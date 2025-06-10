Published: Tuesday, 10 June 2025 20:40 | Written by NI Rocks |
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Kickin Valentina, Giant and Absolva.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No749 (2nd May) – Uploaded 3rd May 2025
ZÜRICH - Only The Strong Survive
MAMMOTH - The End
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Dancing With The Enemy
SIGN OF THE WOLF - The Last Unicorn
VELVET REVOLVER – Slither
HELIX - King of the Hill
TESLA - Miles Away
DOROTHY - Raise Hell
DOROTHY - Rest In Peace
DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)
ROCK-OUT - American Way
GINGER EVIL - Better Get In Line
CASANDRA’S CROSSING - Wicked Woman
UFO - The Wild One
LIONSHEART - Screaming
FROM THE INSIDE - Nothing At All
MALVADA - I’m Sorry
GIANT - Time to Call It Love
GABRIELLE DE VAL - Let Sleeping Dogs Lie
JERRY CANTRELL - I Want Blood
VENDETTA LOVE - Ode.
BOBBIE DAZZLE - Lady on Fire
DARE - Sea of Roses
SHADOWMAN - Thise Days are Gone
DIO - End of the World
GEORGINA WHITE – Hallowed Be Thy Name
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Better of Me
CALIFORNIA IRISH - Live Fast Die Free
MAGNUM - On A Storyteller’s Night
Friday NI Rocks Show No750 – Uploaded 9th May 2025
XIII DOORS - Into the Unknown
SISTERS DOLL - Climbing Out of Hell
DEVILSKIN - Half-Life of Dreams
INGLORIOUS – Stand
ANTHONY GOMES - Blame It on Rock n Roll
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Have You Ever Been Lonely
THUNDER - I Love You More Than Rock n Roll
SHAKRA – Nightlife
GOTTHARD - Anytime Anywhere
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE - Queen of the Night
NERV - Panic
NESTOR - In the Name of Rock n Roll
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Fire It Up
DISTURBED - Land of Confusion
NICKELBACK - Side of a Bullet
THIN LIZZY - Don’t Believe a Word
THIN LIZZY - Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend
THIN LIZZY - The Holy War
SATCH / VAI with GLENN HUGHES - I Wanna Play My Guitar
JOE BONAMASSA - Breakthrough
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Summer Love
SHINEDOWN – Heroes
CRASHDIET - Riot in Everyone
FOO FIGHTERS - Best of You
WARKINGS - Genghis Khan (ft Orden Ogan)
ABSOLVA - Atlas (War Between the Gods) (ft Blaze Bayley)
CANDLEMASS - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Sweet Home Alabama (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No751 – Uploaded 16th May 2025
FOREIGNER - Juke Box Hero
SCORPIONS - No One Like You
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Kickstart My Heart.
BON JOVI - In and Out of Love
THE ANSWER - Under The Sky
GLYDER – PUP
THUNDER - The Devil Made Me Do It
ZÜRICH - Only The Strong Survive
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band
DEAD ADDICTION - Sick City
STORMZONE - Sky High
DEMON - Night of the Demon
PAT MCMANUS - Needle in the Groove (Live)
THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot
BUCKCHERRY - Next 2 You
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Lonely Train
CHEZ KANE - I Just Want You
ERIC MARTIN - Living in Black & White
CRASHDIET - Into The Wild
HANOI ROCKS - Up Around the Bend
WILD HEAT - Red Lights
BOBBIE DAZZLE - It’s Electric
PAUL STANLEY - Live to Win
EUROPE - Always the Pretenders
WINGER - Your Great Escape
VENDETTA LOVE - Witches and Thieves
SISTERS DOLL - Good Day to be Alive
CATS IN SPACE - Occams Razor (Not the End of the World)
CRAZY LIXX - Silent Thunder
CRAZY LIXX - Anthem for America
FM - Bad Luck
FM - Turn This Car Around.
Friday NI Rocks Show No752 – Uploaded 23rd May 2025
BUCKCHERRY - Come On
AIRBOURNE - Runnin’ Wild
FUNNY MONEY - About Women
APOCALYPTICA - I’m Not Jesus (ft Corey Taylor)
GRAINNE DUFFY - Dirt Woman Blues
ALLY VENEABLE - Money and Power
ORIANTHI – Attention
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Refuse (ft Maria Brink)
STAIND - Better Days (ft Dorothy)
SHINEDOWN – Monsters
CRASHDIET - In The Raw
CRAZY LIXX - Love on the Run
HANOI ROCKS – Highwired
STRYPER – Unforgivable
NIGHTHAWK - Angel of Mine
FRANCESCO MARRAS - Out of the Fire
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel
ALTER BRIDGE - Blackbird
RITCHIE KOTZEN - Fooled Again
DEMON - Don’t Break The Circle
DEMON - Better the Devil You Know
DEMON – Cemetery Junction
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Peace Is Free (Ft Lzzy Hale) (Acoustic)
THUNDER – Loser (Acoustic)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (Acoustic)
THE ANSWER - Preachin (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No753 (30th May) – Uploaded 31st May 2025
SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles
SHINEDOWN - Sound of Madness
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Dark Rider
TESLA - I Wanna Live
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Dark Angel
THE DEAD DAISIES - Born Under a Bad Sign
ANTHONY GOMES - Netflix and Chill
GODSMACK – Awake
GODSMACK - Something Different
GODSMACK - Red White and Blue
SAVING ABEL – Addicted
NICKELBACK - Burn It To The Ground
HINDER - Without You
HONEYMOON SUITE - I Fly
NEAPOLITAN - Running Away
STARGAZER - Make a Deal With The Devil
METALLICA - For Whom the Bells Toll
METALLICA - Enter Sandman
METALLICA - 72 Seasons
GLYDER - Love Never Dies
JADED SUN - Hey You!
WHITE LION - Battle at Little Big Horn
DIVIDES UNFOLD - Find Your Piece
ROMEOPATHY - Memo
SINOCENCE - The Fire Rises
RORY GALLAGHER – Out on the Western Plain (Live)
RORY GALLAGHER - Shadow Play (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload -http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No776 – Uploaded 6th May 2025
TERRAPLANE – Gimme The Money
TESLA – Freedom Slaves
TESTER – King of the World
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Paw Paw Hill
THAT ROCK GUY – Nothin’ To Lose
THEANDER EXPRESSION – Never Surrender
THEIA – Dirty Livin’
THEN COMES THE NIGHT – Leather On Leather
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Make Up Your Mind
THERAPY? – Screamager
THERION – Litany of the Fallen
THESE WICKED RIVERS – Don’t Pray For Me
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
THIS HOUSE WE BUILT – You’re The Voice (ft Danny Vaughn)
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Glass Heart
NI Rocks A-Z Show No777 – Uploaded 13th May 2025
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Let’s Go Psycho!
THREE DAYS GRACE – The Good Life
THREE LIONS – Holy Water
THE THREE TREMORS – War of Nations
THRESHOLD – King of Nothing
THRILL RIDE – Did I Hear You Say
THROUGH FIRE – Listen to Your Heart
THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights
THUNDER RISING – Let Me Breathe
THUNDERCLOUD – Lightning Queen
THUNDERMOTHER – I Left My Licence in the Future
TIGERTAILZ – Love Bomb Baby
TIM MONTANA – Devil You Know
TIMECHILD – Buried in Autumn
TIMELESS RAGE – The Devil’s Masquerade
TIMES OF GRACE – The Burden of Belief
NI Rocks A-Z Show No778 – Uploaded 20th May 2025
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Beauty And War
TINA GUO – Iron Man
TITO & TARANTULA – Back to the House That Love Built