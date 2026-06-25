NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2026

Published: Thursday, 25 June 2026 07:30 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 9

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for April 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3956-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2026

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

This month there was an interview with Lorraine Lewis from Femme Fatale and special promo features with Sevendust, Dan Byrne and The Karma Effect in relation to their new albums.

Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No801 – Uploaded 1st May 2026

AIRBOURNE - Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)

SHINEDOWN - Three Six Five

GUS G - No One Has To Know (ft Dino Jelusick)

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Electrified

KRIS BARRAS BAND - Riot of One

BLACK SWAMP WATER - All the Difference

TESLA - I Love You

SEVENDUST – One

Promo feature for new SEVENDUST album “One”

SEVENDUST – Construct

NASA ASSASSIN - Nasa Assassin

NO HOT ASHES - Jonny Redhead

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me

PAY*OLA - 77 Miles

RAVENLIGHT - Where The Stars Grow (2026 version)

REBELS BY NATURE - Blood and Whiskey

THE RED VELETINES - Ninety Nine Times

REDLIGHT – Karma

RICKY LORIMER - Lay It Down

RICKY WARWICK - Angels of Desolation

ROMEOPATHY -Chemicals

ROSCO’S RIOT - Gypsy Eyes

RUMOUR DEN - Sea of Trees

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Black Eagle Band

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

SANDSTONE - I Know Why

SCREAMING EAGLES - High Class Rock n Roll

SELENE - Burning Bridge

SEPTEMBER CROSS - Closer to the Edge

SIMON MCBRIDE - Dead Man Walking

LYNCH MOB - Wicked Sensation (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No802 – Uploaded 8th May 2026

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Welcome to the Circus

VELVETEEN QUEEN - The Greater Good

HARSH - Don’t Mess With Me

SISTERS DOLL – United

HELL IN THE CLUB - The Ocean

SCARLET TANTRUM - Mutate

DOMINUM - Doctor Doctor

FASTER PUSSYCAT - House of Pain

FEMME FATALE - Fortune & Fame

BLACKLIST UNION - Mississippi Moonhound

DESERT FIRE - R.A.D.I.O.

KING ZEBRA - Heart Without A Home

SHA-BOOM - Never Stop

SINOCENCE - Long Way Down

SISTER MARKO - Dragonfly

SKYPILOT – Stomper

SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL - Time Has Won

SONS OF SIN - Whore of Babylon

SOUNDSTONE - Everybody Knows.

STEVIE K - Winter Son

STORMZONE - Cushy Glen

SWANEE RIVER -Young Blood

SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone

SWEET TASTE - Dancing Shoes

TRIGGERMAN - The Riff Holds Sway

TRUCKER DIABLO - Show Me The Way

WHITEABBEY - Just Desserts

WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again

WORLDSEND - Inconspicuous Others

YELLOW SAM - Time to Make A Choice

ZAC MAC - Project X

ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor

AMBERIAN DAWN - The Vision of Dreaming

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No803 (15th May) – Uploaded 16th May 2026

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Eye of the Storm

EVANESCENCE - Who Will You Follow

EVA UNDER FIRE - Villainous (ft Maria Brink)

SISTER SIN – Drive

THE KARMA EFFECT - Raised on Rock n Roll

DEGREED - One Helluva Ride

ALICATE - Too Bad to be Good

KISS - Let’s Put The X in Sex

RATT - Way Cool Jr

BULLETBOYS - Smooth Up In Ya

DOKKEN - It’s Not Love (Live)

REXORIA - Metallic Rain

ZAN/CODY - Damn

GUS G - Nothing Can Break Me Now (ft Doro)

CLUTCH - Slaughter Beach

MAMMOTH - Same Old Song

SMOKING SNAKES - Don’t Touch

JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - Bigger Than America

NUCLEAR MESSIAH - Dice and Thunder (ft Ronnie Romero)

KROKUS - Everybody Rocks

EUROPE – Superstitious

PAT BENATAR - All Fired Up

FLEETWOOD MAC - No Questions Asked

ICONIC -Tears Keep on Falling

PRIDE OF LIONS - Unbridled

RICKY WARWICK - Don’t Leave Me in the Dark (ft Lita Ford)

PARKER BARROW – Blinded

STEVE LOUE - Traces of the Flood

BLACK DOG MOON – 1985

JOE BONAMASSA - Tattoo’d Lady (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No804 (22nd May) – Uploaded 23rd May 2026

SHAKRA - Just Live Loud!

FEMME FATALE - Living Like There’s No Tomorrow

Interview with LORRAINE LEWIS Part 1 (13min)

BLACKLIST UNION & LORRAINE LEWIS – Jackson

Interview with LORRAINE LEWIS Part 2 (10min)

FEMME FATALE – Bad Love (ft Bumblefoot)

Interview with LORRAINE LEWIS Part 3 (9min)

FEMME FATALE - If

VIXEN – Red

NIGHT RANGER - Don’t tell Me That You Love Me

TESLA - Spread Your Wings

CLUTCH – Evil

Promo feature for new DAN BYRNE album Part 1

DAN BYRNE – Pulling Me Under

Promo feature for new DAN BYRNE album Part 2

HEART – Barracuda

STATUS QUO - Caroline

AC/DC - Touch Too Much

KISS - Love Gun

Promo feature for new album by THE KARMA EFFECT Part 1

THE KARMA EFFECT – Long Gone

Promo feature for new album by THE KARMA EFFECT Part 2

ARMORED SAINT - Every Man – Any Man

SPREAD EAGLE - Ant Farm

BLACK SABBATH - The Mob Rules

IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No805 (29th May) – Uploaded 31st May 2026

TRUCKER DIABLO - World is on Fire

SINNER – Wait

MODUS BLACK - Sunset Strip

RICKY WARWICK - Fire & Vengeance

FASTER PUSSYCAT -Where There’s A Whip There’s A Way

VAIN - Beat the Bullet

BRITNY FOX - Hair of the Dog

TORA TORA - Phantom Rider

EUROPE – Hero

SCORPIONS - Love Em or Leave Em

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Drowning

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK – Arroyo

JACK J HUTCHINSON - Soul Believer

LAKEVIEW - Name in a Song

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Crazy or High

BRUCE KULICK - It’s Just My Life (ft John Corabi)

SIDEBURN - Black Sheep

KINGDOM COME – Overrated

HEAVY PETTIN - City Girl

LEE AARON - Nasty Boys

ALANNAH MYLES - Black Velvet

GODSMACK - Running Blind

DORO - Für Immer

MEAT LOAF - Bat Out of Hell (Live with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)

 

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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No828 – Uploaded 5th May 2026

BURN HALO – Dead End Roads and Lost Highways

THE BURNING CROWS – Slow Up, Get Down

BURNING KINGDOM – From On High

BURNING POINT – Arsonist of the Soul

BURNING RAIN – Face The Music

BURNING WITCHES – The Spell of the Skull

BURNT OUT WRECK – Ain’t Done Nothing Wrong

BUSH – The Land of Milk and Honey

BUTCHER BABIES – Thrown Away

BY DEFINITION – Warrior

BYWATER CALL – Everybody Knows

C.O.P. – The Enemy

C.T.P. (CHRISTIAN TOLLE PROJECT) – Sword and Stone

THE CADILLAC THREE – Back It Up

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No829 – Uploaded 12th May 2026

CAGE THE GODS – Bruce Willis (My Time Is Now)

CAGE9 – Take Back Tomorrow

CAIRO SON – Devils Tongue

CAITLIN KRISKO & THE BROADCAST – Piece of You

CALIFORNIA BREED – The Way

CALIFORNIA IRISH – Big Questions

THE CALLING – Adrienne

CANDLEMASS – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

CANEDY – Not Even Love

CANTERVICE – Chasing The Sky

CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD – Dreams

CARBELLION - Preacher

CARE OF NIGHT – Tonight

CARL DIXON – One Good Reason

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No830 - Uploaded 17th May 2026

CARL SENTANCE - Overload

CASABLANCA – The Giant Dreamless Sleep

CASANDRA’S CROSSING - Impatient

CASCADENCE – Let’s Get Ready

CASSIDY PARIS - Stronger

CATS IN BOOTS – Her Monkey

CATS IN SPACE - Occam’s Razor (Not the End of the World).

CATTAIL BREW – Cry Baby

CAULDRON – Letting Go

CAVE – Promised Land

CELTIC LEGACY – The Crow

CHAD KROEGER – Hero (Ft Josey Scott)

CHALICE OF SIN – I Stand

CHANGE OF HEART – Wayward Son

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No831 - Uploaded 26th May 2026

CHAOS MAGIC – Path of the Brave (ft Ronnie Romero)

CHARIOT – Asylum

CHARLOTTE WESSELS – Chasing Sunsets

CHARM CITY DEVILS – Man of Constant Sorrow

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath

CHASE THE DAY – Forget Your Name

CHASING DRAGONS – Devil in Her Eyes

CHASING MALLORY - Bruised

CHASTAIN – For Those Who Dare

CHEAP TRICK – Mighty Wings

CHEMIA – Grey

CHERIE CURRIE – Roxy Roller

CHEZ KANE – Don’t Cry Wolf (ft Danny Rexon)

CHICAGO – Hard Habit to Break

CHICKENFOOT – Turnin’ Left

 

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