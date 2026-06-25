There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for April 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3956-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2026
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
This month there was an interview with Lorraine Lewis from Femme Fatale and special promo features with Sevendust, Dan Byrne and The Karma Effect in relation to their new albums.
Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No801 – Uploaded 1st May 2026
AIRBOURNE - Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)
SHINEDOWN - Three Six Five
GUS G - No One Has To Know (ft Dino Jelusick)
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Electrified
KRIS BARRAS BAND - Riot of One
BLACK SWAMP WATER - All the Difference
TESLA - I Love You
SEVENDUST – One
Promo feature for new SEVENDUST album “One”
SEVENDUST – Construct
NASA ASSASSIN - Nasa Assassin
NO HOT ASHES - Jonny Redhead
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me
PAY*OLA - 77 Miles
RAVENLIGHT - Where The Stars Grow (2026 version)
REBELS BY NATURE - Blood and Whiskey
THE RED VELETINES - Ninety Nine Times
REDLIGHT – Karma
RICKY LORIMER - Lay It Down
RICKY WARWICK - Angels of Desolation
ROMEOPATHY -Chemicals
ROSCO’S RIOT - Gypsy Eyes
RUMOUR DEN - Sea of Trees
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
SANDSTONE - I Know Why
SCREAMING EAGLES - High Class Rock n Roll
SELENE - Burning Bridge
SEPTEMBER CROSS - Closer to the Edge
SIMON MCBRIDE - Dead Man Walking
LYNCH MOB - Wicked Sensation (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No802 – Uploaded 8th May 2026
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus
VELVETEEN QUEEN - The Greater Good
HARSH - Don’t Mess With Me
SISTERS DOLL – United
HELL IN THE CLUB - The Ocean
SCARLET TANTRUM - Mutate
DOMINUM - Doctor Doctor
FASTER PUSSYCAT - House of Pain
FEMME FATALE - Fortune & Fame
BLACKLIST UNION - Mississippi Moonhound
DESERT FIRE - R.A.D.I.O.
KING ZEBRA - Heart Without A Home
SHA-BOOM - Never Stop
SINOCENCE - Long Way Down
SISTER MARKO - Dragonfly
SKYPILOT – Stomper
SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL - Time Has Won
SONS OF SIN - Whore of Babylon
SOUNDSTONE - Everybody Knows.
STEVIE K - Winter Son
STORMZONE - Cushy Glen
SWANEE RIVER -Young Blood
SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone
SWEET TASTE - Dancing Shoes
TRIGGERMAN - The Riff Holds Sway
TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way
WHITEABBEY - Just Desserts
WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again
WORLDSEND - Inconspicuous Others
YELLOW SAM - Time to Make A Choice
ZAC MAC - Project X
ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor
AMBERIAN DAWN - The Vision of Dreaming
Friday NI Rocks Show No803 (15th May) – Uploaded 16th May 2026
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Eye of the Storm
EVANESCENCE - Who Will You Follow
EVA UNDER FIRE - Villainous (ft Maria Brink)
SISTER SIN – Drive
THE KARMA EFFECT - Raised on Rock n Roll
DEGREED - One Helluva Ride
ALICATE - Too Bad to be Good
KISS - Let’s Put The X in Sex
RATT - Way Cool Jr
BULLETBOYS - Smooth Up In Ya
DOKKEN - It’s Not Love (Live)
REXORIA - Metallic Rain
ZAN/CODY - Damn
GUS G - Nothing Can Break Me Now (ft Doro)
CLUTCH - Slaughter Beach
MAMMOTH - Same Old Song
SMOKING SNAKES - Don’t Touch
JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - Bigger Than America
NUCLEAR MESSIAH - Dice and Thunder (ft Ronnie Romero)
KROKUS - Everybody Rocks
EUROPE – Superstitious
PAT BENATAR - All Fired Up
FLEETWOOD MAC - No Questions Asked
ICONIC -Tears Keep on Falling
PRIDE OF LIONS - Unbridled
RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave Me in the Dark (ft Lita Ford)
PARKER BARROW – Blinded
STEVE LOUE - Traces of the Flood
BLACK DOG MOON – 1985
JOE BONAMASSA - Tattoo’d Lady (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No804 (22nd May) – Uploaded 23rd May 2026
SHAKRA - Just Live Loud!
FEMME FATALE - Living Like There’s No Tomorrow
Interview with LORRAINE LEWIS Part 1 (13min)
BLACKLIST UNION & LORRAINE LEWIS – Jackson
Interview with LORRAINE LEWIS Part 2 (10min)
FEMME FATALE – Bad Love (ft Bumblefoot)
Interview with LORRAINE LEWIS Part 3 (9min)
FEMME FATALE - If
VIXEN – Red
NIGHT RANGER - Don’t tell Me That You Love Me
TESLA - Spread Your Wings
CLUTCH – Evil
Promo feature for new DAN BYRNE album Part 1
DAN BYRNE – Pulling Me Under
Promo feature for new DAN BYRNE album Part 2
HEART – Barracuda
STATUS QUO - Caroline
AC/DC - Touch Too Much
KISS - Love Gun
Promo feature for new album by THE KARMA EFFECT Part 1
THE KARMA EFFECT – Long Gone
Promo feature for new album by THE KARMA EFFECT Part 2
ARMORED SAINT - Every Man – Any Man
SPREAD EAGLE - Ant Farm
BLACK SABBATH - The Mob Rules
IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare
Friday NI Rocks Show No805 (29th May) – Uploaded 31st May 2026
TRUCKER DIABLO - World is on Fire
SINNER – Wait
MODUS BLACK - Sunset Strip
RICKY WARWICK - Fire & Vengeance
FASTER PUSSYCAT -Where There’s A Whip There’s A Way
VAIN - Beat the Bullet
BRITNY FOX - Hair of the Dog
TORA TORA - Phantom Rider
EUROPE – Hero
SCORPIONS - Love Em or Leave Em
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Drowning
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Arroyo
JACK J HUTCHINSON - Soul Believer
LAKEVIEW - Name in a Song
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Crazy or High
BRUCE KULICK - It’s Just My Life (ft John Corabi)
SIDEBURN - Black Sheep
KINGDOM COME – Overrated
HEAVY PETTIN - City Girl
LEE AARON - Nasty Boys
ALANNAH MYLES - Black Velvet
GODSMACK - Running Blind
DORO - Für Immer
MEAT LOAF - Bat Out of Hell (Live with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No828 – Uploaded 5th May 2026
BURN HALO – Dead End Roads and Lost Highways
THE BURNING CROWS – Slow Up, Get Down
BURNING KINGDOM – From On High
BURNING POINT – Arsonist of the Soul
BURNING RAIN – Face The Music
BURNING WITCHES – The Spell of the Skull
BURNT OUT WRECK – Ain’t Done Nothing Wrong
BUSH – The Land of Milk and Honey
BUTCHER BABIES – Thrown Away
BY DEFINITION – Warrior
BYWATER CALL – Everybody Knows
C.O.P. – The Enemy
C.T.P. (CHRISTIAN TOLLE PROJECT) – Sword and Stone
THE CADILLAC THREE – Back It Up
NI Rocks A-Z Show No829 – Uploaded 12th May 2026
CAGE THE GODS – Bruce Willis (My Time Is Now)
CAGE9 – Take Back Tomorrow
CAIRO SON – Devils Tongue
CAITLIN KRISKO & THE BROADCAST – Piece of You
CALIFORNIA BREED – The Way
CALIFORNIA IRISH – Big Questions
THE CALLING – Adrienne
CANDLEMASS – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
CANEDY – Not Even Love
CANTERVICE – Chasing The Sky
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD – Dreams
CARBELLION - Preacher
CARE OF NIGHT – Tonight
CARL DIXON – One Good Reason
NI Rocks A-Z Show No830 - Uploaded 17th May 2026
CARL SENTANCE - Overload
CASABLANCA – The Giant Dreamless Sleep
CASANDRA’S CROSSING - Impatient
CASCADENCE – Let’s Get Ready
CASSIDY PARIS - Stronger
CATS IN BOOTS – Her Monkey
CATS IN SPACE - Occam’s Razor (Not the End of the World).
CATTAIL BREW – Cry Baby
CAULDRON – Letting Go
CAVE – Promised Land
CELTIC LEGACY – The Crow
CHAD KROEGER – Hero (Ft Josey Scott)
CHALICE OF SIN – I Stand
CHANGE OF HEART – Wayward Son
NI Rocks A-Z Show No831 - Uploaded 26th May 2026
CHAOS MAGIC – Path of the Brave (ft Ronnie Romero)
CHARIOT – Asylum
CHARLOTTE WESSELS – Chasing Sunsets
CHARM CITY DEVILS – Man of Constant Sorrow
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath
CHASE THE DAY – Forget Your Name
CHASING DRAGONS – Devil in Her Eyes
CHASING MALLORY - Bruised
CHASTAIN – For Those Who Dare
CHEAP TRICK – Mighty Wings
CHEMIA – Grey
CHERIE CURRIE – Roxy Roller
CHEZ KANE – Don’t Cry Wolf (ft Danny Rexon)
CHICAGO – Hard Habit to Break
CHICKENFOOT – Turnin’ Left