There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of October 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for September were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3943-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2025

There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Wolfgang Van Halen talking about the new Mammoth album. All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covers new releases from Sabaton, Heavy Pettin, Mammoth and Ronnie Romero.

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No771 – Uploaded 3rd Oct 2025

GLYDER - Brewin Up A Storm

BLACK SWAN - The Fire and the Flame

HELL IN THE CLUB - Robert The Doll

CORY MARKS - Are You With Me

FLEETWOOD MAC - The Chain (Live)

JON BON JOVI - August 7, 4:15

TEN - The Robe

THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm

DARE - Born In The Storm

WHITESNAKE – Stormbringer

JACKYL - Locked & Loaded (ft Brian Johnson)

FOO FIGHTERS - My Hero

KINGDOM COME - Slow Down

FALLING BELOW – Pieces

NOW OR NEVER - Dive Into The Void

MEGADETH - Tipping Point

SHAKRA - The Storm

SMASHED GLADYS -Eye of the Storm

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Storm

SEVENDUST – Black

WITHIN TEMPTATION - Restless

U.D.O. - Independence Day

GASTEM - That’s Just Love

STONETRIP - Postcards

BUCKCHERRY - Let It Burn

SARAYASIGN - The Wanderer         

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No772 (10th Oct) – Uploaded 11th Oct 2025

HALESTORM – Apocalyptic

HEAVY PETTIN - Rock Generation

LYNCH MOB - Dancing With The Devil

JAMES MICHAEL - WTF Happened?

HAMMERFALL - Let The Hammer Fall

SINNER - Devil’s River

BLACK SABBATH - Iron Man (Live)

GOTTHARD - Ride The Wave

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Neon Eyes

ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide

TREAT - One Minute to Breathe

HOLLOW SOULS - I Need The Fire

BLACK DOG MOON - Neon Queen

FIREHOUSE - Can’t Stop The Rain

SNAKES IN PARADISE - Garden of Eden    

MOTHER’S ARMY - The Way of the World

HALESTORM - Darkness Always Wins

DAUGHTRY - Separate Ways (ft Lzzy Hale)

MAMA’S BOYS - Runaway Dreams

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Long Haul Trucker

BLUE OYSTER CULT - See You In Black

TAKARA - Take U Down

AEROSMITH - Dream On (Live)

GLASYA - Hunt of the Haunted

ELETTRA STORM - Hero Among Heroes

THE RASMUS - Creature of Chaos (ft Tyler Connolly)

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Belfast Boy  

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No773 (17th Oct) – Uploaded 19th Oct 2025

ACE FREHLEY - Rip It Out

LENNY KRAVITZ - American Woman

SAMMY HAGAR AND THE WABORITAS - Mas Tequila

GUNS N’ ROSES - Nightrain (Live)

KISS – Parasite

KISS - Shock Me (Live)

KISS - Dark Light

JONATHAN WYNDHAM - Secondhand Smoke

ORIANTHI - Dark Days Are Gone

GRAINNE DUFFY - Yes I Am

BONFIRE - Daytona Nights

DAVE MENIKETTI - Man’s World

CREED - With Arms Wide Open

MAMMOTH - The Spell

Wolfgang Van Halen Promo for Mammoth Album “The End” Pt1

MAMMOTH – I Really Wanna

Wolfgang Van Halen Promo for Mammoth Album “The End” Pt2

MAMMOTH - The End

ACE FREHLEY - Rock Soldiers

ACE FREHLEY - Space Invader

ACE FREHLEY - 10,000 Volts

JADED HEART - When You Hear The Thunder

LILLIAN AXE - When It Rains

DOKKEN – Drown

SABATON - Hordes of Khan

CRISTIANO FILIPPINI’S FLAMES OF HEAVEN - The Archangel’s Warcry   

BLOODBOUND - As Empires Fall

ACE FREHLEY - New York Groove     

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No774 – Uploaded 24th Oct 2025

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

HEAVY PETTIN - Faith Healer (Kill My Demons)

RONNIE ROMERO - Bring The Rock 

TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Hell on High Heels

POISON - Baby Gets Around a Bit

GODSMACK – Awake

BAD COMPANY & HALESTORM - Shooting Star

BAD COMPANY & THE PRETTY RECKLESS - All Right Now

EVA UNDER FIRE – Awakening

MASON HILL – Remember

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Set Fire to the Rain

ROB MORATI -Don’t Give Up on Love

3 DOORS DOWN – Kryptonite

MATCHBOX TWENTY - Mad Season

ROB ROCK – Eagle

SHIRAZ LANE - Stone Cold Lover

GLASGOW KISS - Those Wasted Years

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Walk Away

CIVIL DAZE - Top of the World

PHOENIX LAKE - Bells of Variel

AD INFINITUM – Regicide

DIO - Losing My Insanity

AXE - The Crown

JOE LYNN TURNER - Holy Man

JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Ghost

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Back to the Beginning Again

ROMEOPATHY – Alone

KING KOBRA - Shadow Rider

UNRULY CHILD – Underwater

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No775 (31st Oct) – Uploaded 1st Nov 2025

DOKKEN - Dream Warriors

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)

SAMMY HAGAR - Heavy Metal (live)

JAYLER - Riverboat Queen

DEFAULT - Sick & Tired

PUDDLE OF MUDD - She Hates Me

TENACIOUS D – Tribute

VOODOO SHAKEDOWN - Straight for the Sun

FEMME FATALE - Bad Love

BEYOND THE BLACK - Can You Hear Me

DEA MATRONA -Magic Spell

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Come On Over

WHITEABBEY - Hold Fast

THE CALLING - Wherever You Will Go

VAUGHN = Was There a Moment

STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer

DIRKSCHNEIDER - Balls to the Wall

SAXON - Wheels of Steel

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Dreaming

HUNTER - Mr Dynamite

AUSTEN STARR - Medusa

DAYTONA - Love is a Battlefield

OZZY OSBOURNE – Dreamer

STAIND – It’s Been A While

SEVENDUST – Praise

LORD OF THE LOST & WITHIN TEMPTATION - Light Can Only Shine in the Darkness

SKARLETT RIOT - Luminate

SINOCENCE - Every Page a Bullet

IRON MAIDEN - Fear of the Dark

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

NI Rocks A-Z Show No798 – Uploaded 7th Oct 2025

WYCKED SYNN – Evil Ways

WYNT – Snake Eyes

WYNTER KILLS – Within The Circle

WYTCH HAZEL – The Devil Is Here

XANDRIA - Universal

X-DRIVE – Turn The Noize Down

XENERIS - Barbarossa

XEROSUN – Cut Me Down

XFACTOR1 – Blame You

XIII DOORS – Face The Truth

X-ROMANCE – Lonely

XXILE – Hero

XYZ – Inside Out

Y&T – I Believe In You (Live)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No799 – Uploaded 14th Oct 2025

Y&T – Mean Streak

YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice

YELLOWCARD – Better Days

YES – Owner of a Broken Heart (Live)

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - Vengeance

YOUNG GUNS – Bones

ZAC MAC – Project X

THE ZAC SCHULZE BAND - Woman

ZADRA – Ship of Fools

ZAR – One Step Closer

ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor

ZEROKING – Kings of Self Destruction

ZHIVA – Breaking The Chains

ZÜRICH – Only The Strong Survive

ZZ TOP – Got Me Under Pressure

3 DOORS DOWN – When You’re Young

42 DECIBEL – Rocker Soul

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No800 – Uploaded 21st Oct 2025

ABLAZE – Back For More

ABO – Shadow (ft Soren Andersen)

ABOUT US – Come To You

ABSINTHE GREEN – Give The Devil His Due

ABSOLUTION – Fear

ABSOLVA – Find My Identity (ft Ronnie Romero)

AC/DC – Ain’t No Fun (Waiting Round to Be A Millionaire)

ACCEPT – Balls to the Wall

ACE FREHLEY – 10,000 Volts

ACE MAFIA – Snakes ‘n’ Ladders

ACES AND EIGHTS – l Like The Way

AD INFINITUM – Somewhere Better

ADAM AND THE HELLCATS - Demons

ADELITAS WAY – Notorious

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No801 – Uploaded 28th Oct 2025

ADLER – Good to be Bad

ADRENALINE MOB – Come Undone

ADRENALINE RUSH – Girls Gone Wild

ADRIAN BENEGAS – The Light of My Dreams

AEON GODS – Babylon Burning

AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun

AFFAIRE – Shotgun Marriage

AFTERBURN – Make My Mark

THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister (ft Mark Slaughter)

AGAINST THE GRAIN – Devils and Angels

AGAINST THEIR WILL – Out of Fear

AGARTHIC – Last Journey

AGE OF REFLECTION – Until Death Do Us Part

AGINCOURT – Edge of Paradise

 

 

 

