NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2025

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for May were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3935-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2025

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Josh Todd from Buckcherry, talking about the band’s new album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Joanne Shaw Taylor, Inglorious, Them Dirty Roses, Buckcherry, Orianthi, Bloody Dice, Wanted, Heathen’s Eye, Tiffany Kills and Iron Echo.

.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No754 (6th June) – Uploaded 8th June 2025

HOLLOW SOULS-  Shotgun (ft Jon Harvey)

THE ANSWER - Demon Eyes

WINGER - Deal With The Devil

THE LAST VEGAS - Whatever Gets You Off

TRUCKER DIABLO - Drink Beer Destroy

TRUCKER DIABLO - When The Waters Rise

TRUCKER DIABLO – Dig

BLOODY DICE - The Bitch Is Crazy

SERPICO - Hard as a Cannonball

WARKINGS - Kings of Ragnarok

APOCALYPTICA - What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)

AD INFINITUM - Upside Down

BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane

HALESTORM - It’s Not You

SHAKRA - Ashes to Ashes

HOUSE OF LORDS - Repo Man

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Welcome to My Funeral

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Light Me Up

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Get the Fuck Out of Here

FIRST LIGHT - Damned if You Do Damned if You Don’t

HEARTS ON FIRE - Signs in the Sky

CROWNE - Waiting For You

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company

CREED - On My Sleeve

W.A.S.P. – Crazy

NEON DRAGON - Enter the Dragon

RISING STEEL - King of the Universe

DRAGONFORCE - Burning Heart (ft Alissa White-Gluz)

WHITEABBEY - Ireland’s Last Witch

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No755 (13th June) – Uploaded 14th June 2025

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Heart & Soul

AIRBOURNE – Gutsy

FURY – Interceptor

HALESTORM – Everest

THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and a Prayer

THE DEAD DAISIES - 30 Days in the Hole

THE DEAD DAISIES - Black Betty

BLACKFOOT - Dream On

GILLAN - Sleeping on the Job

REO SPEEDWAGON - Take it on The Run

RUSH - The Spirit of Radio

BUCKCHERRY - Come On

Promo for BUCKCHERRY album “Roar Like Thunder” Pt1

BUCKCHERRY – Set It Free

Promo for BUCKCHERRY album “Roar Like Thunder” Pt2

BUCKCHERRY - Roar Like Thunder

GIRLSCHOOL – Emergency

ANGEL WITCH - Angel Witch

SAXON - Wheels of Steel

DIAMOND HEAD - Am I Evil?

SANDSTONE - I Know Why

FIRELAND - Save Your Prayers

SCARLET REBELS - Secret Drug

FLORENCE BLACK - Warning Sign

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Perfect Torture

IRON MAIDEN - Phantom of the Opera

IRON MAIDEN - Murders in the Rue Morgue

IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No756 – Uploaded 20th June 2025

THE ANSWER - Wild Heart

THEM DIRTY ROSES - Candle in the Dark

VENDETTA LOVE - Wine

THE BIG OL’ NASTY GETDOWN - Wrong Side of the Law (ft Dino Jelusick & Ellen Alaverdyan)

THE RAVEN AGE - Promised Land

THE RAVEN AGE - Fleur De Lis

THE RAVEN AGE - Forgive & Forget

DEMON - Night of the Demon

DEF LEPPARD - Bringin’ on the Heartbreak

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound

Y&T - I Believe In You

HALESTORM - I Miss The Misery

HALESTORM - Still of the Night

HALESTORM - Black Vultures

SECRET RULE - Just a Sacrifice

BEYOND THE BLACK - Rising High

SOPHIA MENGROSSO - Sank in the World

BLUE OYSTER CULT - Veteran of the Psychic Wars

RAINBOW - Can’t Happen Here

KROKUS - Easy Rocker

MEAT LOAF - I’m Gonna Love Her for Both of Us

BLACKRAIN - Crack the Sky

RUST N’ RAGE - One For All (All For One)

AMBUSH - Evil in all Dimensions

IRON MAIDEN - The Trooper

IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave

IRON MAIDEN - Wasted Years

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No757 – Uploaded 27th June 2025

ANTHONY GOMES - Praise The Loud

HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins

FEMME FATALE & LORRAINE LEWIS - Living Like There’s No Tomorrow

ORIANTHI - First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)

WHITESNAKE - Crying in the Rain

RAINBOW - Stone Cold

DIAMOND HEAD - To Heaven From Hell

BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo (Live)

BLOODY DICE - Cry For War

WANTED – Power

THE RAVEN AGE – Hangman

BAD COMPANY - Shooting Star

BAD COMPANY - Holy Water

BAD COMPANY - Company of Strangers

BLACK DOG MOON – Stand

A LITTLE BITTER - Feathers

GARY MOORE - Don’t Take Me For a Loser

GIRLSCHOOL - Screaming Blue Murder

HEADPINS - Winnin’

TORONTO - Break Down the Barricades

WHITE WIDDOW - Tokyo Rain

WHITE WIDDOW - Cry Wolf

WHITE WIDDOW - Caught in the Crossfire

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Keep Myself Clean

BLACK SWAMP WATER - Reaper

MARTY AND THE BAD PUNCH – Deadwood

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - In Another Lifetime

 

************************************

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No780 – Uploaded 3rd June 2025

TORPEDOHEAD – Brand New Sinsation

TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing

TOTO – Hold The Line

TOUCH – Tomorrow Never Comes

TOUCHSTONE - Fear

TOXICROSE – Heroes

T’PAU – China In Your Hand

TRAGEDIAN – Against The Storm

TRAGEDY – Stayin’ Alive

TRAPEZE - Medusa

TRAPT – Drama Queen

TRAVELER – Behind The Iron

TREAT – Rabbit Hole

THE TREATMENT – Back to the 1970s

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No781 – Uploaded 10th June 2025

TREMONTI – Just Too Much

TRESPASS – Daggers Drawn

TRIAXIS – Victorious

TRICK OR TREAT – Escape from Reality

TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla

TRILLIUM – Time to Shine

TRISHULA – The Walls of Eden

TRISTAN HARDER’S TWILIGHT THEATRE – Open The Gates

TRIVIUM – No Way Back Just Through

TRIXTER – Human Era

TROPE – Here’s to the Lonely

TROUBLE COUNTY - Awake

TROUBLE IS – Walkin’

TROUBLE TRIBE – Here Comes Trouble

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No782 – Uploaded 17th June 2025

TROY REDFERN – The Fever

TROYEN – Storm Child (2021)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Here’s To Heartbreak

TUFF – I Hate Kissing You Good-bye

TUG OF WAR – Come Home

TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS – Take the Long Way

TUNGSTEN – Misled

TUPLE – Survice (ft Noora Louhimo)

TURBOKILL – War Thunder

TURBULENCE – Madness Unforeseen

TURILLI & LEONE’S RHAPSODY – D.N.A.

TURISAS – Rasputin

TURKISH DELIGHT (Khalil Turk & Friends) – We Carry On (ft Dino Jelusick)

TWELVE NOON – Bottom of a Bottle

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No783 – Uploaded 24th June 2025

TWILIGHT FORCE – Twilight Force

TWISTED ROSE – Tattoo

TWISTED SISTER – Destroyer

TWISTED SPECIES – Hold Me Down

TWISTER – Song for a Friend

TWO OF A KIND – Touch the Roof

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave to Freedom (Live)

TYKETTO – Forever Young

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Dirty Work

TYSONDOG – Midnight

TYTAN – The New Messiah (Live)

U.D.O. – Metal Never Dies

UFO – Rock Bottom

 

 

