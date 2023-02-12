There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of January 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show featuring most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for December were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3863-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2022
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No628 (6th Jan) - Uploaded 8th January 2023
DAUGHTRY - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (ft Lzzy Hale)
AEROSMITH - Dream On
THIN LIZZY - Rosin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend.
AC/DC - Touch Too Much
NIGHTHAWK - Running Wild
STARGAZER - Can You Conceive It
KRIS BARRAS BAND - Wake Me When It’s Over
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Wicked
MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION - Everything Burns
PAY*OLA - The Colour Red
SCORPIONS - Can’t Live Without You
SAXON - Strong Arm of the Law
RATT - Round and Round
STITCHED UP HEART - Finally Free
NEW YEARS DAY - Only Happy When It Rains (ft Lzzy Hale)
DIAMANTE & BREAKING BENJAMIN – Iris
CROWNE - Operation Phoenix
WIG WAM - High n Dry
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Ride to Hell
SCANDAL - The Warrior
NIGHT - The Stripper
PAT BENATAR - Fire and Ice
PLANET FATALE - Shotgun Riders
KIRA MAC - Hit Me Again
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)
THUNDER – Loser
TESLA - Only You
HALESTORM - Here’s To Us
Friday NI Rocks Show No629 (13th Jan) - Uploaded 15th January 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES - Rock n Roll Soul
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Out of Pocket
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Edge of the World
ROBIN MCAULEY - Feel Like Hell.
KAMELOT - One More Flag in the Ground
DELAIN - Moth to a Flame
BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Pay Dirt
Promo for new BLACK STAR RIDERS album Pt1
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Crazy Horses
Promo for new BLACK STAR RIDERS album Pt2
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Better Than Saturday Night
STEELHEART - I’ll Never Let You Go
SLAUGHTER - Fly to the Angels
KIX - Don’t Close Your Eyes
GODSMACK - You and I
REVOLUTION SAINTS - Need Each Other
THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched the Fire
JEFF BECK – Hammerhead
JEFF BECK - Rollin and Tumblin
JON BON JOVI - Justice in the Barrel
NOTHING MORE - Valhalla (Too Young to See)
LIV SIN - I am the Storm
ALL MY SHADOWS – The Phantoms of the Dawn
BLOODBOUND - Odins Prayer
FALLEN SANCTUARY - The Giant
IRONHEART - Revolution Calls
LED ZEPPELIN - Dazed and Confused
Friday NI Rocks Show No630 (20th Jan) - Uploaded 22nd January 2023
INCH HIGH - Red Sky Shining
DEMONS DOWN - I Stand
SHAKRA - Invincible
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Catch Yourself On
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - When I’m Gone
TURKISH DELIGHT - Believe
ROBIN MCAULEY – Alive
ELEVATION FALLS – Demon
KIRA MAC - Downfall
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - All Wired Wrong
DEF LEPPARD – Photograph
DEF LEPPARD - Die Hard the Hunter
MÖTLEY CRÜE - You’re All I Need
INFINITE & DIVINE - Our Time
AD INFINITUM - Seth
SABATON - The First Soldier
L.A GUNS – Speed
DEVIL CITY ANGELS - All My People
SUNBOMB – Life
GABRIELLE DE VAL - Fuel to the Fire
LEE AARON - The Devil U Know
STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer
KISS - Creatures of the Night
KISS - Take It Off
PAUL STANLEY - Live to Win
GLYDER - Weather The Storm
Friday NI Rocks Show No631 (27th Jan) - Uploaded 28th January 2023
VAN HALEN – Runnin’ With the Devil
WIG WAM – Forevermore
VYPERA - Rock n Roll
THE ANSWER – Livin’ on the Line
AD INFINITUM - Upside Down
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - May It Be (ft Charlotte Wessels)
FEUERSCHWANZ - Warriors of the World Unite
HEROES & MONSTERS – Let’s Ride It
CROSS COUNTRY DRIVER - A Man With NO Direction
BLACK DOG MOON – Stand
URIAH HEEP – Hurricane
Promo for new URIAH HEEP album “Chaos and Colour” Pt1
URIAH HEEP – Fly Like An Eagle
Promo for new URIAH HEEP album “Chaos and Colour” Pt2
URIAH HEEP – Save Me Tonight
SAVAGE HANDS - Angel Dust
RONNIE ROMERO - No More Tears (ft Gus G)
STORMZONE - Under Her Spell
ORIANTHI – Burning
ORIANTHI - Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone.
RSO – Rise
DAVID LEE ROTH - Just Like Paradise
VAN HALEN - Don’t Tell Me
OZZY OSBOURNE - Ultimate Sin
RAVENLIGHT - Masque of the Red Death
TWILIGHT FORCE – At the Heart of the Wintervale.
ELVENKING - The Hanging Tree
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Simple Man
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html