NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for December were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3863-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2022

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No628 (6th Jan) - Uploaded 8th January 2023

DAUGHTRY - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (ft Lzzy Hale)

AEROSMITH - Dream On

THIN LIZZY - Rosin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend.

AC/DC - Touch Too Much

NIGHTHAWK - Running Wild

STARGAZER - Can You Conceive It

KRIS BARRAS BAND - Wake Me When It’s Over

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Wicked

MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION - Everything Burns

PAY*OLA - The Colour Red

SCORPIONS - Can’t Live Without You

SAXON - Strong Arm of the Law

RATT - Round and Round

STITCHED UP HEART - Finally Free

NEW YEARS DAY - Only Happy When It Rains (ft Lzzy Hale)

DIAMANTE & BREAKING BENJAMIN – Iris

CROWNE - Operation Phoenix

WIG WAM - High n Dry

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Ride to Hell

SCANDAL - The Warrior

NIGHT - The Stripper

PAT BENATAR - Fire and Ice

PLANET FATALE - Shotgun Riders

KIRA MAC - Hit Me Again

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)

THUNDER – Loser

TESLA - Only You

HALESTORM - Here’s To Us

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No629 (13th Jan) - Uploaded 15th January 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES - Rock n Roll Soul

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Out of Pocket

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Edge of the World

ROBIN MCAULEY - Feel Like Hell.

KAMELOT - One More Flag in the Ground

DELAIN - Moth to a Flame

BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Pay Dirt

Promo for new BLACK STAR RIDERS album Pt1

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Crazy Horses

Promo for new BLACK STAR RIDERS album Pt2

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Better Than Saturday Night

STEELHEART - I’ll Never Let You Go

SLAUGHTER - Fly to the Angels

KIX - Don’t Close Your Eyes

GODSMACK - You and I

REVOLUTION SAINTS - Need Each Other

THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched the Fire

JEFF BECK – Hammerhead

JEFF BECK - Rollin and Tumblin

JON BON JOVI - Justice in the Barrel

NOTHING MORE - Valhalla (Too Young to See)

LIV SIN - I am the Storm

ALL MY SHADOWS – The Phantoms of the Dawn

BLOODBOUND - Odins Prayer

FALLEN SANCTUARY - The Giant

IRONHEART - Revolution Calls

LED ZEPPELIN - Dazed and Confused

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No630 (20th Jan) - Uploaded 22nd January 2023

INCH HIGH - Red Sky Shining

DEMONS DOWN - I Stand

SHAKRA - Invincible

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Catch Yourself On

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - When I’m Gone

TURKISH DELIGHT - Believe

ROBIN MCAULEY – Alive

ELEVATION FALLS – Demon

KIRA MAC - Downfall

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - All Wired Wrong

DEF LEPPARD – Photograph

DEF LEPPARD - Die Hard the Hunter

MÖTLEY CRÜE - You’re All I Need

INFINITE & DIVINE - Our Time

AD INFINITUM - Seth

SABATON - The First Soldier

L.A GUNS – Speed

DEVIL CITY ANGELS - All My People

SUNBOMB – Life

GABRIELLE DE VAL - Fuel to the Fire

LEE AARON - The Devil U Know

STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer

KISS - Creatures of the Night

KISS - Take It Off

PAUL STANLEY - Live to Win

GLYDER - Weather The Storm

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No631 (27th Jan) - Uploaded 28th January 2023

VAN HALEN – Runnin’ With the Devil

WIG WAM – Forevermore

VYPERA - Rock n Roll

THE ANSWER – Livin’ on the Line

AD INFINITUM  - Upside Down

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON -  May It Be (ft Charlotte Wessels)

FEUERSCHWANZ - Warriors of the World Unite

HEROES & MONSTERS – Let’s Ride It

CROSS COUNTRY DRIVER -  A Man With NO Direction

BLACK DOG MOON – Stand

URIAH HEEP – Hurricane

Promo for new URIAH HEEP album “Chaos and Colour” Pt1

URIAH HEEP – Fly Like An Eagle

Promo for new URIAH HEEP album “Chaos and Colour” Pt2

URIAH HEEP – Save Me Tonight

SAVAGE HANDS - Angel Dust

RONNIE ROMERO - No More Tears (ft Gus G)

STORMZONE - Under Her Spell

ORIANTHI – Burning

ORIANTHI - Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone.

RSO – Rise

DAVID LEE ROTH - Just Like Paradise

VAN HALEN - Don’t Tell Me

OZZY OSBOURNE - Ultimate Sin

RAVENLIGHT - Masque of the Red Death

TWILIGHT FORCE – At the Heart of the Wintervale.

ELVENKING - The Hanging Tree

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Simple Man

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No654 – Uploaded 3rd Jan 2023

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY – Enter The Arena / Scream Outloud

DC4 – Atomic Highway

DE LA CRUZ – Girls Go Wild

DEA MATRONA – Red Button

DEAD ADDICTION – Blood Money   

THE DEAD AMIGOS – Hold Out

DEAD BY APRIL – Losing You

DEAD BY WEDNESDAY – Symphony of Destruction

DEAD CITY RUINS – The Sorcerer

THE DEAD DAISIES – Born to Fly

DEAD END HEROES – Roadkill

DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY - Breakout

DEADLAND RITUAL – Down in Flames

DEADRISEN – Fear and Fury

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No655 (10th Jan) - Uploaded 11th January 2023

DEAF RAT – Wanted Forever

DE-ARROW – Love After Midnight

DEATH ANGEL – Under Pressure

DEATH BY BUNNY – Who Do You Think You Are

DEBBIE RAY – Slave to the System

DECARLO – There She Goes

DEE SNIDER – I Gotta Rock (Again)

DEEP PURPLE – Stormbringer

DEF LEPPARD – Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

THE DEFIANTS – Lil’ Miss Rock ‘n’ Roll

DEFY ALL REASON – Bad Blood

DEGREED – Feed The Lie

DELAIN – Moth to a Flame

DELTA DEEP – Mistreated (ft Joe Elliott)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No656 - Uploaded 17th January 2023

DELUSIONAL SILENCE – Jekyll and Hyde

DEMON – The Best Is Yet To Come

DENNER’S INFERNO – Fountain of Grace

DENNIS DEYOUNG – The Last Guitar Hero (ft Tom Morello)

DENVER MCCORD – Spellbound

DEPARTED – Pretty Little Thing

DEREK & THE DOMINOS - Layla

DEREK SHERINIAN – Them Changes (ft Joe Bonamassa)

DESOLATION ANGELS – Another Turn of the Screw

DESTINIA – Metal Souls

DEVICIOUS - Firefly

DEVIL CITY ANGELS – Boneyard

DEVILFIRE – Bones Don’t Break

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No657 - Uploaded 24th Jan 2023

DEVIL’S GUN – Tear Down The Wall

DEVIL’S HAND – Devil’s Hand

DEVIL’S HEAVEN – Wine Me

DEVILS IN HEAVEN - Liberation

DEVIL’S TRAIN – The Devil & The Blues

DEVILSKIN – Voices

DEVILSTAR – She’s Always on The Run

DEVOID – Lonely Eye Movement

DGM – Hope

DIABULUS IN MUSICA – One Step Higher

DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself

DIAMOND BLACK – Ghost in the Glass

DIAMOND DOGS – Runaway Romeo

DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No658 - Uploaded 31st January

DIAMOND HEAD – Bones

DIE SO FLUID – Black Blizzard

DIEMONDS – Warrior

DIESEL – Love Under Cover

DIMINO – Rockin In The City

DIO – Don’t Talk to Strangers

DIO – Stand Up and Shout (Live)

DION – If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll (ft Eric Clapton)

DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY – Picture Perfect Paradise

DIRE STRAITS – Romeo & Juliet

DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Where the Angels Fly

DIRTY AMERICANS – 9 to 5 Suicide

DIRTY DIAMONDS – Goin’ Down

DIRTY HONEY – Another Last Time

 

 

