There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of September 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for August were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3941-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2025
There were no new interviews or promo features this month. All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covers new releases from Fury, FM, Primal Fear, Stargazer, Sweet Savage, Jelusick and Hartmann.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No767 (5th Sept) – Uploaded 1st Sept 2025
ZÜRICH - Only The Strong Survive
ROXY BLUE - Too Hot to Handle
BAD COMPANY - Here Comes Trouble
LIONSHEART - Had Enough
MOTÖRHEAD & OZZY OSBOURNE - I Ain’t No Nice Guy
PRETTY MAIDS - Please Don’t Leave Me
SAIGON KICK - Love Is On The Way
EXTREME - Rest In Peace
DAMN YANKEES - Where You Goin’ Now
FM - Play Dirty
GRAINNE DUFFY - Dirt Woman Blues
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Rock You
SARGANT FURY – Eagle
SPREAD EAGLE - Devil’s Road
KINGS OF THE SUN – Resurrection
NIRVANA - Heart-Shaped Box
THE ALMIGHTY – Addiction
LENNY KRAVITZ - Are You Gonna Go My Way
DEEP PURPLE - The Battle Rages On
HAREM SCARUM - Stranger Than Love
THE GRAVEYARD TRAIN - Down to the Wire
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe
Friday NI Rocks Show No768 (12th Sept) – Uploaded 14th Sept 2025
ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide
BLACK DOG MOON - Neon Queen
MAMMOTH - I Really Wanna
JET JAGUAR - Fool’s Paradise
BON JOVI – Always
GREAT WHITE - Cryin’
FOREIGNER - Under The Gun
BATTLE BEAST - Angel of Midnight
BEYOND THE BLACK - The Art of Being Alone
FEUERSCHWANZ – Valhalla (Epiv Version ft Doro)
CASSIDY PARIS - Getting Better
SHIRAZ LANE - Live a Little More
MASON - Waiting For You
LEE AARON - Fire in Your Flame
HEARTLAND - Wide Open
FRONTLINE - The Night Comes Over You
SABATON - Crossing the Rubicon (ft Nothing More)
BLOODBOUND - Defenders of Jerusalem
PRIMAL FEAR - I Am the Primal Fear
FURY - On the Town
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - The End (ft Baby Metal)
BAD WOLVES - Say It Again (ft The Rasmus)
SOUNDGARDEN - Black Hole Sun
BLACK SABBATH - Evil Eye
L.A. GUNS - Long Time Dead
HOLLOW SOULS - Burn it to the Ground (ft Elles Bailey)
LAURA COX - No Need to Try Harder
SANDSTONE - Almost Grateful
Friday NI Rocks Show No769 – Uploaded 19th Sept 2025
SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone
GOTTHARD - Ride The Wave
JELUSICK - Jaws of Life
RONNIE ROMERO – Eternally
LITA FORD - KILLIN’ KIND
JOHN NORUM - Resurrection Time
TAKARA - When Darkness Falls
ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman
THE DEAD DAISIES - Dead and Gone
SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Neon Eyes
FM - Raised on the Wrong Side
JIMI JAMISON - Burning Heart (Live)
MEAT LOAF - I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth)
DEF LEPPARD - When Love & Hate Collide
OZZY OSBOURNE - See You on the Other Side
ALPHA DESTROYER - Fast Lane
THE GEMS - Year of the Snake
STARGAZER - Screams Break the Silence
EXTREME - There is No God
UGLY KID JOE - Milkman’s Son
IRON MAIDEN - The Edge of Darkness
HARTMANN - Twenty Times Colder
THE THEANDER EXPRESSION - Too Many Miles Too Little Time
MIKE TRAMP - Dirty Woman
WHITEABBEY - Celtic Curse
Friday NI Rocks Show No770 (26th Sept) – Uploaded 27th Sept 2025
JUDAS PRIEST & OZZY OSBOURNE - War Pigs
HEART - Tall, Dark Handsome Stranger
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Looks That Kill
AC/DC - Touch Too Much
NICKELBACK - Just Four
BAD COMPANY - Shooting Star
DESPERADO - Hang Em High
TEMPLE BALLS - There Will Be Blood
HELL IN THE CLUB - Magnetars
DEFECTO - Sacred Alignment
BRYAN ADAMS - The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You
ACCEPT - Hard Attack
KISS - Domino (Live acoustic)
SCREAMING EAGLES - Bow Down to the Blues
TRUCKER DIABLO - Murder Ballad
EMPTY SPACES - Back to the Sea
SECRET RULE - Silent Pain
MELISSA BONNY - Snake Bite (ft yu Umehara)
GOLDSMITH - We Will Burn in Hell
DEEP PURPLE - Somebody Stole My Guitar
BRAZEN ABBOT - The Road to Hell (ft Joe Lynn Turner)
STEVIE NICKS & LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM – Twisted
BOB CATLEY - The Prophecy
TEN - The Name of the Rose
BARNABAS SKY - Lone Wolf (ft Lee Small)
ERJA LYYTINEN - Going to Hell
