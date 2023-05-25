A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Tygers of Pan Tang, Burning Witches, Nighthawk, Stormburst, Mystic Prophecy, Roadwolf and Devicious.
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – “Bloodlines” – Mighty Music 5th May
Over forty years ago, the Tygers of Pan Tang debut album “Wild Cat” was one of my earliest vinyl purchases. Now, their thirteenth studio album “Bloodlines” is one of my latest vinyl purchases – I had the red and black version pre-ordered. The album was released on 5th May through Mighty Music. The track “Edge of the World” has featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show twice (in Jan and Feb), as has “Fire on the Horizon (in March), “Back for Good” featured on the Show on 12th May.
Tygers of Pan Tang were at the heart of the NWOBHM movement, forming in 1978 and releasing their debut album “Wild Cat” in 1980. Five more albums were released with differing line-ups over the next seven years, including of course two with guitarist John Sykes. Original guitarist Robb Weir reformed the band in 2000 and they released six albums between 2001 and 2019.
There have been a few line-up changes since 2000, but drummer Craig Ellis has remained throughout and singer Jacopo ‘Jack’ Meille has been there since 2004. Guitarist Francesco Marras joined in 2020 and bass player Huw Holding in 2021.
There is an interview with Robb Weir on the Rock Radio NI website from back in 2012 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1098-ni-rocks-interview-with-robb-weir-tygers-of-pan-tang
Website - https://www.tygersofpantang.com/
******************************************
BURNING WITCHES – “The Dark Tower” – Napalm Records 5th May
“The Dark Tower” is the fifth studio album from metal band Burning Witches and it was released on 5th May through Napalm Records. I had the blue and black marbled vinyl version pre-ordered. Singer Laura Guldemond was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 7th April and that interview was repeated on 5th May. Those Shows featured the tracks “The Dark Tower” and “Unleash the Beast” – the first track was also included on the Show on 26th February whilst the latter featured on 30th March and again on 28th April. The single “World of Fire” was also included alongside the interview on 5th May.
The interview can be read on the Rock Radio NI website and the Show is available on MixCloud - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3872-ni-rocks-interview-with-laura-guldemond-from-burning-witches
Burning Witches formed in Switzerland in 2015 and released their self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of the original members remain in the band – guitarist Romana Kalkuhl, drummer Lala Frischknecht and bass player Jeanine Grob. The original singer was Seraina Telli but she left in 2019 and was replaced by Laura Guldemond for the band’s third album “Dance with the Devil”. Larissa Ernst is the third lead guitarist to have been in the band, having joined in 2020. Just before the album was released it was announced that The Iron Maidens guitarist Courtney Cox would replace Larissa whilst she was on a maternity break.
Website - https://www.burningwitches.ch/
*********************************
NIGHTHAWK – “Prowler” – Mighty Music 12th May
“Prowler” is the second album from Nighthawk and it was released on 12th May through Mighty Music. Whilst the first album featured a range of singers, this second album features an established band membership. The track “Running Wild” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January, followed by “Free Your Mind” in February and the cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Cover Me” on 19th May.
Nighthawk started as a solo project for Robert Majd, the bass player for Metalite and Captain Black Beard. The album “Midnight Hunter” was released in 2021. One of the singers on the album was Björn Strid and he has returned as the only vocalist on the new album “Prowler”. The other musicians are drummer Magnus Ulfstedt, keyboard player John Lönnmyr and bass player Christian Ek. As well as the cover of “Cover Me” the album includes a cover of the Kiss track “God of Thunder”.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/nighthawkrocknroll
**********************************************