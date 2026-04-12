There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 165 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for February 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3952-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2026
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Black Stone Cherry talking about their new EP “Celebrate”.
Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No793 (6th March) – Uploaded 8th March 2026
SLADE - Rock n Roll Preacher (Hallelujah I’m On Fire)
TRUCKER DIABLO - MidKnife Crisis
FLORENCE BLACK - The Pouring Rain
LEATHERWITCH - Beast Inside (ft Marta Gabriel)
SAXON - Denim and Leather
MÖTORHEAD – Bomber (Live)
IRON MAIDEN - Running Free (Live)
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Caught Up in The Up Down
Promo for new BLACK STONE CHERRY EP “Celebrate”
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Deep
SEVENDUST – Unbreakable
LEONIDAS - Runnin’ on the Highway
EVERGREY - Architects of the New Weave
JUDAS PRIEST - Hot Rockin’
SAMSON - Riding With Angels
JOURNEY - Don’t Stop Believin’
BILLY SQUIER - Lonely is the Night
AXEL RUDI PELL - Guillotine Walk
ROBIN BECK - Living Proof
DIAMANTE - Bite of the Beast
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - What Good is My Love? (ft Orianthi)
PHILIP SAYCE - Morning Star(Live)
DOM MARTIN - Daylight I Will Find (Live Acoustic ft Demi Marriner)
AEROSMITH - Dream On
Friday NI Rocks Show No794 – Uploaded 13th March 2026
ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide
JOHN CORABI - That Memory
THE GEMS - Happy Water
WASTED WIZARDS - Monkey Say, Monkey Do
AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip
METALLICA - I Disappear
DAVID COVERDALE – Slave
BLACKFOOT - Train Train (Live)
BLUE OYSTER CULT - Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Live)
SAXON - Strong Arm of the Law (Live)
SAMMY HAGAR - There’s Only One Way to Rock
DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes.
SAFFRON GORMAN AND THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye
BLACK DOG MOON - Heavy Shot of Love
JOHN SYKES - We Will
ROB HALFORD - The One That You Love to Hate
AXEL RUDI PELL - Tear Down the Walls
NERVE STAR - Space Ritual
MYSTERY - Needed From You
FIGHTER V - Foolish Heart
FLEETWOOD MAC – Gypsy
JOHN COUGAR - Hurts So Good
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Love Potion No 9
UFO - We Belong to the Night
HEARTLAND - Love Resurrection
TEN – Barricade
POISON - The Last Song
CLUTCH - Electric Worry
Friday NI Rocks Show No795 (20th March) – Uploaded 22nd March 2026
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
NICKELBACK - Bones for the Crows
THE KARMA EFFECT - Ride or Die
WHO ON EARTH - Any Other Way
PERSIAN RISK - Calling for You
MOTÖRHEAD - The One to Sing The Blues
MOTÖRHEAD - Rock n Roll Music
WHITEABBEY - Master Plan
ODC - Welcome to My World
FORTUNE TELLER - Command the Legions
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - When I Wake Up
KROKUS - Eat the Rich
THE MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Rock My Nights Away
LITA FORD - Ready, Willing and Able
PAT BENATAR - Heartbreaker (Live)
HARDLINE - When You Came into My Life
VON GROOVE - Fearless
ACACIA AVENUE - Stand Your Ground
PHIL CAMPBELL - These Old Boots
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Freak Show
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Strike the Match
BRYAN ADAMS - Cuts Like a Knife
ZZ TOP - Sharp Dressed Man
RICK SPRINGFIELD – Souls
STEVIE NICKS - I Will Run to You
KISSING KAOS - Hey Sugar
NUCLEAR MESSIAH - For Mad Men Only
SINOCENCE - Every Page a Bullet
Friday NI Rocks Show No796 (27th March) – Uploaded 29th March 2026
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Around the Sun
KISS - Heaven’s on Fire
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Cherry Bomb
PRINCE - Let’s Go Crazy
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - Born in the USA
ARMORED SAINT - Close to the Bone
THE 69 EYES - Cold Sweat
EVA UNDER FIRE - Villainous (ft Maria Brink)
GIANT - You Will Be Mine
AEROSMITH – Jaded
BON JOVI - Wanted Dead or Alive (Live)
TROYEN - Lady Evil
RUMOUR DEN - Sea of Trees
DAN BYRNE - Praise Hell
QUIET RIOT - Bad Boy
PRETTY MAIDS - A Place in the Night
MAMA’S BOYS - Gentleman Rogues
AUTOGRAPH - Turn Up The Radio
HURRICANE - River Gold
BONFIRE - Southern Winds
DANGER DANGER - Still Kickin (ft Paul Laine)
MANOWAR - Kings of Metal
DEATH DEALER - Running With the Wolves
ROSS THE BOSS - Maiden of Shadows
WARRANT - Dead Jail or Rock n Roll
L.A. GUNS - Man in the Moon
WAR & PEACE - What Cost War
FRONTIERS RECORDS. - Songs the Night Sings (ft Tezzi Persson)
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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No819 – Uploaded 3rd March 2026
BLACK OPAL - Electrify
BLACK PAISLEY – Set Me On Fire
BLACK ROBOT – Badass
BLACK ROSE MAZE – In The Dark
BLACK SABBATH – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo
BLACK SHERIFF – Snakeskin Pillow
BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER – Perfect Torture
BLACK SPIDERS – Give Em What They Want
BLACK STAR BULLET – The Game
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown
BLACK STATE HIGHWAY – Lights of the City
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Neon Eyes
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Revenant
BLACK SWAN – If I Was King
NI Rocks A-Z Show No820 – Uploaded 10th March 2026
BLACK SWAN – Paralysed
BLACK TIDE – Angel in the Dark
BLACK TIGER – This Broken Road (ft David Reece)
BLACK TRIP – Die With Me
BLACK VEIL BRIDES – Nobody’s Hero
THE BLACK VULTURES – Can’t Let You Go
BLACK WATER FIEND – Wish You Well
BLACK WHISKEY – The Devil Rides
BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Waiting for the Thunder
BLACKBIRD ANGELS – Shut Up (You Know I Love You)
BLACKBRIAR – Bluebeard’s Chamber
BLACKDRAFT – The Struggle
BLACKFIRE - Exile
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No821 – Uploaded 17th March 2026
BLACKFOOT – Drivin’ Fool
BLACKLIST UNION – Mississippi Moonhound
BLACKRAIN – Dying Breed
BLACKTHORNE – We Won’t Be Forgotten
BLACKTOOTH – LC
BLACKTOP MOJO – Wicked Woman
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
BLACKWELDER – With Flying Colours
BLACKWOLF – Stairway Ticket
BLACKWULF – Sinister Sides
BLASTED TO STATIC – The Hammer
BLAZE BAYLEY – Born as a Stranger
BLENDED BREW – Roll The Dice
BLESSED HELLRIDE – Devils Ride
NI Rocks A-Z Show No822 – Uploaded 24th March 2026
BLIND GUARDIAN – Secrets of the American Gods
BLIND RIVER – Going Nowhere
BLINDSTONE – Waste Your Time
BLINK 182 – The Rock Show
BLITZKRIEG – Dragon’s Eye
BLOCK BUSTER – Move
BLOOD RED SAINTS – Kickin’ Up Dust
BLOODBOUND – The Nine Crusades
BLOODY DICE – The Bitch is Crazy
BLOODY HAMMERS – Hands of the Ripper
BLOODY HEELS – Dream Killers
BLOODY TIMES – Operation Focus
BLOWSIGHT – Hits on the Radio
BLUE MURDER – Jelly Roll
NI Rocks A-Z Show No823 – Uploaded 31st March 2026
BLUE MURDER – Black-Hearted Woman
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Vengeance (The Pact)
BLUE RUIN – Women in Uniform
BLUES PILLS – Low Road
BOB CATLEY – When Empires Burn
BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Parisienne Walkways (ft Steve Morse & Ricky Warwick)
BOB KULICK – Not Before You
BOB SEGAR & THE SILVER BULLET BAND – Like a Rock
BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead
BOBBIE DAZZLE – Lady on Fire
BOGUSLAW BALCERAK’S CRYLORD – Death is Rising (ft Davud Akesson)
BOKASSA – Careless (In the Age of Altruism)
BOMBER – Fever Eyes
BON JOVI – Wanted Dead or Alive