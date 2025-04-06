NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2025

Published: Sunday, 06 April 2025 21:05 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 16

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for February were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3928-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2025

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a special promo feature with Ricky Warwick, talking about his new album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Ricky Warwick, Dorothy, Gotthard, Ginevra and W.E.T.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No741 – Uploaded 7th March 2025

INGLORIOUS – Testify

GOTTHARD - Rusty Rose

THE DEAD DAISIES - Crossroads

SIGN OF THE WOLF - Rage of Angels

KICKIN VALENTINA - The Gotaways

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT - Holy Water (ft Ivan Moody).

ABSOLVA - Find My Identity (ft Ronnie Romero)

MARILYN MANSON - The Beautiful People

IMPELLITTERI - Father Forgive Them

DEF LEPPARD – Slang

SHIRAZ LANE – Dangerous

W.E.T. - This House Is On Fire

HEAVEN’S REIGN - City Sights

HAREM SCAREM - Chasing Euphoria

ALLIANCE - Nothing Can Make You Change.

TRUCKER DIABLO - Here’s To Heartbreak

JAIME KYLE - The Best of My Heart

DANTE FOX - Lost and Lonely Heart

MR BIG - Take Cover

MISSION JUPITER - Self Destruction

PHIL X & THE DRILLS - Fake The Day Away

VENDETTA LOVE - Traced Out

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves

SWANEE RIVER - Gypsy Promise

MATCHBOX TWENTY - Real World

GLENN HUGHES - Addiction

TEN - The Crusades / It’s All About Love

BILLY IDOL - Still Dancing

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No742 – Uploaded 14th March 2025

SCREAMING EAGLES - Rock N Roll Soul

CORY MARKS - Blame It On The Double (ft Tyler Connolly & Jason Hook)

SHAMAN’S HARVEST - Rock n Roll Queen

ANTHONY GOMES - Praise The Loud

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Afraid

METALLICA - Devil’s Dance

CREED – Torn

RICKY WARWICK - Rise and Grind (ft Charlie Starr)

Promo for new RICKY WARWICK album “Blood Ties” Part 1

RICKY WARWICK – Angels of Desolation

Promo for new RICKY WARWICK album “Blood Ties” Part 2

RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave Me in The Dark (ft Lita Ford)

DAVID COVERDALE’S WHITESNAKE - Too Many Tears

JOHN SYKES - Don’t Hurt Me This Way

SAXON - The Thin Red Line

DOROTHY – Superhuman

FLORENCE BLACK - Don’t Hold Me Down

XIII DOORS - Face The Truth

SAMANTHA FISH - I’m Done Running

ERJA LYYTINEN - The Ring

ALLY VENABLE - Money and Power

DOKKEN - Here I Stand

KISS - Master & Slave

SUN’N’STEEL - Black Rain

ROCK OUT - Let’s Call It Rock n Roll

DEGREED - Wildchild

THEN COMES THE NIGHT - Metal World

RONNIE ROMERO - Rainbow in the Dark (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No743 (21st Mar) – Uploaded 22nd March 2025

TRIGGERMAN - The Riff Holds Sway

BUCKCHERRY - Roar Like Thunder

DEAD GROOVE - The Damned

GIANT - Hold The Night

ROB ZOMBIE – Dragula

AXEL RUDI PELL - Pay the Price

SABU – Spitfire

CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD - Chasing Danger

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO - The Cradle

WHITEABBEY – Dragonfire

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Born to Raise Hell (Live)

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Mother Mary (ft Slash & Erik Gronwell)

VANDENBERG - Walking on Water

VAN HALEN - One I Want

JAILHOUSE - Long Way Up

FREAK OF NATURE - Where You Belong

DAN BYRNE - Death of Me

SCARLET REBELS - Streets of Fire

THE DEAD DAISIES – Crossroads

NICKLAS SONNE – Limitless

THE SPEAKER WARS - It Ain’t Easy

CORY MARKS - Sorry for Nothing (Acoustic)

JADED HEART - Mystery Eyes

HEARTLAND - A Leap in the

GARY HUGHES - Give My Love A Try

MAVERICK - Daywalker

JELUSICK - How Many Times

FIRELAND - Angel Witch

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No744 (28th Mar) – Uploaded 29th March 2025

ANTHONY GOMES - Praise The Loud

CRAZY LIXX - Highway Hurricane

CASSIDY PARIS - Walking on Fire

CHEZ KANE - Rocket on the Radio

PRIMAL FEAR - Final Embrace

STAIND - Mudshovel

SLAUGHTER - Killin Time

DOROTHY - Unholy Water

GOTTHARD - Devil in the Moonlight

THE GEMS - Live and Let Go

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come on Over

WILD HEAT - Long Gone

DEAD ADDICTION - Frozen Dream

QUIET RIOT - Don’t Know What I Want

WARRANT - Southern Comfort

RATT - Over the Edge

THE DAMN TRUTH - All Night Long

HOLLOW SOULS - Borderline

ERJA LYYTINEN – Abyss

GREAT WHITE - Rollin Stoned

MOGG / WAY - Too Close to the Sun

BOB CATLEY – Medusa

BOBBIE DAZZLE - Lady on Fire

MICHAEL MONROE - I Live Too Fast to Die Young (ft Slash)

CRASHDIET - Generation Wild

JOE BONAMASSA - Still Walking with Me

CALIFORNIA IRISH - Big Questions.

PAT MCMANUS - Needle in the Groove (live)

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No767 – Uploaded 4th March 2025

STEELHEART – Come Inside

STEFAN & THE UPS AND DOWNS – Down Right Incredible

STEFAN BERGGREN – Burning Burning (Last Band on Earth)

STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away

STEPHEN CRANE & DUANE SCIACQUA – Crazy In Love

STEPHEN PEARCY – Dead Roses

STEVE DALTON – Listen to the Wiseman

STEVE EARLE – Copperhead Road

STEVE GRIMMETT – Strength

STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER – Wings of Angels

STEVE HILL – Devil’s Handyman

STEVE LEE – Forever Eternally

STEVE LOUW – Killers

STEVE OVERLAND - Rosalie

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No768 – Uploaded 12th March 2025

STEVE YOUNG & THE REAL TIME PLAYERS – Come Around

STEVIE D FT COREY GLOVER – Wake Up Call

STEVIE K – Winter Son

STEVIE NICKS – Soldier’s Angel (ft Lindsay Buckingham)

STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day

STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN - Crossfire

STEW – Keep on Praying

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)

STITCHED UP HEART – Conquer and Divide

STONE BROKEN – Remedy

STONE GODS – Don’t Drink The Water

STONE RIDER – Rush Hour

STONE RISING – Like A 45

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No769 – Uploaded 17th March 2025

STONE RISING – Already Gone

STONE SOUR – Burn One Turn One

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart

STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night

STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town

STONECOLLAR – Swallowed By The Sun

STONETRIP – I Am Tomorrow

STORACE – Rock This City

STORM FORCE – Breathe

STORMBRINGER – Unto Me

STORMBURST – When The Worlds Collide

STORMRIDER – Made of Metal

STORMWARNING – Eye of the Storm

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No770 – Uploaded 25th March 2025

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

THE STRADDLERZ – Streets of Love

STRANDED – Arrow

STRANDED – 285

STRANGER VISION – Wasteland

STRANGERS – With You

THE STRANGLERS – No More Heroes

STRATEGY – Love Tactics

STRATOVARIUS – Burn Me Down

THE STRAY PURSUIT - Mama

STREET FIGHTER – Deadend City

STREETLIGHT – Learn to Love Again

STREETLIGHT CIRCUS – Rattle The Cage

STRYKENINE – Once And For All

 

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles