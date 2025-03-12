NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2025

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

 

Playlists for January were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3923-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2025

 

There were new interviews with Josh Hamler from Shaman’s Harvest and Francesco Marras from Tygers of Pan Tang & Screaming Shadows this month.

There were also special promo features with Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil, Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage, Tobias Sammet from Avantasia and Eric Bass (from Shinedown) – all talking about their new albums.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Thundermother, Juliet’s Not Dead, Crazy Lixx, XIII Doors, Francesco Marras, Avantasia and Robin McAuley.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No737 (7th Feb) – Uploaded 8th Feb 2025

FLORENCE BLACK - Look Up

JULIET’S NOT DEAD - Sinner or Saint

L.A. GUNS - Taste It

THOSE DAMN CROWS - No Surrender

GUN - Steal Your Fire

STEELHEART - Loaded Mutha

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - When I’m Gone

PERSIAN RISK – Asylum

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Dark Rider

SAXON – 1066

NOAPOLOGY - Bad News

NERV - Lost

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – Damned

UGLY KID JOE – Neighbor

MEGADETH - Symphony for Destruction

IRON MAIDEN - Fear of the Dark

ALLY VENABLE - Do You Cry

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Sittin’ Pretty

MORGANWAY - Feels Like Letting Go

GARY MOORE - Cold Day In Hell

GARY MOORE - Running From the Storm

GARY MOORE - Empty Rooms

ROCKHEAD – Heartland

WARRANT - Machine Gun

LOVE/HATE - Wasted in America

ALLIANCE - Tell Somebody

HAREM SCAREM – Reliving History

BANDWAGON - Wasting Time

THE ANSWER – Preachin’ (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No738 – Uploaded14th Feb 2025

DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)

ROBIN MCAULEY - Wonders of the World

CRAZY LIXX - Who Said Rock N Roll Is Dead

RICK PIERCE GROUP - Brick By Brick

SCORPIONS - Alien Nation

DORO - Bad Blood

BLUE MURDER - We All Fall Down

SHAMAN’S HARVEST - Rock n Roll Queen

Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt1

SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Wishing Well

Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt2

SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Bird Dog

Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt3

SHAMAN’S HARVEST - In Chains

BLACKTOP MOJO - Rise (ft Shaman’s Harvest)

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am

AEROSMITH - Livin on the Edge

SIC VIKKI - Kiss Me In French

BROTHER CANE - Got No Shame

Promo for new LACUNA COIL album “Sleepless Empire” Pt1

LACUNA COIL – I Wish You Were Dead

Promo for new LACUNA COIL album “Sleepless Empire” Pt2

LACUNA COIL - Hosting the Shadow (ft Randy Blythe)

MEAT LOAF - Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through

TALISMAN - Mysterious (This Time It’s Serious)

DEF LEPPARD - From The Inside

BLACK SABBATH - N.I.B

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No739 – Uploaded 21st Feb 2025

XIII DOORS - Sorceress of Lies

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Doctor Doctor (ft Joe Lynn Turner & Carmen Appice)

AVANTASIA - Against the Wind

GINEVRA - True North

JACKYL - Push Comes to Shove

MEGADETH - A Tout le Monde

FREAK OF NATURE – Candle

CASSIDY PARIS – Danger

DEAD ADDICTION - Warning Shot

CHEZ KANE – Powerzone

PRIDE & GLORY - Machine Gun Man

AXEL RUDI PELL - Talk of the Guns

DANGEROUS TOYS – Paintrain

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Parasomnia

WILD HEAT - Shame on You

DEMON - In My Blood

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - I Believe

Promo for new KILLSWITCH ENGAGE album “This Consequence”

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Forever Aligned

ERIC MARTIN - Don’t Stop

CATS IN SPACE - Mr Heartache

STORMZONE - Crying in the Rain

IMPELLITTERI – Warrior

JADED HEART - How Many Tears

SNAKES IN PARADISE - Take Me to the River

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hell of a Good Time

SAMANTHA FISH - Sweet Southern Sounds

ANDRAS DROPPA – Gamble

WHO ON EARTH – Lobotomy

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No740 – Uploaded 28th Feb 2025

SINOCENCE – Incarcerated

HEARTLAND - Don’t Say Goodbye

RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW - Wolf to the Moon

BAD COMPANY - Company of Strangers

FRANCESCO MARRAS - Lost Souls (ft David Readman)

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 1 (12 min)

FRANCESCO MARRAS – Soldiers of the Light (ft Daniele Ledda)

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 2 (6 min)

SCREAMING SHADOWS – Shake Your Blood

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 3 (4 min)

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Fire on the Horizon

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 4 (4 min)

FRANCESCO MARRAS – Carnival of Darkness (ft Gianni Pontillo)

KINGDOM COME - Hope is On Fire

BAD MOON RISING – Moonchild

TYKETTO - Let It Go

AVANTASIA - The Witch (ft Tommy Karevik)

Promo with TOBIAS SAMMET for new AVANTASIA album “Here Be Dragons”

AVANTASIA - Against the Wind (ft Kenny Leckremo)

KROKUS - Lion Heart

AC/DC - Hard as a Rock

DOKKEN - Too High to Fly

ERIC BASS - Azalia

Promo for new ERIC BASS album “I Had A Name”

ERIC BASS - Mind Control

WHITEABBEY - Just Hold Me

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No763 – Uploaded 4th Feb 2025

SONS OF SIN – Whore of Babylon

SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed

SOPHIE LLOYD – Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)

SORCERER – Sirens

SOREN ANDERSEN – The Kid

SORROW & THE SPIRE – In The City Tonight

SORRY X – Bring Me To Life (ft Woe, Is Me)

SOTO – Dance With the Devil

SOUL ASYLUM – 99%

THE SOUL EXCHANGE – Quest For Life

SOULBENDER – Slave to Reality

SOULICIT – Parking Lot Rockstar

SOULS OF TIDE – Evening Star

SOULSHAKE – Take It Off

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No764 – Uploaded 11th Feb 2025

THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover

SOUND DELIVERY – Life Ain’t Always Fair

SOUNDGARDEN – Black Hole Sun

SOUNDSTONE – Good For the Soul

SOUTH OF SALEM – Cold Day In Hell

SOUTHERN STREAM – Restless Heart

SPARTAN WARRIOR – In Memorium

SPARZANZA – The Blinding Absence of a Light

SPEED LIMIT – Higher and Higher

SPEKTRA – Free Fall

SPHINX – The Last in Line

SPIDERS – Rock n Roll Band

SPIN DOCTORS – Two Princes

SPIRALARMS – Low Country Girl

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No765 – Uploaded 18th Feb 2025

SPIRITS OF FIRE – A Second Chance

SPITFIRE – Battlefield

SPLEEN – Making Plans for Nigel

SPLIT NIXON – Backseat Friday Night

SPREAD EAGLE – Subway to the Stars

SQUARED – Stranger At Heart

STAIND – Better Days (feat Dorothy)

STAMPEDE – Send Me Down an Angel

STAND AMONGST GIANTS – Have You Got Soul

STARBREAKER – Pure Evil

STARCHASER – Battalion of Heroes

STARCHILD – Castles in the Sky

STARDUST – The Fire

STARGAZER – Rock The Sky

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No766 – Uploaded 25th Feb 2025

STARGAZER – Live My Dream

STARSET - Monster

STARSICK SYSTEM – Bulletproof

STATE OF MINE & EVA UNDER FIRE - Survivor

STATE OF SALAZAR – Hold on Tight

STATEMENT – Dreams from the Darkest Side

STATUS QUO – Caroline

STEAL THE CITY – Drag Me to Hell

STEEL BARS – A TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL BOLTON - Gina

STEEL DRAGON – Stand Up

STEEL ENGRAVED – Generation Headless

STEEL INFERNO - Electrocuter

STEEL PANTHER – Death to All But Metal

STEEL RHINO – Lovin Easy

STEELCITY – I Ain’t Dreamin About You

STEELER -  Ready to Explode

STEELHEART – We All Die Young

 

