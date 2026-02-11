There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for December 2025 were published previously.
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti talking about the new Alter Bridge album.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
Friday NI Rocks Show No784 – Uploaded 2nd Jan 2026
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Blow Me Away
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye
DEPARTED - You’re The Reason
HALESTORM – Everest
ELLEFSON-SOTO - Unbreakable
SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone
ADLER - The One That You Hated
THE LAST VEGAS - Evil Eyes
DEVIL’S TRAIN - Sweet Devil’s Kiss
BLACK SWAN - The Fire and the Flame
TYKETTO - Higher Than High
THE KARMA EFFECT - Waiting on a Miracle
SHINEDOWN – Enemies
EUROPE - Not Supposed to Sing the Blues
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Keeping Me Alive
FM - Do You Mean It
JELUSICK - Torn
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - The Nero Decree (ft Ralf Scheepers)
RICHIE SAMBORA - Every Road Leads Home to You
FRANK HANNON - Lipstick, Smoke and Gasoline (ft Dave Meniketti)
LITA FORD - Living Like a Runaway
RONNIE ROMERO - Lonely World
SABATON - Crossing the Rubicon
BLACK DOG MOON - Lost My Mind in California
BEYOND THE BLACK - Rising High
MELISSA BONNY - I’m A Monster
WHITEABBEY - You Should be Running
MAMMOTH - Same Old Song
Friday NI Rocks Show No785 – Uploaded 9th Jan 2026
TRUCKER DIABLO - MidKnife Crisis
STARGAZER – Trouble
BLACK SWAN - Paralyzed
WSEMSZ - Midnight Fire
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Kingdom of the Lost
THE DEAD DAISIES - Lock n’ Load (ft Slash)
BURNING RAIN - My Lust Your Fate
OBEY THE SUN – Hellhounds
THE 69 EYES - I Survive (ft Steve Stevens)
TAILGUNNER – Eulogy
KINGS OF THE SUN - Fire on the Mountain
TOM KEIFER - Solid Ground
ORIANTHI - Heaven in this Hell
FM - Crosstown Train
ALTER BRIDGE - Scales Are Falling
Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 1
ALTER BRIDGE – Playing Aces
Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 2
ALTER BRIDGE - Rue The Day
STORMZONE - Night of the Storm
SANDSTONE - King of Cipher
BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves
TEMPLE BALLS - Tokyo Love
FIGHTER V - Victory
VIOLET - Set Me Free
FOREIGNWOLF - Imposter Syndrome
Friday NI Rocks Show No786 (16th Jan) – Uploaded 17th Jan 2026
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus (Live)
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Me and Mary Jane
NIGHT RANGER - Don’t Live Here Anymore
TESLA - MP3
ANTHONY GOMES - Peace, Love and Loud Guitars
ANTHONY GOMES - White Trash Princess
ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman
DEFECTO - Heart on Fire
BLACK STONE CHERRY- Don’t You (Forget About Me) ft Tyler Connolly
DARK HEART - Light The Flame
ROMANTIC REBEL – Alive
CRAZY LIXX - Girls of the 80s
THE TREATMENT - I Bleed Rock & Roll
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going To Hell
CONFESS - Wicked Temptations
STREETLIGHT - Shake That Feeling
THE GEMS – Firebird
JOHN CORABI - New Day
THE SHEEPDOGS - Keep Out of the Storm
THE DAVY K PROJECT - Whiskey Road (Live)
GODSMACK - Something Different
PRIMAL FEAR - When Death Comes Knocking
AXEL RUDI PELL - Hey Hey My My
KISSING KAOS - Chaos Inside
CAVE - Ghost in the Mirror
EMPTY SPACES - In Motion
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Rose in Hell (ft Glenn Hughes)
Friday NI Rocks Show No787 – Uploaded 23rd Jan 2026
DAN BYRNE - She’s The Devil
THE KARMA EFFECT - Dangerous Love
AVALANCHE - On The Bags Again
SHALLOW SIDE - No One Wins
TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like the Started the End of the World
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Heart & Soul
SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me
DEF LEPPARD – Rejoice
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Lifeline
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye THUNDER - Black Water
FM - Digging Up The Dirt
SHINEDOWN - How Did You Love
MAMMOTH WVH - How Did You Love
MAMMOTH WVH - Another Celebration at the End of the World
MAMMOTH - Same Old Song
JORN LANDE and TROND HOLLER - Walking on Water
BEYOND THE BLACK - In The Shadows
HALESTORM – Apocalyptic
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Wash It All Away
IT’sALIE - Living in the City
MELISSA BONNY - The Teeth of My Thieves
STRALE - The Flame
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hell or High Water
JOE BONAMASSA - When Love Comes to Town ft Slash, Myles Kennedy and Shemika Copeland.
BILLY MORRISON and OZZY OSBOURNE - Gods of Rock n Roll ft Steve Stevens
Friday NI Rocks Show No788 (30th Jan) – Uploaded 31st Jan 2026
TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights
AXEL RUDI PELL – Sanity
BUCKCHERRY - Set It Free
DEPARTED - Natural Disaster
THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and a Prayer
THOSE DAMN CROWS - Rock n Roll Ain’t Dead
ALTER BRIDGE - The Last Hero
SEVENDUST - Is This The Real You
DAUGHTRY - The Day I Die
BLAZE BAYLEY - Silicon Messiah
PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker
DOROTHY - Raise Hell
MAVERICK - Beyond the Gates
SHAKRA - High Noon
HALESTORM - Familiar Taste of Poison
HALESTORM - The Silence
HALESTORM - Gather The Lambs
BOYS FROM HEAVEN - I’ll Wait
DEGREED - Broken Dreams
CREYE - Left in Silence
SIXX A.M. - We Will Not Go Quietly
STITCHED UP HEART - Finally Free
SABATON - The Last Stand
TIMELESS RAGE - A Vampire’s Legacy
IGNESCENT - Chariots of Fire (ft Clint Lowery)
VANDOR - Turn to the Light
IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.
NI Rocks A-Z Show No811 – Uploaded 6th Jan 2026
AUTOGRAPH – Turn Up The Radio (Live)
AUTOMAN – Down to the Bone
AUTUMN’S CHILD – Pray for the King
AVALANCHE – Down for the Count
AVANTASIA – Avalon (ft Adrienne Cowan)
AVATAR – Don’t Go in the Forest
AVATARIUM – I See You Better in the Dark
AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Hail to the King
AVENGER – Fields of the Burnt
AWAKEN I AM - Vacant
AXE – Heroes and Legends
AXEL RUDI PELL – Ghost Town
AXXELERATOR – Living With Nuclear Neighbours
A-Z – Now I Walk Away
NI Rocks A-Z Show No812 – Uploaded 13th Jan 2026
BABYJANE – Are You Listening
BABYLON A.D. – Fool on Fire
BABYLON FIRE – Demonocracy
BABYLON SHAKES – Silver Tongue Devil
BACKMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
THE BACK FOUR – Lonely Boy
BACKBONE SLIDE – Cold Hearted
BACKWOOD SPIRIT – Witchwood
BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius
BACKYARD CASINO – Sweet Nothings
BAD BARON – Going Down in Flames
BAD BOY – Don’t Pretend
BAD COMPANY – Bad Company
BAD COMPANY – Holy Water
BAD COMPANY – Company of Strangers
NI Rocks A-Z Show No813 – Uploaded 20th Jan 2026
BAD COMPANY & HALESTORM – Shooting Star
BAD DOG - Jupiter
BAD ENGLISH – Forget Me Not
BAD HABIT – Words Are Not Enough
BAD LUCK FRIDAY – Rebel With a Cause
BAD MOON RISING – Blood on the Streets
BAD SISTER – Lose or Win
BAD TOUCH – Strut
BAD WOLVES – Hungry for Life (ft Daughtry)
BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk
BAI BANG – Crazy
BAILEY – In The Name of the King
BAKKEN – Evil Walks This Way
BALAAM AND THE ANGEL – Forces of Evil
NI Rocks A-Z Show No814 – Uploaded 27th Jan 2026
BALANCE OF POWER – Never Be Here Again
BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves
THE BALLADMONGRELS – Ballad of the Knucklemen
BAND OF FRIENDS – Sleep on a Clothes Line
BAND OF SPICE - Demonized
BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All
BANG TANGO – It’s All OK
THE BANISHMENT – Max Pain
BARBE-Q-BARBIES – Hangman’s Song
BARNABAS SKY – The Sign of the Wolf (ft Danny Vaughn)
BASTETTE – Sick & Twisted
BATTERING RAM – The World Belongs to Me
BATTLE BEAST – Watch The Sky Fall
BATTLEAXE – Hail to the King