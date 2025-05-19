There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for March were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3930-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2025
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a special promo feature with Those Damn Crows and Billy Idol, talking about their new album.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from L.A. Guns, Rock Out, Those Damn Crows, Laurenne/Louhimo, Sign of the Wolf, Harem Scarem and Anthony Gomes.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No745 (4th Apr) – Uploaded 5th Apr 2025
RICKY WARWICK - The Hell of Me and You (ft Billy Duffy)
H.E.A.T. - Running To You
DOROTHY - Bones
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Dreaming
BON JOVI - It’s My Life
BURNING RAIN - Love Emotion
VAUGHN – Shadowland
L.A. GUNS - Lucky Motherfucker
THE VIRGINMARYS - Portrait of Red
CRASHDIET - Darker Minds
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
FM - Crosstown Train
ERIC MARTIN – Untouchable
DORO - Love Me Forever (ft Lemmy)
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Mother Earth
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE - Delta Voodoo
LAURENNE / LOUHIMO - Falling Through Stars
AD INFINITUM - Marching on Versailles
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Highway
ALLY VENABLE – Unbreakable (ft Shemekia Copeland)
DAN BYRNE – Sentimental
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT - Ain’t Life Grand
LINKIN PARK - In The End
IRON MAIDEN - Blood Brothers
STORMZONE - The Pass Loning
DEMON - Breaking the Silence
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Tuesday’s Gone (Live - ft Jelly Roll)
Friday NI Rocks Show No746 – Uploaded 11th Apr 2025
THE VIRGINMARYS - My Nettle
LUKE MORLEY - Natural High
ANTHONY GOMES - True That
PARKER BARROW - Make It
GOTTHARD – Eagle
SHAKRA - She’s My Pride
CREED - My Sacrifice
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Lets Go Psycho
Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “God Shaped Hole” Pt1
THOSE DAMN CROWS – The Night Train
Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “God Shaped Hole” Pt2
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Glass Heart
GIANT - A Night to Remember
LEVERAGE - Shooting Star
INGLORIOUS - Devil Inside
NICKELBACK - Never Again
RAMMSTEIN - Sonne
BUCKCHERRY - Ridin’
STRANGERS - Into The Night
ROCK-OUT - American Way
ART NATION – Halo
MAVERICK - Cold Star Dancer
SCREAMING EAGLES - .45
JORN - Sunset Station
SONS OF ANGELS - No Sorrow
BOB CATLEY - City Walls
ROMEOPATHY – Chemicals
WARKINGS - Armageddon
DROWNING POOL – Madness
WHITEROOM NIGHTMARE - Where Only Machines Have Been
Friday NI Rocks Show No747 – Uploaded 18th Apr 2025
SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)
FOREIGNER - Cold As Ice
SCORPIONS - Send Me An Angel
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Without You
DEF LEPPARD - Four Letter Word
THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Make Up Your Mind
MENIKETTI – Storm
MICHAEL MONROE - Goin Down With The Ship
CRASHDIET - Rust
CHEZ KANE - Don’t Cry Wolf (ft Danny Rexon)
L.A. GUNS - Don’t Look At Me That Way
HAREM SCAREM - Weight of the World
PRETTY MAIDS - He Who Never Lived
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Down to the River
DEAD ADDICTION - Tip of the Blade
WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again
SYMPHONY X - Inferno (Unleash the Fire)
DREAM EVIL - The Chosen Ones
DIO - Better in the Dark
CRAZY LIXX - Girls of the 80’s
CASSIDY PARIS - Wannabe
FM - Digging Up the Dirt
VANDENBERG - Burning Heart 2020
WHITESNAKE - Judgement Day (Live at Donington 1990)
MICHAEL SCHENKER - Rock Bottom (ft Kai Hansen)
Friday NI Rocks Show No748 – Uploaded 25th Apr 2025
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Get It Up
HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins
KICKIN VALENTINA - Wild Ones
ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman
SHAKRA - Burning Heart
JELUSICK - Hangman
DAUGHTRY - The Day I Die
THREE DAYS GRACE - I Hate Everything About You
JET - Are You Gonna Be My Girl
EVANESCENCE - Everybody’s Fool
CORY MARKS - Are You With Me
BLACKLIST UNION - Mississippi Moonhound
THE DEAD DAISIES - Boom Boom
THUNDER – Loser
BOWES & MORLEY - Desire
KROKUS - Mad World
CASSIDY PARIS – Butterfly
HONEYMOON SUITE - Stay This Time
NICKLAS SONNE - Electric Dreams
GODSMACK - I Stand Alone
FIREWIND - I Am The Anger
IRON MAIDEN – Paschendale
BILLY IDOL - 77 (ft Avril Lavigne)
Promo for new BILLY IDOL album “Dream Into It”
BILLY IDOL - Wildside (ft Joan Jett)
SABATON – Templars
WEDNESDAY 13 - No Apologies
EXODUS - He’s A Woman – She’s A Man
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No771 – Uploaded 1st April 2025
STRYPER – When We Were Kings
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
SUNBOMB – Light Up The Skies
SUNFLOWER DEAD – Just A Little Kiss
SUN’N’STEEL – Colder Than Steel
SUNSET RIOT – Trash Vs Class
SUNSTORM – Love’s Not Gone
SUNSTRIKE – Rock This House
SUPAGROUP – Hail! Hail!
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Turn Off The Lights
SUPERSKUNKZ – Somebody To Love
SUPERSUCKERS – Play That Rock n Roll
THE SURVIVAL CODE - Magnetic
SURVIVOR – Burning Heart
NI Rocks A-Z Show No772 – Uploaded 8th April 2025
SUZI QUATRO – Devil Gate Drive
SWANEE RIVER – Bouncy Castles
SWEET – Hellraiser (2020)
SWEET & LYNCH – You’ll Never Be Alone
SWEET CRISIS – I’ll Be Creepin
SWEET MARY JANE – Winter in Paradise
SWEET OBLIVION feat GEOFF TATE – Another Change
SWEET POISON – Roll With The Punches
SWEET SAVAGE – Regenerator
SWEET TASTE – Hanging Around in Bars
SYMPHONY X – Serpent’s Kiss
SYPHA – The Afterparty
SYRON VANES – God of War
SYTERIA – Reflection
NI Rocks A-Z Show No773 – Uploaded 15th April 2025
T&N – It’s Not Love
T3NORS – April Rain
TABOO - Flames
TAD MOROSE – Slave to the Dying Sun
TAILGUNNER – Revolution Scream
TAINTED LADY – Loverman
TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP – Eternal Flames (ft Baby Metal)
TAKE THE FIFTH – Licence to Breathe
TAKIDA – Third Strike
TAKING DAWN – The Chain
TALES OF EVENING – Winds Will Rise
TALES OF THE OLD – Broken Heart
TALISMAN – Standin’ on Fire
TANGO DOWN – Broken Heart
NI Rocks A-Z Show No774 – Uploaded 22nd April 2025
TANGO DOWN – Charming Devil
TANITH – Under The Stars
TANK – Valley of Tears
TANK – No More War
TANNA – This Town Ain’t Big Enough
TANTAL – Constant Failure
TANTRUM - Apocalypse
TAO – Rock Brigade
TARA LYNCH – Banished From My Kingdom
TARCHON FIST – Lights of Fire
TARGET – Hold Tight
TARJA – Shadow Play
TARMAT – Backbone Feeling
NI Rocks A-Z Show No775 – Uploaded 29th April 2025
TARRASKA – Getting Out Alive
TASTE – Blister on the Moon
TASTE – Dangerous
TATTERED - Replaceable
TAX THE HEAT – Animals
TED NUGENT – Cruisin’
TED POLEY – Monsters of Rock Anthem (ft Maz Mazza)
TEMPERANCE – No Return
THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Caught in the Middle
TEMPLE BALLS – Dead Weight
TEMPT – Golden Tongue
TEN – Something Wicked This Way Comes
TENACIOUS D – Tribute
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends
TERRA ATLANTICA – Take Us Home