There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of February 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for January 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3949-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2026
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No789 – Uploaded 6th Feb 2026
SISTER SIN - Suicide Hill
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Kill The Pain
STARGAZER - Breakdown
EVA UNDER FIRE - Murder Scene
GOTTHARD - Stay With Me
KICKIN VALENTINA – Crazy
MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted
NICKELBACK - After The Rain
SHIRAZ LANE - Stone Cold Lover
KAASIN - The Real World
STORMZONE - The Hammer Has to Fall
TAILGUNNER - War In Heaven
THE FERRYMEN - The Darkest Hour
L.A. GUNS – Speed
ECLIPSE - The Downfall of Eden
SAMANTHA FISH - Rusty Razor (ft Mick Collins)
ALLY VENABLE - Texas Louisiana (ft Buddy Guy)
GABRIELLE DE VAL - Time To Die
BALEFUL CREED - God’s Fear
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree
MIKE TRAMP - Coming Home
THIN LIZZY - Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend
GARY MOORE - Over The Hills and Far Away
GARY MOORE - Cold Day in Hell
GARY MOORE - Voodoo Child (Slight Return) (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No790 (13th Feb) – Uploaded 15th Feb 2026 SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
3 DOORS DOWN - Loser
3 DOORS DOWN -When I’m Gone
3 DOORS DOWN - Landing in London (ft Bob Segar)
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Southern Fried Friday Night
STONE BROKEN - Let Me See It All
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
KISSING KAOS - Yesterday’s Kids
WHITE SKIES - If This Is It (Get Ready)
KRIS BARRAS BAND - All Falls Down
BAD WOLVES - Hear Me Now (ft Diamante)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Velvet Roses
BEYOND THE BLACK - Heart of the Hurricane
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Blue on Black
3 DOORS DOWN - It’s Not My Time
3 DOORS DOWN – Heaven
3 DOORS DOWN - In The Dark
ALICATE - Don’t Turn Around
MASTERPLAN - Chase The Light
FIGHTER V - Raging Heartbeat
SAXON - Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)
ANIMAL DRIVE - Goddamn Marathon
MARCO MENDOZA - Viva La Rock
THE GEMS – Gravity (ft Tommy Johansson)
MASON HILL - Twisted
AEON GODS - Reborn to Light
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye
Friday NI Rocks Show No791 (20th Feb) – Uploaded 22nd Feb 2026
SHINEDOWN - Safe and Sound
HARDLINE - Rise Up
VENUS 5 - March of the Venus 5
THOSE DAMN CROWS - No Surrender
WHITESNAKE - Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
D-A-D - Burning Star
CRAZY LIXX – Eagle
STRALE - The Heart You Tore Apart
FRONTLINE with Burning Horizon
MICHAEL SWEET - Lord.
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Breathe Again
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - White Lines
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World
VOLBEAT - Pelvis on Fire
XTASY - If I Fall
CAVE - Promised Land
WHO ON EARTH – Vigilance
CONJURING FATE - Night of the Knives
FIRELAND – Battlefield
KANE ROBERTS - Beginning of the End (ft Alice Cooper and Alissa White-Gluz)
PARKER BARROW - Glass Eyes Cryin’
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Hell or High Water
SAMANTHA FISH - Rusty Razor (ft Mick Collins)
SEVENDUST - Love and Hate
DAUGHTRY – Artificial
ALTER BRIDGE - Power Down
Friday NI Rocks Show No792 – Uploaded 27th Feb 2026
VON GROOVE - Born to Rock
LITTLE ANGELS - Young Gods
TYKETTO - Wings
FM - Someday (You’ll Come Running)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Start to Fight
IT’SALIE - Death Road
BLACK SWAN - When The Cold Wind Blows
PHIL LYNOTT - King’s Call
G-FORCE - Hot Gossip
QUEEN - Another One Bites the Dust
GINGER EVIL - Not Your Fool
THE SKBS - Hour Glass
RUMOUR DEN - Sea of Trees
HEART - Bebe Le Strange
PAT BENATAR - Hit Me With Your Best Shot
WHITESNAKE - Fool For Your Loving (Live)
FLEETWOOD MAC - Rhiannon (Live)
TYKETTO - We Rise
FM - The Enemy Within
NASA ASSASSIN - Nasa City Rockers
PHOENIX LAKE - This Abyss
WARHOG Starlight
ELECTRIC MOB - Will Shine (Live)
DEF LEPPARD - Just Like 73 (ft Tom Morello)
EXTREME - Banshee.
SWEET SAVAGE - The Chosen One
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS - Johnny Was (Live)
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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No815 – Uploaded 3rd Feb 2026
BE THE WOLF – Burn Me Out
BEARDSLEY/SHAW – No God of Mine
BEAST EAGLE – The Dead Follow
BEAST IN BLACK – Hardcore
BEASTO BLANCO – Motor Queen
BEAUVOIR FREE – Angels Cry
BEAUX GRIS GRIS & THE APOCALYPSE – Wild Woman
BEFORE THE DAWN - Destroyer
BEGGARS – Book of Days
BELLS AND RAVENS – Rise (ft Selin Schönbeck)
BEN CUTLER – Break The Ice
BEN GRANFELT – Mind Your Head and Watch Your Step
BENEDICTUM – Crossing Over
BERLIN – Take My Breath Away
NI Rocks A-Z Show No816 – Uploaded 10th Feb 2026
BERNIE TORMÉ - Trouble
BETH HART – Bad Woman Blues
BETWEEN WORLDS FT RONNY MUNROE – Between Worlds
BEYOND THE BLACK – Rising High
BEYOND UNBROKEN – Lost and Broken
BIBLE BLACK – Metal Man
BIFF BYFORD – School of Hard Knocks
BIG CITY – Sons of Desire
THE BIG DEAL – Better Than Hell
BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway
BIG LINDA – Suddenly Attacked
THE BIG OL’ NASTY GETDOWN – Wrong Side of the Law (ft Dino Jelusick)
BIG SUN – Directions
BIG WOLF BAND – Living on Borrowed Time
BIGELF – Pain Killers
NI Rocks A-Z Show No817 – Uploaded 17th Feb 2026
BIGFOOT – Karma
BILLY F GIBBONS – My Baby She Rocks
BILLY IDOL – White Wedding
BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Holdin All The Aces
BILLY MORRISON & OZZY OSBOURNE – Gods of Rock n Roll (ft Steve Stevens)
BILLY SQUIER – Rock Me Tonight
BIRCH HILL DAM – Fathoms Below
BIRD’S VIEW – Stay Down
BITCH – Leather Bound
BITCHES SIN – Always Ready
BITE THE BULLET – Sleeping Dogs
THE BITES – Do Me A Favor
BLACK ACES – Show You How to Rock n Roll
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – Red Sun
NI Rocks A-Z Show No818 – Uploaded 24th Feb 2026
THE BLACK CROWES – Twice As Hard
BLACK DIAMONDS – After The Rain
BLACK DOG MOON – Neon Queen
BLACK EYE – Break The Chains
BLACK FOXXES – I’m Not Well
BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy
THE BLACK KEYS – Howlin For You
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Godspeed Hellbound
BLACK MAJESTY – Hell Racer
BLACK MAP – Left For Dead
BLACK MIRRORS – Burning Warriors
BLACK ‘N’ BLUE – Give Em The Old 1,2,3
BLACK NOTE GRAFFITI - Drown
BLACK OAK COUNTY – Kill The Pain