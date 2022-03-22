Published: Tuesday, 22 March 2022 17:39 | Written by NI Rocks |
A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month there will be albums from the Kris Barras Band, New Horizon, Radioactive, Jizzy Pearl’s Love/Hate, FM, Steve Dalton, Ronnie Atkins, Moonlight Haze, SheWolf, Gauntlet Rule, Shining Black, Altzi, Circle of Friends and maybe more.
KRIS BARRAS BAND – “Death Valley Paradise” – Mascot Records – 4th March
“Death Valley Paradise” is the fifth album from the Kris Barras Band and it was released on 4th March by Mascot Records. I had my yellow and black splatter vinyl edition pre-ordered. That came with a four track acoustic EP on CD. The track “Dead Horses” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September and again on 4th March. The tracks “My Parade” and “Who Needs Enemies” have also featured on the Show – in November and February respectively.
Kris Barras had a ten year career as a mixed martial arts and Muay Thai fighter before refocusing on his musical ambitions. A self titled album was released in 2015, followed by “Lucky 13” in 2016. The release of “The Divine And Dirty” in 2018 along with the wide airplay of tracks such as “Hail Mary” marked a big turning point with a range of festival appearances, tours and awards such as the Planet Rock ‘Best New Band’ award in 2019. The band signed to the Mascot Label Group for the release of “Light It Up” in September 2019.
In 2018 Kris Barras also joined the band Supersonic Blues Machine alongside Kenny Aronoff and Fabrizio Grossi. They then toured Europe with Billy F. Gibbons and released the “Road Chronicles LIVE” album.
The Kris Barras Band are Kris Barras on lead vocals and guitar, Josiah Manning on rhythm guitar and vocals, Kelpie MacKenzie on bass and Billy Hammett on drums.
NEW HORIZON – “Gate of the Gods” – Frontiers 11th March
New Horizon is a new power metal band that was founded by H.E.A.T. keyboard player Jona Tee and which features former H.E.A.T. singer Erik Grönwall on lead vocals. Their debut album “Gate of the Gods” was released on 11th March by Frontiers. The track “Stronger Than Steel” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January.
Jona Tee formed the band and plays bass, keyboards and guitar on the album as well as providing backing vocals. He had originally intended to have a number of guest vocalists but after Erik Grönwall recorded the first couple of tracks it was agreed that he would perform them all. Grönwall had fronted H.E.A.T. from 2010 to 2020.
The album features guest appearances from Robban Bäck (Mustasch), Sam Totman (Dragonforce), Love Magnusson (Dynazty), Dave Dalone (H.E.A.T.), Niko Vuorela (Temple Balls) and Laucha Figueroa.