There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for March were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3930-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2025

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a special promo feature with Those Damn Crows and Billy Idol, talking about their new album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from L.A. Guns, Rock Out, Those Damn Crows, Laurenne/Louhimo, Sign of the Wolf, Harem Scarem and Anthony Gomes.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No745 (4th Apr) – Uploaded 5th Apr 2025

RICKY WARWICK - The Hell of Me and You (ft Billy Duffy)

H.E.A.T. - Running To You

DOROTHY - Bones

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Dreaming

BON JOVI - It’s My Life

BURNING RAIN - Love Emotion

VAUGHN – Shadowland

L.A. GUNS - Lucky Motherfucker

THE VIRGINMARYS - Portrait of Red

CRASHDIET - Darker Minds

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

FM - Crosstown Train

ERIC MARTIN – Untouchable

DORO - Love Me Forever (ft Lemmy)

WITHIN TEMPTATION - Mother Earth

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE - Delta Voodoo

LAURENNE / LOUHIMO - Falling Through Stars

AD INFINITUM - Marching on Versailles

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Highway

ALLY VENABLE – Unbreakable (ft Shemekia Copeland)

DAN BYRNE – Sentimental

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT - Ain’t Life Grand

LINKIN PARK - In The End

IRON MAIDEN - Blood Brothers

STORMZONE - The Pass Loning

DEMON - Breaking the Silence

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Tuesday’s Gone (Live - ft Jelly Roll)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No746 – Uploaded 11th Apr 2025

THE VIRGINMARYS - My Nettle

LUKE MORLEY - Natural High

ANTHONY GOMES - True That

PARKER BARROW - Make It

GOTTHARD – Eagle

SHAKRA - She’s My Pride

CREED - My Sacrifice

THOSE DAMN CROWS - Lets Go Psycho

Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “God Shaped Hole” Pt1

THOSE DAMN CROWS – The Night Train

Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “God Shaped Hole” Pt2

THOSE DAMN CROWS - Glass Heart

GIANT - A Night to Remember

LEVERAGE - Shooting Star

INGLORIOUS - Devil Inside

NICKELBACK - Never Again

RAMMSTEIN - Sonne

BUCKCHERRY - Ridin’

STRANGERS - Into The Night

ROCK-OUT - American Way

ART NATION – Halo

MAVERICK - Cold Star Dancer

SCREAMING EAGLES - .45

JORN - Sunset Station

SONS OF ANGELS - No Sorrow

BOB CATLEY - City Walls

ROMEOPATHY – Chemicals

WARKINGS - Armageddon

DROWNING POOL – Madness

WHITEROOM NIGHTMARE - Where Only Machines Have Been

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No747 – Uploaded 18th Apr 2025

SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)

FOREIGNER - Cold As Ice

SCORPIONS - Send Me An Angel

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Without You

DEF LEPPARD - Four Letter Word

THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Make Up Your Mind

MENIKETTI – Storm

MICHAEL MONROE - Goin Down With The Ship

CRASHDIET - Rust

CHEZ KANE - Don’t Cry Wolf (ft Danny Rexon)

L.A. GUNS - Don’t Look At Me That Way

HAREM SCAREM - Weight of the World

PRETTY MAIDS - He Who Never Lived

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Down to the River

DEAD ADDICTION - Tip of the Blade

WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again

SYMPHONY X - Inferno (Unleash the Fire)

DREAM EVIL - The Chosen Ones

DIO - Better in the Dark

CRAZY LIXX - Girls of the 80’s

CASSIDY PARIS - Wannabe

FM - Digging Up the Dirt

VANDENBERG - Burning Heart 2020

WHITESNAKE - Judgement Day (Live at Donington 1990)

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Rock Bottom (ft Kai Hansen)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No748 – Uploaded 25th Apr 2025

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Get It Up

HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins

KICKIN VALENTINA - Wild Ones

ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman

SHAKRA - Burning Heart

JELUSICK - Hangman

DAUGHTRY - The Day I Die

THREE DAYS GRACE - I Hate Everything About You

JET - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

EVANESCENCE - Everybody’s Fool

CORY MARKS - Are You With Me

BLACKLIST UNION - Mississippi Moonhound

THE DEAD DAISIES - Boom Boom

THUNDER – Loser

BOWES & MORLEY - Desire

KROKUS - Mad World

CASSIDY PARIS – Butterfly

HONEYMOON SUITE - Stay This Time

NICKLAS SONNE - Electric Dreams

GODSMACK - I Stand Alone

FIREWIND - I Am The Anger

IRON MAIDEN – Paschendale

BILLY IDOL - 77 (ft Avril Lavigne)

Promo for new BILLY IDOL album “Dream Into It”

BILLY IDOL - Wildside (ft Joan Jett)

SABATON – Templars

WEDNESDAY 13 - No Apologies

EXODUS - He’s A Woman – She’s A Man

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No771 – Uploaded 1st April 2025

STRYPER – When We Were Kings

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

SUNBOMB – Light Up The Skies

SUNFLOWER DEAD – Just A Little Kiss

SUN’N’STEEL – Colder Than Steel

SUNSET RIOT – Trash Vs Class

SUNSTORM – Love’s Not Gone

SUNSTRIKE – Rock This House

SUPAGROUP – Hail! Hail!

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Turn Off The Lights

SUPERSKUNKZ – Somebody To Love

SUPERSUCKERS – Play That Rock n Roll

THE SURVIVAL CODE - Magnetic

SURVIVOR – Burning Heart

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No772 – Uploaded 8th April 2025

SUZI QUATRO – Devil Gate Drive

SWANEE RIVER – Bouncy Castles

SWEET – Hellraiser (2020)

SWEET & LYNCH – You’ll Never Be Alone

SWEET CRISIS – I’ll Be Creepin

SWEET MARY JANE – Winter in Paradise

SWEET OBLIVION feat GEOFF TATE – Another Change

SWEET POISON – Roll With The Punches

SWEET SAVAGE – Regenerator

SWEET TASTE – Hanging Around in Bars

SYMPHONY X – Serpent’s Kiss

SYPHA – The Afterparty

SYRON VANES – God of War

SYTERIA – Reflection

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No773 – Uploaded 15th April 2025

T&N – It’s Not Love

T3NORS – April Rain

TABOO - Flames

TAD MOROSE – Slave to the Dying Sun

TAILGUNNER – Revolution Scream

TAINTED LADY – Loverman

TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP – Eternal Flames (ft Baby Metal)

TAKE THE FIFTH – Licence to Breathe

TAKIDA – Third Strike

TAKING DAWN – The Chain

TALES OF EVENING – Winds Will Rise

TALES OF THE OLD – Broken Heart

TALISMAN – Standin’ on Fire

TANGO DOWN – Broken Heart

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No774 – Uploaded 22nd April 2025

TANGO DOWN – Charming Devil

TANITH – Under The Stars

TANK – Valley of Tears

TANK – No More War

TANNA – This Town Ain’t Big Enough

TANTAL – Constant Failure

TANTRUM - Apocalypse

TAO – Rock Brigade

TARA LYNCH – Banished From My Kingdom

TARCHON FIST – Lights of Fire

TARGET – Hold Tight

TARJA – Shadow Play

TARMAT – Backbone Feeling

 

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No775 – Uploaded 29th April 2025

TARRASKA – Getting Out Alive

TASTE – Blister on the Moon

TASTE – Dangerous

TATTERED - Replaceable

TAX THE HEAT – Animals

TED NUGENT – Cruisin’

TED POLEY – Monsters of Rock Anthem (ft Maz Mazza)

TEMPERANCE – No Return

THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Caught in the Middle

TEMPLE BALLS – Dead Weight

TEMPT – Golden Tongue

TEN – Something Wicked This Way Comes

TENACIOUS D – Tribute                     

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends

TERRA ATLANTICA – Take Us Home

 

 

