There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Wolfgang Van Halen talking about the new Mammoth album. All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covers new releases from Sabaton, Heavy Pettin, Mammoth and Ronnie Romero.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No771 – Uploaded 3rd Oct 2025
GLYDER - Brewin Up A Storm
BLACK SWAN - The Fire and the Flame
HELL IN THE CLUB - Robert The Doll
CORY MARKS - Are You With Me
FLEETWOOD MAC - The Chain (Live)
JON BON JOVI - August 7, 4:15
TEN - The Robe
THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm
DARE - Born In The Storm
WHITESNAKE – Stormbringer
JACKYL - Locked & Loaded (ft Brian Johnson)
FOO FIGHTERS - My Hero
KINGDOM COME - Slow Down
FALLING BELOW – Pieces
NOW OR NEVER - Dive Into The Void
MEGADETH - Tipping Point
SHAKRA - The Storm
SMASHED GLADYS -Eye of the Storm
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Storm
SEVENDUST – Black
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Restless
U.D.O. - Independence Day
GASTEM - That’s Just Love
STONETRIP - Postcards
BUCKCHERRY - Let It Burn
SARAYASIGN - The Wanderer
Friday NI Rocks Show No772 (10th Oct) – Uploaded 11th Oct 2025
HALESTORM – Apocalyptic
HEAVY PETTIN - Rock Generation
LYNCH MOB - Dancing With The Devil
JAMES MICHAEL - WTF Happened?
HAMMERFALL - Let The Hammer Fall
SINNER - Devil’s River
BLACK SABBATH - Iron Man (Live)
GOTTHARD - Ride The Wave
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Neon Eyes
ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide
TREAT - One Minute to Breathe
HOLLOW SOULS - I Need The Fire
BLACK DOG MOON - Neon Queen
FIREHOUSE - Can’t Stop The Rain
SNAKES IN PARADISE - Garden of Eden
MOTHER’S ARMY - The Way of the World
HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins
DAUGHTRY - Separate Ways (ft Lzzy Hale)
MAMA’S BOYS - Runaway Dreams
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Long Haul Trucker
BLUE OYSTER CULT - See You In Black
TAKARA - Take U Down
AEROSMITH - Dream On (Live)
GLASYA - Hunt of the Haunted
ELETTRA STORM - Hero Among Heroes
THE RASMUS - Creature of Chaos (ft Tyler Connolly)
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy
Friday NI Rocks Show No773 (17th Oct) – Uploaded 19th Oct 2025
ACE FREHLEY - Rip It Out
LENNY KRAVITZ - American Woman
SAMMY HAGAR AND THE WABORITAS - Mas Tequila
GUNS N’ ROSES - Nightrain (Live)
KISS – Parasite
KISS - Shock Me (Live)
KISS - Dark Light
JONATHAN WYNDHAM - Secondhand Smoke
ORIANTHI - Dark Days Are Gone
GRAINNE DUFFY - Yes I Am
BONFIRE - Daytona Nights
DAVE MENIKETTI - Man’s World
CREED - With Arms Wide Open
MAMMOTH - The Spell
Wolfgang Van Halen Promo for Mammoth Album “The End” Pt1
MAMMOTH – I Really Wanna
Wolfgang Van Halen Promo for Mammoth Album “The End” Pt2
MAMMOTH - The End
ACE FREHLEY - Rock Soldiers
ACE FREHLEY - Space Invader
ACE FREHLEY - 10,000 Volts
JADED HEART - When You Hear The Thunder
LILLIAN AXE - When It Rains
DOKKEN – Drown
SABATON - Hordes of Khan
CRISTIANO FILIPPINI’S FLAMES OF HEAVEN - The Archangel’s Warcry
BLOODBOUND - As Empires Fall
ACE FREHLEY - New York Groove
Friday NI Rocks Show No774 – Uploaded 24th Oct 2025
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
HEAVY PETTIN - Faith Healer (Kill My Demons)
RONNIE ROMERO - Bring The Rock
TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Hell on High Heels
POISON - Baby Gets Around a Bit
GODSMACK – Awake
BAD COMPANY & HALESTORM - Shooting Star
BAD COMPANY & THE PRETTY RECKLESS - All Right Now
EVA UNDER FIRE – Awakening
MASON HILL – Remember
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Set Fire to the Rain
ROB MORATI -Don’t Give Up on Love
3 DOORS DOWN – Kryptonite
MATCHBOX TWENTY - Mad Season
ROB ROCK – Eagle
SHIRAZ LANE - Stone Cold Lover
GLASGOW KISS - Those Wasted Years
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Walk Away
CIVIL DAZE - Top of the World
PHOENIX LAKE - Bells of Variel
AD INFINITUM – Regicide
DIO - Losing My Insanity
AXE - The Crown
JOE LYNN TURNER - Holy Man
JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Ghost
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Back to the Beginning Again
ROMEOPATHY – Alone
KING KOBRA - Shadow Rider
UNRULY CHILD – Underwater
Friday NI Rocks Show No775 (31st Oct) – Uploaded 1st Nov 2025
DOKKEN - Dream Warriors
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)
SAMMY HAGAR - Heavy Metal (live)
JAYLER - Riverboat Queen
DEFAULT - Sick & Tired
PUDDLE OF MUDD - She Hates Me
TENACIOUS D – Tribute
VOODOO SHAKEDOWN - Straight for the Sun
FEMME FATALE - Bad Love
BEYOND THE BLACK - Can You Hear Me
DEA MATRONA -Magic Spell
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come On Over
WHITEABBEY - Hold Fast
THE CALLING - Wherever You Will Go
VAUGHN = Was There a Moment
STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer
DIRKSCHNEIDER - Balls to the Wall
SAXON - Wheels of Steel
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Dreaming
HUNTER - Mr Dynamite
AUSTEN STARR - Medusa
DAYTONA - Love is a Battlefield
OZZY OSBOURNE – Dreamer
STAIND – It’s Been A While
SEVENDUST – Praise
LORD OF THE LOST & WITHIN TEMPTATION - Light Can Only Shine in the Darkness
SKARLETT RIOT - Luminate
SINOCENCE - Every Page a Bullet
IRON MAIDEN - Fear of the Dark
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No798 – Uploaded 7th Oct 2025
WYCKED SYNN – Evil Ways
WYNT – Snake Eyes
WYNTER KILLS – Within The Circle
WYTCH HAZEL – The Devil Is Here
XANDRIA - Universal
X-DRIVE – Turn The Noize Down
XENERIS - Barbarossa
XEROSUN – Cut Me Down
XFACTOR1 – Blame You
XIII DOORS – Face The Truth
X-ROMANCE – Lonely
XXILE – Hero
XYZ – Inside Out
Y&T – I Believe In You (Live)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No799 – Uploaded 14th Oct 2025
Y&T – Mean Streak
YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice
YELLOWCARD – Better Days
YES – Owner of a Broken Heart (Live)
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - Vengeance
YOUNG GUNS – Bones
ZAC MAC – Project X
THE ZAC SCHULZE BAND - Woman
ZADRA – Ship of Fools
ZAR – One Step Closer
ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor
ZEROKING – Kings of Self Destruction
ZHIVA – Breaking The Chains
ZÜRICH – Only The Strong Survive
ZZ TOP – Got Me Under Pressure
3 DOORS DOWN – When You’re Young
42 DECIBEL – Rocker Soul
NI Rocks A-Z Show No800 – Uploaded 21st Oct 2025
ABLAZE – Back For More
ABO – Shadow (ft Soren Andersen)
ABOUT US – Come To You
ABSINTHE GREEN – Give The Devil His Due
ABSOLUTION – Fear
ABSOLVA – Find My Identity (ft Ronnie Romero)
AC/DC – Ain’t No Fun (Waiting Round to Be A Millionaire)
ACCEPT – Balls to the Wall
ACE FREHLEY – 10,000 Volts
ACE MAFIA – Snakes ‘n’ Ladders
ACES AND EIGHTS – l Like The Way
AD INFINITUM – Somewhere Better
ADAM AND THE HELLCATS - Demons
ADELITAS WAY – Notorious
NI Rocks A-Z Show No801 – Uploaded 28th Oct 2025
ADLER – Good to be Bad
ADRENALINE MOB – Come Undone
ADRENALINE RUSH – Girls Gone Wild
ADRIAN BENEGAS – The Light of My Dreams
AEON GODS – Babylon Burning
AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun
AFFAIRE – Shotgun Marriage
AFTERBURN – Make My Mark
THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister (ft Mark Slaughter)
AGAINST THE GRAIN – Devils and Angels
AGAINST THEIR WILL – Out of Fear
AGARTHIC – Last Journey
AGE OF REFLECTION – Until Death Do Us Part
AGINCOURT – Edge of Paradise