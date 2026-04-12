NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2026

Published: Sunday, 12 April 2026 16:08 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 7

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 165 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for February 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3952-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2026

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Black Stone Cherry talking about their new EP “Celebrate”.

 

Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

 

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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No793 (6th March) – Uploaded 8th March 2026

SLADE - Rock n Roll Preacher (Hallelujah I’m On Fire)

TRUCKER DIABLO - MidKnife Crisis

FLORENCE BLACK - The Pouring Rain

LEATHERWITCH - Beast Inside (ft Marta Gabriel)

SAXON - Denim and Leather

MÖTORHEAD – Bomber (Live)

IRON MAIDEN - Running Free (Live)

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Caught Up in The Up Down

Promo for new BLACK STONE CHERRY EP “Celebrate”

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Deep

SEVENDUST – Unbreakable

LEONIDAS - Runnin’ on the Highway

EVERGREY - Architects of the New Weave

JUDAS PRIEST - Hot Rockin’

SAMSON - Riding With Angels

JOURNEY - Don’t Stop Believin’

BILLY SQUIER - Lonely is the Night

AXEL RUDI PELL - Guillotine Walk

ROBIN BECK - Living Proof

DIAMANTE - Bite of the Beast

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - What Good is My Love? (ft Orianthi)

PHILIP SAYCE - Morning Star(Live)

DOM MARTIN - Daylight I Will Find (Live Acoustic ft Demi Marriner)

AEROSMITH - Dream On

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No794 – Uploaded 13th March 2026

ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide

JOHN CORABI - That Memory

THE GEMS - Happy Water

WASTED WIZARDS - Monkey Say, Monkey Do

AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip

METALLICA - I Disappear

DAVID COVERDALE – Slave

BLACKFOOT - Train Train (Live)

BLUE OYSTER CULT - Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Live)

SAXON - Strong Arm of the Law (Live)

SAMMY HAGAR - There’s Only One Way to Rock

DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes.

SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye

BLACK DOG MOON - Heavy Shot of Love

JOHN SYKES - We Will

ROB HALFORD - The One That You Love to Hate

AXEL RUDI PELL - Tear Down the Walls

NERVE STAR - Space Ritual

MYSTERY - Needed From You

FIGHTER V - Foolish Heart

FLEETWOOD MAC – Gypsy

JOHN COUGAR - Hurts So Good

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Love Potion No 9

UFO - We Belong to the Night

HEARTLAND - Love Resurrection

TEN – Barricade

POISON - The Last Song

CLUTCH - Electric Worry

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No795 (20th March) – Uploaded 22nd March 2026

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

NICKELBACK - Bones for the Crows

THE KARMA EFFECT - Ride or Die

WHO ON EARTH - Any Other Way

PERSIAN RISK - Calling for You

MOTÖRHEAD - The One to Sing The Blues

MOTÖRHEAD - Rock n Roll Music

WHITEABBEY - Master Plan

ODC - Welcome to My World

FORTUNE TELLER - Command the Legions

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - When I Wake Up

KROKUS - Eat the Rich

THE MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Rock My Nights Away

LITA FORD - Ready, Willing and Able

PAT BENATAR - Heartbreaker (Live)

HARDLINE - When You Came into My Life

VON GROOVE - Fearless

ACACIA AVENUE - Stand Your Ground

PHIL CAMPBELL - These Old Boots

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Freak Show

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Strike the Match

BRYAN ADAMS - Cuts Like a Knife

ZZ TOP - Sharp Dressed Man

RICK SPRINGFIELD – Souls

STEVIE NICKS - I Will Run to You

KISSING KAOS - Hey Sugar

NUCLEAR MESSIAH - For Mad Men Only

SINOCENCE - Every Page a Bullet

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No796 (27th March) – Uploaded 29th March 2026

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Around the Sun

KISS - Heaven’s on Fire

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Cherry Bomb

PRINCE - Let’s Go Crazy

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - Born in the USA

ARMORED SAINT - Close to the Bone

THE 69 EYES - Cold Sweat

EVA UNDER FIRE - Villainous (ft Maria Brink)

GIANT - You Will Be Mine

AEROSMITH – Jaded

BON JOVI - Wanted Dead or Alive (Live)

TROYEN - Lady Evil

RUMOUR DEN - Sea of Trees

DAN BYRNE - Praise Hell

QUIET RIOT - Bad Boy

PRETTY MAIDS - A Place in the Night

MAMA’S BOYS - Gentleman Rogues

AUTOGRAPH - Turn Up The Radio

HURRICANE - River Gold

BONFIRE - Southern Winds

DANGER DANGER - Still Kickin (ft Paul Laine)

MANOWAR - Kings of Metal

DEATH DEALER - Running With the Wolves

ROSS THE BOSS - Maiden of Shadows

WARRANT - Dead Jail or Rock n Roll

L.A. GUNS - Man in the Moon

WAR & PEACE - What Cost War

FRONTIERS RECORDS. - Songs the Night Sings (ft Tezzi Persson)

 

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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No819 – Uploaded 3rd March 2026

BLACK OPAL - Electrify

BLACK PAISLEY – Set Me On Fire

BLACK ROBOT – Badass

BLACK ROSE MAZE – In The Dark

BLACK SABBATH – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo

BLACK SHERIFF – Snakeskin Pillow

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER – Perfect Torture

BLACK SPIDERS – Give Em What They Want

BLACK STAR BULLET – The Game

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown

BLACK STATE HIGHWAY – Lights of the City

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Neon Eyes

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Revenant

BLACK SWAN – If I Was King

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No820 – Uploaded 10th March 2026

BLACK SWAN – Paralysed

BLACK TIDE – Angel in the Dark

BLACK TIGER – This Broken Road (ft David Reece)

BLACK TRIP – Die With Me

BLACK VEIL BRIDES – Nobody’s Hero

THE BLACK VULTURES – Can’t Let You Go

BLACK WATER FIEND – Wish You Well

BLACK WHISKEY – The Devil Rides

BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Waiting for the Thunder

BLACKBIRD ANGELS – Shut Up (You Know I Love You)

BLACKBRIAR – Bluebeard’s Chamber

BLACKDRAFT – The Struggle

BLACKFIRE - Exile

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No821 – Uploaded 17th March 2026

BLACKFOOT – Drivin’ Fool

BLACKLIST UNION – Mississippi Moonhound

BLACKRAIN – Dying Breed

BLACKTHORNE – We Won’t Be Forgotten

BLACKTOOTH – LC

BLACKTOP MOJO – Wicked Woman

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

BLACKWELDER – With Flying Colours

BLACKWOLF – Stairway Ticket

BLACKWULF – Sinister Sides

BLASTED TO STATIC – The Hammer

BLAZE BAYLEY – Born as a Stranger

BLENDED BREW – Roll The Dice

BLESSED HELLRIDE – Devils Ride

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No822 – Uploaded 24th March 2026

BLIND GUARDIAN – Secrets of the American Gods

BLIND RIVER – Going Nowhere

BLINDSTONE – Waste Your Time

BLINK 182 – The Rock Show

BLITZKRIEG – Dragon’s Eye

BLOCK BUSTER – Move

BLOOD RED SAINTS – Kickin’ Up Dust

BLOODBOUND – The Nine Crusades

BLOODY DICE – The Bitch is Crazy

BLOODY HAMMERS – Hands of the Ripper

BLOODY HEELS – Dream Killers

BLOODY TIMES – Operation Focus

BLOWSIGHT – Hits on the Radio

BLUE MURDER – Jelly Roll

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No823 – Uploaded 31st March 2026

BLUE MURDER – Black-Hearted Woman

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Vengeance (The Pact)

BLUE RUIN – Women in Uniform

BLUES PILLS – Low Road

BOB CATLEY – When Empires Burn

BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse & Ricky Warwick)

BOB KULICK – Not Before You

BOB SEGAR & THE SILVER BULLET BAND – Like a Rock

BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead

BOBBIE DAZZLE – Lady on Fire

BOGUSLAW BALCERAK’S CRYLORD – Death is Rising (ft Davud Akesson)

BOKASSA – Careless (In the Age of Altruism)

BOMBER – Fever Eyes

BON JOVI – Wanted Dead or Alive

 

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