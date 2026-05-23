There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for March 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3954-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2026
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No797 (3rd April) – Uploaded 4th April 2026
TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way
FLORENCE BLACK - Stuck in the Corner
SHINEDOWN – Outlaw
HELIX - Deep Cuts The Knife
Y&T - In the Name of Rock
SAXON - Back on the Streets
ROUGH CUTT - Never Gonna Die
MALVADA - RnR GRL
ROCK-OUT - 10 Seconds on the Highway
CHAD KROEGER - Hero (ft Josey Scott)
FOO FIGHTERS - All My Life
JACK RUSSELL - Any Kinda Love
SEVENDUST – Threshold
GLASGOW KISS - One Last Time
SCORPIONS - Blackout (Live)
IRON MAIDEN - Die With Your Boots On (Live)
MAGNUM - How Far Jerusalem
STEVIE NICKS - Has Anyone Ever Written Anything For You
IRON HEART -The Other World
KING KRAKEN -Call to War
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Bleed for Me
U.D.O. - Man and Machine
W.A.S.P. - Hallowed Ground
IRON ECHO - Loud and Proud
MODUS BLACK - A Second Shadow
BOWES & MORLEY - Sick and Tired
MECCA - Wishing Well.
MIKE TRAMP - Endless Highway
HARSH - Back to Life
Friday NI Rocks Show No798 (10th April) – Uploaded 11th April 2026
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Rock ‘n Roll
ROCKETT LOVE - I Feel Alive
HARDLINE - Shout
THE WESTERN FRONT - Set Me Free
AC/DC - Who Made Who
RATT - Body Talk
JUDAS PRIEST - Turbo Lover
QUIET RIOT - The Wild and the Young
VENUS 5 - Like a Witch
TYKETTO - The Brave
ROBIN BECK - Let It Rain
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - The Last Icon
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Penny for Your Dirty Mind
DARK HEART - Cold Winter
OBEY THE SUN - You Lil’ Shit
STORMZONE - Blood and Tears
CHEAP TRICK - Mighty Wings
KING KOBRA - Iron Eagle (Never Say Die)
ALICE COOPER - He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)
BERLIN – Trash
SEVENDUST - Is This The Real You
SEVENDUST - Unbreakable
WILD HEAT – Crazy
EVERMORE - Ravens at the Gate
CONFESS - The Warriors (ft Will Wilde)
KEYS - We Fight To Live
TIMELESS RAGE - Moonbite Serenade
Friday NI Rocks Show No799 – Uploaded 17th April 2026
SCREAMING EAGLES - Burn It Down
VON GROOVE – Undefeated
ICONIC - Cry No More
ROULETTE - Answer to My Prayers
MOTÖRHEAD - Eat The Rich
GRIM REAPER - Rock You To Hell
TIGERTAILZ - Young & Crazy
KEEL - Cherry Lane
STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen
FLEETWOOD MAC - Say You Will
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Dead Man Walkin’
SMOKING SNAKES - Broken Heart
THE DEVIL WEARS NADA - Elephant in the Room
WHITEABBEY - Pure Extermination
THE DARKNESS - Love is Only a Feeling
BRAZEN ABBOT - One Life to Live
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Rock and Roll Believer
ACE FREHLEY - Rock Soldiers
LOU GRAMM - Midnight Blues
T’PAU - Heart and Soul
JOHN MELLENCAMP - Paper In Fire
METALLICA - St Anger
DREAM EVIL - Made of Metal
KISS & THE MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHRESTRA - God of Thunder EVERGREY - The World is On Fire
SPREAD EAGLE - Flat Earth Vultures
SELF DECEPTION - Don’t Belong
XIII DOORS - Sorceress Of Lies
Friday NI Rocks Show No800 – Uploaded 24th April 2026
THE ANSWER - Under The Sky
AJENDA - Dirty Rock n Roll
THE BACK FOUR - Lonely Boy
BANDWAGON - Mr Know It All
BAKKEN - Mystic Mogul
BALEFUL CREED - Baleful Creed.
BIG GUNS - The Devils Highway
BLACK DOG MOON - Neon Queen
BLACK FREEWAY - Ride The Freeway
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - Hanging Tree
CONAL MONTGOMERY - Living With The Reaper
CORMAC NEESON - Don’t Wait Up
CONJURING FATE - House of Haunted Hill
THE CRUX - Being
DELUSIONAL SILENCE - 1000 Yard Stare
THE DAVY K PROJECT - The Storm
DEA MATRONA - Red Button
DEAD ADDICTION - Warning Shot
DEAD ZEBRA - Down and Out
DIVIDES UNFOLD - Fire of the Sun
DOUBLE WIDE - 18 Wheels of Misery
DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes
ESCAPE FAILS - Annexed
FALON - Girls on Fire
FIRELAND - Save Your Prayers
THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched The Fire
GASCAN RUCKUS - Trucker Filth
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Nothing on Me
IN THE NAME OF - Barfly Blues
INCH HIGH - Light Me Up
IRON HEART - Never Kill The Soul
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS - For The Rose
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - She’ll Get You
KESUS – Amnesia
KOBI - Contradiction
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION - Beer Machine
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
LO MEJOR - The Jackal
MASK MATTRA – Claws
MATTY JAMES CASSIDY - Dancing in the Moonlight
MAVERICK - Daywalker
MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION - Everything Burns
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Tattoos and Dirty Girls
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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No824 – Uploaded 7th April 2026
BON JOVI – Hey God
BONAFIDE – Are You Listening
BONEYARD DOG – Bluesbound Train
BONFIRE – Come Hell or High Water
BONRUD – American Dream
BOOTYARD BANDITS – Shirt Potatoes
BOOZE CONTROL – The Nameless
BOREALIS – Ashes to Rain
BORN AGAIN – Ghost Rider
BORN LOST – Another Day in Hell
BOSTON – Life, Love & Hope
BOUNDALIVE – No Reason
BOWES & MORLEY - Desire
BOWLING FOR SOUP – Friends Chicks Guitars
NI Rocks A-Z Show No825 – Uploaded 14th April 2026
BOYS FROM HEAVEN – How Long
BPMD – Evil
BRAINSTORM – Holding On
BRANDON GIBBS – Rain Whiskey
BRAVE RIVAL – Guilty Love
BRAZEN ABBOT – Russian Roulette
A BREACH OF SILENCE – Secrets
BREAK ME DOWN – It’s Over
BREAKING BENJAMIN – Red Cold River
BREATHE ATLANTIS – Everyone Else
BREED 77 – Outside
BREFORTH – Rest in Peace
BRET MICHAELS – Go That Far
THE BREW – Eject
BRIDES OF DESTRUCTION – White Trash
BRIGHTON ROCK – Hollywood Shuffle
NI Rocks A-Z Show No826 – Uploaded 21st April 2026
BRIGHTON ROCK – End of Time
THE BRINK – Little Janie
BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded
BROKEN HANDS – Split In Two
BROKEN PAST – Dominos
BROKEN TEETH – Getcha Some
BROKEN TESTIMONY - Medusa
BROKEN WITT REBELS – Snake Eyes
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Whispers in Darkness
BROTHER CANE – If This Means War
BROTHER FIRETRIBE – For Better or For Worse
BROTHERS OF METAL – Flight of the Ravens
BROWSING COLLECTION – Something to Hold On To
BRUCE DICKINSON – Afterglow of Ragnarok
NI Rocks A-Z Show No827 – Uploaded 28th April 2026
BRUCE KULICK – It’s Just My Life (ft John Corabi)
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – Born in the U.S.A.
BRYAN ADAMS – Run to You
BUCKCHERRY – So Hott
BUCKETS REBEL HEART – 20 Good Summers
BUCKINGHAM NICKS – Don’t Let Me Down Again
BUFFALO SUMMER – Make You Mine
BULLET – Keep Rolling
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE – You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War)
BULLETBOYS – Hard as a Rock
BULLETRAIN – Dark Days (Dark Nights)
BULLETS AND OCTANE – Addicted to Outrage
BUMBLEFOOT – Higher
BURN - Irontown