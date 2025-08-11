Published: Monday, 11 August 2025 20:46 | Written by NI ROCKS |
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month, but quite a few Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Show!
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Gavin Rossdale from Bush, talking about the band’s new album, and with Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil, chatting about Bloodstock.
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Laguna, Ramonda, Joe Bonamassa and Honeymoon Suite.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
Friday NI Rocks Show No758 (4th July) – Uploaded 5th July 2025
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus
FM - Living on the Run
GIANT - It’s Not Right
JELUSICK – Seasons
ROCK GODDESS - Hell Hath No Fury
HEART - How Can I Refuse
PRETTY MAIDS – Fantasy
BLACKFOOT - Drivin Fool
HEATHEN’S EYE - One Black Lie
TIFFANY KILLS - World on Fire.
HONEYMOON SUITE - Ever Leave You Lonely
POP EVIL - Boss’s Daughter (ft Mick Mars)
SAVING ABEL - Stupid Girl (Only in Hollywood)
SEBASTIAN BACH - (Hold on) To The Dream
RATT - You Think You’re Tough
KISS - Lick It Up
OZZY OSBOURNE - Rock n Roll Rebel
IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare
WARKINGS - Hangman’s Night (ft Dominum)
IRON ECHO - Ready to Rumble
IRONHEART - Revolution Call
BLACK SABBATH - N.I.B.
BLACK SABBATH - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
BLACK SABBATH - God is Dead?
SANDBAG - Eternal Regret
Friday NI Rocks Show No759 (11th July) – Uploaded 12th July 2025
SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me
HALESTORM - Rain Your Blood On Me
FURY - What’s It Gonna Be
SWEET SAVAGE – Bang
TWISTED SISTER - I Wanna Rock
HELIX - Rock You
KICK AXE - Heavy Metal Shuffle
Y&T - Lipstick and Leather
MAMMOTH - The Spell
THE THEANDER EXPRESSION - Did You Ever Intend to Stay
CRIME - Cold Air
ANGEL WITCH - White Witch
TYTAN – The Watcher
TYTAN - Reap the Whirlwind
BOB CATLEY - Children of the Circle
CROWNE - Timing is Right
STAR CIRCUS – Masquerade
SAXON – Crusader
DEEP PURPLE - Perfect Strangers
QUEEN - Hammer to Fall
WARLOCK - Burning the Witches
FEUERSCHWANZ – Valhalla (ft Doro)
Promo feature for Bloodstock featuring CRISTINA SCABBIA Pt1
LACUNA COIL – Scarecrow
Promo feature for Bloodstock featuring CRISTINA SCABBIA Pt2
LORD OF THE LOST – Ghosts (ft Tina Guo)
WILD HEAT - Long Gone
ZÜRICH - Only the Strong Survive
WHITEABBEY - Go Your Own Way
MIKE TRAMP – Cherokee
Friday NI Rocks Show No760 (18th July) – Uploaded 19th July 2025
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos & Dirty Girls
STRANGERS - Still The One
RAMONDA - The Walls Are Crumbling Down
LAGUNA – Wildfire
KEEL - The Right to Rock
HURRICANE - Take What You Want
ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline
DOKKEN - It’s Not Love
SEVENDUST - Holy Water
DAUGHTRY - Artificial
ALTER BRIDGE - The Last Hero
SHINEDOWN - Killing Fields
WHO ON EARTH - Yesterday’s Future
STARGAZER - Looking For a Star
TYTAN - Cold Bitch
DIO - Rock n Roll Children
GRIM REAPER - Fear No Evil
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - The Wreck-Age
WANTED - Take Me Away
SERGEANT STEEL - Happy Time (Love on Demand)
NIGHTHAWK - Too Good To You
BUSH - We’re All The Same
Promo feature with Gavin Rossdale for new album “I Beat Loneliness”
BUSH - Love Me Till The Pain Fades
WHITEROOM NIGHTMARE - Space Cadet
AUSTEN STARR - I Am The Enemy
LEAH MARTIN-BROWN - R U Chicken
DEA MATRONA - Red Button
MAVERICK - We All Die Young
Friday NI Rocks Show No761 – Uploaded 25th July 2025
OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train
BEYOND THE BLACK - Break the Silence
DAEDRIC - Undone
PARKER BARROW – Novocaine
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Can’t Catch Me Now
BLACK SABBATH – Paranoid
BLACK SABBATH - Changes
BLACK SABBATH - Never Say Die
BLACK DOG MOON – Troll
SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am
TRUCKER DIABLO - Stop The Bleed
PERSIAN RISK - Dark Tower
TORME - Star
BRIGHTON ROCK - Young Wild and Free
WAYSTED - Heaven Tonight
OZZY OSBOURNE - Bark at the Moon
OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Babies
OZZY OSBOURNE - I Just Want You
JET JAGUAR - Eternal Light
SLEAZY MONEY - It Ain’t EZ
SABATON - The Duelist
OZZY OSBOURNE - The Ultimate Sin
ACCEPT - Russian Roulette
W.A.S.P - Restless Gypsy
METALLICA – Battery
OZZY OSBOURNE - Can’t Kill Rock and Roll
OZZY OSBOURNE - Mama, I’m Coming Home
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.
NI Rocks A-Z Show No784 – Uploaded 1st July 2025
UGLY KID JOE – Neighbor
UK SUBS – Keep On Running
ULTIMA GRACE – Getting On With Life
UNDER INFLUENCED - Prowler
UNDERRIDE – Paparazzi
THE UNION – Siren’s Song
UNION – Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)
THE UNITY – Scenery of Hate
UNIVERSE – Weekend Warrior
UNIVERSE III – Hanging By A Thread
UNIVERSE INFINITY – She Can’t Get Enough
UNKNOWN REFUGE – To The Light
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Blood Empress
UNRULY CHILD – Down and Dirty
NI Rocks A-Z Show No785 – Uploaded 8th July 2025
UNTO OTHERS - Fame
UNWANTED GUEST – Every Part of Me
UPPER LIP – Marble Arch
URIAH HEEP – Hurricane
THE USED – Burning Down the House
THE V (VERONICA FREEMAN) – Again
V.V.S.I. – Savage Kind of Girl
V1 – Devil Devil
VADER - Steeler
VAIN – You Better Keep an Eye on The Girl
VAINS OF JENNA – Baby’s Got a Secret
VALKYRIE’S FIRE – Ride of the Valkyrie
VALLEY OF THE SUN – Dim Vision
VAMBO – Worlds Collide (Struggle for Power)
VAMPS – Calling
VAN HALEN – Panama
NI Rocks A-Z Show No786 – Uploaded 15th July 2025
VAN HALEN – Poundcake
VAN ZANT – There You Are
VANDALLUS – Barricade
VANDEN PLAS – My Icarian Flight
VANDENBERG – Thunder and Lightning
VANDENBERG’S MOONKINGS – Line of Fire
VANDERBERG – Spirit of the Dragon (ft Boban Vasileski)