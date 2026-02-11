NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2026

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2026

 

Playlists for December 2025 were published previously

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti talking about the new Alter Bridge album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No784 – Uploaded 2nd Jan 2026

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Blow Me Away

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye

DEPARTED - You’re The Reason

HALESTORM – Everest

ELLEFSON-SOTO - Unbreakable

SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone

ADLER - The One That You Hated

THE LAST VEGAS - Evil Eyes

DEVIL’S TRAIN - Sweet Devil’s Kiss

BLACK SWAN - The Fire and the Flame

TYKETTO - Higher Than High

THE KARMA EFFECT - Waiting on a Miracle

SHINEDOWN – Enemies

EUROPE - Not Supposed to Sing the Blues

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Keeping Me Alive

FM - Do You Mean It

JELUSICK - Torn

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - The Nero Decree (ft Ralf Scheepers)

RICHIE SAMBORA - Every Road Leads Home to You

FRANK HANNON - Lipstick, Smoke and Gasoline (ft Dave Meniketti)

LITA FORD - Living Like a Runaway

RONNIE ROMERO - Lonely World

SABATON - Crossing the Rubicon

BLACK DOG MOON - Lost My Mind in California

BEYOND THE BLACK - Rising High

MELISSA BONNY - I’m A Monster

WHITEABBEY - You Should be Running

MAMMOTH - Same Old Song

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No785 – Uploaded 9th Jan 2026

TRUCKER DIABLO - MidKnife Crisis

STARGAZER – Trouble

BLACK SWAN - Paralyzed

WSEMSZ - Midnight Fire

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Kingdom of the Lost

THE DEAD DAISIES - Lock n’ Load (ft Slash)

BURNING RAIN - My Lust Your Fate

OBEY THE SUN – Hellhounds

THE 69 EYES - I Survive (ft Steve Stevens)

TAILGUNNER – Eulogy

KINGS OF THE SUN - Fire on the Mountain

TOM KEIFER - Solid Ground

ORIANTHI - Heaven in this Hell

FM - Crosstown Train

ALTER BRIDGE - Scales Are Falling

Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 1

ALTER BRIDGE – Playing Aces

Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 2

ALTER BRIDGE - Rue The Day

STORMZONE - Night of the Storm

SANDSTONE - King of Cipher

BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves

TEMPLE BALLS - Tokyo Love

FIGHTER V - Victory

VIOLET - Set Me Free

FOREIGNWOLF - Imposter Syndrome

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No786 (16th Jan) – Uploaded 17th Jan 2026

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus (Live)

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Me and Mary Jane

NIGHT RANGER - Don’t Live Here Anymore

TESLA - MP3

ANTHONY GOMES - Peace, Love and Loud Guitars

ANTHONY GOMES - White Trash Princess

ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman

DEFECTO - Heart on Fire

BLACK STONE CHERRY- Don’t You (Forget About Me) ft Tyler Connolly

DARK HEART - Light The Flame

ROMANTIC REBEL – Alive

CRAZY LIXX - Girls of the 80s

THE TREATMENT - I Bleed Rock & Roll

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Going To Hell

CONFESS - Wicked Temptations

STREETLIGHT - Shake That Feeling

THE GEMS – Firebird

JOHN CORABI - New Day

THE SHEEPDOGS - Keep Out of the Storm

THE DAVY K PROJECT - Whiskey Road (Live)

GODSMACK - Something Different

PRIMAL FEAR - When Death Comes Knocking

AXEL RUDI PELL - Hey Hey My My

KISSING KAOS - Chaos Inside

CAVE - Ghost in the Mirror

EMPTY SPACES - In Motion

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Rose in Hell (ft Glenn Hughes)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No787 – Uploaded 23rd Jan 2026

DAN BYRNE - She’s The Devil

THE KARMA EFFECT - Dangerous Love

AVALANCHE - On The Bags Again

SHALLOW SIDE - No One Wins

TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like the Started the End of the World

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Heart & Soul

SCREAMING EAGLES - Save Me

DEF LEPPARD – Rejoice

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Lifeline

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye THUNDER - Black Water

FM - Digging Up The Dirt

SHINEDOWN - How Did You Love

MAMMOTH WVH - How Did You Love

MAMMOTH WVH - Another Celebration at the End of the World

MAMMOTH - Same Old Song

JORN LANDE and TROND HOLLER - Walking on Water

BEYOND THE BLACK - In The Shadows

HALESTORM – Apocalyptic

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Wash It All Away

IT’sALIE - Living in the City

MELISSA BONNY - The Teeth of My Thieves

STRALE - The Flame

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hell or High Water

JOE BONAMASSA - When Love Comes to Town ft Slash, Myles Kennedy and Shemika Copeland.

BILLY MORRISON and OZZY OSBOURNE - Gods of Rock n Roll ft Steve Stevens

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No788 (30th Jan) – Uploaded 31st Jan 2026

TRUCKER DIABLO - Kill The Lights

AXEL RUDI PELL – Sanity

BUCKCHERRY - Set It Free

DEPARTED - Natural Disaster

THE DEAD DAISIES - Song and a Prayer

THOSE DAMN CROWS - Rock n Roll Ain’t Dead

ALTER BRIDGE - The Last Hero

SEVENDUST - Is This The Real You

DAUGHTRY - The Day I Die

BLAZE BAYLEY - Silicon Messiah

PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker

DOROTHY - Raise Hell

MAVERICK - Beyond the Gates

SHAKRA - High Noon

HALESTORM - Familiar Taste of Poison

HALESTORM - The Silence

HALESTORM - Gather The Lambs

BOYS FROM HEAVEN - I’ll Wait

DEGREED - Broken Dreams

CREYE - Left in Silence

SIXX A.M. - We Will Not Go Quietly

STITCHED UP HEART - Finally Free

SABATON - The Last Stand

TIMELESS RAGE - A Vampire’s Legacy

IGNESCENT - Chariots of Fire (ft Clint Lowery)

VANDOR - Turn to the Light

IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No811 – Uploaded 6th Jan 2026

AUTOGRAPH – Turn Up The Radio (Live)

AUTOMAN – Down to the Bone

AUTUMN’S CHILD – Pray for the King

AVALANCHE – Down for the Count

AVANTASIA – Avalon (ft Adrienne Cowan)

AVATAR – Don’t Go in the Forest

AVATARIUM – I See You Better in the Dark

AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Hail to the King

AVENGER – Fields of the Burnt

AWAKEN I AM - Vacant

AXE – Heroes and Legends

AXEL RUDI PELL – Ghost Town

AXXELERATOR – Living With Nuclear Neighbours

A-Z – Now I Walk Away

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No812 – Uploaded 13th Jan 2026

BABYJANE – Are You Listening

BABYLON A.D. – Fool on Fire

BABYLON FIRE – Demonocracy

BABYLON SHAKES – Silver Tongue Devil

BACKMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

THE BACK FOUR – Lonely Boy

BACKBONE SLIDE – Cold Hearted

BACKWOOD SPIRIT – Witchwood

BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius

BACKYARD CASINO – Sweet Nothings

BAD BARON – Going Down in Flames

BAD BOY – Don’t Pretend

BAD COMPANY – Bad Company

BAD COMPANY – Holy Water

BAD COMPANY – Company of Strangers

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No813 – Uploaded 20th Jan 2026

BAD COMPANY & HALESTORM – Shooting Star

BAD DOG - Jupiter

BAD ENGLISH – Forget Me Not

BAD HABIT – Words Are Not Enough

BAD LUCK FRIDAY – Rebel With a Cause

BAD MOON RISING – Blood on the Streets

BAD SISTER – Lose or Win

BAD TOUCH – Strut

BAD WOLVES – Hungry for Life (ft Daughtry)

BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk

BAI BANG – Crazy

BAILEY – In The Name of the King

BAKKEN – Evil Walks This Way

BALAAM AND THE ANGEL – Forces of Evil

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No814 – Uploaded 27th Jan 2026

BALANCE OF POWER – Never Be Here Again

BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves

THE BALLADMONGRELS – Ballad of the Knucklemen

BAND OF FRIENDS – Sleep on a Clothes Line

BAND OF SPICE - Demonized

BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All

BANG TANGO – It’s All OK

THE BANISHMENT – Max Pain

BARBE-Q-BARBIES – Hangman’s Song

BARNABAS SKY – The Sign of the Wolf (ft Danny Vaughn)

BASTETTE – Sick & Twisted

BATTERING RAM – The World Belongs to Me

BATTLE BEAST – Watch The Sky Fall

BATTLEAXE – Hail to the King

 

