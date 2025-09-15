NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2025

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of August 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month, and again quite a few tracks by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath on the Friday NI Rocks Show!

 

Playlists for July were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3939-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2025

 

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a promo feature with Lzzy and Joe from Halestorm, talking about the band’s new album, and with John Fogerty talking about his album “Legacy”.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Nighthawk, Halestorm, Ellefson-Soto and Crowne.

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No762 – Uploaded 1st Aug 2025

BLACK SABBATH - Iron Man

FLORENCE BLACK - Coloured In

FINGER ELEVEN - Blue Sky Mystery

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Wash It All Away

LEATHERWOLF - The Calling

KANE ROBERTS - Outlaw

EZO - Flashback Heart Attack

OZZY OSBOURNE - Suicide Solution (Live)

HALESTORM – Everest

Promo with Lzzy and Joe from HALESTORM for “Everest” Pt1

HALESTORM - Rain Your Blood on Me

Promo with Lzzy and Joe from HALESTORM for “Everest” Pt2

HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins

A-Z - Now I Walk Away

ROULETTE - We Remember You

HOLLOW SOULS - Bad Things

OZZY OSBOURNE - Mr Crowley

OZZY OSBOURNE - Over The Mountain

OZZY OSBOURNE - Let Me Hear You Scream

CASSIDY PARIS – Stronger

HELL IN THE CLUB - The Devil Won’t Forget Me

JOANOVARC - You Don’t Know

LEE AARON - Hands Are Tied

BRYAN ADAMS - Heat of the Night

MAMA’S BOYS - Waiting for a Miracle

AUTOGRAPH - Down ‘N’ Dirty

BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No763 – Uploaded 8th Aug 2025

SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood

CORY MARKS – Hangman

RICKY WARWICK - Angels of Desolation

SCREAMING EAGLES - High Class Rock ‘N’ Roll

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION - Love Kills

KING KOBRA - Legends Never Die

DAVID LEE ROTH - Stand Up

IMPELLITTERI - Stand In Line

DAN BYRNE – Sentimental

SCARLET REBELS - Let Me In

THE DEAD DAISIES – Crossroads

LUKE MORLEY - Snakeskin Parachute

FM - Don’t Call It Love

RAMONDA - Bad Girl

JUNKYARD – Hollywood

JUNKYARD - All the Time in the World

JUNKYARD - Hell or High Water

FURY - Don’t Lie to Me

CRIME - For King and Country

SWEET SAVAGE - The Chosen One

SAXON - Ride Like The Wind

QUEENSRŸCHE - Eyes of a Stranger

IRON MAIDEN - The Evil That Men Do

OZZY OSBOURNE - Miracle Man

HALESTORM - WATCH OUT!

Promo with Lzzy and Joe from HALESTORM for “Everest”

HALESTORM - Like A Woman Can

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No764 (15th Aug) – Uploaded 16th Aug 2025

ELLEFSON-SOTO – Shout

RONNIE ROMERO - Backbone

ELLEFSON-SOTO - Unbreakable

BLACKTOP MOJO - Wicked Woman

ROBIN RED - When Nobody’s Watching Us

NICKLAS SONNE - Route 65

THE CULT - Fire Woman

WHITESNAKE - Slip of the Tongue

DORO -Save My Soul

SILENT RAGE - Don’t Touch Me There

CROWNE - Heaven Tonight

MASON - Hard to Tame

TREAT - Adam & Evil

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company

PLUSH - Barracuda

EVA UNDER FIRE - Separate Ways

WHITEABBEY - Go Your On Way

WITHIN TEMPTATION - Angels

WITHIN TEMPTATION  - Faster

WITHIN TEMPTATION - Paradise (What About Us) (ft Tarja)

TOM PETTY - Runnin’ Down A Dream

JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP - Theo and Weird Henry

GARY MOORE - Blood of Emeralds

WHITE LION - Little Fighter

MERIDIAN - Last Words of a Dying Man

MYSTERY - What Makes You Lie

RUINATION – Outspoken

ELLEFSON SOTO - Poison Tales  

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No765 (22nd Aug) – Uploaded 23rd Aug 2025

TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill the Lights

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - For I Am Death

DORO - Warriors of the Sea

MELISSA BONNY - I’m A Monster

SCORPIONS - Tease Me Please Me

RATT - Lovin You’s A Dirty Job

TROUBLE TRIBE - Here Comes Trouble

WHISKEY MYERS - Midnight Woman

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Heartbreak & Last Goodbyes

PARKER BARROW – Novocaine

WARRANT - Cherry Pie

SLEEZE BEEZ - Stranger Than Paradise

TIGERTAILZ - Love Bomb Baby

JOHN FOGERTY - Up Around the Bend

Promo for new JOHN FOGERTY album “Legacy” Pt1

JOHN FOGERTY – Run Through The Jungle

Promo for new JOHN FOGERTY album “Legacy” Pt2

JOHN FOGERTY with Lodi

HOUSE OF LORDS - American Babylon

HURRICANE - Reign of Love

POISON - Something to Believe In

BLACK DOG MOON - The Free Wind

SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Make You Pay

BARNABAS SKY - The Sign of the Wolf (ft Danny Vaughn)        

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No766 – Uploaded 29th Aug 2025

THE ANSWER - Never Too Late

FLORENCE BLACK - Coloured In

THE VIRGINMARYS - There Ain’t No Future

SWEET SAVAGE - I Don’t Know

SARAYA - When The Blackbird Sings

BADLANDS - Whiskey Dusk

GUNS N’ ROSES - Civil War

JETBOY - Born To Fly

PRETTY BOY FLOYD - Feel The Heat

WILD HEAT – Dynamite

EUROPE - Prisoners In Paradise

L.A. GUNS - Some Lie 4 Love

OZZY OSBOURNE - No More Tears

SAXON - 747 (Strangers in the Night)

ACCEPT - Balls to the Wall

SWEET – Hellraiser (2020)

LITA FORD - Hellbound Train

BRITNY FOX - Six Guns Loaded

ALICE COOPER - Feed My Frankenstein

LED ZEPPELIN - Stairway to Heaven

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

NI Rocks A-Z Show No789 – Uploaded 5th August 2025

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Boyz Are Gonna Rock

THE VINTAGE CARAVAN – Whispers

VINTAGE TROUBLE – Nancy Lee

VIOLET – Bad Dream

THE VIRGINMARYS – My Nettle

VISIGOTH – Blades in the Night

VISION DIVINE – The King of the Sky

VISIONATICA – Fear

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Hellfire (Live)

VITAL BREATH – The Trust

VITALINES – Judgement Day Is Here

VIVALDI METAL PROJECT – Escape From Hell

VIXEN – Love is a Killer

VNTER – Holy Freedom

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No790 – Uploaded 12th August 2025

VOLBEAT – By a Monster’s Hand

VOLSTER – Heaven or Hell

VOLTURIAN – Broken

VON BALTZER – Better Days

VONAVIBE – Paint It Black

VOODOMA – Angel X

VOODOO CIRCLE – The Sound of the Eagles

VOODOO HIGHWAY – Till It Bleeds

VOODOO HILL – Rattle Shake Bone

VOODOO JOHNSON – Bad Habit

VOODOO RAMBLE – 4000 Years Old (with Marcus Flynn)

VOODOO SIX – Liar and a Thief

VOODOO VEGAS – Walk Away

VULVARINE – Fool

VYPERA – Speedin’

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No791 – Uploaded 19th August 2025

W.A.S.P. – Crazy

W.E.T. – Believer

WAITING FOR MONDAY – Make It Better

WAKE THE NATIONS – Higher

WAKING IRIS – Rock Forever

WAKING THE ANGELS – Stand Back From the Redline

WALK THE WALK – Two Miles To Go

WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart

WALL OF SLEEP – 10,000 Days

WALTER TROUT – I’ve Had Enough (ft Dee Snider)

WANTED – Armed for Action

WAR CRUX – Leave Me To Crawl

WARKINGS – Genghis Khan (ft Orden Ogan)

WARLOCK – Metal Tango

WARRANT – Uncle Tom’s Cabin

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No792 – Uploaded 26th August 2025

WARRANT – Sex Ain’t Love

WARRIOR – Fighting for the Earth

WARRIOR – Dead When It Comes To Love

WARRIOR SOUL – Out on Bail

WARWOLF – Eye of the Storm

WAYSTED – Hang ‘Em High

WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You

WE ARE HARLOT – The One

WE START WARS – The Animal Inside

WEAPON – Drumbeats of War

WEDNESDAY 13 – No Apologies (ft Taime Downe)

WESTBOUND – Never Surrender

WESTERN SAND – Welcome to the Badlands

WHEATUS – Teenage Dirtbag

 

