NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2026

Published: Saturday, 23 May 2026 22:16 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 21

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for March 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3954-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2026

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

 

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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No797 (3rd April) – Uploaded 4th April 2026

TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way

FLORENCE BLACK - Stuck in the Corner

SHINEDOWN – Outlaw

HELIX - Deep Cuts The Knife

Y&T - In the Name of Rock

SAXON - Back on the Streets

ROUGH CUTT - Never Gonna Die

MALVADA - RnR GRL

ROCK-OUT - 10 Seconds on the Highway

CHAD KROEGER - Hero (ft Josey Scott)

FOO FIGHTERS - All My Life

JACK RUSSELL - Any Kinda Love

SEVENDUST – Threshold

GLASGOW KISS - One Last Time

SCORPIONS - Blackout (Live)

IRON MAIDEN - Die With Your Boots On (Live)

MAGNUM - How Far Jerusalem

STEVIE NICKS - Has Anyone Ever Written Anything For You

IRON HEART -The Other World

KING KRAKEN -Call to War

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Bleed for Me

U.D.O. - Man and Machine

W.A.S.P. - Hallowed Ground

IRON ECHO - Loud and Proud

MODUS BLACK - A Second Shadow

BOWES & MORLEY - Sick and Tired

MECCA - Wishing Well.

MIKE TRAMP - Endless Highway

HARSH - Back to Life

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No798 (10th April) – Uploaded 11th April 2026

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Rock ‘n Roll

ROCKETT LOVE - I Feel Alive

HARDLINE - Shout

THE WESTERN FRONT - Set Me Free

AC/DC - Who Made Who

RATT - Body Talk

JUDAS PRIEST - Turbo Lover

QUIET RIOT - The Wild and the Young

VENUS 5 - Like a Witch

TYKETTO - The Brave

ROBIN BECK - Let It Rain

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Penny for Your Dirty Mind

DARK HEART - Cold Winter

OBEY THE SUN - You Lil’ Shit

STORMZONE - Blood and Tears

CHEAP TRICK - Mighty Wings

KING KOBRA - Iron Eagle (Never Say Die)

ALICE COOPER - He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)

BERLIN – Trash

SEVENDUST - Is This The Real You

SEVENDUST - Unbreakable

WILD HEAT – Crazy

EVERMORE - Ravens at the Gate

CONFESS - The Warriors (ft Will Wilde)

KEYS - We Fight To Live

TIMELESS RAGE - Moonbite Serenade

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No799 – Uploaded 17th April 2026

SCREAMING EAGLES - Burn It Down

VON GROOVE – Undefeated

ICONIC - Cry No More

ROULETTE - Answer to My Prayers

MOTÖRHEAD - Eat The Rich

GRIM REAPER - Rock You To Hell

TIGERTAILZ - Young & Crazy

KEEL - Cherry Lane

STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen

FLEETWOOD MAC - Say You Will

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Dead Man Walkin’

SMOKING SNAKES - Broken Heart

THE DEVIL WEARS NADA - Elephant in the Room

WHITEABBEY - Pure Extermination

THE DARKNESS - Love is Only a Feeling

BRAZEN ABBOT - One Life to Live

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Rock and Roll Believer

ACE FREHLEY - Rock Soldiers

LOU GRAMM - Midnight Blues

T’PAU - Heart and Soul

JOHN MELLENCAMP - Paper In Fire

METALLICA - St Anger

DREAM EVIL - Made of Metal

KISS & THE MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHRESTRA - God of Thunder EVERGREY - The World is On Fire

SPREAD EAGLE - Flat Earth Vultures

SELF DECEPTION - Don’t Belong

XIII DOORS - Sorceress Of Lies

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No800 – Uploaded 24th April 2026

THE ANSWER - Under The Sky

AJENDA - Dirty Rock n Roll

THE BACK FOUR - Lonely Boy

BANDWAGON - Mr Know It All

BAKKEN - Mystic Mogul

BALEFUL CREED - Baleful Creed.

BIG GUNS - The Devils Highway

BLACK DOG MOON - Neon Queen

BLACK FREEWAY - Ride The Freeway

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree

CONAL MONTGOMERY - Living With The Reaper

CORMAC NEESON - Don’t Wait Up

CONJURING FATE - House of Haunted Hill

THE CRUX - Being

DELUSIONAL SILENCE - 1000 Yard Stare

THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm

DEA MATRONA - Red Button

DEAD ADDICTION - Warning Shot

DEAD ZEBRA - Down and Out

DIVIDES UNFOLD - Fire of the Sun

DOUBLE WIDE - 18 Wheels of Misery

DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes

ESCAPE FAILS - Annexed

FALON - Girls on Fire

FIRELAND - Save Your Prayers

THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched The Fire

GASCAN RUCKUS - Trucker Filth

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Nothing on Me

IN THE NAME OF - Barfly Blues

INCH HIGH - Light Me Up

IRON HEART - Never Kill The Soul

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS - For The Rose

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - She’ll Get You

KESUS – Amnesia

KOBI - Contradiction

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION - Beer Machine

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

LO MEJOR - The Jackal

MASK MATTRA – Claws

MATTY JAMES CASSIDY - Dancing in the Moonlight

MAVERICK - Daywalker

MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION - Everything Burns

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls

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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No824 – Uploaded 7th April 2026

BON JOVI – Hey God

BONAFIDE – Are You Listening

BONEYARD DOG – Bluesbound Train

BONFIRE – Come Hell or High Water

BONRUD – American Dream

BOOTYARD BANDITS – Shirt Potatoes

BOOZE CONTROL – The Nameless

BOREALIS – Ashes to Rain

BORN AGAIN – Ghost Rider

BORN LOST – Another Day in Hell

BOSTON – Life, Love & Hope

BOUNDALIVE – No Reason

BOWES & MORLEY - Desire

BOWLING FOR SOUP – Friends Chicks Guitars

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No825 – Uploaded 14th April 2026

BOYS FROM HEAVEN – How Long

BPMD – Evil

BRAINSTORM – Holding On

BRANDON GIBBS – Rain Whiskey

BRAVE RIVAL – Guilty Love

BRAZEN ABBOT – Russian Roulette

A BREACH OF SILENCE – Secrets

BREAK ME DOWN – It’s Over

BREAKING BENJAMIN – Red Cold River

BREATHE ATLANTIS – Everyone Else

BREED 77 – Outside

BREFORTH – Rest in Peace

BRET MICHAELS – Go That Far

THE BREW – Eject

BRIDES OF DESTRUCTION – White Trash

BRIGHTON ROCK – Hollywood Shuffle

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No826 – Uploaded 21st April 2026

BRIGHTON ROCK – End of Time

THE BRINK – Little Janie

BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded

BROKEN HANDS – Split In Two

BROKEN PAST – Dominos

BROKEN TEETH – Getcha Some

BROKEN TESTIMONY - Medusa

BROKEN WITT REBELS – Snake Eyes

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Whispers in Darkness

BROTHER CANE – If This Means War

BROTHER FIRETRIBE – For Better or For Worse

BROTHERS OF METAL – Flight of the Ravens

BROWSING COLLECTION – Something to Hold On To

BRUCE DICKINSON – Afterglow of Ragnarok

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No827 – Uploaded 28th April 2026

BRUCE KULICK – It’s Just My Life (ft John Corabi)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – Born in the U.S.A.

BRYAN ADAMS – Run to You

BUCKCHERRY – So Hott

BUCKETS REBEL HEART – 20 Good Summers

BUCKINGHAM NICKS – Don’t Let Me Down Again

BUFFALO SUMMER – Make You Mine

BULLET – Keep Rolling

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE – You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War)

BULLETBOYS – Hard as a Rock

BULLETRAIN – Dark Days (Dark Nights)

BULLETS AND OCTANE – Addicted to Outrage

BUMBLEFOOT – Higher

BURN - Irontown

 

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