There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 165 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for December were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3920-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2024

There was a new interview with Cory Marks this month – chatting about the new album and upcoming tour. There was also a special promo feature with Mark Tremonti talking about the new Tremonti album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Tremonti, Bonfire and The Ferrymen.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No732 – Uploaded 3rd Jan 2025

ANTHONY GOMES - White Trash Princess

THE ANSWER - Blood Brother

SWANEE RIVER - Smoking Jacket

RORY GALLAGHER - Follow Me

CRYMWAV – Contagious

NERV - Wasted

PARADISE SINS - Beautiful Disaster

HELIX - Wild In The Streets

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Gimme Your Love

LION - Fatal Attraction

SHY - Break Down The Walls

ERIK HANSEN - Never Alone

DAN BYRNE - Hard to Breathe

CHRIS HARMS - I Love You

RIGORIOUS - Hear Me Out

SPARZANZA - The Blinding Absence of a Light.

DROWNING POOL - Revolution (The Final Amen)

CAITLIN KRISKO & THE BROADCAST - Piece of You

BEAUX GRIS GRIS & THE APOCALYPSE - Wild Woman

MARIO VAYNE - Rock n Roll Day

WARLOCK - Metal Tango

U.D.O. - Go Back to Hell

DIO - I Could Have Been a Dreamer

FASTER PUSSYCAT - Don’t Change That Song

VEONITY - Riders of the Revolution

AEON GODS - King of Gods

WARWOLF - Eye of the Storm

DOMINUM - Don’t Get Bitten by the Wrong Ones

PARHELYON - Silence in Darkness

ANA – Scars

FIRELAND - Carve My Name In Stone

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No733 – Uploaded 10th Jan 2025

WILD HEAT - Filthy Love

THUNDERMOTHER - Bright Eyes

ROBIN MCAULEY - Soulbound

XIII DOORS - See How You’ve Come So Far

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - I Hate Myself for Loving You

POISON - Fallen Angel

WARRANT – Heaven

BRITNY FOX – Girlschool

CRAZY LIXX - Midnight Rebels

CRASHDIET - Together Whatever

CHEZ KANE - I Just Want You

BONFIRE - Lost All Control

THE FERRYMEN - Mother Unholy

GINEVRA – Moonlight

TREMONTI - Just Too Much

Promo for new TREMONTI album “The End Will Show Us How” Pt 1

TREMONTI - The End Will Show Us How

TREMONTI - The Mother, The Earth and I

Promo for new TREMONTI album “The End Will Show Us How” Pt 2

TREMONTI - One More Time

DAN REED NETWORK - Forgot to Make Her Mine

SCORPIONS - Rhythm of Love

HURRICANE - I’m On To You

GUNS N’ ROSES - Used to Love Her

FM - Black Water

NO HOT ASHES - I’m Back

MAMA’S BOYS - Midnight Promises

PAT MCMANUS - Straight Forward

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No734 – Uploaded 17th Jan 2025

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

NEW YEARS DAY - Hurts Like Hell

THUNDERMOTHER - Can’t Put Out The Fire

GOTTHARD - Thunder & Lightning

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Dr Feelgood

DANGER DANGER - Naughty Naughty

LA GUNS - Rip and Tear

DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared

CORY MARKS - Burn It Up

CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – Harder (ft Sully Erna, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars)

Interview with CORY MARKS Part 1 (8 min)

CORY MARKS – Sorry For Nothing

Interview with CORY MARKS Part 2 (12 min)

CORY MARKS – Late Night of Drinking Again

Interview with CORY MARKS Part 3 (10 min)

CORY MARKS – 17

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)

CORY MARKS - Out in the Rain (ft Lzzy Hale)

CORY MARKS – Snowbirds

CORY MARQUARDT - Smartphone

MICHAEL MONROE - Dead Jail or Rock n Roll

D.A.D. - Sleeping My Day Away

SEA HAGS - Half The Way Valley

XYZ - Take What You Can

RISE AGAINST - Last Man Standing

TREMONTI - Tomorrow We Will Fall

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Ashes in the Snow

WHITEABBEY - Ireland’s Final Witch

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No735 – Uploaded 24th Jan 2025

DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Crazy Nights

THIN LIZZY - Cold Sweat

WHITESNAKE - Still of the Night

FIRELAND - Angel Witch

RICKY WARWICK - The Crickets Stayed in Clovis

GRAND SLAM - Pirate Song

THE BLACK CROWES - Hard to Handle

LITTLE CAESAR - Chain of Fools

CINDERELLA - The More Things Change

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - I Believe

JELUSICK - How Many Times

SHINEDOWN - Dance, Kid, Dance

LITA FORD – Hungry

VIXEN - Bad Reputation

STEELHEART - I’ll Never Let You Go

CRAZY LIXX - Hunt for Danger

H.E.A.T. - Disaster

TRISHULA - Wardance (Long Live the Rising)

BLUE MURDER - Jelly Roll

JOHN SYKES - We Will

JOHN SYKES - Out Alive

EXTREME - Hole Hearted

SPREAD EAGLE - Switchblade Serenade

WINGER - Easy Come Easy Go

BLACK OPAL - Feel Free

SKYE - What Am I

GYPSY PISTOLEROS - Whatever Happened to the Old Town

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Grayer Shade of Blue

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No736 (31st Jan) – Uploaded 1st Feb 2025

KISS OF THE GYPSY - Whatever It Takes

BONFIRE - Come Hell or High Water

THE FERRYMEN - Darkest Storm

W.E.T. - Where Are The Heroes Now

TREMONTI – Nails

FLORENCE BLACK - Warning Sign

DEF LEPPARD - Stand By Me

BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me

AD INFINITUM - Somewhere Better

EPICA - Cross The Divide

VAN HALEN – Poundcake

FM - The Girl’s Gone Bad

GREAT WHITE - Desert Moon

TESLA - Freedom Slaves

DIEVENOIRE - These Boots are Made for Walkin’

DEAD GROOVE BAND - Maverick

CORY MARKS - Outlaws and Outsiders (ft Travis Tritt, Ivan Moody & Mick Mars)

SHAMAN’S HARVEST - Rock n Roll Queen

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band

CRYMWAV - Sense of Adventure

SKID ROW - Monkey Business

THE ALMIGHTY - Free n Easy

NIRVANA – Lithium

D-A-D - Bad Craziness

DREAM THEATER - Midnight Messiah

JOE BONAMASSA & SAMMY HAGAR - Fortune Teller Blues

ANTHONY GOMES - The Whiskey Made Me Do It

NO HOT ASHES - I Will

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No759 – Uploaded 7th Jan 2025

SIXX A.M. – Lies of the Beautiful People

SKAGARACK – Give It

SKAM – Fate of the Souls

SKARLETT RIOT – Hold Tight

SKELETOON – Outatime

SKID ROW – 18 And Life

SKILLET – Comatose

SKILLS – Escape Machine

SKIN – Look But Don’t Touch

SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Sayonara

SKINTRADE – Liar

SKYPILOT - Octofuzz

SLADE – Cum on Feel The Noize

SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye

SLASH – Key to the Highway (ft Dorothy)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No760 – Uploaded 14th Jan 2025

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Call Off the Dogs

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Been There Lately

SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges

SLAVE RAIDER – Youngblood

SLEARS – First Ascent

SLEEPING ROMANCE – Where the Light is Bleeding

SLEEZE BEEZ – Bring Out the Rebel

SLIPKNOT - Duality

SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Time Has Won

SMACKBOUND – Those Who Burn

SMASHED GLADYS – Bleed for Me

SMITH/KOTZEN – Better Days

SMOKING MARTHA – All Lit Up

SMOKING SNAKES – Sole Survivors

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No761 – Uploaded 21st Jan 2025

SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Hell or High Water

SNAKECHARMER – Follow Me Under

THE SNAKES – Can’t Go Back

SNAKES IN PARADISE – Will You Remember Me

SNEW – She’s A Real Gunslinger

SNM – Borne of My Rib

SNOW – We’re Gonna Make It

SNOW WHITE BLOOD – Nevermore

SNOWY WHITE & THE WHITE FLAMES – Another Blue Night

THE SOAPGIRLS – White Flag

SOCIAL DISORDER – High on Life

SOILWORK – Valleys of Gloam

SOLDIER – Take Me Home

SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No762 – Uploaded 28th Jan 2025

SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Worlds on Fire

SOLE SYNDICATE – Forsaken

SOLEDRIVER – Rise Again

SOLEIL MOON – How Long

SOLITUDE – On the Edge of Sorrow

SOLOTHURN – Sentience Fades

SONATA ARCTICA – The Wolves Die Young

SONDURA – We’re Here Now

SONIC HAVEN – I Believe

SONIC UNIVERSE - Higher

SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl

SONS OF APOLLO – Coming Home

SONS OF ICARUS – I Want It All

 

