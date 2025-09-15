There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month, and again quite a few tracks by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath on the Friday NI Rocks Show!
Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3939-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2025
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Lzzy and Joe from Halestorm, talking about the band’s new album, and with John Fogerty talking about his album “Legacy”.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Nighthawk, Halestorm, Ellefson-Soto and Crowne.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No762 – Uploaded 1st Aug 2025
BLACK SABBATH - Iron Man
FLORENCE BLACK - Coloured In
FINGER ELEVEN - Blue Sky Mystery
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Wash It All Away
LEATHERWOLF - The Calling
KANE ROBERTS - Outlaw
EZO - Flashback Heart Attack
OZZY OSBOURNE - Suicide Solution (Live)
HALESTORM – Everest
Promo with Lzzy and Joe from HALESTORM for “Everest” Pt1
HALESTORM - Rain Your Blood on Me
Promo with Lzzy and Joe from HALESTORM for “Everest” Pt2
HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins
A-Z - Now I Walk Away
ROULETTE - We Remember You
HOLLOW SOULS - Bad Things
OZZY OSBOURNE - Mr Crowley
OZZY OSBOURNE - Over The Mountain
OZZY OSBOURNE - Let Me Hear You Scream
CASSIDY PARIS – Stronger
HELL IN THE CLUB - The Devil Won’t Forget Me
JOANOVARC - You Don’t Know
LEE AARON - Hands Are Tied
BRYAN ADAMS - Heat of the Night
MAMA’S BOYS - Waiting for a Miracle
AUTOGRAPH - Down ‘N’ Dirty
BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs
Friday NI Rocks Show No763 – Uploaded 8th Aug 2025
SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood
CORY MARKS – Hangman
RICKY WARWICK - Angels of Desolation
SCREAMING EAGLES - High Class Rock ‘N’ Roll
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION - Love Kills
KING KOBRA - Legends Never Die
DAVID LEE ROTH - Stand Up
IMPELLITTERI - Stand In Line
DAN BYRNE – Sentimental
SCARLET REBELS - Let Me In
THE DEAD DAISIES – Crossroads
LUKE MORLEY - Snakeskin Parachute
FM - Don’t Call It Love
RAMONDA - Bad Girl
JUNKYARD – Hollywood
JUNKYARD - All the Time in the World
JUNKYARD - Hell or High Water
FURY - Don’t Lie to Me
CRIME - For King and Country
SWEET SAVAGE - The Chosen One
SAXON - Ride Like The Wind
QUEENSRŸCHE - Eyes of a Stranger
IRON MAIDEN - The Evil That Men Do
OZZY OSBOURNE - Miracle Man
HALESTORM - WATCH OUT!
Promo with Lzzy and Joe from HALESTORM for “Everest”
HALESTORM - Like A Woman Can
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me
Friday NI Rocks Show No764 (15th Aug) – Uploaded 16th Aug 2025
ELLEFSON-SOTO – Shout
RONNIE ROMERO - Backbone
ELLEFSON-SOTO - Unbreakable
BLACKTOP MOJO - Wicked Woman
ROBIN RED - When Nobody’s Watching Us
NICKLAS SONNE - Route 65
THE CULT - Fire Woman
WHITESNAKE - Slip of the Tongue
DORO -Save My Soul
SILENT RAGE - Don’t Touch Me There
CROWNE - Heaven Tonight
MASON - Hard to Tame
TREAT - Adam & Evil
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company
PLUSH - Barracuda
EVA UNDER FIRE - Separate Ways
WHITEABBEY - Go Your On Way
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Angels
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Faster
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Paradise (What About Us) (ft Tarja)
TOM PETTY - Runnin’ Down A Dream
JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP - Theo and Weird Henry
GARY MOORE - Blood of Emeralds
WHITE LION - Little Fighter
MERIDIAN - Last Words of a Dying Man
MYSTERY - What Makes You Lie
RUINATION – Outspoken
ELLEFSON SOTO - Poison Tales
Friday NI Rocks Show No765 (22nd Aug) – Uploaded 23rd Aug 2025
TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill the Lights
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - For I Am Death
DORO - Warriors of the Sea
MELISSA BONNY - I’m A Monster
SCORPIONS - Tease Me Please Me
RATT - Lovin You’s A Dirty Job
TROUBLE TRIBE - Here Comes Trouble
WHISKEY MYERS - Midnight Woman
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Heartbreak & Last Goodbyes
PARKER BARROW – Novocaine
WARRANT - Cherry Pie
SLEEZE BEEZ - Stranger Than Paradise
TIGERTAILZ - Love Bomb Baby
JOHN FOGERTY - Up Around the Bend
Promo for new JOHN FOGERTY album “Legacy” Pt1
JOHN FOGERTY – Run Through The Jungle
Promo for new JOHN FOGERTY album “Legacy” Pt2
JOHN FOGERTY with Lodi
HOUSE OF LORDS - American Babylon
HURRICANE - Reign of Love
POISON - Something to Believe In
BLACK DOG MOON - The Free Wind
SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Make You Pay
BARNABAS SKY - The Sign of the Wolf (ft Danny Vaughn)
Friday NI Rocks Show No766 – Uploaded 29th Aug 2025
THE ANSWER - Never Too Late
FLORENCE BLACK - Coloured In
THE VIRGINMARYS - There Ain’t No Future
SWEET SAVAGE - I Don’t Know
SARAYA - When The Blackbird Sings
BADLANDS - Whiskey Dusk
GUNS N’ ROSES - Civil War
JETBOY - Born To Fly
PRETTY BOY FLOYD - Feel The Heat
WILD HEAT – Dynamite
EUROPE - Prisoners In Paradise
L.A. GUNS - Some Lie 4 Love
OZZY OSBOURNE - No More Tears
SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)
ACCEPT - Balls to the Wall
SWEET – Hellraiser (2020)
LITA FORD - Hellbound Train
BRITNY FOX - Six Guns Loaded
ALICE COOPER - Feed My Frankenstein
LED ZEPPELIN - Stairway to Heaven
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No789 – Uploaded 5th August 2025
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Boyz Are Gonna Rock
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN – Whispers
VINTAGE TROUBLE – Nancy Lee
VIOLET – Bad Dream
THE VIRGINMARYS – My Nettle
VISIGOTH – Blades in the Night
VISION DIVINE – The King of the Sky
VISIONATICA – Fear
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Hellfire (Live)
VITAL BREATH – The Trust
VITALINES – Judgement Day Is Here
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT – Escape From Hell
VIXEN – Love is a Killer
VNTER – Holy Freedom
NI Rocks A-Z Show No790 – Uploaded 12th August 2025
VOLBEAT – By a Monster’s Hand
VOLSTER – Heaven or Hell
VOLTURIAN – Broken
VON BALTZER – Better Days
VONAVIBE – Paint It Black
VOODOMA – Angel X
VOODOO CIRCLE – The Sound of the Eagles
VOODOO HIGHWAY – Till It Bleeds
VOODOO HILL – Rattle Shake Bone
VOODOO JOHNSON – Bad Habit
VOODOO RAMBLE – 4000 Years Old (with Marcus Flynn)
VOODOO SIX – Liar and a Thief
VOODOO VEGAS – Walk Away
VULVARINE – Fool
VYPERA – Speedin’
NI Rocks A-Z Show No791 – Uploaded 19th August 2025
W.A.S.P. – Crazy
W.E.T. – Believer
WAITING FOR MONDAY – Make It Better
WAKE THE NATIONS – Higher
WAKING IRIS – Rock Forever
WAKING THE ANGELS – Stand Back From the Redline
WALK THE WALK – Two Miles To Go
WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart
WALL OF SLEEP – 10,000 Days
WALTER TROUT – I’ve Had Enough (ft Dee Snider)
WANTED – Armed for Action
WAR CRUX – Leave Me To Crawl
WARKINGS – Genghis Khan (ft Orden Ogan)
WARLOCK – Metal Tango
WARRANT – Uncle Tom’s Cabin
NI Rocks A-Z Show No792 – Uploaded 26th August 2025
WARRANT – Sex Ain’t Love
WARRIOR – Fighting for the Earth
WARRIOR – Dead When It Comes To Love
WARRIOR SOUL – Out on Bail
WARWOLF – Eye of the Storm
WAYSTED – Hang ‘Em High
WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You
WE ARE HARLOT – The One
WE START WARS – The Animal Inside
WEAPON – Drumbeats of War
WEDNESDAY 13 – No Apologies (ft Taime Downe)
WESTBOUND – Never Surrender
WESTERN SAND – Welcome to the Badlands
WHEATUS – Teenage Dirtbag