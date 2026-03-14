NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2026

Published: Saturday, 14 March 2026 15:26 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 9

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for January 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3949-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2026

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

 

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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No789 – Uploaded 6th Feb 2026

SISTER SIN - Suicide Hill

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Kill The Pain

STARGAZER - Breakdown

EVA UNDER FIRE - Murder Scene

GOTTHARD - Stay With Me

KICKIN VALENTINA – Crazy

MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted

NICKELBACK - After The Rain

SHIRAZ LANE - Stone Cold Lover

KAASIN - The Real World

STORMZONE - The Hammer Has to Fall

TAILGUNNER - War In Heaven

THE FERRYMEN - The Darkest Hour

L.A. GUNS – Speed

ECLIPSE - The Downfall of Eden

SAMANTHA FISH - Rusty Razor (ft Mick Collins)

ALLY VENABLE - Texas Louisiana (ft Buddy Guy)

GABRIELLE DE VAL - Time To Die

BALEFUL CREED - God’s Fear

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree

MIKE TRAMP - Coming Home

THIN LIZZY - Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend

GARY MOORE - Over The Hills and Far Away

GARY MOORE - Cold Day in Hell

GARY MOORE - Voodoo Child (Slight Return) (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No790 (13th Feb) – Uploaded 15th Feb 2026 SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

3 DOORS DOWN - Loser

3 DOORS DOWN -When I’m Gone

3 DOORS DOWN - Landing in London (ft Bob Segar)

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Southern Fried Friday Night

STONE BROKEN - Let Me See It All

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

KISSING KAOS - Yesterday’s Kids

WHITE SKIES - If This Is It (Get Ready)

KRIS BARRAS BAND - All Falls Down

BAD WOLVES - Hear Me Now (ft Diamante)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Velvet Roses

BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Blue on Black

3 DOORS DOWN - It’s Not My Time

3 DOORS DOWN – Heaven

3 DOORS DOWN - In The Dark

ALICATE - Don’t Turn Around

MASTERPLAN - Chase The Light

FIGHTER V - Raging Heartbeat

SAXON - Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)

ANIMAL DRIVE - Goddamn Marathon

MARCO MENDOZA - Viva La Rock

THE GEMS – Gravity (ft Tommy Johansson)

MASON HILL - Twisted

AEON GODS - Reborn to Light

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No791 (20th Feb) – Uploaded 22nd Feb 2026

SHINEDOWN - Safe and Sound

HARDLINE - Rise Up

VENUS 5 - March of the Venus 5

THOSE DAMN CROWS - No Surrender

WHITESNAKE - Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

D-A-D - Burning Star

CRAZY LIXX – Eagle

STRALE - The Heart You Tore Apart

FRONTLINE with Burning Horizon

MICHAEL SWEET - Lord.

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Breathe Again

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - White Lines

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World

VOLBEAT - Pelvis on Fire

XTASY - If I Fall

CAVE - Promised Land

WHO ON EARTH – Vigilance

CONJURING FATE - Night of the Knives

FIRELAND – Battlefield

KANE ROBERTS - Beginning of the End (ft Alice Cooper and Alissa White-Gluz)

PARKER BARROW - Glass Eyes Cryin’

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hell or High Water

SAMANTHA FISH - Rusty Razor (ft Mick Collins)

SEVENDUST - Love and Hate

DAUGHTRY – Artificial

ALTER BRIDGE - Power Down

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No792 – Uploaded 27th Feb 2026

VON GROOVE - Born to Rock

LITTLE ANGELS - Young Gods

TYKETTO - Wings

FM - Someday (You’ll Come Running)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Start to Fight

IT’SALIE - Death Road

BLACK SWAN - When The Cold Wind Blows

PHIL LYNOTT - King’s Call

G-FORCE - Hot Gossip

QUEEN - Another One Bites the Dust

GINGER EVIL - Not Your Fool

THE SKBS - Hour Glass

RUMOUR DEN - Sea of Trees

HEART - Bebe Le Strange

PAT BENATAR - Hit Me With Your Best Shot

WHITESNAKE - Fool For Your Loving (Live)

FLEETWOOD MAC - Rhiannon (Live)

TYKETTO - We Rise

FM - The Enemy Within

NASA ASSASSIN - Nasa City Rockers

PHOENIX LAKE - This Abyss

WARHOG Starlight

ELECTRIC MOB - Will Shine (Live)

DEF LEPPARD - Just Like 73 (ft Tom Morello)

EXTREME - Banshee.

SWEET SAVAGE - The Chosen One

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS - Johnny Was (Live)

 

 

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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No815 – Uploaded 3rd Feb 2026

BE THE WOLF – Burn Me Out

BEARDSLEY/SHAW – No God of Mine

BEAST EAGLE – The Dead Follow

BEAST IN BLACK – Hardcore

BEASTO BLANCO – Motor Queen

BEAUVOIR FREE – Angels Cry

BEAUX GRIS GRIS & THE APOCALYPSE – Wild Woman

BEFORE THE DAWN - Destroyer

BEGGARS – Book of Days

BELLS AND RAVENS – Rise (ft Selin Schönbeck)

BEN CUTLER – Break The Ice

BEN GRANFELT – Mind Your Head and Watch Your Step

BENEDICTUM – Crossing Over

BERLIN – Take My Breath Away

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No816 – Uploaded 10th Feb 2026

BERNIE TORMÉ - Trouble

BETH HART – Bad Woman Blues

BETWEEN WORLDS FT RONNY MUNROE – Between Worlds

BEYOND THE BLACK – Rising High

BEYOND UNBROKEN – Lost and Broken

BIBLE BLACK – Metal Man

BIFF BYFORD – School of Hard Knocks

BIG CITY – Sons of Desire

THE BIG DEAL – Better Than Hell

BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway

BIG LINDA – Suddenly Attacked

THE BIG OL’ NASTY GETDOWN – Wrong Side of the Law (ft Dino Jelusick)

BIG SUN – Directions

BIG WOLF BAND – Living on Borrowed Time

BIGELF – Pain Killers

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No817 – Uploaded 17th Feb 2026

BIGFOOT – Karma

BILLY F GIBBONS – My Baby She Rocks

BILLY IDOL – White Wedding

BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Holdin All The Aces

BILLY MORRISON & OZZY OSBOURNE – Gods of Rock n Roll (ft Steve Stevens)

BILLY SQUIER – Rock Me Tonight

BIRCH HILL DAM – Fathoms Below

BIRD’S VIEW – Stay Down

BITCH – Leather Bound

BITCHES SIN – Always Ready

BITE THE BULLET – Sleeping Dogs

THE BITES – Do Me A Favor

BLACK ACES – Show You How to Rock n Roll

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – Red Sun

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No818 – Uploaded 24th Feb 2026

THE BLACK CROWES – Twice As Hard

BLACK DIAMONDS – After The Rain

BLACK DOG MOON – Neon Queen

BLACK EYE – Break The Chains

BLACK FOXXES – I’m Not Well

BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy

THE BLACK KEYS – Howlin For You

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Godspeed Hellbound

BLACK MAJESTY – Hell Racer

BLACK MAP – Left For Dead

BLACK MIRRORS – Burning Warriors

BLACK ‘N’ BLUE – Give Em The Old 1,2,3

BLACK NOTE GRAFFITI - Drown

BLACK OAK COUNTY – Kill The Pain

 

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