A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Beyond The Black, Ten, Black Star Riders, Big City, Heroes & Monsters, Liv Sin, Ronnie Romero etc
BEYOND THE BLACK – “Beyond The Black” –Nuclear Blast 13th Jan
I’ve been a big fan of German band Beyond The Black since hearing some tracks back in 2017 when their second album was re-released. Since then I’ve bought their first two albums on CD and have had the next three albums pre-ordered on vinyl. Their fifth album is self-titled and it was released by Nuclear Blast on 13th January. The first single from the album, “Reincarnation” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June and August and was also featured on the NI Rocks A-Z Show in August. Since that first single, “Is There Anybody Out There” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in August, “Winter Is Coming” in October, “Dancing in the Dark” in December and “Free Me” on 15th January.
Beyond The Black formed in 2014 and released their debut album “Songs of Love and Death” in 2015 followed by “Lost In Forever” in 2016. Shortly after the second release there was a complete change in the band’s line-up, with the exception of lead singer Jennifer Haben. The new members included Chris Hermsdörfer (lead guitar), Tobi Lodes (rhythm guitar) and Kai Tschierschky (drums) who all remain with the band.
Jennifer Haben was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2018 when the band’s third album “Heart of the Hurricane” was released. The fourth album “Hørizøns” was released in 2020.
http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3427-ni-rocks-interview-with-jennifer-haben-singer-from-beyond-the-black
Website - https://beyond-the-black.com/
TEN – “Something Wicked This Way Comes” – Frontiers 20th Jan
“Something Wicked This Way Comes” is the sixteenth studio album from British band Ten and it was released by Frontiers Music on 20th January. At the core of the band of course is singer Gary Hughes – he was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2021 when he was releasing a solo album. The track “The Tidal Wave” from the new album was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November and “Look For The Rose” was featured on 23rd December.
Gary was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in March 2021 when his new solo album was released -
Interview - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3805-ni-rocks-interview-with-gary-hughes
Ten was formed by Gary Hughes in 1995 and their debut album “X” was released the following year. Since then they have released another fifteen studio albums, a live album and six compilation albums as well as a few EPs.
Keyboard player Darell Treece-Birch and bass player Steve McKenna joined the band in 2012, whilst guitarists Dann Rosingana and Steve Grocott joined in 2014. The guest drummer on the last two albums has been Marcus Kullman.
Website - https://www.tenofficial.com/
BLACK STAR RIDERS – “Wrong Side of Paradise” – Earache 20th Jan
Black Star Riders released their fifth album, “Wrong Side of Paradise”, through Earache Records on 20th January. It’s the first album not to feature founding member Scott Gorham on guitar, although he is joining the band on tour over the next few weeks. That tour includes a show in The Limelight in Belfast on 11th February.
There was a special promo feature for “Wrong Side of Paradise” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th January – that included the tracks “Better Than Saturday Night”, “Pay Dirt” and “Crazy Horses”. All three tracks had featured on the Show previously – the former in June and September (as well as on the NI Rocks A-Z Show in August), “Pay Dirt” in September and “Crazy Horses” in November. In addition, the track “Riding Out The Storm” was included on the Show in December and “Catch Yourself On” on 20th January.
The latest album features Ricky Warwick on vocals and guitar, Robbie Crane on bass, Christian Martucci on guitar and Zak St John on drums. Ricky is the sole surviving member from the original line-up and the only one to appear on all five albums; whilst this is the fourth album for Crane, second for Martucci and first for St John.
The band’s debut album “All Hell Breaks Loose” was released in 2013, followed by “The Killer Instinct” in 2015, “Heavy Fire” in 2017 and “Another State of Grace” in 2019.
Ricky was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in March 2021 when his latest solo album was released - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3801-ni-rocks-interview-with-ricky-warwick
Website - https://www.blackstarriders.com/
BIG CITY – “Sunwind Sails” – Frontiers 20th Jan
“Sunwind Sails” is the fourth album from Norwegian band Big City and it was released on 20th January by Frontiers Music. It is their second with Frontiers and second with vocalist Jørgen Bergersen. The track “I’m Somebody” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November, followed by “Diamond in the Rough” on 23rd December.
The band’s debut album “Wintersleep” was initially released in 2014 and the second album “Big City Life” followed in 2018. Those albums featured original vocalist Jan Le Brandt but he was replaced in 2019 by Jørgen Bergersen who had previously fronted a Europe cover band called Rock The Night. The band then signed with Frontiers for the release of “Testify X” in 2021.
The remaining founding members of Big City are guitarists Daniel Olaisen and Frank Ørland and drummer Frank Nordeng Røe. The bass player is Miguel Pereira.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bigcitynorway
