – In Love We Rust
SIMULACRUM – Scorched Earth
NI Rocks A-Z Show No758 – Uploaded 31st Dec 2024
SINHERESY – The Calling
SINNER – The Biggest Lie
SINNER’S BLOOD – Dark Horizons
SINOCENCE – The Fire Rises
SIRENIA – Deadlight
SIRENSONG – March Into The Sun
SISTER – Lost In Line
SISTER MARKO – Dragonfly
SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart
SISTER SIN – Chaos Royale
SIX FOOT SIX – Raise The Dead
SIX SILVER SUNS – Cosmic Bitter Blues
SIXFORNINE – Bullet Off Its Course
SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Lost In My Mind