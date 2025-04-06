There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a special promo feature with Ricky Warwick, talking about his new album.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Ricky Warwick, Dorothy, Gotthard, Ginevra and W.E.T.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No741 – Uploaded 7th March 2025
INGLORIOUS – Testify
GOTTHARD - Rusty Rose
THE DEAD DAISIES - Crossroads
SIGN OF THE WOLF - Rage of Angels
KICKIN VALENTINA - The Gotaways
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT - Holy Water (ft Ivan Moody).
ABSOLVA - Find My Identity (ft Ronnie Romero)
MARILYN MANSON - The Beautiful People
IMPELLITTERI - Father Forgive Them
DEF LEPPARD – Slang
SHIRAZ LANE – Dangerous
W.E.T. - This House Is On Fire
HEAVEN’S REIGN - City Sights
HAREM SCAREM - Chasing Euphoria
ALLIANCE - Nothing Can Make You Change.
TRUCKER DIABLO - Here’s To Heartbreak
JAIME KYLE - The Best of My Heart
DANTE FOX - Lost and Lonely Heart
MR BIG - Take Cover
MISSION JUPITER - Self Destruction
PHIL X & THE DRILLS - Fake The Day Away
VENDETTA LOVE - Traced Out
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves
SWANEE RIVER - Gypsy Promise
MATCHBOX TWENTY - Real World
GLENN HUGHES - Addiction
TEN - The Crusades / It’s All About Love
BILLY IDOL - Still Dancing
Friday NI Rocks Show No742 – Uploaded 14th March 2025
SCREAMING EAGLES - Rock N Roll Soul
CORY MARKS - Blame It On The Double (ft Tyler Connolly & Jason Hook)
SHAMAN’S HARVEST - Rock n Roll Queen
ANTHONY GOMES - Praise The Loud
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Afraid
METALLICA - Devil’s Dance
CREED – Torn
RICKY WARWICK - Rise and Grind (ft Charlie Starr)
Promo for new RICKY WARWICK album “Blood Ties” Part 1
RICKY WARWICK – Angels of Desolation
Promo for new RICKY WARWICK album “Blood Ties” Part 2
RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave Me in The Dark (ft Lita Ford)
DAVID COVERDALE’S WHITESNAKE - Too Many Tears
JOHN SYKES - Don’t Hurt Me This Way
SAXON - The Thin Red Line
DOROTHY – Superhuman
FLORENCE BLACK - Don’t Hold Me Down
XIII DOORS - Face The Truth
SAMANTHA FISH - I’m Done Running
ERJA LYYTINEN - The Ring
ALLY VENABLE - Money and Power
DOKKEN - Here I Stand
KISS - Master & Slave
SUN’N’STEEL - Black Rain
ROCK OUT - Let’s Call It Rock n Roll
DEGREED - Wildchild
THEN COMES THE NIGHT - Metal World
RONNIE ROMERO - Rainbow in the Dark (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No743 (21st Mar) – Uploaded 22nd March 2025
TRIGGERMAN - The Riff Holds Sway
BUCKCHERRY - Roar Like Thunder
DEAD GROOVE - The Damned
GIANT - Hold The Night
ROB ZOMBIE – Dragula
AXEL RUDI PELL - Pay the Price
SABU – Spitfire
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD - Chasing Danger
LAURENNE/LOUHIMO - The Cradle
WHITEABBEY – Dragonfire
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Born to Raise Hell (Live)
MICHAEL SCHENKER - Mother Mary (ft Slash & Erik Gronwell)
VANDENBERG - Walking on Water
VAN HALEN - One I Want
JAILHOUSE - Long Way Up
FREAK OF NATURE - Where You Belong
DAN BYRNE - Death of Me
SCARLET REBELS - Streets of Fire
THE DEAD DAISIES – Crossroads
NICKLAS SONNE – Limitless
THE SPEAKER WARS - It Ain’t Easy
CORY MARKS - Sorry for Nothing (Acoustic)
JADED HEART - Mystery Eyes
HEARTLAND - A Leap in the
GARY HUGHES - Give My Love A Try
MAVERICK - Daywalker
JELUSICK - How Many Times
FIRELAND - Angel Witch
Friday NI Rocks Show No744 (28th Mar) – Uploaded 29th March 2025
ANTHONY GOMES - Praise The Loud
CRAZY LIXX - Highway Hurricane
CASSIDY PARIS - Walking on Fire
CHEZ KANE - Rocket on the Radio
PRIMAL FEAR - Final Embrace
STAIND - Mudshovel
SLAUGHTER - Killin Time
DOROTHY - Unholy Water
GOTTHARD - Devil in the Moonlight
THE GEMS - Live and Let Go
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come on Over
WILD HEAT - Long Gone
DEAD ADDICTION - Frozen Dream
QUIET RIOT - Don’t Know What I Want
WARRANT - Southern Comfort
RATT - Over the Edge
THE DAMN TRUTH - All Night Long
HOLLOW SOULS - Borderline
ERJA LYYTINEN – Abyss
GREAT WHITE - Rollin Stoned
MOGG / WAY - Too Close to the Sun
BOB CATLEY – Medusa
BOBBIE DAZZLE - Lady on Fire
MICHAEL MONROE - I Live Too Fast to Die Young (ft Slash)
CRASHDIET - Generation Wild
JOE BONAMASSA - Still Walking with Me
CALIFORNIA IRISH - Big Questions.
PAT MCMANUS - Needle in the Groove (live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No767 – Uploaded 4th March 2025
STEELHEART – Come Inside
STEFAN & THE UPS AND DOWNS – Down Right Incredible
STEFAN BERGGREN – Burning Burning (Last Band on Earth)
STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away
STEPHEN CRANE & DUANE SCIACQUA – Crazy In Love
STEPHEN PEARCY – Dead Roses
STEVE DALTON – Listen to the Wiseman
STEVE EARLE – Copperhead Road
STEVE GRIMMETT – Strength
STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Wings of Angels
STEVE HILL – Devil’s Handyman
STEVE LEE – Forever Eternally
STEVE LOUW – Killers
STEVE OVERLAND - Rosalie
NI Rocks A-Z Show No768 – Uploaded 12th March 2025
STEVE YOUNG & THE REAL TIME PLAYERS – Come Around
STEVIE D FT COREY GLOVER – Wake Up Call
STEVIE K – Winter Son
STEVIE NICKS – Soldier’s Angel (ft Lindsay Buckingham)
STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day
STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN - Crossfire
STEW – Keep on Praying
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)
STITCHED UP HEART – Conquer and Divide
STONE BROKEN – Remedy
STONE GODS – Don’t Drink The Water
STONE RIDER – Rush Hour
STONE RISING – Like A 45
NI Rocks A-Z Show No769 – Uploaded 17th March 2025
STONE RISING – Already Gone
STONE SOUR – Burn One Turn One
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart
STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night
STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town
STONECOLLAR – Swallowed By The Sun
STONETRIP – I Am Tomorrow
STORACE – Rock This City
STORM FORCE – Breathe
STORMBRINGER – Unto Me
STORMBURST – When The Worlds Collide
STORMRIDER – Made of Metal
STORMWARNING – Eye of the Storm
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
NI Rocks A-Z Show No770 – Uploaded 25th March 2025
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
THE STRADDLERZ – Streets of Love
STRANDED – Arrow
STRANDED – 285
STRANGER VISION – Wasteland
STRANGERS – With You
THE STRANGLERS – No More Heroes
STRATEGY – Love Tactics
STRATOVARIUS – Burn Me Down
THE STRAY PURSUIT - Mama
STREET FIGHTER – Deadend City
STREETLIGHT – Learn to Love Again
STREETLIGHT CIRCUS – Rattle The Cage
STRYKENINE – Once And For All