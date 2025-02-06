There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 165 different artists on the Shows this month.
There was a new interview with Cory Marks this month – chatting about the new album and upcoming tour. There was also a special promo feature with Mark Tremonti talking about the new Tremonti album.
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Tremonti, Bonfire and The Ferrymen.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No732 – Uploaded 3rd Jan 2025
ANTHONY GOMES - White Trash Princess
THE ANSWER - Blood Brother
SWANEE RIVER - Smoking Jacket
RORY GALLAGHER - Follow Me
CRYMWAV – Contagious
NERV - Wasted
PARADISE SINS - Beautiful Disaster
HELIX - Wild In The Streets
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Gimme Your Love
LION - Fatal Attraction
SHY - Break Down The Walls
ERIK HANSEN - Never Alone
DAN BYRNE - Hard to Breathe
CHRIS HARMS - I Love You
RIGORIOUS - Hear Me Out
SPARZANZA - The Blinding Absence of a Light.
DROWNING POOL - Revolution (The Final Amen)
CAITLIN KRISKO & THE BROADCAST - Piece of You
BEAUX GRIS GRIS & THE APOCALYPSE - Wild Woman
MARIO VAYNE - Rock n Roll Day
WARLOCK - Metal Tango
U.D.O. - Go Back to Hell
DIO - I Could Have Been a Dreamer
FASTER PUSSYCAT - Don’t Change That Song
VEONITY - Riders of the Revolution
AEON GODS - King of Gods
WARWOLF - Eye of the Storm
DOMINUM - Don’t Get Bitten by the Wrong Ones
PARHELYON - Silence in Darkness
ANA – Scars
FIRELAND - Carve My Name In Stone
Friday NI Rocks Show No733 – Uploaded 10th Jan 2025
WILD HEAT - Filthy Love
THUNDERMOTHER - Bright Eyes
ROBIN MCAULEY - Soulbound
XIII DOORS - See How You’ve Come So Far
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - I Hate Myself for Loving You
POISON - Fallen Angel
WARRANT – Heaven
BRITNY FOX – Girlschool
CRAZY LIXX - Midnight Rebels
CRASHDIET - Together Whatever
CHEZ KANE - I Just Want You
BONFIRE - Lost All Control
THE FERRYMEN - Mother Unholy
GINEVRA – Moonlight
TREMONTI - Just Too Much
Promo for new TREMONTI album “The End Will Show Us How” Pt 1
TREMONTI - The End Will Show Us How
TREMONTI - The Mother, The Earth and I
Promo for new TREMONTI album “The End Will Show Us How” Pt 2
TREMONTI - One More Time
DAN REED NETWORK - Forgot to Make Her Mine
SCORPIONS - Rhythm of Love
HURRICANE - I’m On To You
GUNS N’ ROSES - Used to Love Her
FM - Black Water
NO HOT ASHES - I’m Back
MAMA’S BOYS - Midnight Promises
PAT MCMANUS - Straight Forward
Friday NI Rocks Show No734 – Uploaded 17th Jan 2025
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
NEW YEARS DAY - Hurts Like Hell
THUNDERMOTHER - Can’t Put Out The Fire
GOTTHARD - Thunder & Lightning
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Dr Feelgood
DANGER DANGER - Naughty Naughty
LA GUNS - Rip and Tear
DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared
CORY MARKS - Burn It Up
CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – Harder (ft Sully Erna, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars)
Interview with CORY MARKS Part 1 (8 min)
CORY MARKS – Sorry For Nothing
Interview with CORY MARKS Part 2 (12 min)
CORY MARKS – Late Night of Drinking Again
Interview with CORY MARKS Part 3 (10 min)
CORY MARKS – 17
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)
CORY MARKS - Out in the Rain (ft Lzzy Hale)
CORY MARKS – Snowbirds
CORY MARQUARDT - Smartphone
MICHAEL MONROE - Dead Jail or Rock n Roll
D.A.D. - Sleeping My Day Away
SEA HAGS - Half The Way Valley
XYZ - Take What You Can
RISE AGAINST - Last Man Standing
TREMONTI - Tomorrow We Will Fall
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Ashes in the Snow
WHITEABBEY - Ireland’s Final Witch
Friday NI Rocks Show No735 – Uploaded 24th Jan 2025
DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Crazy Nights
THIN LIZZY - Cold Sweat
WHITESNAKE - Still of the Night
FIRELAND - Angel Witch
RICKY WARWICK - The Crickets Stayed in Clovis
GRAND SLAM - Pirate Song
THE BLACK CROWES - Hard to Handle
LITTLE CAESAR - Chain of Fools
CINDERELLA - The More Things Change
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - I Believe
JELUSICK - How Many Times
SHINEDOWN - Dance, Kid, Dance
LITA FORD – Hungry
VIXEN - Bad Reputation
STEELHEART - I’ll Never Let You Go
CRAZY LIXX - Hunt for Danger
H.E.A.T. - Disaster
TRISHULA - Wardance (Long Live the Rising)
BLUE MURDER - Jelly Roll
JOHN SYKES - We Will
JOHN SYKES - Out Alive
EXTREME - Hole Hearted
SPREAD EAGLE - Switchblade Serenade
WINGER - Easy Come Easy Go
BLACK OPAL - Feel Free
SKYE - What Am I
GYPSY PISTOLEROS - Whatever Happened to the Old Town
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Grayer Shade of Blue
Friday NI Rocks Show No736 (31st Jan) – Uploaded 1st Feb 2025
KISS OF THE GYPSY - Whatever It Takes
BONFIRE - Come Hell or High Water
THE FERRYMEN - Darkest Storm
W.E.T. - Where Are The Heroes Now
TREMONTI – Nails
FLORENCE BLACK - Warning Sign
DEF LEPPARD - Stand By Me
BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me
AD INFINITUM - Somewhere Better
EPICA - Cross The Divide
VAN HALEN – Poundcake
FM - The Girl’s Gone Bad
GREAT WHITE - Desert Moon
TESLA - Freedom Slaves
DIEVENOIRE - These Boots are Made for Walkin’
DEAD GROOVE BAND - Maverick
CORY MARKS - Outlaws and Outsiders (ft Travis Tritt, Ivan Moody & Mick Mars)
SHAMAN’S HARVEST - Rock n Roll Queen
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band
CRYMWAV - Sense of Adventure
SKID ROW - Monkey Business
THE ALMIGHTY - Free n Easy
NIRVANA – Lithium
D-A-D - Bad Craziness
DREAM THEATER - Midnight Messiah
JOE BONAMASSA & SAMMY HAGAR - Fortune Teller Blues
ANTHONY GOMES - The Whiskey Made Me Do It
NO HOT ASHES - I Will
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No759 – Uploaded 7th Jan 2025
SIXX A.M. – Lies of the Beautiful People
SKAGARACK – Give It
SKAM – Fate of the Souls
SKARLETT RIOT – Hold Tight
SKELETOON – Outatime
SKID ROW – 18 And Life
SKILLET – Comatose
SKILLS – Escape Machine
SKIN – Look But Don’t Touch
SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Sayonara
SKINTRADE – Liar
SKYPILOT - Octofuzz
SLADE – Cum on Feel The Noize
SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye
SLASH – Key to the Highway (ft Dorothy)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No760 – Uploaded 14th Jan 2025
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Call Off the Dogs
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Been There Lately
SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges
SLAVE RAIDER – Youngblood
SLEARS – First Ascent
SLEEPING ROMANCE – Where the Light is Bleeding
SLEEZE BEEZ – Bring Out the Rebel
SLIPKNOT - Duality
SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Time Has Won
SMACKBOUND – Those Who Burn
SMASHED GLADYS – Bleed for Me
SMITH/KOTZEN – Better Days
SMOKING MARTHA – All Lit Up
SMOKING SNAKES – Sole Survivors
NI Rocks A-Z Show No761 – Uploaded 21st Jan 2025
SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Hell or High Water
SNAKECHARMER – Follow Me Under
THE SNAKES – Can’t Go Back
SNAKES IN PARADISE – Will You Remember Me
SNEW – She’s A Real Gunslinger
SNM – Borne of My Rib
SNOW – We’re Gonna Make It
SNOW WHITE BLOOD – Nevermore
SNOWY WHITE & THE WHITE FLAMES – Another Blue Night
THE SOAPGIRLS – White Flag
SOCIAL DISORDER – High on Life
SOILWORK – Valleys of Gloam
SOLDIER – Take Me Home
SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone
NI Rocks A-Z Show No762 – Uploaded 28th Jan 2025
SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Worlds on Fire
SOLE SYNDICATE – Forsaken
SOLEDRIVER – Rise Again
SOLEIL MOON – How Long
SOLITUDE – On the Edge of Sorrow
SOLOTHURN – Sentience Fades
SONATA ARCTICA – The Wolves Die Young
SONDURA – We’re Here Now
SONIC HAVEN – I Believe
SONIC UNIVERSE - Higher
SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl
SONS OF APOLLO – Coming Home
SONS OF ICARUS – I Want It All