NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2025

Published: Tuesday, 10 June 2025 20:40 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 6

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for April were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3932-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2025

There were no new interviews this month.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Kickin Valentina, Giant and Absolva.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No749 (2nd May) – Uploaded 3rd May 2025

ZÜRICH - Only The Strong Survive

MAMMOTH - The End

THOSE DAMN CROWS - Dancing With The Enemy

SIGN OF THE WOLF - The Last Unicorn

VELVET REVOLVER – Slither

HELIX - King of the Hill

TESLA - Miles Away

DOROTHY - Raise Hell

DOROTHY - Rest In Peace

DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)

ROCK-OUT - American Way

GINGER EVIL - Better Get In Line

CASANDRA’S CROSSING - Wicked Woman

UFO - The Wild One

LIONSHEART - Screaming

FROM THE INSIDE - Nothing At All

MALVADA - I’m Sorry

GIANT - Time to Call It Love

GABRIELLE DE VAL - Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

JERRY CANTRELL - I Want Blood

VENDETTA LOVE - Ode.

BOBBIE DAZZLE - Lady on Fire

DARE - Sea of Roses

SHADOWMAN - Thise Days are Gone

DIO - End of the World

GEORGINA WHITE – Hallowed Be Thy Name

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Better of Me

CALIFORNIA IRISH - Live Fast Die Free

MAGNUM - On A Storyteller’s Night

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No750 – Uploaded 9th May 2025

XIII DOORS - Into the Unknown

SISTERS DOLL - Climbing Out of Hell

DEVILSKIN - Half-Life of Dreams

INGLORIOUS – Stand

ANTHONY GOMES - Blame It on Rock n Roll

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Have You Ever Been Lonely

THUNDER - I Love You More Than Rock n Roll

SHAKRA – Nightlife

GOTTHARD - Anytime Anywhere

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE - Queen of the Night

NERV - Panic

NESTOR - In the Name of Rock n Roll

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Fire It Up

DISTURBED - Land of Confusion

NICKELBACK - Side of a Bullet

THIN LIZZY - Don’t Believe a Word

THIN LIZZY - Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend

THIN LIZZY - The Holy War

SATCH / VAI with GLENN HUGHES - I Wanna Play My Guitar

JOE BONAMASSA - Breakthrough

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Summer Love

SHINEDOWN – Heroes

CRASHDIET - Riot in Everyone

FOO FIGHTERS - Best of You

WARKINGS - Genghis Khan (ft Orden Ogan)

ABSOLVA - Atlas (War Between the Gods) (ft Blaze Bayley)

CANDLEMASS - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Sweet Home Alabama (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No751 – Uploaded 16th May 2025

FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero

SCORPIONS - No One Like You

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Kickstart My Heart.

BON JOVI - In and Out of Love

THE ANSWER - Under The Sky

GLYDER – PUP

THUNDER - The Devil Made Me Do It

ZÜRICH - Only The Strong Survive

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band

DEAD ADDICTION - Sick City

STORMZONE - Sky High

DEMON - Night of the Demon

PAT MCMANUS - Needle in the Groove (Live)

THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot

BUCKCHERRY - Next 2 You

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Lonely Train

CHEZ KANE - I Just Want You

ERIC MARTIN - Living in Black & White

CRASHDIET - Into The Wild

HANOI ROCKS - Up Around the Bend

WILD HEAT - Red Lights

BOBBIE DAZZLE - It’s Electric

PAUL STANLEY - Live to Win

EUROPE - Always the Pretenders

WINGER - Your Great Escape

VENDETTA LOVE - Witches and Thieves

SISTERS DOLL - Good Day to be Alive

CATS IN SPACE - Occams Razor (Not the End of the World)

CRAZY LIXX - Silent Thunder

CRAZY LIXX - Anthem for America

FM - Bad Luck

FM - Turn This Car Around.

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No752 – Uploaded 23rd May 2025

BUCKCHERRY - Come On

AIRBOURNE - Runnin’ Wild

FUNNY MONEY - About Women

APOCALYPTICA - I’m Not Jesus (ft Corey Taylor)

GRAINNE DUFFY - Dirt Woman Blues

ALLY VENEABLE - Money and Power

ORIANTHI – Attention

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Refuse (ft Maria Brink)

STAIND - Better Days (ft Dorothy)

SHINEDOWN – Monsters

CRASHDIET - In The Raw

CRAZY LIXX - Love on the Run

HANOI ROCKS – Highwired

STRYPER – Unforgivable

NIGHTHAWK - Angel of Mine

FRANCESCO MARRAS - Out of the Fire

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel

ALTER BRIDGE - Blackbird

RITCHIE KOTZEN - Fooled Again

DEMON - Don’t Break The Circle

DEMON - Better the Devil You Know

DEMON – Cemetery Junction

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Peace Is Free (Ft Lzzy Hale) (Acoustic)

THUNDER – Loser (Acoustic)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (Acoustic)

THE ANSWER - Preachin (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No753 (30th May) – Uploaded 31st May 2025

SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles

SHINEDOWN - Sound of Madness

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Dark Rider

TESLA - I Wanna Live

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Dark Angel

THE DEAD DAISIES - Born Under a Bad Sign

ANTHONY GOMES - Netflix and Chill

GODSMACK – Awake

GODSMACK - Something Different

GODSMACK - Red White and Blue

SAVING ABEL – Addicted

NICKELBACK - Burn It To The Ground

HINDER - Without You

HONEYMOON SUITE - I Fly

NEAPOLITAN - Running Away

STARGAZER - Make a Deal With The Devil

METALLICA - For Whom the Bells Toll

METALLICA - Enter Sandman

METALLICA - 72 Seasons

GLYDER - Love Never Dies

JADED SUN - Hey You!

WHITE LION - Battle at Little Big Horn

DIVIDES UNFOLD - Find Your Piece

ROMEOPATHY - Memo

SINOCENCE - The Fire Rises

RORY GALLAGHER – Out on the Western Plain (Live)

RORY GALLAGHER - Shadow Play (Live)

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No776 – Uploaded 6th May 2025

TERRAPLANE – Gimme The Money

TESLA – Freedom Slaves

TESTER – King of the World

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Paw Paw Hill

THAT ROCK GUY – Nothin’ To Lose

THEANDER EXPRESSION – Never Surrender

THEIA – Dirty Livin’

THEN COMES THE NIGHT – Leather On Leather

THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Make Up Your Mind

THERAPY? – Screamager

THERION – Litany of the Fallen

THESE WICKED RIVERS – Don’t Pray For Me

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

THIS HOUSE WE BUILT – You’re The Voice (ft Danny Vaughn)

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Glass Heart

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No777 – Uploaded 13th May 2025

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Let’s Go Psycho!

THREE DAYS GRACE – The Good Life

THREE LIONS – Holy Water

THE THREE TREMORS – War of Nations

THRESHOLD – King of Nothing

THRILL RIDE – Did I Hear You Say

THROUGH FIRE – Listen to Your Heart

THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights

THUNDER RISING – Let Me Breathe

THUNDERCLOUD – Lightning Queen

THUNDERMOTHER – I Left My Licence in the Future

TIGERTAILZ – Love Bomb Baby

TIM MONTANA – Devil You Know

TIMECHILD – Buried in Autumn

TIMELESS RAGE – The Devil’s Masquerade

TIMES OF GRACE – The Burden of Belief

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No778 – Uploaded 20th May 2025

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Beauty And War

TINA GUO – Iron Man

TITO & TARANTULA – Back to the House That Love Built

TIZANE – Don’t Tell Me The End

TNT – Get Ready for Some Hard Rock

TOBRUK – Falling

TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH – Alone With You

TOBY HITCHCOCK – Two Hearts On the Run

TOBY JEPSON – Small Talk

TOKYO BLADE – Madame Guillotine

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Monster In Me

TOKYO STORM – Summer Feeling

TOLEDO STEEL – When the Night Draws In

TOM HARTE – Last Train Tonight

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No779 – Uploaded 27th May 2025

TOM KEIFER – It’s Not Enough

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Refugee

THE TOM ROBINSON BAND – 2 4 6 8 Motorway

TOMMY CLAUSS – Believe Us

TOMMY DECARLO – Dancing in the Moonlight

TOMMY SHOTS – Lemon Tree

TOMMY’S ROCKTRIP – Got to Play Some Rock n Roll

TOMORROW IS LOST – Wildchild

TONY IOMMI & GLENN HUGHES - Dopamine

TONY MILLS – Time Won’t Wait

TONY MITCHELL – Radio Heartbeat

TONYA WATTS – Alabama Crimson

TOOTHGRINDER – The Chain

TORA TORA – Rose of Jericho

TORME – Star

 

