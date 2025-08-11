NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2025

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month, but quite a few Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Show!

 

Playlists for June were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3936-ni-rocks-recommends-album-releases-in-june-2025

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Gavin Rossdale from Bush, talking about the band’s new album, and with Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil, chatting about Bloodstock.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Laguna, Ramonda, Joe Bonamassa and Honeymoon Suite.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No758 (4th July) – Uploaded 5th July 2025

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus

FM - Living on the Run

GIANT - It’s Not Right

JELUSICK – Seasons

ROCK GODDESS - Hell Hath No Fury

HEART - How Can I Refuse

PRETTY MAIDS – Fantasy

BLACKFOOT - Drivin Fool

HEATHEN’S EYE - One Black Lie

TIFFANY KILLS - World on Fire.

HONEYMOON SUITE - Ever Leave You Lonely

POP EVIL - Boss’s Daughter (ft Mick Mars)

SAVING ABEL - Stupid Girl (Only in Hollywood)

SEBASTIAN BACH - (Hold on) To The Dream

RATT - You Think You’re Tough

KISS - Lick It Up

OZZY OSBOURNE - Rock n Roll Rebel

IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare

WARKINGS - Hangman’s Night (ft Dominum)

IRON ECHO - Ready to Rumble

IRONHEART - Revolution Call

BLACK SABBATH - N.I.B.

BLACK SABBATH - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

BLACK SABBATH - God is Dead?

SANDBAG - Eternal Regret

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No759 (11th July) – Uploaded 12th July 2025

SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me

HALESTORM - Rain Your Blood On Me

FURY - What’s It Gonna Be

SWEET SAVAGE – Bang

TWISTED SISTER - I Wanna Rock

HELIX - Rock You

KICK AXE - Heavy Metal Shuffle

Y&T - Lipstick and Leather

MAMMOTH - The Spell

THE THEANDER EXPRESSION - Did You Ever Intend to Stay

CRIME - Cold Air

ANGEL WITCH - White Witch

TYTAN – The Watcher

TYTAN - Reap the Whirlwind

BOB CATLEY - Children of the Circle

CROWNE - Timing is Right

STAR CIRCUS – Masquerade

SAXON – Crusader

DEEP PURPLE - Perfect Strangers

QUEEN - Hammer to Fall

WARLOCK - Burning the Witches

FEUERSCHWANZ – Valhalla (ft Doro)

Promo feature for Bloodstock featuring CRISTINA SCABBIA Pt1

LACUNA COIL – Scarecrow

Promo feature for Bloodstock featuring CRISTINA SCABBIA Pt2

LORD OF THE LOST – Ghosts (ft Tina Guo)

WILD HEAT - Long Gone

ZÜRICH - Only the Strong Survive

WHITEABBEY - Go Your Own Way

MIKE TRAMP – Cherokee

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No760 (18th July) – Uploaded 19th July 2025

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos & Dirty Girls

STRANGERS - Still The One

RAMONDA - The Walls Are Crumbling Down

LAGUNA – Wildfire

KEEL - The Right to Rock

HURRICANE - Take What You Want

ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline

DOKKEN - It’s Not Love

SEVENDUST - Holy Water

DAUGHTRY - Artificial

ALTER BRIDGE - The Last Hero

SHINEDOWN - Killing Fields

WHO ON EARTH - Yesterday’s Future

STARGAZER - Looking For a Star

TYTAN - Cold Bitch

DIO - Rock n Roll Children

GRIM REAPER - Fear No Evil

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - The Wreck-Age

WANTED - Take Me Away

SERGEANT STEEL - Happy Time (Love on Demand)

NIGHTHAWK - Too Good To You

BUSH - We’re All The Same

Promo feature with Gavin Rossdale for new album “I Beat Loneliness”

BUSH - Love Me Till The Pain Fades

WHITEROOM NIGHTMARE - Space Cadet

AUSTEN STARR - I Am The Enemy

LEAH MARTIN-BROWN - R U Chicken

DEA MATRONA - Red Button

MAVERICK - We All Die Young

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No761 – Uploaded 25th July 2025

OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train

BEYOND THE BLACK - Break the Silence

DAEDRIC - Undone

PARKER BARROW – Novocaine

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Can’t Catch Me Now

BLACK SABBATH – Paranoid

BLACK SABBATH - Changes

BLACK SABBATH - Never Say Die

BLACK DOG MOON – Troll

SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am

TRUCKER DIABLO - Stop The Bleed

PERSIAN RISK - Dark Tower

TORME - Star

BRIGHTON ROCK - Young Wild and Free

WAYSTED - Heaven Tonight

OZZY OSBOURNE - Bark at the Moon

OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Babies

OZZY OSBOURNE - I Just Want You

JET JAGUAR - Eternal Light

SLEAZY MONEY - It Ain’t EZ

SABATON - The Duelist

OZZY OSBOURNE - The Ultimate Sin

ACCEPT - Russian Roulette

W.A.S.P - Restless Gypsy

METALLICA – Battery

OZZY OSBOURNE - Can’t Kill Rock and Roll

OZZY OSBOURNE - Mama, I’m Coming Home

 

************************************

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No784 – Uploaded 1st July 2025

UGLY KID JOE – Neighbor

UK SUBS – Keep On Running

ULTIMA GRACE – Getting On With Life

UNDER INFLUENCED - Prowler

UNDERRIDE – Paparazzi

THE UNION – Siren’s Song

UNION – Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)

THE UNITY – Scenery of Hate

UNIVERSE – Weekend Warrior

UNIVERSE III – Hanging By A Thread

UNIVERSE INFINITY – She Can’t Get Enough

UNKNOWN REFUGE – To The Light

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Blood Empress

UNRULY CHILD – Down and Dirty

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No785 – Uploaded 8th July 2025

UNTO OTHERS - Fame

UNWANTED GUEST – Every Part of Me

UPPER LIP – Marble Arch

URIAH HEEP – Hurricane

THE USED – Burning Down the House

THE V (VERONICA FREEMAN) – Again

V.V.S.I. – Savage Kind of Girl

V1 – Devil Devil

VADER - Steeler

VAIN – You Better Keep an Eye on The Girl

VAINS OF JENNA – Baby’s Got a Secret

VALKYRIE’S FIRE – Ride of the Valkyrie

VALLEY OF THE SUN – Dim Vision

VAMBO – Worlds Collide (Struggle for Power)

VAMPS – Calling

VAN HALEN – Panama

 

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No786 – Uploaded 15th July 2025

VAN HALEN – Poundcake

VAN ZANT – There You Are

VANDALLUS – Barricade

VANDEN PLAS – My Icarian Flight

VANDENBERG – Thunder and Lightning

VANDENBERG’S MOONKINGS – Line of Fire

VANDERBERG – Spirit of the Dragon (ft Boban Vasileski)

VANDOR – River of Life

VANILLA FUDGE – Rock and Roll

VANISHING POINT – The Fall

VARDIS – Jolly Roger

VARNA – Down

VAUGHN – Shadowland

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No787 – Uploaded 22nd July 2025

VEGA – Heroes and Zeros

VELOUR FOG - Glue

VELVET REVOLVER – Sucker Train Blues

VELVET VIPER – Law of Rock

VELVETEEN QUEEN – Barrel of a Gun

VENDETTA LOVE – Wine

THE VENDETTAS – Head On Collision

VENGEANCE – Tears from the Moon

VENOM – Welcome to Hell

VENREZ – Sancity

VENUS 5 – Lioness

VEONITY – Warriors Code

VESSEL – Shape of the Devil

VHF – Shattered Insomnia

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No788 – Uploaded 29th July 2025

VIANA – Live Free Or Die

VICE – Dirty Mind

VICE SQUAD – Born in a War

VICINITY - Distance

VICIOUS RUMORS – Crack the Sky in Half

VICK LECAR’S GALLUX REX – Riding High

VICTORIUS – Total T-Rex Terror

VICTORY – American Girl

VILE A SIN – Taste the Blood

VIMIC – My Fate

VINCE NEIL – AC/DC

VINNIE MOORE - Rise

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – That Time of Year

 

