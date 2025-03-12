There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for January were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3923-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2025
There were new interviews with Josh Hamler from Shaman’s Harvest and Francesco Marras from Tygers of Pan Tang & Screaming Shadows this month.
There were also special promo features with Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil, Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage, Tobias Sammet from Avantasia and Eric Bass (from Shinedown) – all talking about their new albums.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Thundermother, Juliet’s Not Dead, Crazy Lixx, XIII Doors, Francesco Marras, Avantasia and Robin McAuley.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No737 (7th Feb) – Uploaded 8th Feb 2025
FLORENCE BLACK - Look Up
JULIET’S NOT DEAD - Sinner or Saint
L.A. GUNS - Taste It
THOSE DAMN CROWS - No Surrender
GUN - Steal Your Fire
STEELHEART - Loaded Mutha
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - When I’m Gone
PERSIAN RISK – Asylum
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Dark Rider
SAXON – 1066
NOAPOLOGY - Bad News
NERV - Lost
LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – Damned
UGLY KID JOE – Neighbor
MEGADETH - Symphony for Destruction
IRON MAIDEN - Fear of the Dark
ALLY VENABLE - Do You Cry
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Sittin’ Pretty
MORGANWAY - Feels Like Letting Go
GARY MOORE - Cold Day In Hell
GARY MOORE - Running From the Storm
GARY MOORE - Empty Rooms
ROCKHEAD – Heartland
WARRANT - Machine Gun
LOVE/HATE - Wasted in America
ALLIANCE - Tell Somebody
HAREM SCAREM – Reliving History
BANDWAGON - Wasting Time
THE ANSWER – Preachin’ (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No738 – Uploaded14th Feb 2025
DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)
ROBIN MCAULEY - Wonders of the World
CRAZY LIXX - Who Said Rock N Roll Is Dead
RICK PIERCE GROUP - Brick By Brick
SCORPIONS - Alien Nation
DORO - Bad Blood
BLUE MURDER - We All Fall Down
SHAMAN’S HARVEST - Rock n Roll Queen
Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt1
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Wishing Well
Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt2
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Bird Dog
Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt3
SHAMAN’S HARVEST - In Chains
BLACKTOP MOJO - Rise (ft Shaman’s Harvest)
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am
AEROSMITH - Livin on the Edge
SIC VIKKI - Kiss Me In French
BROTHER CANE - Got No Shame
Promo for new LACUNA COIL album “Sleepless Empire” Pt1
LACUNA COIL – I Wish You Were Dead
Promo for new LACUNA COIL album “Sleepless Empire” Pt2
LACUNA COIL - Hosting the Shadow (ft Randy Blythe)
MEAT LOAF - Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through
TALISMAN - Mysterious (This Time It’s Serious)
DEF LEPPARD - From The Inside
BLACK SABBATH - N.I.B
Friday NI Rocks Show No739 – Uploaded 21st Feb 2025
XIII DOORS - Sorceress of Lies
MICHAEL SCHENKER - Doctor Doctor (ft Joe Lynn Turner & Carmen Appice)
AVANTASIA - Against the Wind
GINEVRA - True North
JACKYL - Push Comes to Shove
MEGADETH - A Tout le Monde
FREAK OF NATURE – Candle
CASSIDY PARIS – Danger
DEAD ADDICTION - Warning Shot
CHEZ KANE – Powerzone
PRIDE & GLORY - Machine Gun Man
AXEL RUDI PELL - Talk of the Guns
DANGEROUS TOYS – Paintrain
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Parasomnia
WILD HEAT - Shame on You
DEMON - In My Blood
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - I Believe
Promo for new KILLSWITCH ENGAGE album “This Consequence”
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Forever Aligned
ERIC MARTIN - Don’t Stop
CATS IN SPACE - Mr Heartache
STORMZONE - Crying in the Rain
IMPELLITTERI – Warrior
JADED HEART - How Many Tears
SNAKES IN PARADISE - Take Me to the River
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hell of a Good Time
SAMANTHA FISH - Sweet Southern Sounds
ANDRAS DROPPA – Gamble
WHO ON EARTH – Lobotomy
Friday NI Rocks Show No740 – Uploaded 28th Feb 2025
SINOCENCE – Incarcerated
HEARTLAND - Don’t Say Goodbye
RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW - Wolf to the Moon
BAD COMPANY - Company of Strangers
FRANCESCO MARRAS - Lost Souls (ft David Readman)
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 1 (12 min)
FRANCESCO MARRAS – Soldiers of the Light (ft Daniele Ledda)
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 2 (6 min)
SCREAMING SHADOWS – Shake Your Blood
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 3 (4 min)
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Fire on the Horizon
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 4 (4 min)
FRANCESCO MARRAS – Carnival of Darkness (ft Gianni Pontillo)
KINGDOM COME - Hope is On Fire
BAD MOON RISING – Moonchild
TYKETTO - Let It Go
AVANTASIA - The Witch (ft Tommy Karevik)
Promo with TOBIAS SAMMET for new AVANTASIA album “Here Be Dragons”
AVANTASIA - Against the Wind (ft Kenny Leckremo)
KROKUS - Lion Heart
AC/DC - Hard as a Rock
DOKKEN - Too High to Fly
ERIC BASS - Azalia
Promo for new ERIC BASS album “I Had A Name”
ERIC BASS - Mind Control
WHITEABBEY - Just Hold Me
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No763 – Uploaded 4th Feb 2025
SONS OF SIN – Whore of Babylon
SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed
SOPHIE LLOYD – Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)
SORCERER – Sirens
SOREN ANDERSEN – The Kid
SORROW & THE SPIRE – In The City Tonight
SORRY X – Bring Me To Life (ft Woe, Is Me)
SOTO – Dance With the Devil
SOUL ASYLUM – 99%
THE SOUL EXCHANGE – Quest For Life
SOULBENDER – Slave to Reality
SOULICIT – Parking Lot Rockstar
SOULS OF TIDE – Evening Star
SOULSHAKE – Take It Off
NI Rocks A-Z Show No764 – Uploaded 11th Feb 2025
THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover
SOUND DELIVERY – Life Ain’t Always Fair
SOUNDGARDEN – Black Hole Sun
SOUNDSTONE – Good For the Soul
SOUTH OF SALEM – Cold Day In Hell
SOUTHERN STREAM – Restless Heart
SPARTAN WARRIOR – In Memorium
SPARZANZA – The Blinding Absence of a Light
SPEED LIMIT – Higher and Higher
SPEKTRA – Free Fall
SPHINX – The Last in Line
SPIDERS – Rock n Roll Band
SPIN DOCTORS – Two Princes
SPIRALARMS – Low Country Girl
NI Rocks A-Z Show No765 – Uploaded 18th Feb 2025
SPIRITS OF FIRE – A Second Chance
SPITFIRE – Battlefield
SPLEEN – Making Plans for Nigel
SPLIT NIXON – Backseat Friday Night
SPREAD EAGLE – Subway to the Stars
SQUARED – Stranger At Heart
STAIND – Better Days (feat Dorothy)
STAMPEDE – Send Me Down an Angel
STAND AMONGST GIANTS – Have You Got Soul
STARBREAKER – Pure Evil
STARCHASER – Battalion of Heroes
STARCHILD – Castles in the Sky
STARDUST – The Fire
STARGAZER – Rock The Sky
NI Rocks A-Z Show No766 – Uploaded 25th Feb 2025
STARGAZER – Live My Dream
STARSET - Monster
STARSICK SYSTEM – Bulletproof
STATE OF MINE & EVA UNDER FIRE - Survivor
STATE OF SALAZAR – Hold on Tight
STATEMENT – Dreams from the Darkest Side
STATUS QUO – Caroline
STEAL THE CITY – Drag Me to Hell
STEEL BARS – A TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL BOLTON - Gina
STEEL DRAGON – Stand Up
STEEL ENGRAVED – Generation Headless
STEEL INFERNO - Electrocuter
STEEL PANTHER – Death to All But Metal
STEEL RHINO – Lovin Easy
STEELCITY – I Ain’t Dreamin About You
STEELER - Ready to Explode
STEELHEART – We All Die Young