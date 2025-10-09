NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2025

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for August were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3941-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2025

There were no new interviews or promo features this month. All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covers new releases from Fury, FM, Primal Fear, Stargazer, Sweet Savage, Jelusick and Hartmann.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No767 (5th Sept) – Uploaded 1st Sept 2025

ZÜRICH - Only The Strong Survive

ROXY BLUE - Too Hot to Handle

BAD COMPANY - Here Comes Trouble

LIONSHEART - Had Enough

MOTÖRHEAD & OZZY OSBOURNE - I Ain’t No Nice Guy

PRETTY MAIDS - Please Don’t Leave Me

SAIGON KICK - Love Is On The Way

EXTREME - Rest In Peace

DAMN YANKEES - Where You Goin’ Now

FM - Play Dirty

GRAINNE DUFFY - Dirt Woman Blues

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Rock You

SARGANT FURY – Eagle

SPREAD EAGLE - Devil’s Road

KINGS OF THE SUN – Resurrection

NIRVANA - Heart-Shaped Box

THE ALMIGHTY – Addiction

LENNY KRAVITZ - Are You Gonna Go My Way

DEEP PURPLE - The Battle Rages On

HAREM SCARUM - Stranger Than Love

THE GRAVEYARD TRAIN - Down to the Wire

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe           

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No768 (12th Sept) – Uploaded 14th Sept 2025

ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide

BLACK DOG MOON - Neon Queen

MAMMOTH - I Really Wanna

JET JAGUAR - Fool’s Paradise

BON JOVI – Always

GREAT WHITE - Cryin’

FOREIGNER - Under The Gun

BATTLE BEAST - Angel of Midnight

BEYOND THE BLACK - The Art of Being Alone

FEUERSCHWANZ – Valhalla (Epiv Version ft Doro)

CASSIDY PARIS - Getting Better

SHIRAZ LANE - Live a Little More

MASON - Waiting For You

LEE AARON - Fire in Your Flame

HEARTLAND - Wide Open

FRONTLINE - The Night Comes Over You

SABATON - Crossing the Rubicon (ft Nothing More)

BLOODBOUND - Defenders of Jerusalem

PRIMAL FEAR - I Am the Primal Fear

FURY - On the Town

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - The End (ft Baby Metal)

BAD WOLVES - Say It Again (ft The Rasmus)

SOUNDGARDEN - Black Hole Sun

BLACK SABBATH - Evil Eye

L.A. GUNS - Long Time Dead

HOLLOW SOULS - Burn it to the Ground (ft Elles Bailey)

LAURA COX - No Need to Try Harder

SANDSTONE - Almost Grateful

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No769 – Uploaded 19th Sept 2025

SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone

GOTTHARD - Ride The Wave

JELUSICK - Jaws of Life

RONNIE ROMERO – Eternally

LITA FORD - KILLIN’ KIND

JOHN NORUM - Resurrection Time

TAKARA - When Darkness Falls

ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman

THE DEAD DAISIES - Dead and Gone

SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Neon Eyes

FM - Raised on the Wrong Side

JIMI JAMISON - Burning Heart (Live)

MEAT LOAF - I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth)

DEF LEPPARD - When Love & Hate Collide

OZZY OSBOURNE - See You on the Other Side

ALPHA DESTROYER - Fast Lane

THE GEMS - Year of the Snake

STARGAZER - Screams Break the Silence

EXTREME - There is No God

UGLY KID JOE - Milkman’s Son

IRON MAIDEN - The Edge of Darkness

HARTMANN - Twenty Times Colder

THE THEANDER EXPRESSION - Too Many Miles Too Little Time

MIKE TRAMP - Dirty Woman

WHITEABBEY - Celtic Curse

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No770 (26th Sept) – Uploaded 27th Sept 2025

JUDAS PRIEST & OZZY OSBOURNE - War Pigs

HEART - Tall, Dark Handsome Stranger

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Looks That Kill

AC/DC - Touch Too Much

NICKELBACK - Just Four

BAD COMPANY - Shooting Star

DESPERADO - Hang Em High

TEMPLE BALLS - There Will Be Blood

HELL IN THE CLUB - Magnetars

DEFECTO - Sacred Alignment

BRYAN ADAMS - The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You

ACCEPT - Hard Attack

KISS - Domino (Live acoustic)

SCREAMING EAGLES - Bow Down to the Blues

TRUCKER DIABLO - Murder Ballad

EMPTY SPACES - Back to the Sea

SECRET RULE - Silent Pain

MELISSA BONNY - Snake Bite (ft yu Umehara)

GOLDSMITH - We Will Burn in Hell

DEEP PURPLE - Somebody Stole My Guitar

BRAZEN ABBOT - The Road to Hell (ft Joe Lynn Turner)

STEVIE NICKS & LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM – Twisted

BOB CATLEY - The Prophecy

TEN - The Name of the Rose

BARNABAS SKY - Lone Wolf (ft Lee Small)

ERJA LYYTINEN - Going to Hell   

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No793 (1st Sept) – Uploaded 31st Aug 2025

THE WHEELBLOCKS – Aces High (ft Chris Jericho)

WHEN RIVERS MEET – Perfect Stranger

WHEN THEY RIOT - Smile

WHISKEY MYERS – Midnight Woman

WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up

THE WHITE BUFFALO & THE FOREST RANGERS – Come Join The Murder

WHITE LION – Warsong

WHITE RAVEN DOWN – Not Alone

WHITE SISTER – Can’t Say No

WHITE SKIES – What Do You Know About Love

WHITE SPIRIT – Cheetah

WHITE STALLION – Hit The One In The Middle

WHITE WIDDOW – Born to be a Rebel

WHITEABBEY – Vanguard

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No794 – Uploaded 8th Sept 2025

WHITEABBEY – Ireland’s Final Witch

WHITECROSS – Red Light

WHITEROOMNIGHTMARE – Space Cadet

WHITESNAKE – Best Years

WHO ON EARTH – Yesterday’s Future

WHOM GODS DESTROY – In The Name of War

WHYZDOM – Angel of Tears

WICKED GARDEN – Already Gone

WICKED SENSATION – King of the World

WICKED STONE – Unchained

WICKMAN ROAD – Breaking Free

WIG WAM – Kilimanjaro

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No795 – Uploaded 16th Sept 2025

WILD HEAT – Long Gone

WILD HORSES – Had Enough of Your Love

WILD ROSE – Hold On

THE WILD! – White Devil

WILDESTARR – Double Red

THE WILDHEARTS – The Jackson Whites

WILDLIFE - Burning

WILDNESS – Broken Heart

WILDSTREET – Come Down

THE WILTED SOULS – Six Feet Deep

WIND ROSE – Rock and Stone

WINDING ROAD – Close My Eyes in Tokyo

THE WINERY DOGS – Mad World

WINGER – Miles Away

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No796 – Uploaded 23rd Sept 2025

WINGER – Voodoo Fire

WINGS OF STEEL – Wings of Steel

WINTER’S VERGE – I Accept

WINTERSTORM – Future Times

WISHBONE ASH – Jail Bait

WITCHCRYER – Cry Witch

WITCHERS CREED – Raven’s Claw

WITCHFYNDE – Give Em Hell

WITHERFALL – Where Do I Begin?

WITHERING SCORN – Dark Reflection

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Paradise (What About Us) (ft Tarja)

WITHOUT WARNING – Time Is Running Out

WIZARDS OF HAZARDS – Too Late

WIZZ WIZZARD – Demons, Bad Witches

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No797 – Uploaded 30th Sept 2025

WOLFBORNE – Sex Sells

WOLFMOTHER – Joker & The Thief

WOLFSBANE – Blue Sky

WOLFTOOTH – The Voyage

WONDERLOVE – When The Vultures Die

WORK OF ART – If I Could Fly

WORLD FIRE BRIGADE – Shot Down

WORLD OF DAMAGE – Until the End of Days (ft Chris Clancy)

WORLDSEND – Without A Trace

WORRY BLAST – Dirty Mind

WRAITH – Into The Fire

WRATH OF THE GODS – Unto The Battle Born

THE WRECKLESS MAJORITY – Through The Night

WYCKED SYNN – Till The End

