There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for May were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3935-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2025
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Josh Todd from Buckcherry, talking about the band’s new album.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Joanne Shaw Taylor, Inglorious, Them Dirty Roses, Buckcherry, Orianthi, Bloody Dice, Wanted, Heathen’s Eye, Tiffany Kills and Iron Echo.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No754 (6th June) – Uploaded 8th June 2025
HOLLOW SOULS- Shotgun (ft Jon Harvey)
THE ANSWER - Demon Eyes
WINGER - Deal With The Devil
THE LAST VEGAS - Whatever Gets You Off
TRUCKER DIABLO - Drink Beer Destroy
TRUCKER DIABLO - When The Waters Rise
TRUCKER DIABLO – Dig
BLOODY DICE - The Bitch Is Crazy
SERPICO - Hard as a Cannonball
WARKINGS - Kings of Ragnarok
APOCALYPTICA - What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)
AD INFINITUM - Upside Down
BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane
HALESTORM - It’s Not You
SHAKRA - Ashes to Ashes
HOUSE OF LORDS - Repo Man
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Welcome to My Funeral
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Light Me Up
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Get the Fuck Out of Here
FIRST LIGHT - Damned if You Do Damned if You Don’t
HEARTS ON FIRE - Signs in the Sky
CROWNE - Waiting For You
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company
CREED - On My Sleeve
W.A.S.P. – Crazy
NEON DRAGON - Enter the Dragon
RISING STEEL - King of the Universe
DRAGONFORCE - Burning Heart (ft Alissa White-Gluz)
WHITEABBEY - Ireland’s Last Witch
Friday NI Rocks Show No755 (13th June) – Uploaded 14th June 2025
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Heart & Soul
AIRBOURNE – Gutsy
FURY – Interceptor
HALESTORM – Everest
THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and a Prayer
THE DEAD DAISIES - 30 Days in the Hole
THE DEAD DAISIES - Black Betty
BLACKFOOT - Dream On
GILLAN - Sleeping on the Job
REO SPEEDWAGON - Take it on The Run
RUSH - The Spirit of Radio
BUCKCHERRY - Come On
Promo for BUCKCHERRY album “Roar Like Thunder” Pt1
BUCKCHERRY – Set It Free
Promo for BUCKCHERRY album “Roar Like Thunder” Pt2
BUCKCHERRY - Roar Like Thunder
GIRLSCHOOL – Emergency
ANGEL WITCH - Angel Witch
SAXON - Wheels of Steel
DIAMOND HEAD - Am I Evil?
SANDSTONE - I Know Why
FIRELAND - Save Your Prayers
SCARLET REBELS - Secret Drug
FLORENCE BLACK - Warning Sign
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture
IRON MAIDEN - Phantom of the Opera
IRON MAIDEN - Murders in the Rue Morgue
IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name
Friday NI Rocks Show No756 – Uploaded 20th June 2025
THE ANSWER - Wild Heart
THEM DIRTY ROSES - Candle in the Dark
VENDETTA LOVE - Wine
THE BIG OL’ NASTY GETDOWN - Wrong Side of the Law (ft Dino Jelusick & Ellen Alaverdyan)
THE RAVEN AGE - Promised Land
THE RAVEN AGE - Fleur De Lis
THE RAVEN AGE - Forgive & Forget
DEMON - Night of the Demon
DEF LEPPARD - Bringin’ on the Heartbreak
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound
Y&T - I Believe In You
HALESTORM - I Miss The Misery
HALESTORM - Still of the Night
HALESTORM - Black Vultures
SECRET RULE - Just a Sacrifice
BEYOND THE BLACK - Rising High
SOPHIA MENGROSSO - Sank in the World
BLUE OYSTER CULT - Veteran of the Psychic Wars
RAINBOW - Can’t Happen Here
KROKUS - Easy Rocker
MEAT LOAF - I’m Gonna Love Her for Both of Us
BLACKRAIN - Crack the Sky
RUST N’ RAGE - One For All (All For One)
AMBUSH - Evil in all Dimensions
IRON MAIDEN - The Trooper
IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave
IRON MAIDEN - Wasted Years
Friday NI Rocks Show No757 – Uploaded 27th June 2025
ANTHONY GOMES - Praise The Loud
HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins
FEMME FATALE & LORRAINE LEWIS - Living Like There’s No Tomorrow
ORIANTHI - First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)
WHITESNAKE - Crying in the Rain
RAINBOW - Stone Cold
DIAMOND HEAD - To Heaven From Hell
BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo (Live)
BLOODY DICE - Cry For War
WANTED – Power
THE RAVEN AGE – Hangman
BAD COMPANY - Shooting Star
BAD COMPANY - Holy Water
BAD COMPANY - Company of Strangers
BLACK DOG MOON – Stand
A LITTLE BITTER - Feathers
GARY MOORE - Don’t Take Me For a Loser
GIRLSCHOOL - Screaming Blue Murder
HEADPINS - Winnin’
TORONTO - Break Down the Barricades
WHITE WIDDOW - Tokyo Rain
WHITE WIDDOW - Cry Wolf
WHITE WIDDOW - Caught in the Crossfire
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Keep Myself Clean
BLACK SWAMP WATER - Reaper
MARTY AND THE BAD PUNCH – Deadwood
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - In Another Lifetime
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No780 – Uploaded 3rd June 2025
TORPEDOHEAD – Brand New Sinsation
TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing
TOTO – Hold The Line
TOUCH – Tomorrow Never Comes
TOUCHSTONE - Fear
TOXICROSE – Heroes
T’PAU – China In Your Hand
TRAGEDIAN – Against The Storm
TRAGEDY – Stayin’ Alive
TRAPEZE - Medusa
TRAPT – Drama Queen
TRAVELER – Behind The Iron
TREAT – Rabbit Hole
THE TREATMENT – Back to the 1970s
NI Rocks A-Z Show No781 – Uploaded 10th June 2025
TREMONTI – Just Too Much
TRESPASS – Daggers Drawn
TRIAXIS – Victorious
TRICK OR TREAT – Escape from Reality
TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla
TRILLIUM – Time to Shine
TRISHULA – The Walls of Eden
TRISTAN HARDER’S TWILIGHT THEATRE – Open The Gates
TRIVIUM – No Way Back Just Through
TRIXTER – Human Era
TROPE – Here’s to the Lonely
TROUBLE COUNTY - Awake
TROUBLE IS – Walkin’
TROUBLE TRIBE – Here Comes Trouble
NI Rocks A-Z Show No782 – Uploaded 17th June 2025
TROY REDFERN – The Fever
TROYEN – Storm Child (2021)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Here’s To Heartbreak
TUFF – I Hate Kissing You Good-bye
TUG OF WAR – Come Home
TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS – Take the Long Way
TUNGSTEN – Misled
TUPLE – Survice (ft Noora Louhimo)
TURBOKILL – War Thunder
TURBULENCE – Madness Unforeseen
TURILLI & LEONE’S RHAPSODY – D.N.A.
TURISAS – Rasputin
TURKISH DELIGHT (Khalil Turk & Friends) – We Carry On (ft Dino Jelusick)
TWELVE NOON – Bottom of a Bottle
NI Rocks A-Z Show No783 – Uploaded 24th June 2025
TWILIGHT FORCE – Twilight Force
TWISTED ROSE – Tattoo
TWISTED SISTER – Destroyer
TWISTED SPECIES – Hold Me Down
TWISTER – Song for a Friend
TWO OF A KIND – Touch the Roof
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave to Freedom (Live)
TYKETTO – Forever Young
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Dirty Work
TYSONDOG – Midnight
TYTAN – The New Messiah (Live)
U.D.O. – Metal Never Dies
UFO – Rock Bottom